  Beachfront two-storey illas with swimming pools, Yalikavak, Turkey

Beachfront two-storey illas with swimming pools, Yalikavak, Turkey

Yalikavak, Turkey
from
€1,20M
;
16
About the complex

We offer luxury villas with swimming pools of 38 m2, parking spaces, gardens.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Fireplace
  • Air conditioning
Location and nearby infrastructure

Yalikavak is a town situated 18 km away from Bodrum.

