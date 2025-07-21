  1. Realting.com
  4. Residential complex New project with a swimming pool, a spa complex and a garden, 300 meters from the sea, in the center of Alanya, Turkey

Residential complex New project with a swimming pool, a spa complex and a garden, 300 meters from the sea, in the center of Alanya, Turkey

Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$294,181
17
ID: 27139
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2470328
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 24/07/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Muratpasa
  • City
    Antalya

About the complex

Luxury living in the heart of Alanya, where every day is like a luxury resort.

Imagine a place, where Mediterranean luxury meets the spirit of freedom, and every morning begins with the fragrance of the sea, the warm sun and the feeling, that you are in the most beautiful speck on the map.

It's not just a residential complex, but a new philosophy of life, where architecture, comfort, recreation and style blend in the integrated space. created for those, who choose the best.

Features:

  • infinity pool
  • world-class spa complex, hamam, sauna, relax areas
  • fitness room, equipped with state-of-the-art technology
  • kids' play area and indoor play room
  • garden, alleys, barbecue area for outdoor dining
  • cozy lounge areas for meetings and recreation

Completion - 2049.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located 300 meters from the sea, in the center of Alanya, close to shopping malls, restaurants, walking streets and cultural landmarks.

Muratpasa, Turkey

