Bahtili, Turkey

from €242,996

60–135 m² 2

Completion date: 2024

Loft Prive – is a new residential complex located in the western part of the most prestigious and vibrant Konyaalta area. Konyaalti — district in the west of Antalya. This is one of the most prestigious areas of the city, with magnificent equipped beaches and a coastal recreation area, which can be called the best in Turkey. This area is ideal not only for recreation, but also for permanent residence in Antalya. The Loft Prive project will be located on a land plot of 3371 m2, 2611 m2 of which is a well-groomed green area, 760 m2 - living area and 400 m2 infrastructure of the complex. The uniqueness of Loft Prive lies not only in its convenient location in the western part of the most prestigious and lively area of Konyaalta, but also in its proximity to the natural beauties of Antalya with magnificent views of the Taurus Mountains from the windows. Infrastructure: - Underground parking; - Open parking; - 24-hour security ( 24/7 ); - Lobby / reception; - An outdoor pool with sun loungers and parasols; - Children's pool; - Pool bar; - Fitness center; - Spa center; - Lounge zone; - Game room ( Ping-Pong, table hockey, table football ); - Billiard room; - A playroom for children; - Playground; - Landscaping; - Video surveillance system.