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Residential complex New complex of villas with a private beach, Gulluk, Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with a private beach, Gulluk, Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with a private beach, Gulluk, Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with a private beach, Gulluk, Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with a private beach, Gulluk, Bodrum, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New complex of villas with a private beach, Gulluk, Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with a private beach, Gulluk, Bodrum, Turkey
Gulluk, Turkey
from
$1,56M
We offer villas with large gardens, swimming pools, parking spaces, a panoramic view of the sea and the mountains. The residence features a private beach, a bar, a yoga and pilates studio, security, a parking. Completion - June, 2023. Facilities and equipment in the house "Smart Home" syst…
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Residential complex New residential complex of townhouses with a private beach in Bodrum, Muğla, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex of townhouses with a private beach in Bodrum, Muğla, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex of townhouses with a private beach in Bodrum, Muğla, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex of townhouses with a private beach in Bodrum, Muğla, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex of townhouses with a private beach in Bodrum, Muğla, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residential complex of townhouses with a private beach in Bodrum, Muğla, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex of townhouses with a private beach in Bodrum, Muğla, Turkey
Milas, Turkey
from
$805,023
The luxury residential complex consists of 80 two-storey and 20 three-stoery townhouses. Each house has a plot of 175 m2, private swimming pool, garden and parking. The windows overlook the lake. The complex also has a volleyball, basketball and football court, as well as a private beach. Th…
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Residential complex Modern complex of villas with beaches, swimming pools and a spa center, Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex Modern complex of villas with beaches, swimming pools and a spa center, Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex Modern complex of villas with beaches, swimming pools and a spa center, Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex Modern complex of villas with beaches, swimming pools and a spa center, Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex Modern complex of villas with beaches, swimming pools and a spa center, Bodrum, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Modern complex of villas with beaches, swimming pools and a spa center, Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex Modern complex of villas with beaches, swimming pools and a spa center, Bodrum, Turkey
Milas, Turkey
from
$2,37M
We offer spacious and cozy villas with swimming pools, gardens and outdoor dining areas, picturesque views of the hills, olive groves and the sea, parking spaces. Garden area - from 1,000 m2 to 3,700 m2. The residences are actually branded Six Senses Residences Kaplankaya and the hotel offer…
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Residential complex Villas with private pools and parking spaces, in the tranquil and picturesque town of Gulluk, Milas, Turkey
Residential complex Villas with private pools and parking spaces, in the tranquil and picturesque town of Gulluk, Milas, Turkey
Residential complex Villas with private pools and parking spaces, in the tranquil and picturesque town of Gulluk, Milas, Turkey
Residential complex Villas with private pools and parking spaces, in the tranquil and picturesque town of Gulluk, Milas, Turkey
Residential complex Villas with private pools and parking spaces, in the tranquil and picturesque town of Gulluk, Milas, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Villas with private pools and parking spaces, in the tranquil and picturesque town of Gulluk, Milas, Turkey
Residential complex Villas with private pools and parking spaces, in the tranquil and picturesque town of Gulluk, Milas, Turkey
Gulluk, Turkey
from
$617,580
There are several villas in the project, located in the small fishing town of Gulluk. 8km from Bodrum/Milas Airport. 40km from Bodrum city. Each house has swimming pools, parking spaces, terraces for relaxation, living room and kitchen, 2-4 bedrooms, 2-3 bathrooms. Some have laundry faciliti…
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Residential complex Beautiful low-rise residence with a swimming pool in a picturesque area, Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex Beautiful low-rise residence with a swimming pool in a picturesque area, Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex Beautiful low-rise residence with a swimming pool in a picturesque area, Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex Beautiful low-rise residence with a swimming pool in a picturesque area, Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex Beautiful low-rise residence with a swimming pool in a picturesque area, Bodrum, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Beautiful low-rise residence with a swimming pool in a picturesque area, Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex Beautiful low-rise residence with a swimming pool in a picturesque area, Bodrum, Turkey
Milas, Turkey
from
$425,314
The residence features around-the-clock security, a swimming pool, a parking, concierge service. Facilities and equipment in the house Built-in kitchen Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located 15 minutes from Bodrum airport and 30 minutes from the city center
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Residential complex Modern residence with an aquapark and a restaurant in a quiet and green area, Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex Modern residence with an aquapark and a restaurant in a quiet and green area, Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex Modern residence with an aquapark and a restaurant in a quiet and green area, Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex Modern residence with an aquapark and a restaurant in a quiet and green area, Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex Modern residence with an aquapark and a restaurant in a quiet and green area, Bodrum, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Modern residence with an aquapark and a restaurant in a quiet and green area, Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex Modern residence with an aquapark and a restaurant in a quiet and green area, Bodrum, Turkey
Gulluk, Turkey
from
$541,839
We offer villas with fireplaces and large gardens. The residence features an event area, a restaurant, swimming pools, an aquapark, a sports ground, barbecue areas, a gym, kids' playgrounds. Completion - May, 2024. Location and nearby infrastructure Bodrum airport - 4 minutes Center of Bod…
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Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools, green areas and a shopping mall, Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools, green areas and a shopping mall, Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools, green areas and a shopping mall, Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools, green areas and a shopping mall, Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools, green areas and a shopping mall, Bodrum, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools, green areas and a shopping mall, Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools, green areas and a shopping mall, Bodrum, Turkey
Bogazici, Turkey
from
$213,628
We offer apartments and villas with panoramic views of the sea, the lake, and gardens. The residence consists of 132 apartments and 35 villas, and features swimming pools, landscaped green areas, parking spaces, a shopping mall, a kids' playground. Location and nearby infrastructure The pro…
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Residential complex Three-level houses in a residential complex with a private beach, a marina, a wide range of services in Bodrum, Mugla, Turkey
Residential complex Three-level houses in a residential complex with a private beach, a marina, a wide range of services in Bodrum, Mugla, Turkey
Residential complex Three-level houses in a residential complex with a private beach, a marina, a wide range of services in Bodrum, Mugla, Turkey
Residential complex Three-level houses in a residential complex with a private beach, a marina, a wide range of services in Bodrum, Mugla, Turkey
Residential complex Three-level houses in a residential complex with a private beach, a marina, a wide range of services in Bodrum, Mugla, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Three-level houses in a residential complex with a private beach, a marina, a wide range of services in Bodrum, Mugla, Turkey
Residential complex Three-level houses in a residential complex with a private beach, a marina, a wide range of services in Bodrum, Mugla, Turkey
Milas, Turkey
from
$1,49M
A luxurious and comfortable complex built on 72 thousand m² land with 194 villas. The project combines contemporary architecture and uniqueness, each villa in has a sea view with 2 large terraces, 4 rooms, 3 bathrooms, and a spacious living area. The complex offer a private restaurant, close…
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