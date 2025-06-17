Apart hotel Furnished duplex 2+1 in the My Hill Residence complex for residence permit.

Suitable for a residence permit - in Tapu we can indicate 200,000 USD.

Furnished apartment with two bedrooms (2 + 1) 120 m2, in the My Hill Residence complex.

Layout:

Kitchen-living room

2 Bedrooms

2 Bathrooms

3 Balconies

A residential complex with its own infrastructure, located in the developed area of ​​Tosmur in Alanya, 500 meters from the sea.

Within walking distance from the complex there are shops, restaurants, cafes, a shopping center, a market, a hospital and public transport stops.

Infrastructure:

Outdoor swimming pool

Fitness room

Sauna, Hamam, Steam room

Tennis court

Basketball court

Children's play area

Gazebo

BBQ

Concierge

Parking

24/7 security

