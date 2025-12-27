  1. Realting.com
New Apartments in Muğla, Turkey

Bodrum
40
Fethiye
11
Milas
8
Residential complex Exclusive residential complex of villas within walking distance to the beach, Gumusluk, Bodrum, Türkiye
Gumusluk, Turkey
from
$1,24M
Each villa is located on its own plot of land with an outdoor swimming pool of 30 m2, 10x3 m in size and 1.8 m in depth. The construction project provides for different layouts of the villas, the area varies from 390 to 460 m2. The project also provides for landscape design - olive trees age…
Residential complex Modern premium villas with gardens, Oludeniz, Turkey
Oludeniz, Turkey
from
$746,128
We offer villas with glass facades, large solariums and gardens. The residence consists of modern premium villas and apartments, and features an outdoor swimming pool. Completion - June, 2024. Features of the flats Each villa includes a kitchen with a living room, four bedrooms, four bathro…
Residential complex Modern complex of villas with swimming pools, Türkbükü, Turkey
Bodrum, Turkey
from
$1,75M
We offer luminous and comfortable villas with swimming pools and gardens. The hillside residence is decorated with a picturesque natural river. Features of the flats Each house includes a large living-dining room and a bedroom on the ground floor, and 3 bedrooms on the upper floor. Locatio…
Residential complex Beautiful low-rise residence with a swimming pool in a picturesque area, Bodrum, Turkey
Milas, Turkey
from
$425,314
The residence features around-the-clock security, a swimming pool, a parking, concierge service. Facilities and equipment in the house Built-in kitchen Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located 15 minutes from Bodrum airport and 30 minutes from the city center
Residential complex Lake view apartments in a new residential complex with a swimming pool and a fitness center, Bodrum, Turkey
Bodrum, Turkey
from
$192,265
Apartments in a modern residential complex near the lake. Infrastructure of the complex: swimming pool pool bar park fitness center sauna playgrounds for all ages outdoor fire zones Features of the flats The complex offers apartments with 1 or 2 bedrooms. Location and nearby infrastructu…
Residential complex Modern residence with a swimming pool and a garden near the sea, Torba, Turkey
Torba, Turkey
from
$718,568
We offer comfortable villas, flats, and duplex apartments with terraces. The residence features a swimming pool, a sauna, a parking, a garden. Features of the flats Villas: 2 bedrooms, a master bathroom, a living room, a kitchen, a shared bathroom. Advantages The expected yield is 4-5%. L…
Residential complex New complex of villas with a private beach, Gulluk, Bodrum, Turkey
Gulluk, Turkey
from
$1,56M
We offer villas with large gardens, swimming pools, parking spaces, a panoramic view of the sea and the mountains. The residence features a private beach, a bar, a yoga and pilates studio, security, a parking. Completion - June, 2023. Facilities and equipment in the house "Smart Home" syst…
Residential complex Complex of furnished villas with two swimming pools close to the beach, Fethiye, Turkey
Fethiye, Turkey
from
$932,196
We offer stylish high-quality villas with indoor and outdoor swimming pools, large gardens, saunas and Turkish baths, large terraces and barbecue areas, sea views. Features of the flats Ground floor: a living room, a kitchen, a pool terrace. First floor: a twin bedroom with a bathroom, a do…
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and lounge areas, Yalikavak, Turkey
Bodrum, Turkey
from
$2,04M
We offer villas with swimming pools, lounge areas, parking spaces. Completion - 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house Large windows Modern kitchens "Smart Home" system Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a quiet and picturesque area
Residential complex New complex of furnished apartments with 4 swimming pools, Oludeniz, Turkey
Oludeniz, Turkey
from
$413,662
We offer furnished apartments with terraces and a view of the mountains. The residence features 4 large swimming pools, a restaurant and a bar. Completion - May, 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house Air conditioning Advantages Guaranteed high rental income. Location and nearby in…
Residential complex Complex of villas with a swimming pool at 100 meters from the private beach, Bodrum, Turkey
Peksimet, Turkey
from
$699,147
We offer villas with parking spaces. The residence features a communal swimming pool of 220 m2 and a private beach. Facilities and equipment in the house Air conditioning Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located within walking distance of the beach
Residential complex Furnished three bedroom villas on the beach.
Bodrum, Turkey
from
$704,004
Finishing options Finished
Three-bedroom seafront villa in Gumusluk | Bodrum. Surrounded by pine forests, right on the shore of the azure sea, this exclusive project on an area of ​​72,000 m2 offers a life at the level of a five-star hotel. The project has 194 villas, each of which is the embodiment of luxury an…
Residential complex Eco-friendly residence with a beach and a marina in a picturesque area, amidst of greenery, Yalikavak, Turkey
Bodrum, Turkey
from
$990,458
We offer villas with swimming pools and parking spaces. The sea view residence features a beach, a marina and sea taxi, a restaurant and a concierge service, a gym, an indoor swimming pool of 92 m2, a kids; club, a spa center. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a …
Residential complex Complex of furnished apartments with a swimming pool at 300 meters from the sea, Bodrum, Turkey
Bodrum, Turkey
from
$308,790
New investment project - a unique residential complex located in Bodrum just 300 meters from the sea. The complex features: fully furnished apartments 300 meters to the coast swimming pool garage solar panels generator Wi-Fi Advantages This project is ideal for period-to-period rent, ensu…
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools, gardens and terraces close to the sea and the center of Bodrum, Torba, Turkey
Torba, Turkey
from
$915,251
We offer villas with a spacious garden, a swimming pool 8 x 4 m with a waterfall, terraces, a panoramic view, an outdoor parking for 2 cars. Facilities and equipment in the house Modern kitchen with an island Fireplace LED lighting Air conditioning Built-in appliances Aluminium windows L…
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and an underground parking close to the city center, Fethiye, Turkey
Fethiye, Turkey
from
$524,360
We offer apartments with terraces and a panoramic view. Some flats have private swimming pools. The residence features swimming pools and a pool bar, an indoor heated swimming pool, a gym, a sauna, around-the-clock security, an underground garage and a guest parking. Completion - September, …
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools and a mini golf course at 500 meters from the private beach, Bodrum, Turkey
Bodrum, Turkey
from
$367,381
We offer apartments and villas with a view of the sea. The residence features green area, decorative pools, around-the-clock security and video surveillance, walking, jogging and bike paths, private pier and beach, kids; playgrounds, a mini golf course, yoga and meditation areas. Completion …
Residential complex New gated complex of villas with a private beach, Bodrum, Turkey
Bodrum, Turkey
from
$512,917
We offer villas with swimming pools, large gardens, views of the forest and the lake, a parking. The residence features a private beach, around-the-clock security and video surveillance. Completion - December, 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house Kitchen appliances (hood, hob, oven)…
Residential complex Furnished villa with a swimming pool in the center of Fethiye, Turkey
Fethiye, Turkey
from
$1,01M
We offer a villa with a garden and a swimming pool, a terrace, a barbecue area. Facilities and equipment in the house Kitchen appliances (fridge, dishwasher, washing machine, oven, built-in hob, electric water heater) TV Air conditioning Location and nearby infrastructure The property is…
Residential complex MONTES BY MISSONI
Kizilagac, Turkey
from
$926,436
VAT
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Residential complex New residential complex of townhouses with a private beach in Bodrum, Muğla, Turkey
Milas, Turkey
from
$805,023
The luxury residential complex consists of 80 two-storey and 20 three-stoery townhouses. Each house has a plot of 175 m2, private swimming pool, garden and parking. The windows overlook the lake. The complex also has a volleyball, basketball and football court, as well as a private beach. Th…
Residential complex New complex of villas with two swimming pools and around-the-clock security, Bodrum, Turkey
Bodrum, Turkey
from
$681,668
We offer villas with swimming pools of 60 m2. The residence features two swimming pools, parking spaces, a kids' playground, around-the-clock security. Completion - May, 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house "Smart Home" system Air conditioning Underfloor heating Irrigation system in…
Residential complex Complex of villas with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Bodrum, Turkey
Bodrum, Turkey
from
$553,491
We offer villas with terraces of 15 m2, gardens, views of the city. The residence features a communal swimming pool, a kids' playground, a parking, around-the-clock security. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located close to the ancient town of Pedesa, which is a significa…
Residential complex Luxury apartments and villas with three bedrooms in a pine forest.
Bodrum, Turkey
from
$264,001
Finishing options Finished
Three-bedroom apartments and villas (3+1) of 131.4 m2 in the Neva Valeron Adabuku complex. The complex consists of 198 residences located on a plot of 44,578 m2 next to a pine forest in the Adabuku area | Bodrum. A private pier for residents of the complex, transfer to the beach, buggy…
Residential complex Premium residence Nidapark Gocek with a park and swimming pools in the historic center of Fethiye, Turkey
Gocek, Turkey
from
$2,59M
We offer spacious apartments with a picturesque view, terraces and French balconies. The low-rise residence features a large park with ponds and waterfalls, kids; playgrounds, sports facilities, a cafe, indoor and outdoor swimming pools. Completion - May, 2024. Advantages Instalments for 12…
Residential complex Elite complex of turnkey apartments and villas with a private beach and high-class service, Bodrum, Türkiye
Bodrum, Turkey
from
$1,84M
An exclusive project that one can enjoy both peace and entertainment at the same time. While the greenery surrounding offers a glimpse of nature, the innovative architecture combines modern texture with regional authenticity. The project is designed to make you feel special with its private …
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a private beach, 150 meters from the sea, Bodrum, Turkey
Turgutreis, Turkey
from
$387,987
We offer new apartments and villas. Each villas has a private large garden. The apartments on the ground floor also have gardens. The luxury residence features a parking, communal swimming pools, a private beach. Facilities and equipment in the house Air conditioning Location and nearby …
Residential complex New complex of furnished villas with swimming pools, Ölüdeniz, Turkey
Oludeniz, Turkey
from
$873,933
We offer villas with indoor and outdoor swimming pools, spacious gardens, saunas, jacuzzis and Turkish baths, picturesque views. Completion - 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house Underfloor heating Fireplace TV
Residential complex Luxury complex of furnished villas at 400 meters from the sea, close to the center of Bodrum, Turkey
Dagbelen, Turkey
from
$1,85M
We offer comfortable and functional villas with gardens and swimming pools. Facilities and equipment in the house Built-in kitchen appliances (hob, oven, hood, fridge, dishwasher) Duravit sanitary ware Fireplace Steel door Sliding aluminum windows with electric shutters and fly screens Gen…
Residential complex New eco-friendly residence with swimming pools, gardens and a shopping mall, Bodrum, Turkey
Bodrum, Turkey
from
$298,452
We offer villas and townhouses with private gardens. The traditional-style residence features a shopping mall, a children's playground, walking and jogging paths, gardens and parks, a lake, a gym and swimming pools. Completion - December, 2023. Location and nearby infrastructure Mumcular is…
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools in a quiet and green area, Bodrum, Turkey
Bodrum, Turkey
from
$345,770
We offer apartments and villas with a view of the mountains, olive groves and forests. The residence features two swimming pools and lounge areas, around-the-clock security and video surveillance. Completion - December, 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house Kitchen appliances (hood, …
Residential complex Complex of villas with a swimming pool in the center of Bodrum, Turkey
Bodrum, Turkey
from
$718,568
We offer villas with parking spaces and views of the sea and the city. The residence features a communal swimming pool of 60 m2. Facilities and equipment in the house Air conditioning Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in the center of Bodrum
Residential complex Low-rise residence with swimming pools at 400 meters from the sea, Bodrum, Turkey
Dagbelen, Turkey
from
$631,563
We offer apartments with balconies, terraces, gardens. The residence features two swimming pools. Facilities and equipment in the house Built-in kitchen appliances (hob, oven, hood, fridge, dishwasher) Duravit sanitary ware Sliding aluminum windows with electric shutters and fly screens Ge…
Residential complex New complex of furnished villas with a swimming pool and a spa at 250 meters from the promenade, Fethiye, Turkey
Fethiye, Turkey
from
$1,46M
We offer a luxury furnished villa featuring a swimming pool, an outdoor dining area, and a spa area with a sauna and a Turkish bath. Completion - April, 2025. Facilities and equipment in the house Underfloor heating Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located close to rest…
Residential complex New complex of villas with parks, a lake and a shopping mall, Mumcular, Turkey
Bodrum, Turkey
from
$291,311
We offer luminous villas with panoramic views and gardens. The residence features a shopping mall, kids' playgrounds, walking and jogging paths, a lake, a swimming pool and a gym, parks and gardens. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in the resort town of Mumcular at…
Residential complex Premium apartments in a gated residence with a swimming pool, Fethiye, Turkey
Fethiye, Turkey
from
$248,710
The residence features a swimming pool with a bar, a fitness center, security. Completion - May, 2025. Facilities and equipment in the house Built-in kitchen cabinetry Location and nearby infrastructure Oludeniz Beach - 10 km Fethie promenade - 3 km Dalaman Airport - 60 km
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool in the center of Bodrum, Turkey
Bodrum, Turkey
from
$349,573
We offer apartments with views of the sea and nature, parking spaces, terraces or gardens. Each flat has a private entrance. The residence features a swimming pool of 60 m2. Completion - December, 2024. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in the city center, a few min…
Residential complex Modern complex of villas with beaches, swimming pools and a spa center, Bodrum, Turkey
Milas, Turkey
from
$2,37M
We offer spacious and cozy villas with swimming pools, gardens and outdoor dining areas, picturesque views of the hills, olive groves and the sea, parking spaces. Garden area - from 1,000 m2 to 3,700 m2. The residences are actually branded Six Senses Residences Kaplankaya and the hotel offer…
Residential complex New complex of villas with a beach and swimming pools near the Pink Lake, Bodrum, Turkey
Bodrum, Turkey
from
$457,625
We offer villas with gardens and a panoramic view of the lake. The residence features two swimming pools and a sandy beach, a kids' pool, restaurants and shops, a fitness center, landscaped green areas, around-the-clock security and video surveillance, kids' playgrounds and sports grounds. C…
Residential complex Duplex 5+1 apartments on the seafront in Bodrum.
Bodrum, Turkey
from
$2,77M
Finishing options Finished
Luxurious duplex residences and villas in the premium complex Povera Residences & Villas on the first line. Only 76 villas and 234 residences on a plot of 150,000 m2. Panoramic sea views, a private beach 1200 meters long, full hotel service at the luxury level. Duplex residences: …
Residential complex Modern residence with an aquapark and a restaurant in a quiet and green area, Bodrum, Turkey
Gulluk, Turkey
from
$541,839
We offer villas with fireplaces and large gardens. The residence features an event area, a restaurant, swimming pools, an aquapark, a sports ground, barbecue areas, a gym, kids' playgrounds. Completion - May, 2024. Location and nearby infrastructure Bodrum airport - 4 minutes Center of Bod…
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool at 150 meters from the beach, Bodrum, Turkey
Bodrum, Turkey
from
$427,257
We offer apartments with parking spaces. The flats on the ground floor have private gardens. The residence features a communal swimming pool of 270 m2. Facilities and equipment in the house Air conditioning Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located at 150 meters from the beach
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and lounge areas close to the beach, in the center of Fethiye, Turkey
Fethiye, Turkey
from
$699,147
We offer villas with swimming pools, gardens, terraces, saunas and Turkish baths, lounge and barbecue areas. Features of the flats Ground floor: a kitchen, a living room with a fireplace and an access to the pool terrace, a twin bedroom with a bathroom, a double bedroom with a bathroom and …
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool at 500 meters from the sea, Bodrum, Turkey
Gumusluk, Turkey
from
$629,232
We offer new apartments of two types: apartments with private swimming pools and gardens apartments with terraces on the top floor. The residence features an outdoor swimming pool and a parking. Completion - December, 2025. Facilities and equipment in the house Siemens, Franke appliances…
Residential complex Villas with private gardens and car parks, with panoramic views of Bodrum and Gümbet Bay, Turkey
Bodrum, Turkey
from
$1,20M
A modern project consisting of 20 private villas with private gardens, set on a plot of 11,000 square metres and providing a highly comfortable environment thanks to its unique location. Suitable for year-round living. Each villa has an outdoor car park for 1 car. Location and nearby infras…
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to the beach, Bodrum, Turkey
Gumusluk, Turkey
from
$1,49M
We offer premium villas with swimming pools, gardens, parking spaces, views of the sea. There is around-the-clock security. Completion - December, 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house "Smart Home" system Kitchen cabinetry Underfloor heating Air conditioning Automatic irrigation syst…
Residential complex Residence with a private beach and swimming pools on the first sea line, Bodrum, Turkey
Gundogan, Turkey
from
$1,69M
We offer prestigious apartments with different layouts and panoramic views. The residential complex features around-the-clock concierge service, a private blue flag beach, a restaurant, terraces and gardens, dry cleaning service, a children's playground, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a …
Residential complex New residence with a private beach and a spa close to the center of Bodrum, Turkey
Dagbelen, Turkey
from
$6,29M
We offer new villas of four types: Type A (15 pcs). The modern villas of 455.60 m2 with a landscaped garden, terraces, a swimming pool, a parking for two cars. Type B (10 pcs). The villas of 424,93 m2 with a picturesque view, a swimming pool, terraces, a landscaped garden, a parking for two …
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and guest houses, Yalikavak, Turkey
Bodrum, Turkey
from
$2,28M
We offer villas with infinity pools, gardens, terraces, guest houses, panoramic views of the sea and the marina, parking spaces. Completion - June, 2023. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in the main street, 2 minutes away from the marina
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and green areas, Yalikavak, Turkey
Bodrum, Turkey
from
$1,69M
We offer villas with gardens, swimming pools, parking spaces, views of the sea and nature. The residence features a terrace, a communal swimming pool, a barbecue area, a sauna and green areas. Facilities and equipment in the house Air conditioning Heating Advantages The expected yield is…
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and around-the-clock security in a prestigious area, near the marina and the promenade, Fethiye, Turkey
Fethiye, Turkey
from
$873,933
We offer apartments with terraces and a panoramic view of the gulf. The residence features a garage, around-the-clock security, concierge service, swimming pools for children and adults, a gym, a sauna and a pool bar. Completion - March, 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house Underflo…
Residential complex Beachfront two-storey illas with swimming pools, Yalikavak, Turkey
Bodrum, Turkey
from
$1,40M
We offer luxury villas with swimming pools of 38 m2, parking spaces, gardens. Facilities and equipment in the house Fireplace Air conditioning Location and nearby infrastructure Yalikavak is a town situated 18 km away from Bodrum
Residential complex Three-level houses in a residential complex with a private beach, a marina, a wide range of services in Bodrum, Mugla, Turkey
Milas, Turkey
from
$1,49M
A luxurious and comfortable complex built on 72 thousand m² land with 194 villas. The project combines contemporary architecture and uniqueness, each villa in has a sea view with 2 large terraces, 4 rooms, 3 bathrooms, and a spacious living area. The complex offer a private restaurant, close…
Residential complex Modern residential complex with a swimming pool near the beach, Bodrum, Turkey
Gundogan, Turkey
from
$875,681
We offer villas, townhouses and apartments with sea views. The flats on the ground floor have private gardens. The residence features a communal swimming pool. Location and nearby infrastructure Stores - 5 minutes Bus station - 10 minutes Beach - 5 minutes Airport - 45 minutes
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools, green areas and a shopping mall, Bodrum, Turkey
Bogazici, Turkey
from
$213,628
We offer apartments and villas with panoramic views of the sea, the lake, and gardens. The residence consists of 132 apartments and 35 villas, and features swimming pools, landscaped green areas, parking spaces, a shopping mall, a kids' playground. Location and nearby infrastructure The pro…
Residential complex Prestigious residence with a swimming pool, Bodrum, Turkey
Bodrum, Turkey
from
$309,518
We offer apartments with parking spaces. The residence features a communal swimming pool of 120 m2. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a prestigious beachfront area
Residential complex Villas with private pools and parking spaces, in the tranquil and picturesque town of Gulluk, Milas, Turkey
Gulluk, Turkey
from
$617,580
There are several villas in the project, located in the small fishing town of Gulluk. 8km from Bodrum/Milas Airport. 40km from Bodrum city. Each house has swimming pools, parking spaces, terraces for relaxation, living room and kitchen, 2-4 bedrooms, 2-3 bathrooms. Some have laundry faciliti…
Residential complex Residence Velux Yalikavak with a beach and a dock in the quiet and picturesque area of Yalikavak, Bodrum, Turkey
Bodrum, Turkey
from
$990,458
We offer apartments with different layouts, Each house has a private swimming pool. The residence features a dock and a beach, a restaurant and a concierge, a gym, an indoor swimming pool of 92 m2, sea taxi, entertainment areas and a kids' club, a spa center. Completion - December, 2023. Fa…
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens in the center of Bodrum, Turkey
Bodrum, Turkey
from
$1,75M
We offer villas with gardens and swimming pools, outbuildings, garages and parking spaces. Completion - 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house Air conditioning Underfloor heating Built-in kitchen with Franke stove, oven and hood Kitchen cabinetry Location and nearby infrastructure T…
