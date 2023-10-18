  1. Realting.com
New Construction Apartments in Izmir, Turkey

Residence Modern and Elegant Project in Bayraklı
Residence Modern and Elegant Project in Bayraklı
Bayrakli, Turkey
from
€658,487
Area 204 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2023
The project is located in the central part of the city, 720 meters from the sea, this magical project is located in the heart of the Alsancak district, near the transport interchange, next to one of the largest private hospitals in Izmir - Medicana.   LOCATION Ege University .................................................................. .7.3 km Dokuz Eylül Hospital.....................8.7 km Yashar University...................................5.5 km Medicana International Hospital...............500 m Ege City Private Hospital..............................2.0 km Aegean University Hospital..............................6.2 km Park of Culture..............................2.0 km Port of Alsancak .................................................. ..2.0 km Adnan Menderes Airport..............................18 km Alacati Cheshme.................................................. 55 minutes Urla.................................................. ...............................40 min Manisa................................................. ..............30 min Aydin .................................................. .........................55 min Kusadasi................................................... ...........1 hour   SOCIAL INFRASTRUCTURE   - Open pool - Children's swimming pool - Cafeteria - Closed parking - Fitness, Pilates and yoga centers - Spa and sauna - Changing rooms for men and women - Lobby and seating area - Library - gaming - Mini cinema - Office - Security 24 hours - Video surveillance system   EQUIPMENT   - Built-in appliances - VRV heating and cooling system - Water and electricity meters - Generator - Covered parking with automatic number reading system - Terraces - Private garden in ground floor apartments - Automatic watering system on all terraces and communal gardens   SECURITY - Recording and archiving from surveillance cameras in all public areas and at entrances - Fire alarm and automatic fire extinguishing system - Fire cabinets on floors - Burglar alarm, water and fire detectors, videophone in apartments   The project consists of 3 blocks of 843 apartments with different layout options from 1+1 to 4+1.   Apartment footage 1+1 79.1 m2 gross   2+1 130.3 m2 gross   3+1 204.5 - 278.9 m2 gross 4+1 252.7 - 339.6 m2 gross  
Residential complex Premium apartments on the first line by the Aegean Sea, in a quiet area of Izmir city centre, Turkey
Residential complex Premium apartments on the first line by the Aegean Sea, in a quiet area of Izmir city centre, Turkey
Aegean Region, Turkey
from
€313,912
Agency: TRANIO
The project in Izmir, the main city on the Aegean coast of Turkey, is a modern complex of 3 buildings. It is located on the first coastline in a quiet area of the city centre. There are 469 flats with spacious terraces in residential buildings of this complex. The third building is part of the international hotel chain Marriott. The project has apartments with 1, 2, 4 bedrooms. From the windows - views of the city and the Gulf of Izmir. A parking space is included in the price of housing. The project also includes all the necessary modern premium-class amenities for living. There are outdoor and indoor swimming pools, green parks, fitness centre, saunas, playgrounds, cafes and restaurants. Suitable for citizenship. Features of the flats All apartments have a hall, living room, kitchen, 1, 2, 4 bedrooms, 1-2 bathrooms, 1-2 balconies. Some apartments have a study, laundry room, dressing room. Location and nearby infrastructure Izmir is a city in Turkey that is considered to be the most modern city in Turkey. It is a major industrial centre and university city with skyscrapers, modern shopping centres, parks and wide promenades. The Mediterranean nature adds to the region's scenic beauty and colours. Popular Turkish resorts such as Cesme and Alacati are just half an hour's drive from Izmir. These places attract tourists with their sandy beaches and clear emerald water. There are modern beach clubs, a marina, historic streets, restaurants and picturesque wineries.
Residential complex Luxury Apartments in İzmir- Bornova
Residential complex Luxury Apartments in İzmir- Bornova
Bornova, Turkey
from
€483,000
Designed for those with high expectations from life; Ikon Tower, which combines luxury and comfort and will carry your life to a higher standard with every detail, is located in Bornova, where İzmir's most prestigious shopping malls are located. The project, which has a strong location with its location in the center of the city, is also located above all transportation and highway connection points. The value of the region continues to increase day by day with important institutions such as educational institutions, health centers and hospitals and universities. Ikon Tower, where you will enjoy life with its wide balconies, high ceiling architecture and spacious living spaces, and where you will feel the privileges of being in Izmir with its unique city view, adds value to your living space with its social facilities and location. There is a 12.000 m² closed parking lot. Valet service and car cleaning service are provided in this area. In addition, open parking areas are available for your 2nd vehicle and guest vehicles. A safe and enjoyable life for you and your family with outdoor swimming pool/children's pool, Fitness center, Yoga & Plates Studio, Steam Room, Sauna, Children's Playground, Spacious Lobby and Living Areas, 8 elevators, Housekeeping Service, 24 Hours Active Security services. offers. Our current flat for sale is a gross 188 m2, Net 174 m2 3+1 plus flat on the 6th floor. The ceiling height is 3.30 meters. It has 3 sides and a balcony with exit from all rooms on 3 sides. Our flat is for sale as unused, brand new furniture. The 31st floor of the same flat is for sale unfurnished through Startkey Vizyon Gayrimenkul. Please contact us to see our flat and make an appointment..
Residential complex ZhK YLDYR ChEShME
Residential complex ZhK YLDYR ChEShME
Ildir Mahallesi, Turkey
from
€9,50M
Area 160–350 m²
5 properties 5
Completion date: 2023
I present to your attention the pearl of Turkey, Izmir Cesme. Cesme with clean water, healing thermal waters, historical monuments, vibrant nightlife and beautiful beaches is one of the most popular tourist regions of Izmir. The districts of Alachata, Ylyja and Urla occupy a place among the most important resorts of Cesme.   Cesme offers unique and unforgettable opportunities for relaxation, the area of Alachata comes to the fore thanks to popular places for windsurfing.   Alachaty is one of the most important towns in Turkey and with its well-groomed stone houses, charming boutique hotels, street-filling restaurants and entertainment venues, bays and beaches, each of which is more beautiful than the other, It is a luxurious resort on the coast of the Aegean Sea.   One of the villages of the town of Cesme and today known as Yldir is the ancient city of Erifra — it is a quiet fishing village with an impressive ancient theater on a hill overlooking the sea and with the most colorful sunsets in the Egei areas and with the smell of palate and olive trees.   I suggest you purchase real estate in the Residential complex of villas with your beach. Only 300 meters to the sea. Sea view, Beautiful view from the window, Willingness to stay, Balcony, Terrace, Private garden, Private pool, communal pool, fitted wardrobes. Suitable for VNZH or CITIZENSHIP. Our agency completely helps you rent a house, or settle down, accompany you from meeting at the airport to choosing and buying furniture, paperwork, etc. There are 6 villas available. All villas are separate and have windows and balconies from 4 sides. 4 villas with personal pools 32 m2,  and 2 without a personal pool but with access to a large total of 270m2 and a children's pool. The area of plots is 300 m2, the area of houses is 140 m2. The houses have the same layout for 3 bedrooms with fitted wardrobes, a hall and a kitchen with access to the pool and to the site. Protected area at night and day. Video surveillance 7/24. To the airport 50 km Alachata 15 km To Cesme 25 km
Residential complex Gateaway to the Sea with the Çeşme Project
Residential complex Gateaway to the Sea with the Çeşme Project
Celal Bayar Mahallesi, Turkey
from
€918,093
Area 279 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2023
Çeşme Project is located near the world-famous Çeşme bays, beaches and marinas. Folkart Boyalık Çeşme is a place where you can enjoy life to the fullest.   Distance to : BOYALIK beach ...... 300 m Marina ALTIN YUNUS ..... 1 km AQUA TOY CITY .... 2 km Bay AYAYORGİ ..... 2 km Marina ÇEŞME ..... 3.5 km ILICA beach ...... 4 km Hotel SHERATON ...... 4 km ALAÇATI market ...... 5 km PAŞALİMANI bay ...... 9 km Port of ALACATI ..... 9 km   Social infrastructure: - Open pool - Children's swimming pool - Cafeteria - Covered car park - Pilates center, fitness center, yoga room - Spa and sauna - Lobby and seating area - 24 hour security - Video surveillance system   Additional infrastructure: - Embedded appliances - VRV heating and cooling system - Water and electricity meters - Parking space for one car for apartments 1+1 - Two parking spaces for apartments 2+1, 3+1, 4+1 - Generator - Covered parking with automatic number reading system   Public services: - Smart home system with 10-inch touch screen, IP video intercom at the entrances to the residence, as well as at the concierge and service of the residential complex - Control of lighting, air conditioning and curtains, designed to suit the personal preferences of the residents - Remote control of the comfort and security system using mobile devices - Data transfer to mobile devices using email services and push notifications - Air conditioning system control with remote control technology - Remote monitoring with 3G cameras via mobile devices, touch screen and telephony interface - The project uses Control 4 system supporting IP, Wi-Fi, RF and KNX   The project Çeşme consists of 66 apartments with different layouts from 1+1 to 4+1.   Apartment footage 1+1 166.9 m2 gross   2+1 171.3 m2 gross   3+1 310.3 m2 gross 4+1 316.3 m2 gross  
Residential complex Project in the Pearl of the İzmir,Narlıdere
Residential complex Project in the Pearl of the İzmir,Narlıdere
Huzur Mahallesi, Turkey
from
€241,415
Area 130–145 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2024
In the Narlıdere location you will leon on the forests of Balçova and turn on your face to the famous bay view of İzmir. One side of you will be İstinye Park and Agora shopping centers,  and the other side will open to popular Aegean resorts such as Seferihisar, Urla and Çeşme. In short, it sets out to surround you happiness with the power it derives from its location and the social adventages of the project.   Narlıdere Project located on 11 acres on land, 5 thousand square meters of landscape area, and it has social facilities such as indoor and outdoor parking ,  indoor and outdoor pools, fitness center, Turkish Bath, sauna, basketball court, tennis court and children's playgrounds. And the project  is  also near to University of Economics. 
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a conference room and around-the-clock security, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a conference room and around-the-clock security, Izmir, Turkey
Konak, Turkey
from
€593,677
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features cafes and restaurants, a garage, a fitness center, an outdoor swimming pool and a kids' pool, a children's playground, a conference room, a sauna, a steam batha and a yoga area, around-the-clock security, concierge service. Completion - December, 2023. Facilities and equipment in the house Air conditioning Underfloor heating "Smart home" system Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in close proximity to the airport and a highway. Hospital - 500 meters Metro station - 800 meters Ferry - 2.7 km Airport - 18 km University - 5 minutes
Residence The Project of the Rising Power of Izmir
Residence The Project of the Rising Power of Izmir
Bayrakli, Turkey
from
€631,895
Area 156–313 m²
6 properties 6
Completion date: 2023
About the complex Everything is at your fingertips in Izmir; transportation networks, shopping centers, amazing living space..   Social Living Areas: -Outdoor Swimming Pool and Children's Pool -Fitness, Pilates Hall and Yoga Terrace -Children's play area -Workstation -Sauna and Steam Room -Lobby and Recreation Areas -24 Hour Camera Security System -24/7 Security -Parking Garage -Reception Service -Meeting room   DISTANCES -Medicana International Hospital -Yasar University -Ege University Hospital -Dokuz Eylul University -Adnan Menderes Airport -Hilal Metro Station Equipments -Built-in -Heating and Cooling with Vrv System -Underfloor Heating System -Smart Home with Automation System -Generator for Common Areas Automation System -Designed with KNX infrastructure, IOT (Internet of Things) compatible smart home system -System and system with touch automation panel at apartment entrances mobile application management -General Security Systems: Electricity and water shut-off controls, fire and working integrated with the automation system against flooding situations alarm system -Central elevator call system -Lighting, air conditioning, curtain controls -Sip-based IP intercom system (reception with cloud operating system) mobile phone calls when the owner of the flat is not at home. video call from your phone) 1-year free subscription -Compatibility with smart assistants such as Siri, Alexa and Google Home T-hanks to IFTTT Integration, compatible white goods, lighting products and smart cleaning robots, many internet-connected possibility to control the object from smart home systems -New generation mobile application compatible Concierge System (common use making reservations from mobile phones, management notice of announcements) -Safe to smart home system with mobile devices from anywhere in the world access facility -E-mail and Push Notification Services to users' mobile devices transfer of information
Apartment building 3+1 Apartmen in İzmir/ Gaziemir
Apartment building 3+1 Apartmen in İzmir/ Gaziemir
Irmak Mahallesi, Turkey
from
€167,000
The flat is located in a family house located in a good residential area of ​​Gaziemir, Izmir. Close to schools, kindergartens, hospitals, shopping malls and more. Ideal for a family with children. 1st floor of a 4-storey building. -4 rooms -1 living room and 3 bedrooms -master bedroom bathroom - cellar -2 large balconies -All windows are barred. -Parking -Concierge - Also, there are security cameras at the entrance. Green space in residential complex
Residential complex New high-rise residence with swimming pools and green areas at 720 meters from the sea, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex New high-rise residence with swimming pools and green areas at 720 meters from the sea, Izmir, Turkey
Aegean Region, Turkey
from
€332,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer sea view apartments with spacious terraces. The residence features a fitness center, a sauna and a steam bath, a cafe, a restaurant and a vitamin bar, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a kids' playground, around-the-clock security, landscaped green areas. Completion - December, 2024. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located close to the main places of interest, a few steps from shops and all necessary infrastructure.
Residential complex Large villas in a residential complex with developed infrastructure, close to the Aegean Sea, Urla, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex Large villas in a residential complex with developed infrastructure, close to the Aegean Sea, Urla, Izmir, Turkey
Urla, Turkey
from
€2,12M
Agency: TRANIO
The residential complex has 73 individual villas in the community with various facilities. Landscaping is an important part of the project, with 85% of the green space provided for each villa. In addition, the project features a unique observation deck that offers a panoramic view of the entire city. Each villa has 5-7 bedrooms, its own 32 m2 swimming pool and the communal pool is an ideal place for socialising. Facilities and equipment in the house Other amenities: pilates and yoga studios, 2 tennis courts, walking paths, 24-hour security, sauna, smart home system, conference room, café. Location and nearby infrastructure Located in the picturesque area of Urla, just a short walk from the Aegean Sea and half an hour's drive from Izmir City . With its stunning natural beauty and rich history, Urla has become one of Turkey's most sought-after destinations. Distance to nearby places: Yeşil Urla bus stop - 1.8 km. Bus stop Aygün - 2.3 km Urla Merkez/ Urla Meydan Shopping Centre - 4 Km Bamboo Urla Shopping Centre - 4 km Urla Bus Stop - 4.3 km Urla Family Medical Centre No. 1 - 2.5 km Urla State Hospital - 7 km
Residential complex New residential complex with a swimming pool, green areas and a tennis court, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex with a swimming pool, green areas and a tennis court, Izmir, Turkey
Urla, Turkey
from
€2,04M
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features a kids' playground, a swimming pool, an events room, a hamam, a barbecue area, tennis and basketball courts, green areas, around-the-clock security. Completion - December, 2023. Features of the flats Underfloor heating Location and nearby infrastructure College - 6 km Urla center - 8 km Highway - 9 km Airport - 40 km Cemse - 55 km
Apartment building 3+1 Apartment in İzmir Torbalı
Apartment building 3+1 Apartment in İzmir Torbalı
Yedi Eyluel Mahallesi, Turkey
from
€89,000
I present to your attention apartments in the developing area of ​​Izmir Torbala. Features of the location of the object: • Konak city center 30 km • Gaziemir 15 km • Optimum shopping center 20 km • Gaziemir State Hospital 18 km • Torbala State Hospital 16 km • Torbali Courthouse 14 km • Izmir Adnan Menderes Airport 12 km • Aegean Free Economic Zone 20 km • Entrance to Izmir-Aydın highway 10 km • Izban city train 2 km • Kusadasi 50 km • Cheshme Alacati 95 km Territory features: • playground • scenery • walking paths • stylish design • parking • janitor • 2 elevators • 2 entrances to the building The complex consists of 3 blocks. Location next to the main road. Apartment features: • 3+1 • 4th floor • 124 m² • Heating gas • Refurbished • 2 bathrooms / toilets • Video intercom If desired, it can be bought with furniture and appliances. The price is negotiable. The apartments are suitable for a residence permit.
Residential complex Prestizhnyy ZhK v samom serdce g Izmir
Residential complex Prestizhnyy ZhK v samom serdce g Izmir
Alsancak Mahallesi, Turkey
Price on request
Area 73–233 m²
4 properties 4
Completion date: 2023
Prestigious residential complex in the HEART of Izmir on the shores of the Aegean Sea! The project consists of 4 buildings, and includes more than 1000 apartments with views of the Izmir Bay, as well as commercial premises. Apartment area: 56 - 234 M2. Layouts: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1 On the territory: outdoor / indoor / children's pools, playgrounds, walking paths, open sports grounds, school, shops, cafes, sun terrace, football field, basketball court, skate park, tennis court and many others Location: Izmir, Konak is the central prestigious area of the city, the business and cultural center of Izmir, with excellent transport accessibility and social infrastructure. Nearby: metro, stadium, park, promenade, state hospital, tram station, cultural center, park, university, schools. Distances: Gazi Private Hospital: 1.1 km Izmir Medical Hospital: 2.8 km Private High School of St. Joseph in Izmir: 1.6KM Adnan Menderes Airport 20 km Namika Kemal High School: 1.9 km Aegean University: 1.9 km A public school is also being built on the territory of the LCD. Tram stop of the stadium “ Alsanjak ”: 400 m Alsanjak station: 1.2 km The project offers various apartment options, ranging from 2 + 1 to 4 + 1 type that can satisfy the needs of each modern family
Residential complex Quality guarded residence with six swimming pools, a spa center and lounge areas, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex Quality guarded residence with six swimming pools, a spa center and lounge areas, Izmir, Turkey
Atatuerk Mahallesi, Turkey
from
€211,639
Agency: TRANIO
We offer spacious apartments with large balconies, panoramic views and high ceilings. Some flats have private gardens. The residence features six swimming pools and water slides, lounge areas, a spa center, a basketball court, a kids' play room, a parking, around-the-clock security. Facilities and equipment in the house Air conditioning Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located near the beach, 3.5 km from the ring motorway.
Residential complex High-rise residence with a panoramic view, swimming pools and a conference room, 720 meters from the sea, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex High-rise residence with a panoramic view, swimming pools and a conference room, 720 meters from the sea, Izmir, Turkey
Konak, Turkey
from
€427,111
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with a panoramic sea view. The residence features green areas, lounge areas, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, cafes, a fitness center, a sapa, a cinema, kids' playgrounds, a conference room. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located near public transport stops and a hospital, 720 meters from the sea.
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools and gardens at 300 meters from the beach, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools and gardens at 300 meters from the beach, Izmir, Turkey
Cesme, Turkey
from
€943,000
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features a parking, swimming pools, gardens, kids' playgrounds, a fitness center, a spa. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located close to a school, a kindergarten, a supermarket, a hospital. Beach - 300 meters Hospital - 6 km Port - 9 km
Apartment building Karşıyaka Apartment
Apartment building Karşıyaka Apartment
Latife Hanim Mahallesi, Turkey
from
€80,000
Karsiyaka Ornekkoy district First floor Apartment 3+1 3 bedrooms 1 hall 1 bathroom with shower 2 balconies pantry All rooms are sunny The house has natural gas, but the apartment is not connected. There are 7/24 cameras around the house and in the parking lot, The territory of the house is cleaned 1-2 times a week Monthly cleaning fee 100 tl Iron bars on the windows The location of the house is ideal, close to schools, a large sports complex Arkas, a very quiet clean area with all the infrastructure. Stop nearby. The apartment is empty, you can immediately move in or rent it out.
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, restaurants and a school in the heart of Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, restaurants and a school in the heart of Izmir, Turkey
Konak, Turkey
from
€250,281
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with parking spaces, spacious balconies and views of the sea and the city. The residence features a school and a sports grounds, a parking and a garage, yoga and pilates areas, indoor and outdoor swimming pools for children and adults, cafes and restaurants, a kids' playground, bike and jogging paths, a park, a garden and lounge areas. Completion - July, 2023. Location and nearby infrastructure Nearest hospital - 1.1 km School - 1.6 km Tram stop - 400 meters Metro station - 1.9 km Pier - 1.9 km
Residential complex New residence with swimming pool and a fitness center, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pool and a fitness center, Izmir, Turkey
30 Agustos Mahallesi, Turkey
from
€309,369
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with balconies. The residence features indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a fitness room, a sauna, a steam room and a Turkish bath. Completion - August, 2023. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located near public transport stops, business centers, educational and medical facilities, 2 minutes from the highway.
Residence A Perfect Residance Project in Bayraklı
Residence A Perfect Residance Project in Bayraklı
Bayrakli, Turkey
from
€178,813
Area 84–212 m²
6 properties 6
Completion date: 2023
Shall we embrace the city with the sun that will rise to your home in four seasons? You will see the metropolitan life from a completely different view in this project, where you can enjoy the blue to the fullest with its houses and offices adjacent to the sea, and where quality meets elegance. In the project, which is located at a privileged point, the layout plan, its special location and environmental conditions were designed by examining in depth.The project consists of 235 independent sections in total. In the project, 54 1+1 residences and 36 2+1 residences; There are 136 offices and 9 street stores, 74 of which are 1+1, 42 are 2+1 and 20 are 3+1. Bringing business and daily life together, Velux brings the energy of the city to your living space. Metro Station: 300m İzban: 800m Forum Bornova Mall: 4.5km Alsancak: 4km Ege University: 6km Karşıyaka: 7km Airport: 20 km
Residential complex Modern residence with a view of the sea, swimming pools and a spa center, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex Modern residence with a view of the sea, swimming pools and a spa center, Izmir, Turkey
Cesme, Turkey
from
€812,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with a view of the sea. The residence features a cafe, a spa center, a fitness room, an underground parking, swimming pools, a kids' playground, a security system. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located a few minutes walk from a yacht marina, cafes and restaurants. Cesme marina - 2 km Beach - 11 km Hospital - 6 km Port - 16 km
Residential complex AN EXTRAORDINARY PROJECT IN THE ÇEŞME
Residential complex AN EXTRAORDINARY PROJECT IN THE ÇEŞME
Celal Bayar Mahallesi, Turkey
from
€869,772
Area 246 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2023
Cesme is the most beautiful peninsula on the Aegean coast, its value is growing every day. The project is located on Cape Fener in the center of Cesme, just a few minutes walk from the marina, entertainment, cafes and restaurants. This project is unique in its architecture and completely different from the rest, it offers you and your loved ones a privileged standard of living.   LOCATION Çesme marina...... 2 km Bay AYA YORGİ ..... 5 km Atatürk Educational and Teaching Hospital.......... 6 km ALTIN YUNUS marina....... 7 km Hotel SHERATON...... 10 km ILICA beach....... 11 km ALAÇATI market ...... 12 km PAŞALİMANI bay ...... 15 km Port ALAÇATI marina ..... 16 km   SOCIAL INFRASTRUCTURE   - Open pool - Children's swimming pool - Cafeteria - Closed parking - Fitness, Pilates and yoga centers - Spa and sauna - Changing rooms for men and women - Lobby and seating area - Security 24 hours - Video surveillance system   EQUIPMENT   - Built-in appliances - VRV heating and cooling system - Water and electricity meters - Generator - Covered parking with automatic number reading system - Terraces - Private garden in ground floor apartments - Automatic watering system on all terraces and communal gardens   SECURITY - Recording and archiving from surveillance cameras in all public areas and at entrances - Fire alarm and automatic fire extinguishing system - Fire cabinets on floors - Burglar alarm, water and fire detectors, videophone in apartments   GENERAL SERVICES - Professional maintenance of the residential complex - Technical and hygienic maintenance of swimming pools - Cleaning and maintenance of common areas - Beach cleaning and maintenance services   RECEPTION AND CONCIERGE SERVICES - Apartment service (10:00 - 22:00) - Booking services (restaurants, concerts, air tickets) - Wake up call - Newspaper/bread delivery - Call an ambulance (doctor, nurse) - Car wash - Car rental, airport service, VIP transfer   PUBLIC SERVICES - Free WiFi - Game room - Pierce - Music broadcasts - American bar* - Showers and changing rooms   The project consists of 70 apartments with different layouts from 1+1 to 4+1.   Apartment footage 1+1 104 m2 gross   2+1 144 m2 gross   3+1 246 m2 gross 4+1 460 m2 gross  
Residential complex Unique Project
Residential complex Unique Project
Catalca, Turkey
from
€351,000
Completion date: 2024
-Surrender 2024 -Apartments 3+1 and 4+1 -134 luxury apartments and villas on the territory of 15000m2 -GYM,Sauna,pool, walking paths,volleyball and basketball court,playgrounds,Children's swimming pool Landscaping throughout the residential complex Closed parking for cars In apartments: kitchen furniture built-in set electric shutters for windows and more
Residential complex Residential Project İn İzmir-Menemen
Residential complex Residential Project İn İzmir-Menemen
Ulukent, Turkey
from
€161,000
Completion date: 2023
Contact for furher details.
Residence Luxury Project at İzmir-Bayraklı Location
Residence Luxury Project at İzmir-Bayraklı Location
Konak, Turkey
from
€287,082
Area 83–337 m²
5 properties 5
Completion date: 2024
The Project is located in the central part of the city, 720 meters from the sea, this magical project is located in the heart of the Alsancak district, near the transport interchange, next to one of the largest private hospitals in Izmir - Medicana.   LOCATION Ege University .................................................................. .7.3 km Dokuz Eylül Hospital.....................8.7 km Yashar University...................................5.5 km Medicana International Hospital...............500 m Ege City Private Hospital..............................2.0 km Aegean University Hospital..............................6.2 km Park of Culture..............................2.0 km Port of Alsancak .................................................. ..2.0 km Adnan Menderes Airport..............................18 km Alacati Cheshme.................................................. 55 minutes Urla.................................................. ...............................40 min Manisa................................................. ..............30 min Aydin .................................................. .........................55 min Kusadasi................................................... ...........1 hour   SOCIAL INFRASTRUCTURE   - Open pool - Children's swimming pool - Cafeteria - Closed parking - Fitness, Pilates and yoga centers - Spa and sauna - Changing rooms for men and women - Lobby and seating area - Library - gaming - Office - Security 24 hours - Video surveillance system   EQUIPMENT   - Built-in appliances - VRV heating and cooling system - Water and electricity meters - Generator - Covered parking with automatic number reading system - Terraces - Private garden in ground floor apartments - Automatic watering system on all terraces and communal gardens   SECURITY - Recording and archiving from surveillance cameras in all public areas and at entrances - Fire alarm and automatic fire extinguishing system - Fire cabinets on floors - Burglar alarm, water and fire detectors, videophone in apartments   Folkart Nova consists of 1 block of 174 apartments with different layouts from 1+1 to 4+1. All apartments have views of the bay.   Apartment footage 1+1 83 m2 gross   2+1 164 m2 gross   3+1 214 – 337 m2 gross 4+1 280 m2 gross  
Apartment building 3+1 Apartment in İzmir- Çiğli
Apartment building 3+1 Apartment in İzmir- Çiğli
Kaklic Mahallesi, Turkey
from
€110,000
İzmir Çiğli Harmandalı region 3+1 4 rooms 3 bedrooms 1 salon 2 bathrooms 120 m2 5th floor / 6 storey building Conducted natural gas Open car park Fire escape Storage rooms are also provided for each apartment. Near the house there are markets, schools, bus stops and many others.
