Residential complex Apartment 2+1 in the PREMIUM CLASS complex Royal Towers in the center of Alanya.

Suitable for a residence permit - in Tapu we can indicate 200,000 USD.

Duplex with two bedrooms (2 + 1) with an area of 120 m2 in the Royal Towers complex with a panoramic view of the sea and the Alanya Fortress.

Royal Towers is a new complex with all amenities, located in the center of Alanya, 10 minutes walk from the sea.

Shops, supermarkets, cafes and restaurants for every taste and budget are located nearby, and Cleopatra Beach, marked with a blue flag of clean water, can be reached by walking 1,100 meters.

All necessary institutions, such as a hospital, bank, school, etc., are within walking distance. Also, literally a few steps from the building there are vegetable and fish markets, where you can always find the freshest products of the season.

The area of the Royal Towers is more than 4,237 m2, the complex consists of two blocks with a total of 137 apartments.

Infrastructure:

Large outdoor pool

Indoor heated winter pool

Hamam and Sauna

Roman steam room

Fitness room

Children's playgrounds

BBQ area

Indoor parking

Generator

24/7 security and video surveillance

Internet throughout the social area

Main characteristics:

Panoramic glazing

Windows: double glazing, aluminum profile

Entrance steel door

Video intercom

Built-in furniture in the kitchen and bathrooms

Shower cabins, plumbing

Electric water heater

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.