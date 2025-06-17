Residential complex Modern residential complex with swimming pool, garden, parking and sauna in the center of Mersin, Türkiye

The new residential complex in the Mezitli area includes two 13-storey residential buildings. There are 5 apartments on each floor. There is a swimming pool between the buildings. Wooden gazebos with sofas and armchairs are installed in the area. The common area is surrounded by greenery. There is also a barbecue, a volleyball court and a children's play area. The project is under 24-hour video surveillance.

Features of the flats

The interior is made using high-quality finishing materials. Steel entrance doors, suspended ceilings, 10 mm thick parquet, thermally insulated windows, expensive plumbing are installed. Kitchens are equipped with high-quality electrical appliances.

300 m - car repair shop

750 - shops

850 m - cafe

2 km - beach

Location and nearby infrastructure