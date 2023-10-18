Alsancak Mahallesi, Turkey
73–233 m²
4
Completion date: 2023
Prestigious residential complex in the HEART of Izmir on the shores of the Aegean Sea!
The project consists of 4 buildings, and includes more than 1000 apartments with views of the Izmir Bay, as well as commercial premises. Apartment area: 56 - 234 M2.
Layouts: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1 On the territory: outdoor / indoor / children's pools, playgrounds, walking paths, open sports grounds, school, shops, cafes, sun terrace, football field, basketball court, skate park, tennis court and many others
Location: Izmir, Konak is the central prestigious area of the city, the business and cultural center of Izmir, with excellent transport accessibility and social infrastructure.
Nearby: metro, stadium, park, promenade, state hospital, tram station, cultural center, park, university, schools.
Distances:
Gazi Private Hospital: 1.1 km
Izmir Medical Hospital: 2.8 km
Private High School of St. Joseph in Izmir: 1.6KM
Adnan Menderes Airport 20 km
Namika Kemal High School: 1.9 km
Aegean University: 1.9 km
A public school is also being built on the territory of the LCD.
Tram stop of the stadium “ Alsanjak ”: 400 m Alsanjak station: 1.2 km
The project offers various apartment options, ranging from 2 + 1 to 4 + 1 type that can satisfy the needs of each modern family