Modern complex consists of apartments, penthouses, multi-offices, shops and a 5-star hotel. In addition, there is:

art center, exhibition center and hall for 500 people

24-hour security with video surveillance

concierge services

large parking lot

play area for children

spa area with an indoor pool, sauna and gym

The outdoor recreation area offers outdoor cafes, an open-air cinema, restaurants. The complex was built according to the most modern standards and seismic resistance technologies.

Facilities and equipment in the house

Each apartment has a small balcony and ceilings up to 4 m high. Penthouses have huge terraces and ceiling heights up to 8m. Multi-offices are fully equipped and include a bathroom and kitchenette, and some even have a bed. The smart home system controls lighting, cooling/heating, window shading, alarms.

Advantages

The property meets the conditions for obtaining Turkish citizenship.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The project overlooking the Bosphorus is located in the center of Maslak business district. Nearby are offices of large companies, three universities, many schools of various levels. Next to the towers is a six-story shopping center and a restaurant-museum of Turkish food.