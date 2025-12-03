  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Buy apartment in Alanya – 9% guaranteed return & luxurious features
Residential complex Buy apartment in Alanya – 9% guaranteed return & luxurious features
Residential complex Buy apartment in Alanya – 9% guaranteed return & luxurious features
Residential complex Buy apartment in Alanya – 9% guaranteed return & luxurious features
Residential complex Buy apartment in Alanya – 9% guaranteed return & luxurious features
Residential complex Buy apartment in Alanya – 9% guaranteed return & luxurious features
Residential complex Buy apartment in Alanya – 9% guaranteed return & luxurious features
Alanya, Turkey
from
$139,503
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 6
Area 51–121 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Secure Your Future with a Prime Investment on the Turkish Riviera – Live in Paradise and Earn Stable Income in Euro! Discover the Exquisite Residence, a premium boutique development located just 900 meters from the world-famous Incekum Beach in Avsallar, Alanya. Perfectly designed for in…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
51.0
139,570 – 168,647
Apartment 2 rooms
121.0
284,956 – 302,402
Developer
Home World Alanya
Residential complex Premium
Residential complex Premium
Residential complex Premium
Residential complex Premium
Residential complex Premium
Oba, Turkey
from
$241,069
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 5
Area 47 m²
1 real estate property 1
5 fashionable blocks will be located in the Oba area, on a plot of 10,000 m2, in a total of 90 luxury apartments of various layouts, with unique panoramic views of the chic Toros Mountains, the Mediterranean Sea, the historical fortress of the city of Alanya, surrounded by coniferous trees, …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
47.0
57,155
Agency
VIP REALTY CLUB
Residential complex The Cruise Collection
Residential complex The Cruise Collection
Residential complex The Cruise Collection
Residential complex The Cruise Collection
Residential complex The Cruise Collection
Residential complex The Cruise Collection
Residential complex The Cruise Collection
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$130,879
The year of construction 2023
The Cruise Collection is located in the Antalya development area, Altintash. Large-scale construction is planned in the area with the development of all the necessary infrastructure, which will make it a "new Antalya center". The apartments have quality finishes; fully equipped bathrooms;…
Developer
TURKREALT
John TaylorJohn Taylor
Residential complex The Yacht Collection
Residential complex The Yacht Collection
Residential complex The Yacht Collection
Residential complex The Yacht Collection
Residential complex The Yacht Collection
Residential complex The Yacht Collection
Residential complex The Yacht Collection
Alanya, Turkey
from
$72,138
The year of construction 2022
The modern residential complex is located in the heart of the tourist town of Alanya and extends over an area of 1023 m ². The five-story building includes apartments with different layouts from 32 to 48 m ², all apartments are divided into two concepts — 1 + 1 and studios. There are 10 apar…
Developer
TURKREALT
Residential complex White Sail Residence
Residential complex White Sail Residence
Residential complex White Sail Residence
Residential complex White Sail Residence
Residential complex White Sail Residence
Residential complex White Sail Residence
Residential complex White Sail Residence
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$61,833
The year of construction 2022
The modern residential complex is located in the tourist town of Mahmutlar, which is a suburb of Alanya. The ten-story building includes 63 apartments of various designs: 1 + with an area of 45.50 and 53 square meters .; — li 1, with an area of 80 square meters. meter; 2 + 1, with an are…
Developer
TURKREALT
Residential complex The Seascape Collection
Residential complex The Seascape Collection
Residential complex The Seascape Collection
Residential complex The Seascape Collection
Residential complex The Seascape Collection
Residential complex The Seascape Collection
Residential complex The Seascape Collection
Okurcalar, Turkey
from
$102,024
The residential complex is located in the west of Alanya in a picturesque place - Okurjalar. The complex will occupy a little more than 25,000 square meters, a complex has been built on the best concepts of premium five-star hotels. All apartments will have an area of more than 100 square me…
Developer
TURKREALT
Residence New Life
Residence New Life
Residence New Life
Residence New Life
Residence New Life
Residence New Life
Residence New Life
Oba, Turkey
from
$191,760
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 5
NEW LIFE Complex - Alanya, Both We present to your attention a new ultra-modern complex, the construction of which we began in Alanya in the Oba region, only 1.8 km from the Mediterranean Sea. The social infrastructure of the district is within walking distance of cafes, supermarkets, sch…
Agency
VIP REALTY CLUB
Residential complex Dream Alanya 520 m ot plyazha Kleopatry
Residential complex Dream Alanya 520 m ot plyazha Kleopatry
Residential complex Dream Alanya 520 m ot plyazha Kleopatry
Residential complex Dream Alanya 520 m ot plyazha Kleopatry
Residential complex Dream Alanya 520 m ot plyazha Kleopatry
Residential complex Dream Alanya 520 m ot plyazha Kleopatry
Residential complex Dream Alanya 520 m ot plyazha Kleopatry
Alanya, Turkey
from
$137,053
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 5
Area 77–103 m²
5 real estate properties 5
Dream Alanya is a small cozy complex in the center of Alanya, just 520 meters from the beautiful Cleopatra beach (it is about 6-7 minutes walk), with a closed area and hotel infrastructure. The location of the project will allow you to be in the center of urban life, and all the necessary in…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
77.0 – 103.0
254,716 – 324,501
Agency
RealtGo
Residential complex Apartment in the complex Best Home 46 - Oba Privilege.
Residential complex Apartment in the complex Best Home 46 - Oba Privilege.
Residential complex Apartment in the complex Best Home 46 - Oba Privilege.
Residential complex Apartment in the complex Best Home 46 - Oba Privilege.
Residential complex Apartment in the complex Best Home 46 - Oba Privilege.
Residential complex Apartment in the complex Best Home 46 - Oba Privilege.
Residential complex Apartment in the complex Best Home 46 - Oba Privilege.
Oba, Turkey
from
$123,073
Finishing options Finished
One bedroom apartment (1+1) 52 m2 in the premium SPA complex Best Home 46 - Oba Privilege. A set of household appliances (refrigerator, dishwasher, hob, oven, extractor hood, washing machine), air conditioning in each room, heated floors in the bathrooms and a flow-through water heater - …
Agency
Smart Home
Residential quarter Property in Alanya in the most prestigious area
Residential quarter Property in Alanya in the most prestigious area
Residential quarter Property in Alanya in the most prestigious area
Residential quarter Property in Alanya in the most prestigious area
Residential quarter Property in Alanya in the most prestigious area
Residential quarter Property in Alanya in the most prestigious area
Residential quarter Property in Alanya in the most prestigious area
Oba, Turkey
from
$134,534
-This new superb property in Alanya with attractive price and payment terms. New superb property in Oba, Alanya close to shops and amenitiesthis New property in Alanya located in Oba, which is the most popular residential area, just 200 meters from the new highway. You can find  many social …
Agency
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Apartment building OBA PARK CORNER
Apartment building OBA PARK CORNER
Apartment building OBA PARK CORNER
Apartment building OBA PARK CORNER
Apartment building OBA PARK CORNER
Apartment building OBA PARK CORNER
Apartment building OBA PARK CORNER
Oba, Turkey
Price on request
The year of construction 2021
Number of floors 5
OBA PARK CORNER One bedroom unit 50 m² and a price 60000 Distance to the sea 900 m Distance to the Alanya center 3 km Distance to the Metro shop 200 m Interior design of the apartment: -60×120 Granite floors -Lacquered kitchen cabinets -Black Star Galexi color granite coun…
Developer
IKY GROUP ALANYA
Residential quarter Residential complex with its own landscaped area
Residential quarter Residential complex with its own landscaped area
Residential quarter Residential complex with its own landscaped area
Residential quarter Residential complex with its own landscaped area
Residential quarter Residential complex with its own landscaped area
Residential quarter Residential complex with its own landscaped area
Residential quarter Residential complex with its own landscaped area
Alanya, Turkey
from
$115,315
This multifunctional residential complex, consisting of two buildings, will be located on an area of ​​2.125 m2 in the Avsallar area. Avsallar is a small area of ​​Alanya which is located on the Mediterranean coast and is constantly striving for development. Due to its unique location close …
Agency
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Residential quarter Spacious apartment in Oba within walking distance to the beach
Residential quarter Spacious apartment in Oba within walking distance to the beach
Residential quarter Spacious apartment in Oba within walking distance to the beach
Residential quarter Spacious apartment in Oba within walking distance to the beach
Residential quarter Spacious apartment in Oba within walking distance to the beach
Residential quarter Spacious apartment in Oba within walking distance to the beach
Residential quarter Spacious apartment in Oba within walking distance to the beach
Oba, Turkey
from
$180,446
We are glad to present to your attention an apartment in the very center of Oba, Alanya. Oba is a quiet, family-friendly area of Alanya that is located along the stunning Mediterranean coastline and just a few kilometers from the city center. Due to its ideal location near this complex, you …
Agency
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Residential complex Modern luxury residence with swimming pools, a gym and a kids' playground, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Modern luxury residence with swimming pools, a gym and a kids' playground, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Modern luxury residence with swimming pools, a gym and a kids' playground, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Modern luxury residence with swimming pools, a gym and a kids' playground, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Modern luxury residence with swimming pools, a gym and a kids' playground, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Modern luxury residence with swimming pools, a gym and a kids' playground, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Modern luxury residence with swimming pools, a gym and a kids' playground, Alanya, Turkey
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$301,798
The beautiful residence features a landscaped garden, swimming pools for children and adults, an outdoor fitness center, barbecue areas, security, a gym, a sauna and a steam bath, a lounge, a kids' playground, a parking. Completion - 21/09/2023. Location and nearby infrastructure The proper…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential quarter Stylish furnished apartment just 250 meters from the sea
Residential quarter Stylish furnished apartment just 250 meters from the sea
Residential quarter Stylish furnished apartment just 250 meters from the sea
Residential quarter Stylish furnished apartment just 250 meters from the sea
Residential quarter Stylish furnished apartment just 250 meters from the sea
Residential quarter Stylish furnished apartment just 250 meters from the sea
Residential quarter Stylish furnished apartment just 250 meters from the sea
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$191,124
We offer you bright spacious apartments in a complex located just 250 meters from the beach and 50 meters from the most famous street of Mahmutlar - Barboros, which is one of the most popular among tourists. Within walking distance from the complex are: shops, restaurants, cafes, hairdresser…
Agency
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Residential quarter New project under construction in Alanya, Avsallar area
Residential quarter New project under construction in Alanya, Avsallar area
Residential quarter New project under construction in Alanya, Avsallar area
Residential quarter New project under construction in Alanya, Avsallar area
Residential quarter New project under construction in Alanya, Avsallar area
Residential quarter New project under construction in Alanya, Avsallar area
Residential quarter New project under construction in Alanya, Avsallar area
Alanya, Turkey
from
$104,637
We are pleased to present you a new residential complex, the construction of which will begin in July this year. The complex will be located on a plot of 2155 m² and will consist of 1 residential block and 45 apartments of various layouts. Within walking distance from the complex will be the…
Agency
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, gym and sauna, 2 km from the sea, Payallar, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, gym and sauna, 2 km from the sea, Payallar, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, gym and sauna, 2 km from the sea, Payallar, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, gym and sauna, 2 km from the sea, Payallar, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, gym and sauna, 2 km from the sea, Payallar, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, gym and sauna, 2 km from the sea, Payallar, Turkey
Alanya, Turkey
from
$108,368
The project consists of 26 apartments in one block. Located in Payallar, the popular tourist center of Alanya, 2000 meters from the sea. The project consists of 4 floors, for sale there are standard apartments with 1-2 bedrooms and duplexes with 2-4 bedrooms. Facilities and equipment in the…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Luxury Sea View Properties in Mahmutlar Alanya
Residential complex Luxury Sea View Properties in Mahmutlar Alanya
Residential complex Luxury Sea View Properties in Mahmutlar Alanya
Residential complex Luxury Sea View Properties in Mahmutlar Alanya
Residential complex Luxury Sea View Properties in Mahmutlar Alanya
Residential complex Luxury Sea View Properties in Mahmutlar Alanya
Residential complex Luxury Sea View Properties in Mahmutlar Alanya
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$179,379
Agency
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Residential quarter 3+1 WITH SEPARATE KITCHEN IN ALANYA
Residential quarter 3+1 WITH SEPARATE KITCHEN IN ALANYA
Residential quarter 3+1 WITH SEPARATE KITCHEN IN ALANYA
Residential quarter 3+1 WITH SEPARATE KITCHEN IN ALANYA
Residential quarter 3+1 WITH SEPARATE KITCHEN IN ALANYA
Residential quarter 3+1 WITH SEPARATE KITCHEN IN ALANYA
Residential quarter 3+1 WITH SEPARATE KITCHEN IN ALANYA
Çıplaklı, Turkey
from
$179,379
If you want to see the pool from your large balcony when you are restıng or having your dinner, concentrate on this apartment.There are three bedrooms, one living room , seperate kitchen, two bathrooms and a large balcony.It will be sold without furnıture so you can choose through your wishe…
Agency
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Residential complex Residential complex with well-developed infrastructure, with sea views, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with well-developed infrastructure, with sea views, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with well-developed infrastructure, with sea views, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with well-developed infrastructure, with sea views, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with well-developed infrastructure, with sea views, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with well-developed infrastructure, with sea views, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with well-developed infrastructure, with sea views, Alanya, Turkey
Alanya, Turkey
from
$150,317
The project consists of 5 houses and 113 apartments. Types of apartments: standard ones with 1-2 bedrooms, duplexes with 2-4 bedrooms, apartments with garden and 2 bedrooms. Optimal design of the rooms. In addition to the large living room studios and bedrooms all apartments have balconies w…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic view at 500 meters from the sea, in the prestigious area of Kestel, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic view at 500 meters from the sea, in the prestigious area of Kestel, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic view at 500 meters from the sea, in the prestigious area of Kestel, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic view at 500 meters from the sea, in the prestigious area of Kestel, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic view at 500 meters from the sea, in the prestigious area of Kestel, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic view at 500 meters from the sea, in the prestigious area of Kestel, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic view at 500 meters from the sea, in the prestigious area of Kestel, Alanya, Turkey
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$320,442
The stylish and thought-out premium complex is created to those, who appreciate luxury and are used to regular life. The project features: tropical garden with lawns barbecue areas panoramic swimming pool panoramic view of the sea and the mountains Completion - May, 2025. Location and nea…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in Toprak Palace complex on the seafront.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in Toprak Palace complex on the seafront.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in Toprak Palace complex on the seafront.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in Toprak Palace complex on the seafront.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in Toprak Palace complex on the seafront.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in Toprak Palace complex on the seafront.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in Toprak Palace complex on the seafront.
Kargıcak, Turkey
from
$123,676
Finishing options Finished
Furnished one bedroom apartment (1+1) 65 m2 in Toprak Palace Residence complex on the seafront: The complex is located on a total area of ​​4,700 m2 and consists of four 5-storey blocks. A new premium residential complex 50 meters from the Mediterranean Sea, at the level of a 5* hotel,…
Agency
Smart Home
Residential quarter Affordably Priced New Flats in Alanya
Residential quarter Affordably Priced New Flats in Alanya
Residential quarter Affordably Priced New Flats in Alanya
Residential quarter Affordably Priced New Flats in Alanya
Residential quarter Affordably Priced New Flats in Alanya
Residential quarter Affordably Priced New Flats in Alanya
Residential quarter Affordably Priced New Flats in Alanya
Oba, Turkey
from
$90,757
we are delighted to offer you this magnificent project in Alanya at an affordable price. The flats will be delivered at 30.03.2020 Why buy this Flat in Alanya -Magnificent sea and mountain views -Outstanding onsite facilities -Excellent investment potential with Rental income Affordably Pric…
Agency
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Residential quarter Eco friendly apartment in Alanya Kargicak
Residential quarter Eco friendly apartment in Alanya Kargicak
Residential quarter Eco friendly apartment in Alanya Kargicak
Residential quarter Eco friendly apartment in Alanya Kargicak
Residential quarter Eco friendly apartment in Alanya Kargicak
Residential quarter Eco friendly apartment in Alanya Kargicak
Residential quarter Eco friendly apartment in Alanya Kargicak
Kargıcak, Turkey
from
$148,414
These eco-friendly apartments in Alanya located in a unique location in Kargıcak are the only short walking distance to selected beach cafes. The shopping mall is just 300 meters and Gaipasa-Alanya airport is just 25 km. - Unique eco-friendly apartment in Alanya. - Low energy consumption. - …
Agency
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Residential quarter Apartments in cozy luxury complex Yenisey 6
Residential quarter Apartments in cozy luxury complex Yenisey 6
Residential quarter Apartments in cozy luxury complex Yenisey 6
Residential quarter Apartments in cozy luxury complex Yenisey 6
Residential quarter Apartments in cozy luxury complex Yenisey 6
Residential quarter Apartments in cozy luxury complex Yenisey 6
Residential quarter Apartments in cozy luxury complex Yenisey 6
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$123,857
The remoteness of the complex from the sea is only 200 meters and a few steps from the main street of Mahmutlar with restaurants, cafes, grocery stores. Twice a week on Tuesday and on Saturday is the agricultural bazaar, where you can buy fresh vegetables and fruits, dairy products and much …
Agency
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Residential complex One bedroom apartment in Nobby Garden complex.
Residential complex One bedroom apartment in Nobby Garden complex.
Residential complex One bedroom apartment in Nobby Garden complex.
Residential complex One bedroom apartment in Nobby Garden complex.
Residential complex One bedroom apartment in Nobby Garden complex.
Residential complex One bedroom apartment in Nobby Garden complex.
Residential complex One bedroom apartment in Nobby Garden complex.
Alanya, Turkey
from
$92,537
Finishing options Finished
One bedroom apartment (1+1) in the Nobby Garden complex. We present to your attention a luxurious project 800 meters from the best sandy beaches of Avsallar, from the leading developer of the region! The ideal combination of a pleasant price and high quality of a well-known developer c…
Agency
Smart Home
Residential complex Residential complex with parking, fitness centre and swimming pool, Deşemealtı, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with parking, fitness centre and swimming pool, Deşemealtı, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with parking, fitness centre and swimming pool, Deşemealtı, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with parking, fitness centre and swimming pool, Deşemealtı, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with parking, fitness centre and swimming pool, Deşemealtı, Antalya, Turkey
Dosemealti, Turkey
from
$226,823
The residential complex is located on a plot of 9,504 m2 on which a large part (6,400 m2) is green space. The project has flats with 2-3 bedrooms. A parking space is provided for each flat. The building has seismic resistance according to European standards. Location and nearby infrastructu…
Agency
TRANIO
Apartment building Kurt Twin Towers
Apartment building Kurt Twin Towers
Apartment building Kurt Twin Towers
Apartment building Kurt Twin Towers
Apartment building Kurt Twin Towers
Apartment building Kurt Twin Towers
Apartment building Kurt Twin Towers
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$133,404
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 11
--- KURT TWIN TOWERS MAHMUTLAR--- Новый жилой комплекс KURT TWIN TOWERS в Махмутларе на 90 квартир. Охраняемая территория площадью 2 935 кв.м. На территории комплекса есть социальная инфраструктура. Внешняя инфраструктура KURT TWIN TOWERS: Бассейн (94 м2) Детский бассейн (8,60 …
Agency
ALANYA INVESTMENT
Residential quarter Elegantly Designed Flats in Oba, Alanya with Exclusive Social Amenities
Residential quarter Elegantly Designed Flats in Oba, Alanya with Exclusive Social Amenities
Residential quarter Elegantly Designed Flats in Oba, Alanya with Exclusive Social Amenities
Residential quarter Elegantly Designed Flats in Oba, Alanya with Exclusive Social Amenities
Residential quarter Elegantly Designed Flats in Oba, Alanya with Exclusive Social Amenities
Residential quarter Elegantly Designed Flats in Oba, Alanya with Exclusive Social Amenities
Residential quarter Elegantly Designed Flats in Oba, Alanya with Exclusive Social Amenities
Oba, Turkey
from
$160,159
Swimming pool Indoor pool 2477 SecurityGenerator Car parkingBBQ Pergola Tennis court  Basketball Court Sauna Fitness salt room Steam room Shocked room
Agency
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool in the heart of Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool in the heart of Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool in the heart of Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool in the heart of Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool in the heart of Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool in the heart of Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool in the heart of Antalya, Turkey
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$214,638
The residence features a swimming pool, a large underground parking, a gym, a barbecue area, a kids' playground. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in the heart of Antalya, 3 minutes away from the Mediterranean Sea
Agency
TRANIO
Residential quarter Ultra-modern residential complex in the center of Alanya
Residential quarter Ultra-modern residential complex in the center of Alanya
Residential quarter Ultra-modern residential complex in the center of Alanya
Residential quarter Ultra-modern residential complex in the center of Alanya
Residential quarter Ultra-modern residential complex in the center of Alanya
Residential quarter Ultra-modern residential complex in the center of Alanya
Residential quarter Ultra-modern residential complex in the center of Alanya
Alanya, Turkey
from
$309,641
The residential complex consists of 3 blocks. It has a closed, landscaped area. The total area of ​​the complex is 2800m2. SPA-center:- Indoor heated pool- Massage rooms- Steam room- Sauna- Turkish bath (Hamam)- Fitness room with professional equipment- Lounge for residents of the complex- D…
Agency
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Residential quarter Premium residential complex in one of the most prestigious areas of Alanya, Oba
Residential quarter Premium residential complex in one of the most prestigious areas of Alanya, Oba
Residential quarter Premium residential complex in one of the most prestigious areas of Alanya, Oba
Residential quarter Premium residential complex in one of the most prestigious areas of Alanya, Oba
Residential quarter Premium residential complex in one of the most prestigious areas of Alanya, Oba
Residential quarter Premium residential complex in one of the most prestigious areas of Alanya, Oba
Residential quarter Premium residential complex in one of the most prestigious areas of Alanya, Oba
Oba, Turkey
from
$179,379
A modern comfort class residential complex located in a quiet area of Alanya, with its own established infrastructure. Oba is one of the most sought after areas of Alanya. Impressive architectural design, using quality materials, gives the buildings expressiveness and emphasizes the unique a…
Agency
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool close to the sea, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool close to the sea, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool close to the sea, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool close to the sea, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool close to the sea, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool close to the sea, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool close to the sea, Alanya, Turkey
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$291,311
The complex infrastructure: outdoor swimming pool kids' playground lounge area barbecue area parking kids' play room fitness center jacuzzi sauna lobby Facilities and equipment in the house Kitchen cabinetry Double glazing Steel door Location and nearby infrastructure Cikcilli is a qui…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a garden and a cinema, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a garden and a cinema, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a garden and a cinema, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a garden and a cinema, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a garden and a cinema, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a garden and a cinema, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a garden and a cinema, Antalya, Turkey
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$301,088
The residence features swimming pools, gyms, sports grounds, a sauna and a hamam, a cinema, an underground parking, a landscaped garden, kids' playgrounds. Completion - December, 2025. Facilities and equipment in the house Air conditioning Built-in kitchen cabinetry Kitchen appliances (coo…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Complex of villas with a panoramic view and swimming pools, Kalkan, Turkey
Residential complex Complex of villas with a panoramic view and swimming pools, Kalkan, Turkey
Residential complex Complex of villas with a panoramic view and swimming pools, Kalkan, Turkey
Residential complex Complex of villas with a panoramic view and swimming pools, Kalkan, Turkey
Residential complex Complex of villas with a panoramic view and swimming pools, Kalkan, Turkey
Residential complex Complex of villas with a panoramic view and swimming pools, Kalkan, Turkey
Residential complex Complex of villas with a panoramic view and swimming pools, Kalkan, Turkey
Kalkan, Turkey
from
$932,196
We offer villas with indoor and outdoor swimming pools, saunas and Turkish baths, fitness rooms, roof-top lounge areas and panoramic sea views. Completion - July, 2023. Features of the flats Ground floor: a living room, a kitchen, a twin bedroom. First floor: two bedrooms with balconies and…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a panoramic view, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a panoramic view, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a panoramic view, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a panoramic view, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a panoramic view, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a panoramic view, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a panoramic view, Antalya, Turkey
Kepez, Turkey
from
$402,009
We offer apartments with a panoramic view. The residence features an indoor parking, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a sports complex, a sauna, a kids' club, a pilates studio, a children's pool, a cafe, around-the-clock security, walking paths, a communal terrace. Facilities and equipmen…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential quarter Cozy modern apartment in Mahmutlar
Residential quarter Cozy modern apartment in Mahmutlar
Residential quarter Cozy modern apartment in Mahmutlar
Residential quarter Cozy modern apartment in Mahmutlar
Residential quarter Cozy modern apartment in Mahmutlar
Residential quarter Cozy modern apartment in Mahmutlar
Residential quarter Cozy modern apartment in Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$127,060
Garden on the territory of the residential complex walking area Open pool Aquapark Barbecue area Playground Court for tennis, football, basketball Fitness cinema hall Spa Hamam Roman steam room Finnish sauna Massage rooms Indoor heated pool Lounge Game Zone Open and closed car parking Wi-Fi …
Agency
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Residential quarter Modern one bedroom apartment for sale in Alanya
Residential quarter Modern one bedroom apartment for sale in Alanya
Residential quarter Modern one bedroom apartment for sale in Alanya
Residential quarter Modern one bedroom apartment for sale in Alanya
Residential quarter Modern one bedroom apartment for sale in Alanya
Residential quarter Modern one bedroom apartment for sale in Alanya
Residential quarter Modern one bedroom apartment for sale in Alanya
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$132,398
İt is walking distance to shops, restaurants, pubs, and markets. This modern one bedroom apartment for sale in Alanya is only 600 meter from the Mediterranean beach. The complex consist of 2 building with a modern exterior that creates luxury atmosphere. This bright apartment is on the 4th f…
Agency
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Residential quarter Excellent luxury apartments in Oba, Alanya
Residential quarter Excellent luxury apartments in Oba, Alanya
Residential quarter Excellent luxury apartments in Oba, Alanya
Residential quarter Excellent luxury apartments in Oba, Alanya
Residential quarter Excellent luxury apartments in Oba, Alanya
Residential quarter Excellent luxury apartments in Oba, Alanya
Residential quarter Excellent luxury apartments in Oba, Alanya
Oba, Turkey
from
$197,530
Oba Crown exist 11 block and it is close to new hospital and city. The coplex has Fitness centre, Jacuzzi, indoor pool and etc... The Apartment complex is situated on a 10000 sqm land with a landscaped garden and social activities. Excellent apartment in Alanya, Oba in a nice locationThis ex…
Agency
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Residential quarter A complex that will give you opportunities for any kind of recreation
Residential quarter A complex that will give you opportunities for any kind of recreation
Residential quarter A complex that will give you opportunities for any kind of recreation
Residential quarter A complex that will give you opportunities for any kind of recreation
Residential quarter A complex that will give you opportunities for any kind of recreation
Residential quarter A complex that will give you opportunities for any kind of recreation
Residential quarter A complex that will give you opportunities for any kind of recreation
Yaylalı, Turkey
from
$135,602
This complex will consist of one residential block, 5 floors and a total of 10 apartments. Residents of the complex will have access to their own infrastructure: swimming pool, children's pool, elevator, barbecue area, lobby, security, lobby, parking, playground. The lively area provides exc…
Agency
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a water park and green areas, Altintas, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a water park and green areas, Altintas, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a water park and green areas, Altintas, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a water park and green areas, Altintas, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a water park and green areas, Altintas, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a water park and green areas, Altintas, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a water park and green areas, Altintas, Turkey
Aksu, Turkey
from
$158,180
The project consists of 11 buildings with 1,437 duplex apartments with 1-5 bedrooms. Features: swimming pool fitness center sauna Turkish bath steam room kids' playgrounds water park walking paths basketball court tennis court recreation areas large green areas indoor and outdoor parking C…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential quarter Modern complex in the developed area of Alanya, Avsallar
Residential quarter Modern complex in the developed area of Alanya, Avsallar
Residential quarter Modern complex in the developed area of Alanya, Avsallar
Residential quarter Modern complex in the developed area of Alanya, Avsallar
Residential quarter Modern complex in the developed area of Alanya, Avsallar
Residential quarter Modern complex in the developed area of Alanya, Avsallar
Residential quarter Modern complex in the developed area of Alanya, Avsallar
Alanya, Turkey
from
$76,877
We present to your attention a new project harmoniously integrated into the environment of the Avsallar district. The project will be located in a large closed area with a total area of 1743 m2, and will consist of one eight-storey residential block and 35 apartments of various layouts: 1+1,…
Agency
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Residential quarter Exodus Residence Alanya
Residential quarter Exodus Residence Alanya
Residential quarter Exodus Residence Alanya
Residential quarter Exodus Residence Alanya
Residential quarter Exodus Residence Alanya
Residential quarter Exodus Residence Alanya
Residential quarter Exodus Residence Alanya
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$131,331
-Exodus residence is a new-built residential complex in Alanya. The complex is located in the most popular residential area called Mahmutlar. This newly built apartment will consist of two blocks in 98 apartments with different variations of layout. Charming exterior design, rich social faci…
Agency
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Residential complex Modern villas with parking and private swimming pools, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Modern villas with parking and private swimming pools, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Modern villas with parking and private swimming pools, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Modern villas with parking and private swimming pools, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Modern villas with parking and private swimming pools, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Modern villas with parking and private swimming pools, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Modern villas with parking and private swimming pools, Alanya, Turkey
Incekum, Turkey
from
$728,278
The complex consists of 5 villas. Each of these villas has an infinity pool, 3 bedrooms, living room and kitchen. Two villas have outdoor parking, three villas have indoor parking. Location and nearby infrastructure The project is 2 km from Inzhekum which has one of the best beaches on the …
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Low-rise residence with swimming pools and a restaurant at 150 meters from the sea, in the center of Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Low-rise residence with swimming pools and a restaurant at 150 meters from the sea, in the center of Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Low-rise residence with swimming pools and a restaurant at 150 meters from the sea, in the center of Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Low-rise residence with swimming pools and a restaurant at 150 meters from the sea, in the center of Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Low-rise residence with swimming pools and a restaurant at 150 meters from the sea, in the center of Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Low-rise residence with swimming pools and a restaurant at 150 meters from the sea, in the center of Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Low-rise residence with swimming pools and a restaurant at 150 meters from the sea, in the center of Alanya, Turkey
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$279,659
The residence features a parking, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a kids' pool, a fitness room, a spa center (sauna, steam bath), a restaurant and a bar, a barbecue area, a kids' playground and a play room, around-the-clock video surveillance. Facilities and equipment in the house Steel…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential quarter Ultra-luxurious residence in Oba
Residential quarter Ultra-luxurious residence in Oba
Residential quarter Ultra-luxurious residence in Oba
Residential quarter Ultra-luxurious residence in Oba
Residential quarter Ultra-luxurious residence in Oba
Oba, Turkey
from
$137,737
Our company want to offer you a new project which located in Oba. This complex consist of 1 block with 5 floors. Each floor has 8 apartments. Completion date - 15.03.2022 Entirely seaview project offers 1-room, 2-room and 4-room penthouse options. With privileges such as its own underpass to…
Agency
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Residential quarter 1207 Antalya Prestige
Residential quarter 1207 Antalya Prestige
Residential quarter 1207 Antalya Prestige
Residential quarter 1207 Antalya Prestige
Residential quarter 1207 Antalya Prestige
Residential quarter 1207 Antalya Prestige
Residential quarter 1207 Antalya Prestige
Kirisciler, Turkey
from
$110,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 11
Area 48 m²
1 real estate property 1
LIVE A REAL LIFE! Is provided without interest installment for a period of 20 months! Initial installment 50%! House – is the factor that affects the quality of human life to the greatest extent. Discover Antalya, with its magnificent Mediterranean climate, natural beauties and historical …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
48.0
110,000
Agency
Realty World Green Gayrimenkul
Residential quarter Furnished apartment 2+1 200 meters from the sea in the Citadel Residence complex.
Residential quarter Furnished apartment 2+1 200 meters from the sea in the Citadel Residence complex.
Residential quarter Furnished apartment 2+1 200 meters from the sea in the Citadel Residence complex.
Residential quarter Furnished apartment 2+1 200 meters from the sea in the Citadel Residence complex.
Residential quarter Furnished apartment 2+1 200 meters from the sea in the Citadel Residence complex.
Residential quarter Furnished apartment 2+1 200 meters from the sea in the Citadel Residence complex.
Residential quarter Furnished apartment 2+1 200 meters from the sea in the Citadel Residence complex.
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$169,564
Finishing options Finished
Citadel BSR Residence is a beautiful residential complex, located between Ataturk and Barbarossa streets in the central part of Mahmutlar, 200 meters from the sea. Apartment 2 + 1-115 m? Furnished (new furniture) 2nd floor 2 bathrooms 2 balconies Windows overlook northwest an…
Agency
Smart Home
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in the Luna Loft Residence complex.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in the Luna Loft Residence complex.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in the Luna Loft Residence complex.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in the Luna Loft Residence complex.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in the Luna Loft Residence complex.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in the Luna Loft Residence complex.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in the Luna Loft Residence complex.
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$86,709
Finishing options Finished
A furnished one-bedroom apartment (1+1) of 60 m² with mountain views is for sale in the Luna Loft Residence complex. The complex is located 550 meters from the sea, with all city amenities within walking distance: cafes, restaurants, shops, farmers' markets, etc. Completion date: Janua…
Agency
Smart Home
Residential complex Apartments in the Via Concept complex on the first coastline.
Residential complex Apartments in the Via Concept complex on the first coastline.
Residential complex Apartments in the Via Concept complex on the first coastline.
Residential complex Apartments in the Via Concept complex on the first coastline.
Residential complex Apartments in the Via Concept complex on the first coastline.
Residential complex Apartments in the Via Concept complex on the first coastline.
Residential complex Apartments in the Via Concept complex on the first coastline.
Kargıcak, Turkey
from
$221,711
Finishing options Finished
Talep edilmesi halinde dairelerin fotoğraf ve videolarını göndereceğiz. İki yatak odalı daire (2+1) 85 m2, 1. ve 3. katta - 195.000 EUR. İki yatak odalı daire (2+1) 85 m2, 2. katta ama 4. kat gibi - 225.000 EUR deniz manzaralı. 6. katta 2+1 85 m2 büyüklüğünde iki yatak odalı daire - 340…
Agency
Smart Home
Residential complex One-bedroom apartment in the 5* SPA complex Albimo Loft Residence.
Residential complex One-bedroom apartment in the 5* SPA complex Albimo Loft Residence.
Residential complex One-bedroom apartment in the 5* SPA complex Albimo Loft Residence.
Residential complex One-bedroom apartment in the 5* SPA complex Albimo Loft Residence.
Residential complex One-bedroom apartment in the 5* SPA complex Albimo Loft Residence.
Residential complex One-bedroom apartment in the 5* SPA complex Albimo Loft Residence.
Residential complex One-bedroom apartment in the 5* SPA complex Albimo Loft Residence.
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$90,000
Finishing options Finished
One bedroom apartment (1+1) 56 m2 on a high floor is for sale. We present to your attention a new elite investment project in the center of Mahmutlar from a reliable developer company. The new residential complex is located 550 meters from the sea, and belongs to the luxury segment, wi…
Agency
Smart Home
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in Toprak Panorama complex.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in Toprak Panorama complex.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in Toprak Panorama complex.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in Toprak Panorama complex.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in Toprak Panorama complex.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in Toprak Panorama complex.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in Toprak Panorama complex.
Kargıcak, Turkey
from
$115,505
Finishing options Finished
Furnished one bedroom apartment (1+1) 65 m2 in Toprak Panorama complex. Premium residential complex with first-class private infrastructure, panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea and the Taurus Mountains, located in a quiet green area of ​​Kargicak, 700 meters from the sea and the beac…
Agency
Smart Home
Residential complex We offer more than 150 apartments on the secondary market throughout Alanya.
Residential complex We offer more than 150 apartments on the secondary market throughout Alanya.
Residential complex We offer more than 150 apartments on the secondary market throughout Alanya.
Residential complex We offer more than 150 apartments on the secondary market throughout Alanya.
Alanya, Turkey
from
$76,244
Finishing options Finished
We offer more than 150 apartments on the secondary market throughout Alanya at prices below the market, we do not hide the name of the projects, and you can compare prices on the Internet or at other real estate agencies in Alanya. Apartments with one (1+1), two (2+1) and three (3+1) bedr…
Agency
Smart Home
Residential complex Luxury penthouse with stunning sea view, Tosmur
Residential complex Luxury penthouse with stunning sea view, Tosmur
Residential complex Luxury penthouse with stunning sea view, Tosmur
Residential complex Luxury penthouse with stunning sea view, Tosmur
Residential complex Luxury penthouse with stunning sea view, Tosmur
Residential complex Luxury penthouse with stunning sea view, Tosmur
Residential complex Luxury penthouse with stunning sea view, Tosmur
Oba, Turkey
from
$261,594
Within walking distance of supermarkets, beaches, restaurants, and a children's park. The sea is 530 meters from the complex, as well as the beautiful mountain river Dimchay, which flows into the Mediterranean Sea, flows nearby. You can take a walk in the fresh air along the river or a few k…
Agency
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Residential quarter Stylish furnished apartment in Demirtas
Residential quarter Stylish furnished apartment in Demirtas
Residential quarter Stylish furnished apartment in Demirtas
Residential quarter Stylish furnished apartment in Demirtas
Residential quarter Stylish furnished apartment in Demirtas
Residential quarter Stylish furnished apartment in Demirtas
Residential quarter Stylish furnished apartment in Demirtas
Demirtaş, Turkey
from
$166,566
If you are looking for a ready-made holiday apartment or permanent residence on the shores of the gentle Mediterranean Sea, then this offer is worth considering in more detail. For sale is an apartment with renovation, furniture, appliances. But the main advantage of this apartment is its lo…
Agency
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Residential quarter Luxury apartment with furniture in Azura Park, Mahmutlar
Residential quarter Luxury apartment with furniture in Azura Park, Mahmutlar
Residential quarter Luxury apartment with furniture in Azura Park, Mahmutlar
Residential quarter Luxury apartment with furniture in Azura Park, Mahmutlar
Residential quarter Luxury apartment with furniture in Azura Park, Mahmutlar
Residential quarter Luxury apartment with furniture in Azura Park, Mahmutlar
Residential quarter Luxury apartment with furniture in Azura Park, Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$155,888
Why should you buy a property here? - Luxury quality, thought out to the smallest detail at an affordable price; - Stunning panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea and the mountains; - A large area of ​​26,000 m2; - Infrastructure of a five star hotel in your home; - The project is unparall…
Agency
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Residential complex Modern low-rise residence with swimming pools at 750 meters from the sea, Kestel, Turkey
Residential complex Modern low-rise residence with swimming pools at 750 meters from the sea, Kestel, Turkey
Residential complex Modern low-rise residence with swimming pools at 750 meters from the sea, Kestel, Turkey
Residential complex Modern low-rise residence with swimming pools at 750 meters from the sea, Kestel, Turkey
Residential complex Modern low-rise residence with swimming pools at 750 meters from the sea, Kestel, Turkey
Residential complex Modern low-rise residence with swimming pools at 750 meters from the sea, Kestel, Turkey
Residential complex Modern low-rise residence with swimming pools at 750 meters from the sea, Kestel, Turkey
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$365,887
The residence features swimming pools for children and adults, a gym, a sauna and a steam bath, lounge areas, wireless Internet, around-the-clock video surveillance. Completion - September, 30, 2023. Features of the flats Central satellite system Double-glazed PVC windows Spot lighting Ste…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex ЖИЛОЙ КОМПЛЕКС НЕДАЛЕКО ОТ МОРЯ
Residential complex ЖИЛОЙ КОМПЛЕКС НЕДАЛЕКО ОТ МОРЯ
Residential complex ЖИЛОЙ КОМПЛЕКС НЕДАЛЕКО ОТ МОРЯ
Residential complex ЖИЛОЙ КОМПЛЕКС НЕДАЛЕКО ОТ МОРЯ
Residential complex ЖИЛОЙ КОМПЛЕКС НЕДАЛЕКО ОТ МОРЯ
Residential complex ЖИЛОЙ КОМПЛЕКС НЕДАЛЕКО ОТ МОРЯ
Residential complex ЖИЛОЙ КОМПЛЕКС НЕДАЛЕКО ОТ МОРЯ
Alanya, Turkey
from
$156,258
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 9
Новый строительный проект в развивающемся районе Паяллар – это приятный отдых и выгодная инвестиция для тех, кто хочет купить квартиру в Турции. Изюминкой этого комплекса является близость к морю. Всего 650 метров – и вы можете наслаждаться отдыхом на пляже. Яркое солнце, ласковое море и зол…
Agency
ALANYA INVESTMENT
Residential quarter Sea View Apartment in Close to Beach
Residential quarter Sea View Apartment in Close to Beach
Residential quarter Sea View Apartment in Close to Beach
Residential quarter Sea View Apartment in Close to Beach
Residential quarter Sea View Apartment in Close to Beach
Residential quarter Sea View Apartment in Close to Beach
Residential quarter Sea View Apartment in Close to Beach
Yaylalı, Turkey
from
$140,940
Why Buy this Apartment in Alanya, Kestel? - First-line apartments - A modern exterior and interior design - Location; Close to social amenities and shops   This sea view property located in Kestel, Alanya proximity to the beach and local amenities such as children parking, seaside promenade,…
Agency
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Apartment building Nobby Comfort
Apartment building Nobby Comfort
Apartment building Nobby Comfort
Apartment building Nobby Comfort
Apartment building Nobby Comfort
Apartment building Nobby Comfort
Apartment building Nobby Comfort
Tosmur, Turkey
from
$186,130
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Nobby Comfort is a modern residential complex with a concise design - an ideal combination of a pleasant price, convenient location, diverse infrastructure and competent functional layouts of apartments. It is ideal not only for lovers of a calm, measured lifestyle, but also for those who ca…
Developer
Nordic Property
Residential complex Umeblowane mieszkanie 1+1 położone 300 metrów dalej w kompleksie Konak Life Residence.
Residential complex Umeblowane mieszkanie 1+1 położone 300 metrów dalej w kompleksie Konak Life Residence.
Residential complex Umeblowane mieszkanie 1+1 położone 300 metrów dalej w kompleksie Konak Life Residence.
Residential complex Umeblowane mieszkanie 1+1 położone 300 metrów dalej w kompleksie Konak Life Residence.
Residential complex Umeblowane mieszkanie 1+1 położone 300 metrów dalej w kompleksie Konak Life Residence.
Residential complex Umeblowane mieszkanie 1+1 położone 300 metrów dalej w kompleksie Konak Life Residence.
Residential complex Umeblowane mieszkanie 1+1 położone 300 metrów dalej w kompleksie Konak Life Residence.
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$80,740
Finishing options Finished
Furnished one bedroom apartment (1+1) 52 m2 on the 1st high floor in the Konak Life Residence complex. The complex is located just 300 meters from the sea on the border of two popular areas of Alanya - Mahmutlar and Kargicak. 100 meters away is the central street of the area - Barbaros…
Agency
Smart Home
Residential complex Luxury residence with swimming pools and a spa area at 800 meters from the sea, Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Luxury residence with swimming pools and a spa area at 800 meters from the sea, Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Luxury residence with swimming pools and a spa area at 800 meters from the sea, Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Luxury residence with swimming pools and a spa area at 800 meters from the sea, Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Luxury residence with swimming pools and a spa area at 800 meters from the sea, Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Luxury residence with swimming pools and a spa area at 800 meters from the sea, Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Luxury residence with swimming pools and a spa area at 800 meters from the sea, Avsallar, Turkey
Alanya, Turkey
from
$230,718
The residence features indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a kids' pool with water slides, a barbecue area and lounge areas, a Turkish bath, a sauna and a jacuzzi, a massage room, a gym, a tennis court, a games room, a mini club, a children's playground, a parking. Completion - 30/08/2023. F…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential quarter Fabulous penthouse with 3 bedroom in Oba Alanya
Residential quarter Fabulous penthouse with 3 bedroom in Oba Alanya
Residential quarter Fabulous penthouse with 3 bedroom in Oba Alanya
Residential quarter Fabulous penthouse with 3 bedroom in Oba Alanya
Residential quarter Fabulous penthouse with 3 bedroom in Oba Alanya
Residential quarter Fabulous penthouse with 3 bedroom in Oba Alanya
Residential quarter Fabulous penthouse with 3 bedroom in Oba Alanya
Oba, Turkey
from
$168,701
Situated in a peaceful and safe location close to hospital, restaurants, cafes, shops and shopping mall. Surrounded by 21000 m2 of landscaped garden leading to a beautiful pool, large swimming pool equipped with sun beds and parasols. a Mediterranean style resort with neutral colors which co…
Agency
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Apartment building Brand-New Apartment with Mountain View in Konyaaltı Antalya
Apartment building Brand-New Apartment with Mountain View in Konyaaltı Antalya
Apartment building Brand-New Apartment with Mountain View in Konyaaltı Antalya
Apartment building Brand-New Apartment with Mountain View in Konyaaltı Antalya
Apartment building Brand-New Apartment with Mountain View in Konyaaltı Antalya
Apartment building Brand-New Apartment with Mountain View in Konyaaltı Antalya
Apartment building Brand-New Apartment with Mountain View in Konyaaltı Antalya
Konyaalti, Turkey
from
$160,506
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 6
1-Bedroom Apartment with in a Secured Complex with Indoor Parking in Konyaaltı, Antalya Antalya offers a vibrant coastal lifestyle with warm weather, beautiful beaches, rich history, and modern amenities, making it a popular destination for both residents and tourists. Located across from Ko…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Residential quarter New apartments on the seafront in Twin Towers, Mahmutlar
Residential quarter New apartments on the seafront in Twin Towers, Mahmutlar
Residential quarter New apartments on the seafront in Twin Towers, Mahmutlar
Residential quarter New apartments on the seafront in Twin Towers, Mahmutlar
Residential quarter New apartments on the seafront in Twin Towers, Mahmutlar
Residential quarter New apartments on the seafront in Twin Towers, Mahmutlar
Residential quarter New apartments on the seafront in Twin Towers, Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$180,446
Alanya Twin Towers Apartments by the Sea in Mahmutlar. Ideal for holidays all year round. There are different layouts of apartments. The territory is guarded with its open and closed parking Apartments by the sea in the Twin Tower complex located in Mahmutlar district of Alanya. Mahmutlar is…
Agency
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a lounge area in the luxury area of Oba, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a lounge area in the luxury area of Oba, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a lounge area in the luxury area of Oba, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a lounge area in the luxury area of Oba, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a lounge area in the luxury area of Oba, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a lounge area in the luxury area of Oba, Alanya,
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a lounge area in the luxury area of Oba, Alanya, Turkey
Oba, Turkey
from
$425,314
The complex infrastructure: outdoor swimming pool kids' playground lounge area barbecue area parking fitness center sauna and steam bath games room with a billiard around-the-clock secuirty Facilities and equipment in the house Wireless Internet Central satellite system Video intercom Ki…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex ЖИЛОЙ КОМПЛЕКС
Residential complex ЖИЛОЙ КОМПЛЕКС
Residential complex ЖИЛОЙ КОМПЛЕКС
Residential complex ЖИЛОЙ КОМПЛЕКС
Residential complex ЖИЛОЙ КОМПЛЕКС
Show all Residential complex ЖИЛОЙ КОМПЛЕКС
Residential complex ЖИЛОЙ КОМПЛЕКС
Alanya, Turkey
from
$324,371
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 10
Новый проект жилого комплекса предлагает новый взгляд на привычные вещи, современность и комфорт. Этот жилой комплекс располагается в районе Сарай, который находится недалеко от центра Алании и пляжа Дамлаташ. За счет удобной городской инфраструктуры комплекс предоставит комфортную жизнь сво…
Agency
ALANYA INVESTMENT
Residential quarter Alanya Apartments For Sale in Two Years payment Period
Residential quarter Alanya Apartments For Sale in Two Years payment Period
Residential quarter Alanya Apartments For Sale in Two Years payment Period
Residential quarter Alanya Apartments For Sale in Two Years payment Period
Residential quarter Alanya Apartments For Sale in Two Years payment Period
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$123,323
We are glad to present this Project with two years payment period. This is an opportunity to buy this apartment with starting prices and with 2 years payment plan. This is a new elite Project in Alanya, Mahmutlar located in a very nice area close local shops like süpermarkets, fish restauran…
Agency
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Residential complex Residential complex with developed infrastructure near the city centre, Oba, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with developed infrastructure near the city centre, Oba, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with developed infrastructure near the city centre, Oba, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with developed infrastructure near the city centre, Oba, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with developed infrastructure near the city centre, Oba, Alanya, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Residential complex with developed infrastructure near the city centre, Oba, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with developed infrastructure near the city centre, Oba, Alanya, Turkey
Oba, Turkey
from
$325,929
In a popular tourist area, this low-rise development offers a variety of flat types: standard 1-2 bedroom flats, garden duplexes with 3-4 bedrooms and 2-bedroom penthouses. Features of the flats The apartment is equipped with: steel entrance door, video intercom, built-in furniture in the k…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential quarter Crystal Park Apartment Alanya
Residential quarter Crystal Park Apartment Alanya
Residential quarter Crystal Park Apartment Alanya
Çıplaklı, Turkey
from
$133,466
-Crystal Park Alanya is a sensational complex an unbeatable location with full amenities. This complex is known as the best residential complex in Alanya. Crystal Park apartment for sale in Alanya unique location just 50 meters to biggest shopping mall Alanya, within a comfortable distance o…
Agency
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Residential quarter Fully furnished 2 bedroom apartment in Alanya
Residential quarter Fully furnished 2 bedroom apartment in Alanya
Residential quarter Fully furnished 2 bedroom apartment in Alanya
Residential quarter Fully furnished 2 bedroom apartment in Alanya
Residential quarter Fully furnished 2 bedroom apartment in Alanya
Show all Residential quarter Fully furnished 2 bedroom apartment in Alanya
Residential quarter Fully furnished 2 bedroom apartment in Alanya
Oba, Turkey
from
$144,143
This resale furnished apartment complex located in a quiet area of Oba, only 3 km from Alanya. Yüksek I was built in 2007 and the complex is very popular in the area. It has all you could ask for in your perfect holiday home with its different facilities such as a large outdoor swimming pool…
Agency
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment in the Waterfall Residence complex for a residence permit.
Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment in the Waterfall Residence complex for a residence permit.
Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment in the Waterfall Residence complex for a residence permit.
Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment in the Waterfall Residence complex for a residence permit.
Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment in the Waterfall Residence complex for a residence permit.
Show all Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment in the Waterfall Residence complex for a residence permit.
Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment in the Waterfall Residence complex for a residence permit.
Tosmur, Turkey
from
$147,968
Finishing options Finished
Suitable for a residence permit - in Tapu we can indicate 200,000 USD. Furnished apartment with two bedrooms (2 + 1) 120 m2, in the Waterfall Residence complex. Layout: Kitchen-living room 2 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms 2 Balconies Waterfall Residence is a wonderful residential …
Agency
Smart Home
Residential quarter 3 bedroom off plan apartment in Alanya
Residential quarter 3 bedroom off plan apartment in Alanya
Residential quarter 3 bedroom off plan apartment in Alanya
Residential quarter 3 bedroom off plan apartment in Alanya
Residential quarter 3 bedroom off plan apartment in Alanya
Show all Residential quarter 3 bedroom off plan apartment in Alanya
Residential quarter 3 bedroom off plan apartment in Alanya
Oba, Turkey
from
$127,807
This off plan apartment is declared to be finished by the constructor in 03.03.2019. This 3- bedroom apartment is built in prestige district in Oba surrounded by nature orange garden. It is only 2 and a half km from the beach and only 1 km from the new hospital. there are some shops close to…
Agency
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Residential complex Квартира в Газипаше от застройщика
Residential complex Квартира в Газипаше от застройщика
Residential complex Квартира в Газипаше от застройщика
Residential complex Квартира в Газипаше от застройщика
Residential complex Квартира в Газипаше от застройщика
Show all Residential complex Квартира в Газипаше от застройщика
Residential complex Квартира в Газипаше от застройщика
Gazipasa, Turkey
from
$126,173
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 8
Продажа квартиры в Газипаше от застройщика с беспроцентной рассрочкой Газипаша – город в 30 км на восток от Алании с населением 52000 человек. Газипаша имеет собственную городскую инфраструктуру и шикарные песчано-галечные пляжи. Газипаша находится на равнине между Средиземным морем и Тор…
Agency
ALANYA INVESTMENT
Residential quarter 3 bedroom cheap apartment in Alanya
Residential quarter 3 bedroom cheap apartment in Alanya
Residential quarter 3 bedroom cheap apartment in Alanya
Residential quarter 3 bedroom cheap apartment in Alanya
Residential quarter 3 bedroom cheap apartment in Alanya
Residential quarter 3 bedroom cheap apartment in Alanya
Residential quarter 3 bedroom cheap apartment in Alanya
Oba, Turkey
from
$113,179
-This 3 bedrooms cheap apartment in Alanya with swimming pool is walking distance to everywhere. The apartment is close to the Dim river, shops, and restaurants and it is only 500 meters from the beach. Beautifull, clean apartment perfectly located close to popular Oba centrum. This cozy apa…
Agency
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Residential complex Modern residence in Mahmutlar
Residential complex Modern residence in Mahmutlar
Residential complex Modern residence in Mahmutlar
Residential complex Modern residence in Mahmutlar
Residential complex Modern residence in Mahmutlar
Show all Residential complex Modern residence in Mahmutlar
Residential complex Modern residence in Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$134,604
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 10
Современный жилой комплекс Antares Hill расположился в районе Алании Махмутлар. Этот район интересен многим отдыхающим доступными ценами, хорошо развитой городской инфраструктурой, широкими пляжами и красивыми видами. Махмутлар находится в  30 км от международного аэропорта Газипаша и в 1…
Agency
ALANYA INVESTMENT
Apartment building Apartments with High Rental Income in a Complex in Aksu Antalya
Apartment building Apartments with High Rental Income in a Complex in Aksu Antalya
Apartment building Apartments with High Rental Income in a Complex in Aksu Antalya
Apartment building Apartments with High Rental Income in a Complex in Aksu Antalya
Apartment building Apartments with High Rental Income in a Complex in Aksu Antalya
Show all Apartment building Apartments with High Rental Income in a Complex in Aksu Antalya
Apartment building Apartments with High Rental Income in a Complex in Aksu Antalya
Aksu, Turkey
from
$202,377
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 7
Investment Apartments for Sale in a Comprehensive Complex in Aksu Antalya These stylishly designed apartments in Antalya Aksu are suitable for investment. They are in an elite project close to the airport, in agreement with the international hotel chain Best Western. The project is in the Al…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Residential complex Spacious apartment close to the chain stores in the center of Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Spacious apartment close to the chain stores in the center of Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Spacious apartment close to the chain stores in the center of Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Spacious apartment close to the chain stores in the center of Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Spacious apartment close to the chain stores in the center of Avsallar, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Spacious apartment close to the chain stores in the center of Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Spacious apartment close to the chain stores in the center of Avsallar, Turkey
Alanya, Turkey
from
$90,306
Residential complex with panoramic views of nature. It consists of 27 apartments with different layouts: Apartments with 1 bedroom — 12 units Apartments with 2 bedrooms— 9 unit Duplex apartments with 2 bedrooms — 1 units Duplex apartments with 3 bedrooms — 4 units Down payment is 40%, and th…
Agency
TRANIO
Apartment building Stylish Apartments in a Hotel-Concept Complex in Demirtaş Alanya
Apartment building Stylish Apartments in a Hotel-Concept Complex in Demirtaş Alanya
Apartment building Stylish Apartments in a Hotel-Concept Complex in Demirtaş Alanya
Apartment building Stylish Apartments in a Hotel-Concept Complex in Demirtaş Alanya
Apartment building Stylish Apartments in a Hotel-Concept Complex in Demirtaş Alanya
Show all Apartment building Stylish Apartments in a Hotel-Concept Complex in Demirtaş Alanya
Apartment building Stylish Apartments in a Hotel-Concept Complex in Demirtaş Alanya
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$123,061
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 10
Sea and Pool View Apartments in a Hotel-Concept Complex in Demirtaş, Alanya Demirtaş, where these luxury apartments are located, is a prominent area in Alanya known for its social amenities, beautiful beaches, and walking paths. Demirtaş stands out with its high-quality real estate projects …
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Residential complex Residence in Alanya
Residential complex Residence in Alanya
Residential complex Residence in Alanya
Residential complex Residence in Alanya
Residential complex Residence in Alanya
Show all Residential complex Residence in Alanya
Residential complex Residence in Alanya
Demirtaş, Turkey
from
$134,604
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 11
Жилой комплекс Bravo Tower расположен в экологически чистом районе Демирташ. Демирташ находится в 25 км от Алании и в 15 км от международного аэропорта Газипаша.  Район Демирташ представляет собой широкую долину, окруженную Торосскими горами с выходом к широким песчаным пляжам. В северной ча…
Agency
ALANYA INVESTMENT
Residential quarter Elite residential complex in Avsallar
Residential quarter Elite residential complex in Avsallar
Residential quarter Elite residential complex in Avsallar
Residential quarter Elite residential complex in Avsallar
Residential quarter Elite residential complex in Avsallar
Show all Residential quarter Elite residential complex in Avsallar
Residential quarter Elite residential complex in Avsallar
Alanya, Turkey
from
$120,653
We bring to your attention a new modern project which will be located in the heart of the rapidly developing area of ​​Alanya, Avsallar.Avsallar is an amazing area with its own developed infrastructure, as well as numerous pine forests. This complex is located on a large area of ​​2.950 m², …
Agency
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Residential quarter New investment project in Mahmutlar
Residential quarter New investment project in Mahmutlar
Residential quarter New investment project in Mahmutlar
Residential quarter New investment project in Mahmutlar
Residential quarter New investment project in Mahmutlar
Show all Residential quarter New investment project in Mahmutlar
Residential quarter New investment project in Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$123,857
The complex consists of the one 12 - storey block, 120 apartments of different layouts, 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, as well as duplexes and apartments with a separate kitchen.Total project area 3.713 m² Infrastructure: Swimming poolChildren's swimming poolOwn gardenMini waterfallvitamin barFitnessc…
Agency
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Apartment building Stylish Apartments in a Hotel-Concept Complex in Demirtaş Alanya
Apartment building Stylish Apartments in a Hotel-Concept Complex in Demirtaş Alanya
Apartment building Stylish Apartments in a Hotel-Concept Complex in Demirtaş Alanya
Apartment building Stylish Apartments in a Hotel-Concept Complex in Demirtaş Alanya
Apartment building Stylish Apartments in a Hotel-Concept Complex in Demirtaş Alanya
Show all Apartment building Stylish Apartments in a Hotel-Concept Complex in Demirtaş Alanya
Apartment building Stylish Apartments in a Hotel-Concept Complex in Demirtaş Alanya
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$195,518
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 10
Sea and Pool View Apartments in a Hotel-Concept Complex in Demirtaş, Alanya Demirtaş, where these luxury apartments are located, is a prominent area in Alanya known for its social amenities, beautiful beaches, and walking paths. Demirtaş stands out with its high-quality real estate projects …
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Apartment building Live Rich in Antalya Apartments for Sale in Luviya Project
Apartment building Live Rich in Antalya Apartments for Sale in Luviya Project
Apartment building Live Rich in Antalya Apartments for Sale in Luviya Project
Apartment building Live Rich in Antalya Apartments for Sale in Luviya Project
Apartment building Live Rich in Antalya Apartments for Sale in Luviya Project
Show all Apartment building Live Rich in Antalya Apartments for Sale in Luviya Project
Apartment building Live Rich in Antalya Apartments for Sale in Luviya Project
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$1,14M
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 10
Live Rich in Antalya Luxury Apartments in Luviya Project Luxury apartments are located in Topçular neighborhood of Muratpaşa. Thanks to its proximity to Termesos Boulevard, the area offers easy transportation opportunities and continues to be a center of attraction for those who want to inve…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Residential quarter Kucuker Prime Alanya Luxury seaside aparments
Residential quarter Kucuker Prime Alanya Luxury seaside aparments
Residential quarter Kucuker Prime Alanya Luxury seaside aparments
Residential quarter Kucuker Prime Alanya Luxury seaside aparments
Residential quarter Kucuker Prime Alanya Luxury seaside aparments
Show all Residential quarter Kucuker Prime Alanya Luxury seaside aparments
Residential quarter Kucuker Prime Alanya Luxury seaside aparments
Oba, Turkey
from
$272,271
-Dreaming of a terrace looking directly at the sea? what about this one? The top quality apartment by the beach in Alanya, Oba. Kucuker prime is the latest serial of the most famous construction company in Alanya. prime design, high-quality construction, and location, This is an ideal invest…
Agency
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Residential complex Apartment 1+1 in the center of Alanya in the complex Konak Twin Towers 3 Cleopatra.
Residential complex Apartment 1+1 in the center of Alanya in the complex Konak Twin Towers 3 Cleopatra.
Residential complex Apartment 1+1 in the center of Alanya in the complex Konak Twin Towers 3 Cleopatra.
Residential complex Apartment 1+1 in the center of Alanya in the complex Konak Twin Towers 3 Cleopatra.
Residential complex Apartment 1+1 in the center of Alanya in the complex Konak Twin Towers 3 Cleopatra.
Show all Residential complex Apartment 1+1 in the center of Alanya in the complex Konak Twin Towers 3 Cleopatra.
Residential complex Apartment 1+1 in the center of Alanya in the complex Konak Twin Towers 3 Cleopatra.
Alanya, Turkey
from
$141,684
Finishing options Finished
One-bedroom apartments (1+1), 60 m2 in Konak Twin Towers 3 Cleopatra complex are for sale. This project is perfect for those who want to live near the sea and at the same time have all the city infrastructure within walking distance, as well as for investors for renting out apartments. …
Agency
Smart Home
Residential quarter LUXURY APARTMENTS IN ALANYA CITY CENTER
Residential quarter LUXURY APARTMENTS IN ALANYA CITY CENTER
Residential quarter LUXURY APARTMENTS IN ALANYA CITY CENTER
Residential quarter LUXURY APARTMENTS IN ALANYA CITY CENTER
Residential quarter LUXURY APARTMENTS IN ALANYA CITY CENTER
Residential quarter LUXURY APARTMENTS IN ALANYA CITY CENTER
Residential quarter LUXURY APARTMENTS IN ALANYA CITY CENTER
Alanya, Turkey
from
$160,159
What about buying an apartment in Alanya City Center? This complex is only 1300 metres to the best beaches of Alanya.There are three options to buy, 1+1 and 2+1 apartments and 3+1 penthouses.The buıiding will start on 30th of September, 2022 and will finish on 30th of December , 2023.Why to …
Agency
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in Konak Green Life Avsallar complex.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in Konak Green Life Avsallar complex.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in Konak Green Life Avsallar complex.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in Konak Green Life Avsallar complex.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in Konak Green Life Avsallar complex.
Show all Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in Konak Green Life Avsallar complex.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in Konak Green Life Avsallar complex.
Alanya, Turkey
from
$80,307
Finishing options Finished
Furnished one bedroom apartment (1+1) 50 m2 on the 3rd floor in the Konak Green Life Avsallar complex. The complex consists of one 7-storey block, located in a pine forest, 800 meters from Incekum beach, 500 meters to the center of Avsallar, where you will find shops, cafes and restaurant…
Agency
Smart Home
Apartment building Properties with 5-Star Hotel Concept in Alanya Kestel
Apartment building Properties with 5-Star Hotel Concept in Alanya Kestel
Apartment building Properties with 5-Star Hotel Concept in Alanya Kestel
Apartment building Properties with 5-Star Hotel Concept in Alanya Kestel
Apartment building Properties with 5-Star Hotel Concept in Alanya Kestel
Show all Apartment building Properties with 5-Star Hotel Concept in Alanya Kestel
Apartment building Properties with 5-Star Hotel Concept in Alanya Kestel
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$378,133
The year of construction 2026
Properties with Panoramic Sea and City Views in Project with Full Amenities in Alanya Kestel The stylish properties are located in Kestel in Alanya. Kestel is a developing area with various amenities. The area is home to hiking paths, restaurants, cafes, and many more daily and social amenit…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in Konak Blue Bay complex near Cleopatra beach.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in Konak Blue Bay complex near Cleopatra beach.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in Konak Blue Bay complex near Cleopatra beach.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in Konak Blue Bay complex near Cleopatra beach.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in Konak Blue Bay complex near Cleopatra beach.
Show all Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in Konak Blue Bay complex near Cleopatra beach.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in Konak Blue Bay complex near Cleopatra beach.
Alanya, Turkey
from
$129,178
Finishing options Finished
Suitable for obtaining a residence permit - we can indicate 200,000 USD in the tapu. Furnished one-bedroom apartment (1 + 1), 65 m2 in the Konak Blue Bay complex. Blue Bay Residence - a residential complex located in a stunning location, near the center of Alanya - Dinek / Cleopatra. …
Agency
Smart Home
Residential quarter Sea View Apartments with Rich Amenities in Alanya Cikcilli
Residential quarter Sea View Apartments with Rich Amenities in Alanya Cikcilli
Residential quarter Sea View Apartments with Rich Amenities in Alanya Cikcilli
Residential quarter Sea View Apartments with Rich Amenities in Alanya Cikcilli
Residential quarter Sea View Apartments with Rich Amenities in Alanya Cikcilli
Show all Residential quarter Sea View Apartments with Rich Amenities in Alanya Cikcilli
Residential quarter Sea View Apartments with Rich Amenities in Alanya Cikcilli
Çıplaklı, Turkey
from
$198,598
Spacious fully furnished 2 + 1 apartment with a total area of ​​120 m2, with two bedrooms, bathrooms and balconies is located on the 8rd floor of a luxury complex, in the Cikcilli area, overlooking the sea and mountains. The complex has its own developed infrastructure, consists of three 10-…
Agency
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Apartment building Elegant Flats 250 m from the Sea in Alanya Antalya
Apartment building Elegant Flats 250 m from the Sea in Alanya Antalya
Apartment building Elegant Flats 250 m from the Sea in Alanya Antalya
Apartment building Elegant Flats 250 m from the Sea in Alanya Antalya
Apartment building Elegant Flats 250 m from the Sea in Alanya Antalya
Show all Apartment building Elegant Flats 250 m from the Sea in Alanya Antalya
Apartment building Elegant Flats 250 m from the Sea in Alanya Antalya
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$218,520
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 6
Stylish Flats for Sale in Alanya Mahmutlar 250 m from the Beach Mahmutlar is located in the east of Alanya, and it is developing day by day. It is the center of attention of local and foreign tourists with its clean beach, long walking paths, restaurants, shopping centers and lively streets.…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Residential quarter Furnished Apartment near the famous Cleopatra beach in Alanya
Residential quarter Furnished Apartment near the famous Cleopatra beach in Alanya
Residential quarter Furnished Apartment near the famous Cleopatra beach in Alanya
Residential quarter Furnished Apartment near the famous Cleopatra beach in Alanya
Residential quarter Furnished Apartment near the famous Cleopatra beach in Alanya
Show all Residential quarter Furnished Apartment near the famous Cleopatra beach in Alanya
Residential quarter Furnished Apartment near the famous Cleopatra beach in Alanya
Alanya, Turkey
from
$180,446
We recommend paying attention to a new offer - 2 bedroom fully furnished apartment in famous Cleopatra area  Swimming pool Children's swimming pool parking Sauna Fitness Generator Playground Satellite TV Billiards Elevator
Agency
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Residential complex New large residence with swimming pools and green areas close to the center of Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New large residence with swimming pools and green areas close to the center of Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New large residence with swimming pools and green areas close to the center of Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New large residence with swimming pools and green areas close to the center of Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New large residence with swimming pools and green areas close to the center of Antalya, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New large residence with swimming pools and green areas close to the center of Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New large residence with swimming pools and green areas close to the center of Antalya, Turkey
Kepez, Turkey
from
$228,133
The residence features a security system, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a gym and a pilates studio, green areas and ponds. Completion - 2025. Location and nearby infrastructure Shopping mall - 4 km Antalya city center - 5 km Old town - 8 km Beach - 7 km Airport - 18 km
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool in a quiet and prestigious area, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool in a quiet and prestigious area, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool in a quiet and prestigious area, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool in a quiet and prestigious area, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool in a quiet and prestigious area, Antalya, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool in a quiet and prestigious area, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool in a quiet and prestigious area, Antalya, Turkey
Aksu, Turkey
from
$171,291
The residence features landscaped gardens, walking paths, kids' playgrounds and pool, an outdoor swimming pool of 192 m2, lounge areas, a bar and a barbecue area, a fitness center, a parking, around-the-clock security, a sauna and a Turkish bath. Completion - December, 2023. Facilities and …
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Furnished apartment 2+1 in Oba Sol Garden complex.
Residential complex Furnished apartment 2+1 in Oba Sol Garden complex.
Residential complex Furnished apartment 2+1 in Oba Sol Garden complex.
Residential complex Furnished apartment 2+1 in Oba Sol Garden complex.
Residential complex Furnished apartment 2+1 in Oba Sol Garden complex.
Residential complex Furnished apartment 2+1 in Oba Sol Garden complex.
Residential complex Furnished apartment 2+1 in Oba Sol Garden complex.
Oba, Turkey
from
$333,771
Finishing options Finished
We will send you a photo of the apartment upon request! A two-bedroom apartment (2+1) -100 m2 with new beautiful furniture and Siemens appliances in the elite complex Oba Sol Garden. Layout: Kitchen-Living Room 2 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms with heated floors Private garden and acce…
Agency
Smart Home
Residential complex Residential complex with views of the Mediterranean Sea, the Toros Mountains and the ancient fortress of Alanya, Kestel, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with views of the Mediterranean Sea, the Toros Mountains and the ancient fortress of Alanya, Kestel, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with views of the Mediterranean Sea, the Toros Mountains and the ancient fortress of Alanya, Kestel, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with views of the Mediterranean Sea, the Toros Mountains and the ancient fortress of Alanya, Kestel, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with views of the Mediterranean Sea, the Toros Mountains and the ancient fortress of Alanya, Kestel, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Residential complex with views of the Mediterranean Sea, the Toros Mountains and the ancient fortress of Alanya, Kestel, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with views of the Mediterranean Sea, the Toros Mountains and the ancient fortress of Alanya, Kestel, Turkey
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$279,659
The residence consists of 4 buildings with two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments and duplexes. The unique location combined with the high quality of construction, modern design and professional management will ensure a comfortable lifestyle. Only certified materials meeting international …
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Apartment 1+1 in the Kurt Safir Flower complex 150 meters from the sea.
Residential complex Apartment 1+1 in the Kurt Safir Flower complex 150 meters from the sea.
Residential complex Apartment 1+1 in the Kurt Safir Flower complex 150 meters from the sea.
Residential complex Apartment 1+1 in the Kurt Safir Flower complex 150 meters from the sea.
Residential complex Apartment 1+1 in the Kurt Safir Flower complex 150 meters from the sea.
Show all Residential complex Apartment 1+1 in the Kurt Safir Flower complex 150 meters from the sea.
Residential complex Apartment 1+1 in the Kurt Safir Flower complex 150 meters from the sea.
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$127,603
Finishing options Finished
A one-bedroom apartment (1+1) of 57 sq m is for sale in the Kurt Safir Flower complex. This comfortable residential complex features modern architecture, stylish interior design, and thoughtful apartment layouts. The complex is located 150 meters from the seashore and 25 minutes from G…
Agency
Smart Home
