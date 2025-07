Furnished one bedroom apartment (1+1) 60 m2, on the second floor.

New luxury modern residential complex in Kestel, one of the most picturesque areas of Alanya.

The complex consists of six blocks, the distance to the sea is only 400 meters, all the necessary infrastructure for life and recreation is within walking distance, also nearby is the Russian school "Classic-M".

Completion of construction: delivered.

Infrastructure:

Large outdoor pool with water slides

Indoor heated pool

Turkish bath

Sauna

Massage rooms

Fitness center

Billiards and table tennis

PlayStation games and TV screens

Tennis, basketball courts

Children's playground

BBQ area with gazebos

Parking

24-hour security

