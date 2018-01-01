  1. Realting.com
  Furnished villa with swimming pools and a panoramic sea view, Kalkan, Turkey

€1,20M

Kalkan, Turkey
About the complex

We offer a villa with a panoramic sea view, an outdoor swimming pool, an indoor heated pool, a jacuzzi, a sauna and a hamam, a large garden and a kids' playground, a parking.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Fireplace
  • Alarm
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in one of the most fashionable sides of the city.

