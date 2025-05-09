Residential complex Apartments 1+1 and 2+1 in the Via Mar Residence complex on the seafront.

  1. Realting.com
Kargıcak, Turkey
$168,518
19
ID: 26216
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 29/05/2025

Location

  Country
    Turkey
  State
    Mediterranean Region
  Town
    Alanya
  Village
    Kargıcak

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  Class
    Class
    Premium class
  Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  Parking

Exterior features:

  Swimming pool
  Gym
  Fenced area
  Elevator

Additionally

  Online tour
  Remote transaction

About the complex

Apartments in the Via Mar Residence complex on the seafront:

One bedroom (1+1) 65 m2 on the 2nd floor furnished - 150,000 EUR
Two bedrooms (2+1) 85 m2 on the 1st floor unfurnished - 260,000 EUR

The complex is located on a total area of ​​6,852 m2, consists of two 5-storey blocks and has 135 apartments.

A new premium-class residential complex on the first line of the Mediterranean Sea, at the level of a 5* hotel, with panoramic windows overlooking the sea and mountains in the ecologically clean area of ​​Kargicak.

There is a well-maintained embankment next to the complex, and you can get to your own beach through an underground passage.

Excellent location:

50 m from the sea and the beach
2 km to the center of Mahmutlar
16 km to the center of Alanya
20 min. drive to Gazipasa airport

Infrastructure:

Outdoor and indoor heated pools with slides
Pool bar
SPA center, fitness room
Playground for children
Cinema, cafe, music room
Turkish bath, Roman bath and sauna
Recreation area, massage rooms
Karaoke
Table tennis, Russian and American billiards, mini golf
BBQ area
Electric generator
Indoor and outdoor parking for cars (50 places)
24-hour guarded area and video surveillance
For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.

Location on the map

Kargıcak, Turkey

