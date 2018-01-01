New spacious apartments in a popular area with developed infrastructure, Istanbul, Turkey

  1. Realting.com
About the complex

Residential buildings, a business center, a street with cafes, restaurants and a shopping and entertainment center, a hotel, and a health center will be built in the new residential area. Many green areas for walking and recreation will be equipped on the territory of the quarter.

More than 1.4 thousand apartments in 16 residential blocks. The apartments have high ceilings (3.05 m). Each apartment has a balcony 6 m2, garden or terrace.

With a one-time payment, a 9% discount is provided.

Delivery:

  • 1 phase - November 2023
  • 2 phase - November 2024
  • 3 phase (commercial zone) - November 2025
Location and nearby infrastructure

The project is located in the Zeytinburnu district, on the European side of the city. The area has a developed infrastructure, everything you need for a comfortable life is nearby. Within a 10-minute drive:

  • Avrasya Hospital
  • modern park Bakirköy Botanik
  • Istinye University and İstanbul Topkapi University

Cafes, restaurants, shops and schools are within walking distance. Bus and tram stops, metro station are within 10 minutes walk. The project is located near E5 highway

  • embankment 4 km - 10 minutes by car
  • subway 1 km - 15 minutes on foot
  • Marmara Forum shopping center 3 km - 5 minutes by car
  • The historical center of Istanbul - Sultanahmet district - 20 minutes by car
  • Istanbul International Airport is 35 minutes away
Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Residential quarter New Apartments and Penthouses in Alanya Kestel
Yaylali, Turkey
from
€140,000
Residential complex Квартира возле моря в Алании
Karakocali, Turkey
from
€248,500
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and guest houses, Yalikavak, Turkey
Yalikavak, Turkey
from
€1,96M
Residential quarter Exclusive project in the very center of Alanya
Tirilar Mahallesi, Turkey
from
€280,000
Residential quarter Bright One Bedroom Apartment in Alanya, Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€124,000
Residential complex Novyy sovremennyy proekt v rayone Oba - Alaniya
Residential complex Novyy sovremennyy proekt v rayone Oba - Alaniya
Alanya, Turkey
from
€151,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property Agency offers new apartments in the Oba area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of apartments is from 58 to 194 square meters. The distance to the sea is 2150 meters. When our customers have the question of buying a new apartment in an area with all the benefits and excellent neighbors of Europeans, we are fully confident in offering new apartments in Ob.  Both are perfect for those families who want to live near the center of Alanya, while having all the best that is in Alanya. Infrastructure of the Oba area: shopping mall Alanyum, Neva Outlet, Kipa, Metro, network supermarkets Bim, A101, Şok, Migro, Koçtaş hardware supermarket, Vatan technology store, Also in Both is the largest state hospital in Alanya. For all ages, the following are assigned: prestigious Turkish private schools and colleges « Aşağıoba Hasan Atıcı Primary School », « Bahçeşehir Alanya College », « Ted Alanya College », the best municipal schools, kindergartens, a school with Russian-speaking teachers has opened. There are also private schools of various techniques, Waldorf School, Amerikan Kültür College.
Residential complex CROSS TWINS
Residential complex CROSS TWINS
Yesilkoey, Turkey
from
€221,133
Area 48–140 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2023
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! CROSS TWINS is a new residential complex in the area of Altintash, Antalya. Infrastructure: - Water park; - Basketball platform; - Pool; - Children's pool; - Lobby area for meetings; - Air conditioning; - Concierge; - 24 hour video surveillance; - Underground parking; - Sauna; - Finnish sauna; - Fitness; - Hamam. Location: - 12 minutes to TC “ Terra City ”. - 11 minutes to the shopping center “ Mall of Antalya ”. - 9 minutes to Lara Beach. Get more information about purchasing an apartment in chat or by phone. Call or write!
Residential complex Novyy proekt v otlichnoy lokacii - rayon Oba
Residential complex Novyy proekt v otlichnoy lokacii - rayon Oba
Alanya, Turkey
from
€171,437
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
New apartments for sale in Oba - Alanya. The house has apartment layouts: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. Area from 67 to 184 square meters. The distance to the sea is 550 meters. The Oba embankment over the famous Ataturk Avenue and is equipped for cycling, travel, outdoor sports, beach sports, and walking by the sea. From the center of Alanya, the Oba region is separated by the natural border – the Oba Tea river with carbonized and strewn green banks. What is in the Oba area: Alanyum shopping center, Neva Outlet, Kipa, Metro, Turkish Bim, A101, Şok, Migros, etc., Koçtaş hardware supermarket, Vatan technology store, boutiques and company stores of leading brands. Here is the largest state hospital in Alanya. The beaches in Oba are sand and pebble, with infrastructure for recreation and sports. Lower Both by the sea are more active, tourist, there are many hotels and slightly less new projects, for then in Upper Both you can always buy apartments in new houses.
