Istanbul Bakirkoy Apartment Compound

Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€417,771
About the complex

Why this property؟ Luxury apartments for sale in Bakirkoy Istanbul, on the coastal strip of the Marmara Sea, on the European side of Istanbul. Within a residential project, surrounded by the most beautiful tourist and amusement attractions in Istanbul, where the most significant tourist attractions and investment opportunities meet in the city. The title deed is ready for delivery, suitable for getting Turkish citizenship. Residential and hotel buildings and a special block for offices, surrounded by all means of transport and service facilities such as universities, schools, and hospitals.
New building location
Marmara Region, Turkey

Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Oba Park Point is a new award complex in Alanya, in the prestigious Oba area, on the Mediterranean coast. The Oba area has a very developed infrastructure, but at the same time it is one of the most calm and environmentally friendly. Here is the largest number of shopping centers: Alanyum shopping center, Metro hypermarket, Koçtaş building materials supermarket, as well as restaurants and cafes, pharmacies, a university, private and public schools, kindergartens, football and volleyball fields, tennis courts. Oba Park Point, consists of 2 modern blocks of 4 floors, made using the latest architectural developments. The apartments are presented with turnkey decoration, kitchen furniture with a granite countertop, the bathroom is equipped with modern plumbing, metal front door, double glazed plastic windows, spot lighting. Infrastructure: - Pool; - Fitness room; - Playground; - Recreation area; - Barbecue zone; - Parking; - Security 24/7 - CCTV camera. Location: Distance to the hospital: 50 m. Distance to the sea: 900m. Distance to the center: 1 km. Distance to Gazipasha Airport: 35 km.
