Modern and Elegant Project in Bayraklı

The project is located in the central part of the city, 720 meters from the sea, this magical project is located in the heart of the Alsancak district, near the transport interchange, next to one of the largest private hospitals in Izmir - Medicana.
LOCATION
Ege University .................................................................. .7.3 km
Dokuz Eylül Hospital.....................8.7 km
Yashar University...................................5.5 km
Medicana International Hospital...............500 m
Ege City Private Hospital..............................2.0 km
Aegean University Hospital..............................6.2 km
Park of Culture..............................2.0 km
Port of Alsancak .................................................. ..2.0 km
Adnan Menderes Airport..............................18 km
Alacati Cheshme.................................................. 55 minutes
Urla.................................................. ...............................40 min
Manisa................................................. ..............30 min
Aydin .................................................. .........................55 min
Kusadasi................................................... ...........1 hour
SOCIAL INFRASTRUCTURE
- Open pool
- Children's swimming pool
- Cafeteria
- Closed parking
- Fitness, Pilates and yoga centers
- Spa and sauna
- Changing rooms for men and women
- Lobby and seating area
- Library
- gaming
- Mini cinema
- Office
- Security 24 hours
- Video surveillance system
EQUIPMENT
- Built-in appliances
- VRV heating and cooling system
- Water and electricity meters
- Generator
- Covered parking with automatic number reading system
- Terraces
- Private garden in ground floor apartments
- Automatic watering system on all terraces and communal gardens
SECURITY
- Recording and archiving from surveillance cameras in all public areas and at entrances
- Fire alarm and automatic fire extinguishing system
- Fire cabinets on floors
- Burglar alarm, water and fire detectors, videophone in apartments
The project consists of 3 blocks of 843 apartments with different layout options from 1+1 to 4+1.
Apartment footage
1+1
79.1 m2 gross
2+1
130.3 m2 gross
3+1
204.5 - 278.9 m2 gross
4+1
252.7 - 339.6 m2 gross