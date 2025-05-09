Residential complex Apartments 1+1 and 2+1 in the Via Mar Residence complex on the seafront.

Apartments in the Via Mar Residence complex on the seafront:

One bedroom (1+1) 65 m2 on the 2nd floor furnished - 150,000 EUR

Two bedrooms (2+1) 85 m2 on the 1st floor unfurnished - 260,000 EUR

The complex is located on a total area of ​​6,852 m2, consists of two 5-storey blocks and has 135 apartments.

A new premium-class residential complex on the first line of the Mediterranean Sea, at the level of a 5* hotel, with panoramic windows overlooking the sea and mountains in the ecologically clean area of ​​Kargicak.

There is a well-maintained embankment next to the complex, and you can get to your own beach through an underground passage.

Excellent location:

50 m from the sea and the beach

2 km to the center of Mahmutlar

16 km to the center of Alanya

20 min. drive to Gazipasa airport

Infrastructure:

Outdoor and indoor heated pools with slides

Pool bar

SPA center, fitness room

Playground for children

Cinema, cafe, music room

Turkish bath, Roman bath and sauna

Recreation area, massage rooms

Karaoke

Table tennis, Russian and American billiards, mini golf

BBQ area

Electric generator

Indoor and outdoor parking for cars (50 places)

24-hour guarded area and video surveillance

