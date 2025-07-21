  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex New low-rise residence with swimming pools, lounge areas and a kids' playground in the prestigious area of Kestel, Alanya, Turkey

Residential complex New low-rise residence with swimming pools, lounge areas and a kids' playground in the prestigious area of Kestel, Alanya, Turkey

Muratpasa, Turkey
$207,104
ID: 27141
In CRM: 2470327
Last update: 24/07/2025

Location

  Country
    Turkey
  State
    Mediterranean Region
  Town
    Muratpasa
  City
    Antalya

About the complex

The complex consists of 20 flats and duplex apartments.

Features:

  • swimming pool
  • kids' pool
  • lounge areas
  • barbecue area
  • kids' playground and play room
  • parking
  • fitness room
  • lobby
  • sauna
  • jacuzzi
  • 24/7 security

Completion - June, 2027

Features of the flats
  • lacquered kitchen cabinetry
  • star galaxy granite kitchen countertop
  • lacquered interior doors
  • steel doors
  • "Smart Home" system
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in the luxury area of Kestel, 9 km from the center of the resort city of Alanya.

