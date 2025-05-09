  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Etimesgut
  4. Residential complex Zeray Future Deluxe City

Residential complex Zeray Future Deluxe City

Etimesgut, Turkey
from
$137,330
;
11 1
Leave a request
Interactive catalog
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 1588
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 11/06/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Central Anatolia Region
  • Town
    Etimesgut

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic brick
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2024
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    21

About the complex

Our project is located in Etimesgut, Ankara, in the most suitable new settlement area for
zoning and valuation. It is positioned as 4 blocks and 338 flats on an area of 20.000 m2. There
are normal flats starts from 1+1 to 4+1 and penthouse flats with pools. All of our 4+1 flats have
a Turkish Bath and sauna. There is a 24/7 security system in our project. In addition, there
are many activity areas such as spa, indoor pool, massage rooms, fitness, indoor and outdoor
children’;s playgrounds, yoga, pilates, and cafe lounge as common areas.

Location on the map

Etimesgut, Turkey

Video Review of residential complex Zeray Future Deluxe City

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Kurt Tower Tosmur
Tosmur, Turkey
from
$408,135
Residential quarter Luxury Properties close to social amenities in Kestel Alanya
Yaylalı, Turkey
from
$128,128
Residential complex New complex of furnished villas with a swimming pool and a spa at 250 meters from the promenade, Fethiye, Turkey
Fethiye, Turkey
from
$1,43M
Residential complex Cozy residence with swimming pools at 150 meters from the beach, Kestel, Turkey
Kestel, Turkey
from
$308,370
Residential complex New residential complex with views of the city, close to universities, Sarıyer area, Istanbul, Turkey
Sariyer, Turkey
from
$705,596
You are viewing
Residential complex Zeray Future Deluxe City
Etimesgut, Turkey
from
$137,330
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Topkapi Residence
Residential complex Topkapi Residence
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
from
$439,461
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2022
Number of floors 15
Agency
EOS Turkey Property
Leave a request
Residential complex Apartments in a world-class residential complex with a wide range of services, financial center of Istanbul — Maslak district, Turkey
Residential complex Apartments in a world-class residential complex with a wide range of services, financial center of Istanbul — Maslak district, Turkey
Sariyer, Turkey
from
$810,898
Modern complex consists of apartments, penthouses, multi-offices, shops and a 5-star hotel. In addition, there is: art center, exhibition center and hall for 500 people 24-hour security with video surveillance concierge services large parking lot play area for children spa area with an indo…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex High-rise residence with swimming pools, a green area and a restaurant close to the city center, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex High-rise residence with swimming pools, a green area and a restaurant close to the city center, Istanbul, Turkey
Sisli, Turkey
from
$585,828
The residence features a green area, security, a football field, a kids' playground, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a parking, a restaurant, a gym, a sauna and a hamam, a basketball court. Location and nearby infrastructure Metrobus station - 2 km City center - 2 km Shopping mall - 3 k…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Turkey
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
09.05.2025
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
17.04.2025
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
09.10.2024
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
18.09.2024
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
09.09.2024
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
How to Turn a Historic Building in Turkey Into a Popular Café: an Interview with an Entrepreneur From Alanya
05.07.2024
How to Turn a Historic Building in Turkey Into a Popular Café: an Interview with an Entrepreneur From Alanya
How to Bring your Turn Pet into Turkey: A Comprehensive Guide
03.07.2024
How to Bring your Turn Pet into Turkey: A Comprehensive Guide
Show all publications