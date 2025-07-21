Residential complex New project with a swimming pool, a spa complex and a garden, 300 meters from the sea, in the center of Alanya, Turkey

Luxury living in the heart of Alanya, where every day is like a luxury resort.

Imagine a place, where Mediterranean luxury meets the spirit of freedom, and every morning begins with the fragrance of the sea, the warm sun and the feeling, that you are in the most beautiful speck on the map.

It's not just a residential complex, but a new philosophy of life, where architecture, comfort, recreation and style blend in the integrated space. created for those, who choose the best.

Features:

infinity pool

world-class spa complex, hamam, sauna, relax areas

fitness room, equipped with state-of-the-art technology

kids' play area and indoor play room

garden, alleys, barbecue area for outdoor dining

cozy lounge areas for meetings and recreation

Completion - 2049.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located 300 meters from the sea, in the center of Alanya, close to shopping malls, restaurants, walking streets and cultural landmarks.