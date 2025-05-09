  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Buy apartment in Alanya – 9% guaranteed return & luxurious features

Alanya, Turkey
Price on request
Payment with cryptocurrency
ID: 26093
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 26/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Alanya

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    6

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Repair features:

  • Rough finish

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Secure Your Future with a Prime Investment on the Turkish Riviera – Live in Paradise and Earn Stable Income in Euro!

Discover the Exquisite Residence, a premium boutique development located just 900 meters from the world-famous Incekum Beach in Avsallar, Alanya.
Perfectly designed for investors and lifestyle seekers, this project combines luxurious living, high rental yields, and full-service management.
 

✔️ 9% guaranteed annual rental income – notarized contract for maximum security
✔️ Only 15 exclusive units – private, elegant boutique atmosphere
✔️ 6 days/week free shuttle to the beach and once a week to the local market
✔️ Fully managed rental service included – Airbnb, Booking.com, FeWo-direkt
✔️ Flexible payment options – Euro, Bitcoin, or Gold accepted
✔️ 5% discount for full upfront payment
 

About the Property:

1+1 Apartment (2 rooms)
• Approx. 52 m² living space
• Spacious open-plan living and kitchen area
• One elegant bedroom
• Modern designer bathroom
• Large balcony with natural light and partial sea view
• Underfloor heating in all rooms – maximum comfort even in winter
• Smart Home System – control lights, climate, and security remotely
• Premium finishing: high-end tiles, aluminum windows, security entrance door
 

Residence Amenities:

• Outdoor swimming pool with sun deck
• Sauna & steam room for relaxation
• Modern gym
• Children’s playground
• Landscaped gardens and BBQ lounge area
• Private shuttle service to beach and local market
• 24/7 security service and video surveillance
• Elevator access to all floors
 

Flexible Payment Options:

Option 1:
• 20% down payment upon contract signing
• 80% interest-free installments until September 2025

Option 2:
• 30% down payment
• 70% interest-free installments until September 2025

Option 3:
• 40% down payment
• Remaining balance in 3 equal installments until September 2025

★ 5% discount for full cash payment
✔️ Payments possible in Euro, Bitcoin, or Gold
 

Why Invest in Alanya?

9% guaranteed rental income in Euro – stable and secure returns

Fully managed rentals – no landlord worries

Booming property market – strong capital appreciation potential

Beautiful Mediterranean climate and lifestyle

Affordable luxury compared to Spain and Greece

Legally secured contracts under German and Turkish law

Personal support from our Berlin office


 

Conclusion:

Invest smart – own a luxurious apartment in Alanya and secure 9% guaranteed rental income in Euro!
Request your exposé today and secure your future with a worry-free Mediterranean investment!

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 51.0
Price per m², USD 2,682 – 3,240
Apartment price, USD 136,763 – 165,255

Location on the map

Alanya, Turkey

Video Review of residential complex Buy apartment in Alanya – 9% guaranteed return & luxurious features

