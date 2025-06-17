  1. Realting.com
  4. Apart hotel Furnished duplex 2+1 in the My Hill Residence complex for residence permit.

Apart hotel Furnished duplex 2+1 in the My Hill Residence complex for residence permit.

Tosmur, Turkey
from
$140,071
12
ID: 26968
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 15/07/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Alanya
  • Village
    Tosmur

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Suitable for a residence permit - in Tapu we can indicate 200,000 USD.
Furnished apartment with two bedrooms (2 + 1) 120 m2, in the My Hill Residence complex.

Layout:

  • Kitchen-living room
  • 2 Bedrooms
  • 2 Bathrooms
  • 3 Balconies

A residential complex with its own infrastructure, located in the developed area of ​​Tosmur in Alanya, 500 meters from the sea.

Within walking distance from the complex there are shops, restaurants, cafes, a shopping center, a market, a hospital and public transport stops.

Infrastructure:

  • Outdoor swimming pool
  • Fitness room
  • Sauna, Hamam, Steam room
  • Tennis court
  • Basketball court
  • Children's play area
  • Gazebo
  • BBQ
  • Concierge
  • Parking
  • 24/7 security

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.

Location on the map

Tosmur, Turkey

