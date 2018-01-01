Istanbul Bakirkoy Apartment Compound

Karakocali, Turkey

Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Oba Park Point is a new award complex in Alanya, in the prestigious Oba area, on the Mediterranean coast. The Oba area has a very developed infrastructure, but at the same time it is one of the most calm and environmentally friendly. Here is the largest number of shopping centers: Alanyum shopping center, Metro hypermarket, Koçtaş building materials supermarket, as well as restaurants and cafes, pharmacies, a university, private and public schools, kindergartens, football and volleyball fields, tennis courts. Oba Park Point, consists of 2 modern blocks of 4 floors, made using the latest architectural developments. The apartments are presented with turnkey decoration, kitchen furniture with a granite countertop, the bathroom is equipped with modern plumbing, metal front door, double glazed plastic windows, spot lighting. Infrastructure: - Pool; - Fitness room; - Playground; - Recreation area; - Barbecue zone; - Parking; - Security 24/7 - CCTV camera. Location: Distance to the hospital: 50 m. Distance to the sea: 900m. Distance to the center: 1 km. Distance to Gazipasha Airport: 35 km. Call or write to us, tell us everything about the real estate market in Turkey! Call or write, with pleasure we will advise you for free!