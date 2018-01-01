New complex of villas with swimming pools, Alanya, Turkey

Bahtili, Turkey

from €190,000

115–1 000 m² 2

Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! ELITE PARK HURMA is a luxurious residential complex in the Hurma, Antalya area. Hurma – part of the large area of Konyaalti, located at the very foot of the Toros Mountains. In the spring, Hurma frags with the smell of blooming orange groves, in the summer it is blown by cool air currents from the mountains. There are many parks, squares, recreation areas. Infrastructure and complex features: - Children's playgrounds; - View of the city; - Improvement and landscaping; - Gardens; - Turkish bath; - Summer pools; - Shops; - Shopping center; - Fitness center; - A restaurant; - Landscaping. Location: The distance to the sea is 2 km. The distance to the city center is 7 km. The distance to the airport is 30 km. The distance to the school is 3 km. The distance to the hospital is 5 km. The distance to the restaurant is 1 km. Call or write, with pleasure we will advise you for free!