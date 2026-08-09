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New Apartments in Konak, Turkey

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Apartment building Apartments in a Secured Project with Pool in İzmir Konak
Apartment building Apartments in a Secured Project with Pool in İzmir Konak
Apartment building Apartments in a Secured Project with Pool in İzmir Konak
Apartment building Apartments in a Secured Project with Pool in İzmir Konak
Apartment building Apartments in a Secured Project with Pool in İzmir Konak
Show all Apartment building Apartments in a Secured Project with Pool in İzmir Konak
Apartment building Apartments in a Secured Project with Pool in İzmir Konak
Konak, Turkey
from
$1,32M
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 35
Sea-View Apartments near the Metro in İzmir Konak Located in İzmir city center, Konak is one of the most important commerce centers in the Aegean Region of Turkey. Enriched with metro, tram, train, and bus; Konak boasts a convenient transportation system. With an increasing number of towered…
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TEKCE Real Estate
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Apartment building Apartments in a Secured Project with Pool in İzmir Konak
Apartment building Apartments in a Secured Project with Pool in İzmir Konak
Apartment building Apartments in a Secured Project with Pool in İzmir Konak
Apartment building Apartments in a Secured Project with Pool in İzmir Konak
Apartment building Apartments in a Secured Project with Pool in İzmir Konak
Show all Apartment building Apartments in a Secured Project with Pool in İzmir Konak
Apartment building Apartments in a Secured Project with Pool in İzmir Konak
Konak, Turkey
from
$686,727
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 35
Sea-View Apartments near the Metro in İzmir Konak Located in İzmir city center, Konak is one of the most important commerce centers in the Aegean Region of Turkey. Enriched with metro, tram, train, and bus; Konak boasts a convenient transportation system. With an increasing number of towered…
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TEKCE Real Estate
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Apartment building Sea-View Residence Apartments Near the Metro in İzmir Konak
Apartment building Sea-View Residence Apartments Near the Metro in İzmir Konak
Apartment building Sea-View Residence Apartments Near the Metro in İzmir Konak
Apartment building Sea-View Residence Apartments Near the Metro in İzmir Konak
Apartment building Sea-View Residence Apartments Near the Metro in İzmir Konak
Show all Apartment building Sea-View Residence Apartments Near the Metro in İzmir Konak
Apartment building Sea-View Residence Apartments Near the Metro in İzmir Konak
Konak, Turkey
from
$448,431
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 32
Apartments in a Residence Building in İzmir Konak Near the Metro and the Sea Konak is known as the financial center of İzmir with its busy commercial activities along with its central location. Situated in the center of İzmir, Turkey; Konak offers easy access means to any point in the city. …
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TEKCE Real Estate
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Apartment building Apartments in a Secured Project with Pool in İzmir Konak
Apartment building Apartments in a Secured Project with Pool in İzmir Konak
Apartment building Apartments in a Secured Project with Pool in İzmir Konak
Apartment building Apartments in a Secured Project with Pool in İzmir Konak
Apartment building Apartments in a Secured Project with Pool in İzmir Konak
Show all Apartment building Apartments in a Secured Project with Pool in İzmir Konak
Apartment building Apartments in a Secured Project with Pool in İzmir Konak
Konak, Turkey
from
$376,775
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 35
Sea-View Apartments near the Metro in İzmir Konak Located in İzmir city center, Konak is one of the most important commerce centers in the Aegean Region of Turkey. Enriched with metro, tram, train, and bus; Konak boasts a convenient transportation system. With an increasing number of towered…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
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Apartment building Sea-View Residence Apartments Near the Metro in İzmir Konak
Apartment building Sea-View Residence Apartments Near the Metro in İzmir Konak
Apartment building Sea-View Residence Apartments Near the Metro in İzmir Konak
Apartment building Sea-View Residence Apartments Near the Metro in İzmir Konak
Apartment building Sea-View Residence Apartments Near the Metro in İzmir Konak
Show all Apartment building Sea-View Residence Apartments Near the Metro in İzmir Konak
Apartment building Sea-View Residence Apartments Near the Metro in İzmir Konak
Konak, Turkey
from
$1,37M
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 32
Apartments in a Residence Building in İzmir Konak Near the Metro and the Sea Konak is known as the financial center of İzmir with its busy commercial activities along with its central location. Situated in the center of İzmir, Turkey; Konak offers easy access means to any point in the city. …
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TEKCE Real Estate
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Apartment building Apartments in a Secured Project with Pool in İzmir Konak
Apartment building Apartments in a Secured Project with Pool in İzmir Konak
Apartment building Apartments in a Secured Project with Pool in İzmir Konak
Apartment building Apartments in a Secured Project with Pool in İzmir Konak
Apartment building Apartments in a Secured Project with Pool in İzmir Konak
Show all Apartment building Apartments in a Secured Project with Pool in İzmir Konak
Apartment building Apartments in a Secured Project with Pool in İzmir Konak
Konak, Turkey
from
$1,98M
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 35
Sea-View Apartments near the Metro in İzmir Konak Located in İzmir city center, Konak is one of the most important commerce centers in the Aegean Region of Turkey. Enriched with metro, tram, train, and bus; Konak boasts a convenient transportation system. With an increasing number of towered…
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TEKCE Real Estate
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Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, Izmir, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, Izmir, Turkey
Konak, Turkey
from
$301,951
The presidence features swimming pools and security. Facilities and equipment in the house Air conditioning Location and nearby infrastructure Ring road - 700 meters Metro station - 4 km University - 4 km Airport - 30 km
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TRANIO
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Residential complex New high-rise residence with swimming pools and green areas at 720 meters from the sea, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex New high-rise residence with swimming pools and green areas at 720 meters from the sea, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex New high-rise residence with swimming pools and green areas at 720 meters from the sea, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex New high-rise residence with swimming pools and green areas at 720 meters from the sea, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex New high-rise residence with swimming pools and green areas at 720 meters from the sea, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex New high-rise residence with swimming pools and green areas at 720 meters from the sea, Izmir, Turkey
Konak, Turkey
from
$510,915
We offer sea view apartments with spacious terraces. The residence features a fitness center, a sauna and a steam bath, a cafe, a restaurant and a vitamin bar, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a kids' playground, around-the-clock security, landscaped green areas. Location and nearby infra…
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TRANIO
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Residential complex Property in the best residential complex near the sea, Izmir center, Turkiye
Residential complex Property in the best residential complex near the sea, Izmir center, Turkiye
Residential complex Property in the best residential complex near the sea, Izmir center, Turkiye
Residential complex Property in the best residential complex near the sea, Izmir center, Turkiye
Residential complex Property in the best residential complex near the sea, Izmir center, Turkiye
Show all Residential complex Property in the best residential complex near the sea, Izmir center, Turkiye
Residential complex Property in the best residential complex near the sea, Izmir center, Turkiye
Konak, Turkey
from
$314,616
Combining all the colors of residential, business, cultural, sports, entertainment and shopping life, the project is located in the new center of Izmir, one of the fastest growing cities in the world, with a unique location that will become the center of trade and culture. The city center, t…
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TRANIO
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Residential complex New guarded residential complex in Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex New guarded residential complex in Izmir, Turkey
Konak, Turkey
from
$250,326
The presidence consists of apartments and offices, and features around-the-clock security. Completion - February, 2026. Facilities and equipment in the house Air conditioning Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in the center of Bayrakli area, 5 minutes walk away fr…
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TRANIO
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Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a conference room and around-the-clock security, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a conference room and around-the-clock security, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a conference room and around-the-clock security, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a conference room and around-the-clock security, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a conference room and around-the-clock security, Izmir, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a conference room and around-the-clock security, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a conference room and around-the-clock security, Izmir, Turkey
Konak, Turkey
from
$716,283
The residence features cafes and restaurants, a garage, a fitness center, an outdoor swimming pool and a kids' pool, a children's playground, a conference room, a sauna, a steam batha and a yoga area, around-the-clock security, concierge service. Completion - December, 2023. Facilities and …
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TRANIO
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Residential complex New high-rise residence with swimming pools and a green area close to the coast, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex New high-rise residence with swimming pools and a green area close to the coast, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex New high-rise residence with swimming pools and a green area close to the coast, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex New high-rise residence with swimming pools and a green area close to the coast, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex New high-rise residence with swimming pools and a green area close to the coast, Izmir, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New high-rise residence with swimming pools and a green area close to the coast, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex New high-rise residence with swimming pools and a green area close to the coast, Izmir, Turkey
Konak, Turkey
from
$316,358
This is a 50-storey residence blockwith a length of 173 meters. There are different types of residences from 1+1 to 4+1 in the project. From iconic architectural understanding to living spaces, from the quality of the materials used to the elegant details that reflect the meticulousness of t…
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TRANIO
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Residential complex High-rise residence with a panoramic view, swimming pools and a conference room, 720 meters from the sea, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex High-rise residence with a panoramic view, swimming pools and a conference room, 720 meters from the sea, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex High-rise residence with a panoramic view, swimming pools and a conference room, 720 meters from the sea, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex High-rise residence with a panoramic view, swimming pools and a conference room, 720 meters from the sea, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex High-rise residence with a panoramic view, swimming pools and a conference room, 720 meters from the sea, Izmir, Turkey
Show all Residential complex High-rise residence with a panoramic view, swimming pools and a conference room, 720 meters from the sea, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex High-rise residence with a panoramic view, swimming pools and a conference room, 720 meters from the sea, Izmir, Turkey
Konak, Turkey
from
$463,595
We offer apartments with a panoramic sea view. The residence features green areas, lounge areas, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, cafes, a fitness center, a sapa, a cinema, kids' playgrounds, a conference room. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located near public transpo…
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Residential complex Premium apartments on the first line by the Aegean Sea, in a quiet area of Izmir city centre, Turkey
Residential complex Premium apartments on the first line by the Aegean Sea, in a quiet area of Izmir city centre, Turkey
Residential complex Premium apartments on the first line by the Aegean Sea, in a quiet area of Izmir city centre, Turkey
Residential complex Premium apartments on the first line by the Aegean Sea, in a quiet area of Izmir city centre, Turkey
Residential complex Premium apartments on the first line by the Aegean Sea, in a quiet area of Izmir city centre, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Premium apartments on the first line by the Aegean Sea, in a quiet area of Izmir city centre, Turkey
Residential complex Premium apartments on the first line by the Aegean Sea, in a quiet area of Izmir city centre, Turkey
Konak, Turkey
from
$328,296
The project in Izmir, the main city on the Aegean coast of Turkey, is a modern complex of 3 buildings. It is located on the first coastline in a quiet area of the city centre. There are 469 flats with spacious terraces in residential buildings of this complex. The third building is part of t…
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Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool at 300 meters from a metro station, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool at 300 meters from a metro station, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool at 300 meters from a metro station, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool at 300 meters from a metro station, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool at 300 meters from a metro station, Izmir, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool at 300 meters from a metro station, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool at 300 meters from a metro station, Izmir, Turkey
Konak, Turkey
from
$295,444
We offer apartments with parking spaces. The residence features a gym and a swimming pool. Completion - 2nd quarter of 2025. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in the city center, 300 meters from a metro station, 4 km from the port, 6 km from the university, 20 km fr…
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Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, restaurants and a school in the heart of Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, restaurants and a school in the heart of Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, restaurants and a school in the heart of Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, restaurants and a school in the heart of Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, restaurants and a school in the heart of Izmir, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, restaurants and a school in the heart of Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, restaurants and a school in the heart of Izmir, Turkey
Konak, Turkey
from
$428,620
We offer apartments with parking spaces, spacious balconies and views of the sea and the city. The residence features a school and a sports grounds, a parking and a garage, yoga and pilates areas, indoor and outdoor swimming pools for children and adults, cafes and restaurants, a kids' playg…
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Apartment building Apartments in a Secured Project with Pool in İzmir Konak
Apartment building Apartments in a Secured Project with Pool in İzmir Konak
Apartment building Apartments in a Secured Project with Pool in İzmir Konak
Apartment building Apartments in a Secured Project with Pool in İzmir Konak
Apartment building Apartments in a Secured Project with Pool in İzmir Konak
Show all Apartment building Apartments in a Secured Project with Pool in İzmir Konak
Apartment building Apartments in a Secured Project with Pool in İzmir Konak
Konak, Turkey
from
$277,466
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 35
Sea-View Apartments near the Metro in İzmir Konak Located in İzmir city center, Konak is one of the most important commerce centers in the Aegean Region of Turkey. Enriched with metro, tram, train, and bus; Konak boasts a convenient transportation system. With an increasing number of towered…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex New residence on the first sea line, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex New residence on the first sea line, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex New residence on the first sea line, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex New residence on the first sea line, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex New residence on the first sea line, Izmir, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence on the first sea line, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex New residence on the first sea line, Izmir, Turkey
Konak, Turkey
from
$641,982
We offer apartments with a panoramic sea view. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located on the first sea line
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TRANIO
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Apartment building Sea-View Residence Apartments Near the Metro in İzmir Konak
Apartment building Sea-View Residence Apartments Near the Metro in İzmir Konak
Apartment building Sea-View Residence Apartments Near the Metro in İzmir Konak
Apartment building Sea-View Residence Apartments Near the Metro in İzmir Konak
Apartment building Sea-View Residence Apartments Near the Metro in İzmir Konak
Show all Apartment building Sea-View Residence Apartments Near the Metro in İzmir Konak
Apartment building Sea-View Residence Apartments Near the Metro in İzmir Konak
Konak, Turkey
from
$273,913
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 32
Apartments in a Residence Building in İzmir Konak Near the Metro and the Sea Konak is known as the financial center of İzmir with its busy commercial activities along with its central location. Situated in the center of İzmir, Turkey; Konak offers easy access means to any point in the city. …
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
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Apartment building Sea-View Residence Apartments Near the Metro in İzmir Konak
Apartment building Sea-View Residence Apartments Near the Metro in İzmir Konak
Apartment building Sea-View Residence Apartments Near the Metro in İzmir Konak
Apartment building Sea-View Residence Apartments Near the Metro in İzmir Konak
Apartment building Sea-View Residence Apartments Near the Metro in İzmir Konak
Show all Apartment building Sea-View Residence Apartments Near the Metro in İzmir Konak
Apartment building Sea-View Residence Apartments Near the Metro in İzmir Konak
Konak, Turkey
from
$821,992
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 32
Apartments in a Residence Building in İzmir Konak Near the Metro and the Sea Konak is known as the financial center of İzmir with its busy commercial activities along with its central location. Situated in the center of İzmir, Turkey; Konak offers easy access means to any point in the city. …
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
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Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Izmir, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Izmir, Turkey
Konak, Turkey
from
$196,219
The project consists of two 4-storey buildings with 121 apartments with 1-2 bedrooms. Features: outdoor swimming pool landscaped areas around-the-clock security indoor and outdoor parking Completion - October, 2025. Location and nearby infrastructure The project is surrounded by parks and…
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Residence Luxury Project at İzmir-Bayraklı Location
Residence Luxury Project at İzmir-Bayraklı Location
Residence Luxury Project at İzmir-Bayraklı Location
Residence Luxury Project at İzmir-Bayraklı Location
Residence Luxury Project at İzmir-Bayraklı Location
Konak, Turkey
from
$303,000
The year of construction 2024
The Project is located in the central part of the city, 720 meters from the sea, this magical project is located in the heart of the Alsancak district, near the transport interchange, next to one of the largest private hospitals in Izmir - Medicana.   LOCATION Ege University .......…
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Startkey Vizyon Gayrimenkul
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Residential complex Prestizhnyy ZhK v samom serdce g Izmir
Residential complex Prestizhnyy ZhK v samom serdce g Izmir
Residential complex Prestizhnyy ZhK v samom serdce g Izmir
Residential complex Prestizhnyy ZhK v samom serdce g Izmir
Residential complex Prestizhnyy ZhK v samom serdce g Izmir
Residential complex Prestizhnyy ZhK v samom serdce g Izmir
Residential complex Prestizhnyy ZhK v samom serdce g Izmir
Konak, Turkey
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 24
Prestigious residential complex in the HEART of Izmir on the shores of the Aegean Sea! The project consists of 4 buildings, and includes more than 1000 apartments with views of the Izmir Bay, as well as commercial premises. Apartment area: 56 - 234 M2. Layouts: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1 O…
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Startkey Vizyon Gayrimenkul
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