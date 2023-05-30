Luxury residence with swimming pools and beautiful green areas, Kocaeli, Turkey

Mahmutlar, Turkey
46–83 m²
2
Completion date: 2024
Novita Square Residence – a new luxury project in Mahmutlar, Alanya. The project is one 9-story block, which includes 66 apartments and 10 office premises.
Layouts: 1-3 bedrooms, living rooms with kitchens in the American style and 1, 2, 3 bathrooms. The apartments will be rented with a clean finish, equipped with bathrooms, installed plumbing and fitted kitchen cabinets.
Infrastructure:
On the territory there are: outdoor and indoor pools, a children's pool, a Turkish bath, a steam room, a sauna, two gyms, a playground, a children's playroom, table tennis, billiards, parking, an electricity generator, satellite system, elevator and caretaker.
Location:
• Sea and beach: 700 m
• Gazipasha Airport: 30 km.
• Antalya Airport: 140 km.
• Alanya Center: 10 km.
