  Luxury residence with swimming pools and beautiful green areas, Kocaeli, Turkey

Luxury residence with swimming pools and beautiful green areas, Kocaeli, Turkey

Kazandere, Turkey
from
€393,419
About the complex

The residence features ponds and waterfalls, a sauna and a Turkish bath, walking areas, a fitness center, a basketball court, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, kids' playgrounds, a parking, a tennis court, a cafe.

Completion - 30/05/2023.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • E-5 highway - 1 km
  • TEM highway - 10 km
  • Sapanca - 30 km
  • Airport - 80 km
  • Istanbul - 82 km
Kazandere, Turkey

Luxury residence with swimming pools and beautiful green areas, Kocaeli, Turkey
Kazandere, Turkey
from
€393,419
Mersin, Turkey
from
€96,187
Completion date: 2023
VERA LİFE is a new residential complex project located in Mersin, Turkey, which offers a combination of modern living quarters, cutting-edge amenities, excellent location. This project was created to satisfy all your needs, with functions such as: an individual natural gas system, an intelligent elevator system, a complete generator and much more. The project consists of apartments designed to maximize space and comfort. Each apartment is equipped with: a suspended ceiling, a kitchen set, a dressing room, a steel front door, double-glazed windows for PVC windows and first-class plumbing. The 1st class shower provides an additional level of luxury. The distance to the sea is only 450 meters! Functionality and aesthetics were taken into account in the construction of the project, which makes it an ideal choice for those who are looking for a comfortable and comfortable life. EASY: - Security - Video surveillance - Pool - Children's pool - Generator - Open parking - BBQ area - Conversations - Playground - Basketball court Call or write, we will be happy to advise you for free! Let's provide planning options!
Kadikoey, Turkey
from
€278,941
Area 68–256 m²
3 properties 3
Istanbul, this project is considered a development area with its new residences and infrastructure, which means that it directly affects the annual value increase rate of all real estates in the region. This project has the most attractive location with all the services its residents need.   - The project includes a large 5-storey shopping mall and 100 stores. - Sea view from the 6th floor.   - It is less than 2 minutes' walk from the Metrobus and E5 highway.
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€131,078
Area 46–83 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2024
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Novita Square Residence – a new luxury project in Mahmutlar, Alanya. The project is one 9-story block, which includes 66 apartments and 10 office premises. Layouts: 1-3 bedrooms, living rooms with kitchens in the American style and 1, 2, 3 bathrooms. The apartments will be rented with a clean finish, equipped with bathrooms, installed plumbing and fitted kitchen cabinets. Infrastructure: On the territory there are: outdoor and indoor pools, a children's pool, a Turkish bath, a steam room, a sauna, two gyms, a playground, a children's playroom, table tennis, billiards, parking, an electricity generator, satellite system, elevator and caretaker. Location: • Sea and beach: 700 m • Gazipasha Airport: 30 km. • Antalya Airport: 140 km. • Alanya Center: 10 km. Call or write, tell us all about the most profitable projects in Turkey! We will select the perfect property for you!
