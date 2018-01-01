  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. New complex of villas with swimming pools, Alanya, Turkey

New complex of villas with swimming pools, Alanya, Turkey

Alanya, Turkey
from
€990,000
;
20
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We offer villas with parking spaces, swimming pools (36 m2 - 49 m2), barbecue areas, jacuzzis.

Completion - May, 2024.

Features of the flats
  • Tile flooring
  • Kitchen cabinetry
  • Double glazing
  • Granite countertops
  • Steel entrance door
  • Underfloor heating
  • Grohe sanitary ware
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Hospital - 3.8 km
  • Center of Alanya - 8.7 km
  • Sea - 5 km
  • Airport - 35 km
New building location
Alanya, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Topkapi Residence
Bahcelievler Mahallesi, Turkey
from
€450,000
Residential quarter Sea view apartment at an attractive price in Mahmutlar, Alanya
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€129,000
Residential complex Novye apartamenty v rayone Oba - Alaniya
Alanya, Turkey
from
€129,000
Residential complex VAAT CENTRE
Istanbul, Turkey
from
€243,295
Residential complex ELZA REZIDENCE
Mersin, Turkey
from
€57,000
You are viewing
New complex of villas with swimming pools, Alanya, Turkey
Alanya, Turkey
from
€990,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Modern luxury seaview apartments in Kargicak, Alanya
Residential quarter Modern luxury seaview apartments in Kargicak, Alanya
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€131,000
-This modern luxury sea view apartment in Alanya has direct access to its private beach club. These modern apartments boast modern materials with high-end finishes, magnificent facilities, and a great ocean view. Key Features of Luxury apartments in AlanyaJust 50 meters to the private beach clubA nice sea view from the terraceAC and kitchen appliances includedFull facilitySea View Apartments in Alanya with Private BeachIt is a privileged project in Kargicak, Alanya. Sea view Apartment in Alanya with a private beach and close to supermarkets and pharmacy. Kargicak is the place where it is meeting with blue and green. Most of the apartments and villas newly built and it has a nice sea and Mediterranean flora view. There are one, two and three-bedroom apartments available in this modern apartment complex in Alanya. All apartments have a high ceiling lends a feeling of airiness. Floor-to-ceiling glass sliding doors invite generous natural light. Living room with open plan kitchen opens to the peaceful terrace that dining, or read quietly on summer days. American type kitchen with luxury serial appliances and granite worktop. This sea view apartment for sale in Alanya has features like video intercom, suspended ceiling, modern high gloss kitchen and bathroom cupboards, double-glazed isolated aluminum system, bathroom floor heatings, cleanable wall paint, first-class granite flooring, and telephone.  This modern residential complex in Kargicak, Alanya is comprised of 6 blocks and 4 floors on about 800 sqm. The complex has everything to relax and enjoy like a fitness center, Turkish bath, sauna cinema, PlayStation, parking lots, garages, mini golf, yoga hall, table tennis, 2 swimming pool, steam room, indoor swimming pool, and cafeteria. studio apartments 42 sqm, 1 bedroom apartment 76 sqm, 2 bedroom apartments 105 sqm, 3 bedroom apartments 195 sqm Technical features of modern sea view apartment in Alanyawater and sound isolationFire alarm systemSatellite TV24/7 security cameras
Residential complex ELITE PARK HURMA
Residential complex ELITE PARK HURMA
Bahtili, Turkey
from
€190,000
Area 115–1 000 m²
2 properties 2
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! ELITE PARK HURMA is a luxurious residential complex in the Hurma, Antalya area. Hurma – part of the large area of Konyaalti, located at the very foot of the Toros Mountains. In the spring, Hurma frags with the smell of blooming orange groves, in the summer it is blown by cool air currents from the mountains. There are many parks, squares, recreation areas. Infrastructure and complex features: - Children's playgrounds; - View of the city; - Improvement and landscaping; - Gardens; - Turkish bath; - Summer pools; - Shops; - Shopping center; - Fitness center; - A restaurant; - Landscaping. Location: The distance to the sea is 2 km. The distance to the city center is 7 km. The distance to the airport is 30 km. The distance to the school is 3 km. The distance to the hospital is 5 km. The distance to the restaurant is 1 km. Call or write, with pleasure we will advise you for free!
Residential complex Residence with an aquapark and a green area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with an aquapark and a green area, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€504,015
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features a covered parking, an aquapark, shops, around-the-clock security, a kids' playground, a green area. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in one of the best areas of the Asian part of the city, near beaches, a university, a park, a restaurant.
Realting.com
Go