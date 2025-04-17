  1. Realting.com
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools, Istanbul, Turkey

Çekmeköy, Turkey
from
$1,88M
;
20
ID: 23636
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2418346
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Çekmeköy

About the complex

The complex consists of 12 villas with swimming pools and terraces.

The project features:

  • security and video surveillance
  • landscaped green area
  • parking
  • Parquet
  • Underfloor heating
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located close to bus stops and the city center.

Location on the map

Çekmeköy, Turkey

