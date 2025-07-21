Residential complex Apartment 2+1 in the PREMIUM CLASS complex Royal Towers in the center of Alanya.

Suitable for a residence permit - in Tapu we can indicate 200,000 USD.
Duplex with two bedrooms (2 + 1) with an area of 120 m2 in the Royal Towers complex with a panoramic view of the sea and the Alanya Fortress.
Royal Towers is a new complex with all amenities, located in the center of Alanya, 10 minutes walk from the sea.
Shops, supermarkets, cafes and restaurants for every taste and budget are located nearby, and Cleopatra Beach, marked with a blue flag of clean water, can be reached by walking 1,100 meters.
All necessary institutions, such as a hospital, bank, school, etc., are within walking distance. Also, literally a few steps from the building there are vegetable and fish markets, where you can always find the freshest products of the season.
The area of the Royal Towers is more than 4,237 m2, the complex consists of two blocks with a total of 137 apartments.
