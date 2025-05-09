Residential complex Buy apartment in Alanya – 9% guaranteed return & luxurious features

Secure Your Future with a Prime Investment on the Turkish Riviera – Live in Paradise and Earn Stable Income in Euro!

Discover the Exquisite Residence, a premium boutique development located just 900 meters from the world-famous Incekum Beach in Avsallar, Alanya.

Perfectly designed for investors and lifestyle seekers, this project combines luxurious living, high rental yields, and full-service management.



✔️ 9% guaranteed annual rental income – notarized contract for maximum security

✔️ Only 15 exclusive units – private, elegant boutique atmosphere

✔️ 6 days/week free shuttle to the beach and once a week to the local market

✔️ Fully managed rental service included – Airbnb, Booking.com, FeWo-direkt

✔️ Flexible payment options – Euro, Bitcoin, or Gold accepted

✔️ 5% discount for full upfront payment



About the Property:

1+1 Apartment (2 rooms)

• Approx. 52 m² living space

• Spacious open-plan living and kitchen area

• One elegant bedroom

• Modern designer bathroom

• Large balcony with natural light and partial sea view

• Underfloor heating in all rooms – maximum comfort even in winter

• Smart Home System – control lights, climate, and security remotely

• Premium finishing: high-end tiles, aluminum windows, security entrance door



Residence Amenities:

• Outdoor swimming pool with sun deck

• Sauna & steam room for relaxation

• Modern gym

• Children’s playground

• Landscaped gardens and BBQ lounge area

• Private shuttle service to beach and local market

• 24/7 security service and video surveillance

• Elevator access to all floors



Flexible Payment Options:

Option 1:

• 20% down payment upon contract signing

• 80% interest-free installments until September 2025

Option 2:

• 30% down payment

• 70% interest-free installments until September 2025

Option 3:

• 40% down payment

• Remaining balance in 3 equal installments until September 2025

★ 5% discount for full cash payment

✔️ Payments possible in Euro, Bitcoin, or Gold



Why Invest in Alanya?

9% guaranteed rental income in Euro – stable and secure returns

Fully managed rentals – no landlord worries

Booming property market – strong capital appreciation potential

Beautiful Mediterranean climate and lifestyle

Affordable luxury compared to Spain and Greece

Legally secured contracts under German and Turkish law

Personal support from our Berlin office







Conclusion:

Invest smart – own a luxurious apartment in Alanya and secure 9% guaranteed rental income in Euro!

Request your exposé today and secure your future with a worry-free Mediterranean investment!