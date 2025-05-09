Residential complex Apartments 1+1 and 2+1 in the Via Mar Residence complex on the seafront.

Apartments in the Via Mar Residence complex on the seafront:
One bedroom (1+1) 65 m2 on the 2nd floor furnished - 150,000 EUR
Two bedrooms (2+1) 85 m2 on the 1st floor unfurnished - 260,000 EUR
The complex is located on a total area of 6,852 m2, consists of two 5-storey blocks and has 135 apartments.
A new premium-class residential complex on the first line of the Mediterranean Sea, at the level of a 5* hotel, with panoramic windows overlooking the sea and mountains in the ecologically clean area of Kargicak.
There is a well-maintained embankment next to the complex, and you can get to your own beach through an underground passage.
Excellent location:
50 m from the sea and the beach
2 km to the center of Mahmutlar
16 km to the center of Alanya
20 min. drive to Gazipasa airport
Infrastructure:
Outdoor and indoor heated pools with slides
Pool bar
SPA center, fitness room
Playground for children
Cinema, cafe, music room
Turkish bath, Roman bath and sauna
Recreation area, massage rooms
Karaoke
Table tennis, Russian and American billiards, mini golf
BBQ area
Electric generator
Indoor and outdoor parking for cars (50 places)
24-hour guarded area and video surveillance
For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.