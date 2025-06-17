  1. Realting.com
  4. Residential complex Modern residential complex with swimming pool, garden, parking and sauna in the center of Mersin, Türkiye

Residential complex Modern residential complex with swimming pool, garden, parking and sauna in the center of Mersin, Türkiye

Akdeniz, Turkey
from
$140,647
;
19
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 26554
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2464189
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 28/06/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Akdeniz
  • City
    Mersin

About the complex

The new residential complex in the Mezitli area includes two 13-storey residential buildings. There are 5 apartments on each floor. There is a swimming pool between the buildings. Wooden gazebos with sofas and armchairs are installed in the area. The common area is surrounded by greenery. There is also a barbecue, a volleyball court and a children's play area. The project is under 24-hour video surveillance.

Features of the flats

The interior is made using high-quality finishing materials. Steel entrance doors, suspended ceilings, 10 mm thick parquet, thermally insulated windows, expensive plumbing are installed. Kitchens are equipped with high-quality electrical appliances.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • 300 m - car repair shop
  • 750 - shops
  • 850 m - cafe
  • 2 km - beach

Location on the map

Akdeniz, Turkey

Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
