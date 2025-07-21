Residential complex Apartment 2+1 with sea view in the Sonas Diamond complex.

Two bedroom apartment (1+1), 115 m2 with sea and mountain views.

Layout:

Kitchen living room

2 Bedrooms

2 Bathrooms

2 Balconies

SONAS DIAMOND is one of the residential complexes in the central part of the popular resort area of Alanya, Mahmutlar.

The residence is built on an area of 1.582 m2, consists of one twelve-story building.

Nearby - parks, squares, walking areas, a farmer's market, shops and stalls of merchants, a school, a clinic, a supermarket, bank branches, public transport stops and all the necessary urban infrastructure.

A beautiful sandy beach and a landscaped promenade are located just 300 meters from the residence.

Infrastructure:

Outdoor swimming pool

Children's pool

Children's playground

Relaxation gazebo

Parking

Central satellite system

Generator

Security system video cameras

Fitness room

Sauna

Turkish bath

Recreation room

Automatic gates at the entrance

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.