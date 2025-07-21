  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Apartment 2+1 with sea view in the Sonas Diamond complex.

Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$175,306
14
ID: 27165
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 28/07/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Alanya
  • Village
    Mahmutlar

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Two bedroom apartment (1+1), 115 m2 with sea and mountain views.

Layout:

  • Kitchen living room
  • 2 Bedrooms
  • 2 Bathrooms
  • 2 Balconies

SONAS DIAMOND is one of the residential complexes in the central part of the popular resort area of Alanya, Mahmutlar.

The residence is built on an area of 1.582 m2, consists of one twelve-story building.

Nearby - parks, squares, walking areas, a farmer's market, shops and stalls of merchants, a school, a clinic, a supermarket, bank branches, public transport stops and all the necessary urban infrastructure.

A beautiful sandy beach and a landscaped promenade are located just 300 meters from the residence.

Infrastructure:

  • Outdoor swimming pool
  • Children's pool
  • Children's playground
  • Relaxation gazebo
  • Parking
  • Central satellite system
  • Generator
  • Security system video cameras
  • Fitness room
  • Sauna
  • Turkish bath
  • Recreation room
  • Automatic gates at the entrance

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.

Location on the map

Mahmutlar, Turkey

