Istanbul Bakirkoy Apartment Compound

Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.
We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!
- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to 20%;
- financial guarantee of income;
- legal protection of the transaction;
- free consultation;
- more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries.
- select real estate for your budget and desires!
Oba Park Point is a new award complex in Alanya, in the prestigious Oba area, on the Mediterranean coast.
The Oba area has a very developed infrastructure, but at the same time it is one of the most calm and environmentally friendly. Here is the largest number of shopping centers: Alanyum shopping center, Metro hypermarket, Koçtaş building materials supermarket, as well as restaurants and cafes, pharmacies, a university, private and public schools, kindergartens, football and volleyball fields, tennis courts.
Oba Park Point, consists of 2 modern blocks of 4 floors, made using the latest architectural developments. The apartments are presented with turnkey decoration, kitchen furniture with a granite countertop, the bathroom is equipped with modern plumbing, metal front door, double glazed plastic windows, spot lighting.
Infrastructure:
- Pool;
- Fitness room;
- Playground;
- Recreation area;
- Barbecue zone;
- Parking;
- Security 24/7
- CCTV camera.
Location:
Distance to the hospital: 50 m.
Distance to the sea: 900m.
Distance to the center: 1 km.
Distance to Gazipasha Airport: 35 km.
Call or write to us, tell us everything about the real estate market in Turkey!
Call or write, with pleasure we will advise you for free!