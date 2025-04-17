  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex New residential complex with convenient infrastructure in the Kartal area, Istanbul, Türkiye

Kartal, Turkey
17
ID: 24856
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Kartal
  • Metro
    Soğanlık (~ 800 m)

About the complex

This project, built on a total land of 20,500 m², is a special complex that meets the needs of modern life and offers a peaceful life intertwined with nature. The project, consisting of 7 blocks, provides a spacious living space with 884 apartments.

The apartments are designed to make the most of daylight, offering the opportunity to live in contact with nature. In these spaces, where high-quality materials are used, elegance and functionality are harmoniously combined.

Features of the flats

Project showcases modern low-rise architecture with apartments offering garden terraces and private garden spaces, seamlessly blending contemporary aesthetics with nature. The interiors are adorned with 1st class laminate parquet flooring, and the bathrooms feature high-quality fixtures and cabinets. Internet and cable TV connections are available in every room, and an intercom system allows you to monitor common areas and entrances from your apartment.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Outdoor Swimming Pool
  • Garden Lounges
  • Walking Paths
  • Lawn Activity Area
  • Rest and Viewing Benches
  • Gym
  • Sauna & Steam Room
  • Children's Playground
  • 24/7 Camera Security System
Location and nearby infrastructure

TRANSPORTATION:

  • Bus, Minibus: (50 m)
  • Soğanlık Metro Station: (1 km)
  • E-5 Highway: (1 km)
  • Coastal Road: (2 km)
  • Marmaray Atalar Station: (1.8 km)
  • Anatolian Courthouse and Lütfi Kırdar Hospital: (1.7 km)

GREEN AREAS:

  • Mercan Park: (20 m)
  • Çamlık Park: (250 m)
  • Boulevard Park: (700 m)
  • Mehmet Ali Büklü Park: (650 m)
  • Şht. Ersin Özler Park: (300 m)
  • Mehmet Sekmen Park: (1.1 km)

HOSPITALS:

  • Kartal Dr. Lütfi Kırdar City Hospital: (2.6 km)
  • Kartal Veni Vidi Eye Hospital: (2 km)
  • Kartal Red Crescent Hospital: (1.8 km)
  • Tuzla State Hospital: (3 km)
  • Private Vera Hospital: (3 km)
  • VM Medical Park Hospital: (4 km)
  • Bezmialem Vakif University Dragos Hospital: (5 km)

SCHOOLS:

  • Istek Private Uluğbey Schools: (900 m)
  • Kartal Borsa Istanbul Vocational and Technical Anatolian High School: (300 m)
  • Emine and Hasan Aytaçman Primary School: (700 m)
  • Bedri Rahmi Eyüboğlu Primary School: (250 m)
  • Era College Kartal Campus: (1.2 km)

UNIVERSITIES:

  • Marmara University Dragos Campus: (3.7 km)
  • Istanbul Medeniyet University Cevizli Campus: (2.1 km)
  • Gedik University: (4.4 km)
  • Istanbul Commerce University: (9 km)
  • Maltepe University: (10 km)

SHOPPING CENTERS:

  • Maltepe Piazza Mall: (3.7 km)
  • Anatolium Marmara Mall: (2.8 km)
  • Evidea Maltepe Park: (4 km)
  • IKEA Kartal: (2.9 km)
  • ISTMarina: (4.4 km)

Location on the map

Kartal, Turkey

