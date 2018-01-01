  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Modern and Elegant Project in Bayraklı

Modern and Elegant Project in Bayraklı

Bayrakli, Turkey
from
€657,505
;
4
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

The project is located in the central part of the city, 720 meters from the sea, this magical project is located in the heart of the Alsancak district, near the transport interchange, next to one of the largest private hospitals in Izmir - Medicana.

 

LOCATION

Ege University .................................................................. .7.3 km

Dokuz Eylül Hospital.....................8.7 km

Yashar University...................................5.5 km

Medicana International Hospital...............500 m

Ege City Private Hospital..............................2.0 km

Aegean University Hospital..............................6.2 km

Park of Culture..............................2.0 km

Port of Alsancak .................................................. ..2.0 km

Adnan Menderes Airport..............................18 km

Alacati Cheshme.................................................. 55 minutes

Urla.................................................. ...............................40 min

Manisa................................................. ..............30 min

Aydin .................................................. .........................55 min

Kusadasi................................................... ...........1 hour

 

SOCIAL INFRASTRUCTURE

 

- Open pool

- Children's swimming pool

- Cafeteria

- Closed parking

- Fitness, Pilates and yoga centers

- Spa and sauna

- Changing rooms for men and women

- Lobby and seating area

- Library

- gaming

- Mini cinema

- Office

- Security 24 hours

- Video surveillance system



 

EQUIPMENT

 

- Built-in appliances

- VRV heating and cooling system

- Water and electricity meters

- Generator

- Covered parking with automatic number reading system

- Terraces

- Private garden in ground floor apartments

- Automatic watering system on all terraces and communal gardens

 

SECURITY

- Recording and archiving from surveillance cameras in all public areas and at entrances

- Fire alarm and automatic fire extinguishing system

- Fire cabinets on floors

- Burglar alarm, water and fire detectors, videophone in apartments


 

The project consists of 3 blocks of 843 apartments with different layout options from 1+1 to 4+1.

 

Apartment footage

1+1

79.1 m2 gross

 

2+1

130.3 m2 gross

 

3+1

204.5 - 278.9 m2 gross

4+1

252.7 - 339.6 m2 gross

 

Property Parametres
Class
Class
Premium class
Type of new building construction
Type of new building construction
Monolithic brick
The year of construction
The year of construction
2023
Finishing options
Finishing options
Finished
Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², EUR
Apartment price, EUR
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 204.0
Price per m², EUR 3,223
Apartment price, EUR 657,505
New building location
Bayrakli, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residence LUXURY RESİDENCE BEYLİKDÜZÜ
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€301,118
Residential complex Shikarnye apartamenty v prestizhnom rayone - Oba Alaniya
Alanya, Turkey
from
€141,500
Apartment building Istanbul Kaitehane Apartments Project
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€192,839
Residential complex Goryaschee predlozhenie ot sobstvennika
Avsallar, Turkey
from
€99,683
Residential complex Apartamenty v prekrasnom rayone goroda Alanya
Karakocali, Turkey
from
€145,500
You are viewing
Modern and Elegant Project in Bayraklı
Bayrakli, Turkey
from
€657,505
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request Call Call
Other complexes
Residential complex Anthill Fraser Residences
Residential complex Anthill Fraser Residences
Sisli, Turkey
from
€440,000
Fraser's Hospitality now at the heart of the Metropol!!! Anthill Bomonti Residence is located in the most central district of Istanbul, Bomonti with top quality of finishing and facility management. With Fraser Place quality and previlage, you can enjoy the life in downtown with magnificent view and get top comfort. Reason to Buy: Fraser Place brand value Specious rooms and apartments with Bosphorus view. Best price and high prestige in downtown. Easy access to all landmarks. Distance Chart: Sisli: 3 Min Nisantasi: 5 Min Besiktas: 5 Min Taksim Square: 7 Min Levent: 10 Min Karakoy: 10 Min Hagia Sophia: 15 Min Bebek: 20 Min Maslak: 20 Min Cevahir Mall: 5 Min Trump Mall: 5 Min Istiklal Street: 7 Min Zorlu Center. 10 Min Galataport: 10 Min Vadistanbul: 15 Min E-5 Highway: 3 Min TEM Highway: 10 Min Bosphorus Bridge: 15 Min Istanbul Airport: 30 Min
Residential complex Butik-rezidenciya na lone tropicheskoy prirody
Residential complex Butik-rezidenciya na lone tropicheskoy prirody
Gazipasa, Turkey
from
€110,000
Area 51–134 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2023
AKDAG LOFT RESIDENCE — BUTIC RESIDENCE WITH THE POTAIN ON THE LON OF THE TROPIC NATURE. The complex is located in the center of Gazipashi, in a new quarter with developed infrastructure, next to the ( city park area near — two new huge parks ), 4 km from the international airport. Within walking distance — yacht marina, two protected beaches ( Koru and Selinus ), ancient Selinus castle, tropical fruit plantations — bananas, kiwi, passiflors, avocado, mango, etc. At Akdag Loft Residenc Residence: tropical garden, landscape design, barbecue arbors, 24-hour security and video surveillance. Outdoor swimming pool. Gym, children's playground. The complex is characterized by high investment attractiveness and high demand of tenants. Call or write to us, and we will tell you more about the object or select real estate for your request! The cost of selection is borne only by the developer!
Residential complex Novyy proekt zhilogo kompleksa v rayone Oba
Residential complex Novyy proekt zhilogo kompleksa v rayone Oba
Alanya, Turkey
from
€130,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in the Oba-Alania area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 57 to 112 square meters. The distance to the sea is 2500 meters. If you choose an area for permanent residence in Alanya, then Both of you will do your best, especially if you have children. Both combine low-rise development, proximity to the center and the developed infrastructure needed for life in Alanya. Although Both are close to the center, new projects appear here with regular constancy, so buying an apartment in a new building is still real here. The infrastructure of the Oba area: Alanyum shopping center, large Neva Outlet shopping centers, Kipa, Metro, Turkish Bim, A101, Şok, Migros, Koçtaş construction and hardware supermarket, Vatan large hardware store. It is in Oba that the largest new city hospital operates. For children: prestigious Turkish private schools and colleges « Aşağıoba Hasan Atıcı Primary School », « Bahçeşehir Alanya College », « Ted Alanya College », kindergartens, a school with Russian-speaking teachers has opened. There are also private schools of various techniques, Waldorf School, Amerikan Kültür College.
Realting.com
Go