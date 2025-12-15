  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Manisa
  4. Flats in new buildings

New Apartments in Manisa, Turkey

Yunus Emre
5
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Apartment building Seaside Project İzmir
Apartment building Seaside Project İzmir
Apartment building Seaside Project İzmir
Apartment building Seaside Project İzmir
Apartment building Seaside Project İzmir
Kayapinar, Turkey
from
$236,114
5 real estate properties 5
Agency
Startkey Vizyon Gayrimenkul
Leave a request
Apartment building Apartment in İzmir (1+1) - (1+0)
Apartment building Apartment in İzmir (1+1) - (1+0)
Apartment building Apartment in İzmir (1+1) - (1+0)
Apartment building Apartment in İzmir (1+1) - (1+0)
Apartment building Apartment in İzmir (1+1) - (1+0)
Kayapinar, Turkey
from
$165,946
Finishing options Finished
2 real estate properties 2
-Izmir -Bornova Area -Next to Yasar and Ege University -New project -Suitable for residence permit and citizenship
Agency
Startkey Vizyon Gayrimenkul
Leave a request
Apartment building Apartment Flat İn Kuşadası
Apartment building Apartment Flat İn Kuşadası
Apartment building Apartment Flat İn Kuşadası
Apartment building Apartment Flat İn Kuşadası
Apartment building Apartment Flat İn Kuşadası
Show all Apartment building Apartment Flat İn Kuşadası
Apartment building Apartment Flat İn Kuşadası
Kayapinar, Turkey
from
$232,052
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 4
Developed infrastructure People from different countries live in the residential complex. The apartment is unique An inimitable view of the sea, the city, nature, landscape, a panoramic view that will never close. The house is low-rise on the 4th floor there are 2 duplex apartments.…
Agency
Startkey Vizyon Gayrimenkul
Leave a request
TekceTekce
Residence The Project in Bayraklı Location
Residence The Project in Bayraklı Location
Residence The Project in Bayraklı Location
Residence The Project in Bayraklı Location
Residence The Project in Bayraklı Location
Show all Residence The Project in Bayraklı Location
Residence The Project in Bayraklı Location
Kayapinar, Turkey
from
$187,852
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 26
6 real estate properties 6
The project is located in Izmir Bayraklı region 26 floors 226 residential property For each apartment there is a place in a closed otopark apartments type 1 + 1 up to 6 floors city ​​view 1 salon 1 bedroom 1 bathroom -the city center 10 minutes -Near metro The pro…
Agency
Startkey Vizyon Gayrimenkul
Leave a request
Residence Apartment in Aydın-Kuşadası
Residence Apartment in Aydın-Kuşadası
Residence Apartment in Aydın-Kuşadası
Residence Apartment in Aydın-Kuşadası
Residence Apartment in Aydın-Kuşadası
Show all Residence Apartment in Aydın-Kuşadası
Residence Apartment in Aydın-Kuşadası
Kayapinar, Turkey
from
$232,052
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 4
I present to your attention a unique apartment in one tourist area, Kusadasi. 9 blocks in the residential complex swimming pool, sports salon, car park, playground and many others.Near Schools, Shops. Developed infrastructure People from different countries live in the residential co…
Agency
Startkey Vizyon Gayrimenkul
Leave a request
On the map
Realting.com
Go