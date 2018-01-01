New residence with swimming pools and a shopping mall at 750 meters from the beach, Oba, Turkey

  1. Realting.com
Alanya, Turkey
€594,500
About the complex

The residence features a club, swimming pools for children and adults, a landscaped green area, a shopping mall, a covered parking, a fitness room, a sauna, a hamam and a steam bath, a lounge area, a kids' play room.

Completion - September, 2025.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • "Smart Home" System
  • Underfloor heating
  • Video intercom
  • Kitchen appliances (oven, electric cooker)
  • Kitchen cabinetry
  • Air conditioning
  • Wi-Fi
  • Satellite TV
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Market - 500 meters
  • Hospital - 600 meters
  • College - 650 meters
  • Beach - 750 meters
  • Shopping mall - 1.6 km
  • Alanya Castle - 5.5 km
  • Alanya Airport - 35 km
New building location
Alanya, Turkey

