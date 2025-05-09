  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Ümraniye
  4. Residential complex

Residential complex

Ümraniye, Turkey
from
$415,000
BTC
4.9363424
ETH
258.7348092
USDT
410 304.0699198
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
12
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 26120
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1171
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 24/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Ümraniye

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

This is a unique and only project with such a concept, offering a new lifestyle, both comfortable and connected to nature, located in the popular area of ​​Ümraniye next to the financial center of Istanbul.

The project is located on an area of ​​23,000 m2, where 70% is green area, the complex consists of 5 residential blocks, a total of 544 apartments of various layouts from 2 + 1 to 5 + 1, with an area from 96 m2 to 267 m2.

The complex will have a 4-story parking lot and 2 floors allocated for shops, cafes, restaurants, etc.

All apartments are delivered fully finished, which will be done in accordance with the highest quality standards, kitchen furniture, as well as a fully equipped bathroom.

The complex is located 200 meters from the M12 metro line, 500 meters from the financial center, and all city infrastructure is nearby - shops, cafes, banks, educational medical institutions.

First payment - 50%.
No% installments until the end of construction!

Completion of construction: June 2025.

Infrastructure:

Swimming pool
Gym
Sauna
Hall for events
Shops
Cafes and Restaurants
Sports grounds
Landscaping
27/7 security
And much more

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.

Location on the map

Ümraniye, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Residential complex with well-developed infrastructure, with sea views, Alanya, Turkey
Alanya, Turkey
from
$144,446
Residential complex Apartments in a new residential complex in an area with a growing real estate market — Esenyurt, Istanbul, Türkiye
Esenyurt, Turkey
from
$155,490
Residential complex Residential complex with furnished apartments and swimming pool with water park, Mersin, Turkey
Akdeniz, Turkey
from
$80,621
Residential complex Residential complex in the historic part of the city, near the cultural and art centers, Beyoglu, Istanbul, Turkey
Beyoglu, Turkey
from
$588,857
Residential complex Modern luxury residence with swimming pools, a gym and a kids' playground, Alanya, Turkey
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$290,012
You are viewing
Residential complex
Ümraniye, Turkey
from
$415,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Apartment building Umraniye Tower Apartments Istanbul
Apartment building Umraniye Tower Apartments Istanbul
Ümraniye, Turkey
from
$50,755
Why this property؟ The project location is distinctive on the Asian side of the city of the two continents. It is near the International Financial Center of Istanbul, between Atasehir and Umraniye, making it of great investment importance. Easy access to the European side and the airports, …
Agency
Binaa Investment
Leave a request
Residential complex Furnished villa with swimming pools and a panoramic sea view, Kalkan, Turkey
Residential complex Furnished villa with swimming pools and a panoramic sea view, Kalkan, Turkey
Kalkan, Turkey
from
$1,34M
We offer a villa with a panoramic sea view, an outdoor swimming pool, an indoor heated pool, a jacuzzi, a sauna and a hamam, a large garden and a kids' playground, a parking. Facilities and equipment in the house Fireplace Alarm Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Luxury apartments with terraces and private pools in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Luxury apartments with terraces and private pools in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Sisli, Turkey
from
$2,92M
We offer high-quality apartments and penthouses with different layouts (from two to four bedrooms). The flat have a panoramic view of the city, private terraces and swimming pools. The residence features large green areas, a parking, a sauna, an indoor swimming pool, a Turkish bath and a spa…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Turkey
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
09.05.2025
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
17.04.2025
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
09.10.2024
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
18.09.2024
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
09.09.2024
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
How to Turn a Historic Building in Turkey Into a Popular Café: an Interview with an Entrepreneur From Alanya
05.07.2024
How to Turn a Historic Building in Turkey Into a Popular Café: an Interview with an Entrepreneur From Alanya
How to Bring your Turn Pet into Turkey: A Comprehensive Guide
03.07.2024
How to Bring your Turn Pet into Turkey: A Comprehensive Guide
Show all publications