  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Sea View Apartments Compound in Zeytinburnu Istanbul

Sea View Apartments Compound in Zeytinburnu Istanbul

Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€422,413
;
36
Leave a request
Show contacts
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Why this property؟ It is the title for luxury and excellence, with a direct view of the Marmara Sea near the Bosphorus, with a government guarantee and under the supervision of the municipality of Istanbul.It is one of the best residential neighborhoods in Istanbul; due to its distinct facilities that satisfy all the occupants’ demands.The project brings to mind the warm neighborhood life, as it includes ancient buildings that have restaurants, shops, cafes, and a theater hall.
New building location
Marmara Region, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Novyy zhiloy kompleks v rayone Demirtash
Demirtas, Turkey
from
€125,000
Residential complex Novye kvartiry premium-klassa v Obe Alaniya
Alanya, Turkey
from
€191,400
Residential complex Villa with two swimming pools, a garden and a kids' playground, Kalkan, Turkey
Ulugoel, Turkey
from
€900,000
Residential complex Apartments with picturesque views in a residence with restaurants and a cinema, in the heart of Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€392,261
Residential complex Apartamenty v novom proekte nedaleko ot universitetov Stambula
Avanos, Turkey
from
€415,171
You are viewing
Sea View Apartments Compound in Zeytinburnu Istanbul
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€422,413
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Call
Other complexes
Residential complex MNZ BLUESTIN
Residential complex MNZ BLUESTIN
Mersin, Turkey
from
€78,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 16
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English
Residential complex Apartamenty na stadii stroitelstva v Antalii rayon Altyntash
Residential complex Apartamenty na stadii stroitelstva v Antalii rayon Altyntash
Avanos, Turkey
from
€109,005
The year of construction 2024
Stay Property offers new apartments in the Altyntash - Antalya area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 40 to 59 m2. The distance to the sea is 4 km. Altyntash – the rapidly developing and extremely promising microdistrict of Antalya, which is part of the popular area of Aksu. One of the main advantages of the area is the convenience of location: there is an airport nearby, the best beaches of Antalya and the clear sea. A convenient transport interchange allows you to quickly get to any area of the city. Antalya Airport is only 1.5 km away. This neighborhood does not make the area noisy, since the planes do not fly over it, but parallel to the border of the microdistrict. The sandy beaches of Lara and Kundu are 2.5 km away. The Turkish name of Lara Beach sounds like « Altynkum », which means « golden sand ». The clear sea and the beach of Lara are rightfully assigned the Blue flag of quality, which makes it the most popular beach of Antalya among tourists. Not the whole beach is open for general access: many private beach clubs have a fenced area and offer a range of services at an additional cost. Within a radius of 5-20 km from the district there are 120 of the best five-star hotels in Antalya, 10 of which hit the TOP-100 hotels in the world. Since the microdistrict is in the process of development, and the city municipality is actively investing in its improvement, residents of the district use the infrastructure of neighboring areas of Lara and Muratpasha. Terra City's large shopping center is located 7 km from Altintash, Agora, Ikea and Metro - 6.5 km, Mall Of Antalya – 4.5 km away. 20 km from the microdistrict is « The Land of Legends » – Turkey's largest theme amusement park with its own restaurant, water park, and performance program, who will not leave indifferent even an experienced tourist. Altyntash – is the only area close to the sea within which large tracts of land are not built. This makes it possible to create spacious, liquid and residential complexes with their own water parks, spa areas, restaurants, etc. Many of the district's projects have been developed by leading architects in Turkey. Therefore, within Altintash there are the most modern residential complexes with developed infrastructure and design. The design of apartment buildings is based on the use of advanced construction technologies, as well as the desire for maximum comfort. Favorable territorial location, proximity of the best hotels in the world, chic sandy beaches and a clean sea contributes to the growth of the value of real estate in the neighborhood, and also makes it attractive for life, recreation and capital placement. Real estate in Altintash is suitable for profitable investments, creating a source of passive income and year-round living. To clarify the details, write to us a chat, order a call or leave an application. We will be happy to help you!
Developer
Stay Property
Leave a request
Residential complex Complex in a well developed area Oba
Residential complex Complex in a well developed area Oba
Alanya, Turkey
from
€149,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 4
We present to your attention the housing and communal services under construction, located in the upper Oba, surrounded by orange gardens and within walking distance of the Metro, Alanium and Kochtash shopping centers. The distance to the center of Alanya is 3 km, and the distance to the sea is 1,500 m. The complex will consist of six 4-story residential blocks, 180 apartments with different layouts and a meter from 50 m ² to 205 m ². All apartments will be rented in a clean form with a built-in kitchen set and plumbing in bathrooms. The project will be completed in September 2023, the developer offers favorable conditions for the installment of construction to the end. Acquisition of real estate in this LCD is an excellent investment for the future, since investing in real estate at the construction stage you increase your income!
Agency
Elka Homes Real Estate & Construction
Leave a request
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Elka Homes Real Estate & Construction
Languages
English
Realting.com
Go