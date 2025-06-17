Residential complex Apartments near the business district Basın Ekspres.

On sale for Turkish Citizenship:

Two apartments - 2 + 1 and 1 + 1 for 400,000 USD

Four apartments - 4 × 0 + 1 for 440,000 USD

The project is located on the Basin Express road and offers easy access to all areas of Istanbul. Situated between the E-5 and TEM highways, just 200 meters from the Metrobus station and the metro station under construction, and 15 minutes from the ferry terminals.

The complex is built on an area of ​​16,500 m2, 70% is green space, consists of 5 blocks of 12 floors, including 814 apartments and 37 commercial areas, apartments of various layouts from studios (1+0) to 4+1, as well as street shops and social facilities are for sale.

The area is characterized by developed urban infrastructure, the presence of public and private educational institutions, shopping centers, etc.

Completion date: completed

Infrastructure:

Sauna and Hamam

Indoor swimming pool

Fitness room

Playgrounds

Walking area with green garden

Indoor parking

Comfortable landscaped area

Video surveillance 7/24

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.