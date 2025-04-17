Residential complex New residential complex with convenient infrastructure in the Kartal area, Istanbul, Türkiye

This project, built on a total land of 20,500 m², is a special complex that meets the needs of modern life and offers a peaceful life intertwined with nature. The project, consisting of 7 blocks, provides a spacious living space with 884 apartments.

The apartments are designed to make the most of daylight, offering the opportunity to live in contact with nature. In these spaces, where high-quality materials are used, elegance and functionality are harmoniously combined.

Features of the flats

Project showcases modern low-rise architecture with apartments offering garden terraces and private garden spaces, seamlessly blending contemporary aesthetics with nature. The interiors are adorned with 1st class laminate parquet flooring, and the bathrooms feature high-quality fixtures and cabinets. Internet and cable TV connections are available in every room, and an intercom system allows you to monitor common areas and entrances from your apartment.

Outdoor Swimming Pool

Garden Lounges

Walking Paths

Lawn Activity Area

Rest and Viewing Benches

Gym

Sauna & Steam Room

Children's Playground

24/7 Camera Security System

Facilities and equipment in the houseLocation and nearby infrastructure

TRANSPORTATION:

Bus, Minibus: (50 m)

Soğanlık Metro Station: (1 km)

E-5 Highway: (1 km)

Coastal Road: (2 km)

Marmaray Atalar Station: (1.8 km)

Anatolian Courthouse and Lütfi Kırdar Hospital: (1.7 km)

GREEN AREAS:

Mercan Park: (20 m)

Çamlık Park: (250 m)

Boulevard Park: (700 m)

Mehmet Ali Büklü Park: (650 m)

Şht. Ersin Özler Park: (300 m)

Mehmet Sekmen Park: (1.1 km)

HOSPITALS:

Kartal Dr. Lütfi Kırdar City Hospital: (2.6 km)

Kartal Veni Vidi Eye Hospital: (2 km)

Kartal Red Crescent Hospital: (1.8 km)

Tuzla State Hospital: (3 km)

Private Vera Hospital: (3 km)

VM Medical Park Hospital: (4 km)

Bezmialem Vakif University Dragos Hospital: (5 km)

SCHOOLS:

Istek Private Uluğbey Schools: (900 m)

Kartal Borsa Istanbul Vocational and Technical Anatolian High School: (300 m)

Emine and Hasan Aytaçman Primary School: (700 m)

Bedri Rahmi Eyüboğlu Primary School: (250 m)

Era College Kartal Campus: (1.2 km)

UNIVERSITIES:

Marmara University Dragos Campus: (3.7 km)

Istanbul Medeniyet University Cevizli Campus: (2.1 km)

Gedik University: (4.4 km)

Istanbul Commerce University: (9 km)

Maltepe University: (10 km)

SHOPPING CENTERS: