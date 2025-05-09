Residential complex Zeray Future Deluxe City

Our project is located in Etimesgut, Ankara, in the most suitable new settlement area for
zoning and valuation. It is positioned as 4 blocks and 338 flats on an area of 20.000 m2. There
are normal flats starts from 1+1 to 4+1 and penthouse flats with pools. All of our 4+1 flats have
a Turkish Bath and sauna. There is a 24/7 security system in our project. In addition, there
are many activity areas such as spa, indoor pool, massage rooms, fitness, indoor and outdoor
children’;s playgrounds, yoga, pilates, and cafe lounge as common areas.