  4. Residential complex Apartment 2+1 in the PREMIUM CLASS complex Royal Towers in the center of Alanya.

Alanya, Turkey
from
$264,724
BTC
3.1488349
ETH
165.0438986
USDT
261 728.1513083
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
17
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 27166
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 28/07/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Alanya

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Suitable for a residence permit - in Tapu we can indicate 200,000 USD.

Duplex with two bedrooms (2 + 1) with an area of 120 m2 in the Royal Towers complex with a panoramic view of the sea and the Alanya Fortress.

Royal Towers is a new complex with all amenities, located in the center of Alanya, 10 minutes walk from the sea.

Shops, supermarkets, cafes and restaurants for every taste and budget are located nearby, and Cleopatra Beach, marked with a blue flag of clean water, can be reached by walking 1,100 meters.

All necessary institutions, such as a hospital, bank, school, etc., are within walking distance. Also, literally a few steps from the building there are vegetable and fish markets, where you can always find the freshest products of the season.

The area of the Royal Towers is more than 4,237 m2, the complex consists of two blocks with a total of 137 apartments.

Infrastructure:

  • Large outdoor pool
  • Indoor heated winter pool
  • Hamam and Sauna
  • Roman steam room
  • Fitness room
  • Children's playgrounds
  • BBQ area
  • Indoor parking
  • Generator
  • 24/7 security and video surveillance
  • Internet throughout the social area

Main characteristics:

  • Panoramic glazing
  • Windows: double glazing, aluminum profile
  • Entrance steel door
  • Video intercom
  • Built-in furniture in the kitchen and bathrooms
  • Shower cabins, plumbing
  • Electric water heater

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.

Location on the map

Alanya, Turkey

Ask all your questions
Leave a request
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
