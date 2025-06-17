  1. Realting.com
  Turkey
  Residential complex Apartments near the business district Basın Ekspres.

Residential complex Apartments near the business district Basın Ekspres.

Turkey
from
$400,000
20 1
ID: 26509
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1266
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 23/06/2025

Location

Show on map

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  Class
    Class
    Business class
  Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  Parking

Exterior features:

  Swimming pool
  Gym
  Fenced area
  Elevator

Additionally

  Management company
  Online tour
  Granting of citizenship
  Remote transaction

About the complex

On sale for Turkish Citizenship:

Two apartments - 2 + 1 and 1 + 1 for 400,000 USD
Four apartments - 4 × 0 + 1 for 440,000 USD

The project is located on the Basin Express road and offers easy access to all areas of Istanbul. Situated between the E-5 and TEM highways, just 200 meters from the Metrobus station and the metro station under construction, and 15 minutes from the ferry terminals.

The complex is built on an area of ​​16,500 m2, 70% is green space, consists of 5 blocks of 12 floors, including 814 apartments and 37 commercial areas, apartments of various layouts from studios (1+0) to 4+1, as well as street shops and social facilities are for sale.

The area is characterized by developed urban infrastructure, the presence of public and private educational institutions, shopping centers, etc.

Completion date: completed

Infrastructure:

  Sauna and Hamam
  Indoor swimming pool
  Fitness room
  Playgrounds
  Walking area with green garden
  Indoor parking
  Comfortable landscaped area
  Video surveillance 7/24

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.

Location on the map

Turkey

Video Review of residential complex Apartments near the business district Basın Ekspres.

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
You are viewing
Residential complex Apartments near the business district Basın Ekspres.
Turkey
from
$400,000
