Residential complex New residential complex with convenient infrastructure in the Kartal area, Istanbul, Türkiye

This project, built on a total land of 20,500 m², is a special complex that meets the needs of modern life and offers a peaceful life intertwined with nature. The project, consisting of 7 blocks, provides a spacious living space with 884 apartments.
The apartments are designed to make the most of daylight, offering the opportunity to live in contact with nature. In these spaces, where high-quality materials are used, elegance and functionality are harmoniously combined.Features of the flats
Project showcases modern low-rise architecture with apartments offering garden terraces and private garden spaces, seamlessly blending contemporary aesthetics with nature. The interiors are adorned with 1st class laminate parquet flooring, and the bathrooms feature high-quality fixtures and cabinets. Internet and cable TV connections are available in every room, and an intercom system allows you to monitor common areas and entrances from your apartment.Facilities and equipment in the house
TRANSPORTATION:
GREEN AREAS:
HOSPITALS:
SCHOOLS:
UNIVERSITIES:
SHOPPING CENTERS: