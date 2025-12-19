  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Fethiye
  4. Flats in new buildings

New Apartments in Fethiye, Turkey

Istanbul
12
Antalya
87
İzmir
14
Alanya
4
Show more
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Residential complex New complex of furnished apartments with 4 swimming pools, Oludeniz, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of furnished apartments with 4 swimming pools, Oludeniz, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of furnished apartments with 4 swimming pools, Oludeniz, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of furnished apartments with 4 swimming pools, Oludeniz, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of furnished apartments with 4 swimming pools, Oludeniz, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New complex of furnished apartments with 4 swimming pools, Oludeniz, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of furnished apartments with 4 swimming pools, Oludeniz, Turkey
Oludeniz, Turkey
from
$413,662
We offer furnished apartments with terraces and a view of the mountains. The residence features 4 large swimming pools, a restaurant and a bar. Completion - May, 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house Air conditioning Advantages Guaranteed high rental income. Location and nearby in…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Premium residence Nidapark Gocek with a park and swimming pools in the historic center of Fethiye, Turkey
Residential complex Premium residence Nidapark Gocek with a park and swimming pools in the historic center of Fethiye, Turkey
Residential complex Premium residence Nidapark Gocek with a park and swimming pools in the historic center of Fethiye, Turkey
Residential complex Premium residence Nidapark Gocek with a park and swimming pools in the historic center of Fethiye, Turkey
Residential complex Premium residence Nidapark Gocek with a park and swimming pools in the historic center of Fethiye, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Premium residence Nidapark Gocek with a park and swimming pools in the historic center of Fethiye, Turkey
Residential complex Premium residence Nidapark Gocek with a park and swimming pools in the historic center of Fethiye, Turkey
Gocek, Turkey
from
$2,59M
We offer spacious apartments with a picturesque view, terraces and French balconies. The low-rise residence features a large park with ponds and waterfalls, kids; playgrounds, sports facilities, a cafe, indoor and outdoor swimming pools. Completion - May, 2024. Advantages Instalments for 12…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and around-the-clock security in a prestigious area, near the marina and the promenade, Fethiye, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and around-the-clock security in a prestigious area, near the marina and the promenade, Fethiye, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and around-the-clock security in a prestigious area, near the marina and the promenade, Fethiye, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and around-the-clock security in a prestigious area, near the marina and the promenade, Fethiye, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and around-the-clock security in a prestigious area, near the marina and the promenade, Fethiye, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and around-the-clock security in a prestigious area, near the marina and the promenade, Fethiye, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and around-the-clock security in a prestigious area, near the marina and the promenade, Fethiye, Turkey
Fethiye, Turkey
from
$873,933
We offer apartments with terraces and a panoramic view of the gulf. The residence features a garage, around-the-clock security, concierge service, swimming pools for children and adults, a gym, a sauna and a pool bar. Completion - March, 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house Underflo…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
TekceTekce
Residential complex New complex of furnished villas with a swimming pool and a spa at 250 meters from the promenade, Fethiye, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of furnished villas with a swimming pool and a spa at 250 meters from the promenade, Fethiye, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of furnished villas with a swimming pool and a spa at 250 meters from the promenade, Fethiye, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of furnished villas with a swimming pool and a spa at 250 meters from the promenade, Fethiye, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of furnished villas with a swimming pool and a spa at 250 meters from the promenade, Fethiye, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New complex of furnished villas with a swimming pool and a spa at 250 meters from the promenade, Fethiye, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of furnished villas with a swimming pool and a spa at 250 meters from the promenade, Fethiye, Turkey
Fethiye, Turkey
from
$1,46M
We offer a luxury furnished villa featuring a swimming pool, an outdoor dining area, and a spa area with a sauna and a Turkish bath. Completion - April, 2025. Facilities and equipment in the house Underfloor heating Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located close to rest…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Premium apartments in a gated residence with a swimming pool, Fethiye, Turkey
Residential complex Premium apartments in a gated residence with a swimming pool, Fethiye, Turkey
Residential complex Premium apartments in a gated residence with a swimming pool, Fethiye, Turkey
Residential complex Premium apartments in a gated residence with a swimming pool, Fethiye, Turkey
Residential complex Premium apartments in a gated residence with a swimming pool, Fethiye, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Premium apartments in a gated residence with a swimming pool, Fethiye, Turkey
Residential complex Premium apartments in a gated residence with a swimming pool, Fethiye, Turkey
Fethiye, Turkey
from
$248,710
The residence features a swimming pool with a bar, a fitness center, security. Completion - May, 2025. Facilities and equipment in the house Built-in kitchen cabinetry Location and nearby infrastructure Oludeniz Beach - 10 km Fethie promenade - 3 km Dalaman Airport - 60 km
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New complex of furnished villas with swimming pools, Ölüdeniz, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of furnished villas with swimming pools, Ölüdeniz, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of furnished villas with swimming pools, Ölüdeniz, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of furnished villas with swimming pools, Ölüdeniz, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of furnished villas with swimming pools, Ölüdeniz, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New complex of furnished villas with swimming pools, Ölüdeniz, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of furnished villas with swimming pools, Ölüdeniz, Turkey
Oludeniz, Turkey
from
$873,933
We offer villas with indoor and outdoor swimming pools, spacious gardens, saunas, jacuzzis and Turkish baths, picturesque views. Completion - 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house Underfloor heating Fireplace TV
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Modern premium villas with gardens, Oludeniz, Turkey
Residential complex Modern premium villas with gardens, Oludeniz, Turkey
Residential complex Modern premium villas with gardens, Oludeniz, Turkey
Residential complex Modern premium villas with gardens, Oludeniz, Turkey
Residential complex Modern premium villas with gardens, Oludeniz, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Modern premium villas with gardens, Oludeniz, Turkey
Residential complex Modern premium villas with gardens, Oludeniz, Turkey
Oludeniz, Turkey
from
$746,128
We offer villas with glass facades, large solariums and gardens. The residence consists of modern premium villas and apartments, and features an outdoor swimming pool. Completion - June, 2024. Features of the flats Each villa includes a kitchen with a living room, four bedrooms, four bathro…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and an underground parking close to the city center, Fethiye, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and an underground parking close to the city center, Fethiye, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and an underground parking close to the city center, Fethiye, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and an underground parking close to the city center, Fethiye, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and an underground parking close to the city center, Fethiye, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and an underground parking close to the city center, Fethiye, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and an underground parking close to the city center, Fethiye, Turkey
Fethiye, Turkey
from
$524,360
We offer apartments with terraces and a panoramic view. Some flats have private swimming pools. The residence features swimming pools and a pool bar, an indoor heated swimming pool, a gym, a sauna, around-the-clock security, an underground garage and a guest parking. Completion - September, …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Complex of furnished villas with two swimming pools close to the beach, Fethiye, Turkey
Residential complex Complex of furnished villas with two swimming pools close to the beach, Fethiye, Turkey
Residential complex Complex of furnished villas with two swimming pools close to the beach, Fethiye, Turkey
Residential complex Complex of furnished villas with two swimming pools close to the beach, Fethiye, Turkey
Residential complex Complex of furnished villas with two swimming pools close to the beach, Fethiye, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Complex of furnished villas with two swimming pools close to the beach, Fethiye, Turkey
Residential complex Complex of furnished villas with two swimming pools close to the beach, Fethiye, Turkey
Fethiye, Turkey
from
$932,196
We offer stylish high-quality villas with indoor and outdoor swimming pools, large gardens, saunas and Turkish baths, large terraces and barbecue areas, sea views. Features of the flats Ground floor: a living room, a kitchen, a pool terrace. First floor: a twin bedroom with a bathroom, a do…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Furnished villa with a swimming pool in the center of Fethiye, Turkey
Residential complex Furnished villa with a swimming pool in the center of Fethiye, Turkey
Residential complex Furnished villa with a swimming pool in the center of Fethiye, Turkey
Residential complex Furnished villa with a swimming pool in the center of Fethiye, Turkey
Residential complex Furnished villa with a swimming pool in the center of Fethiye, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Furnished villa with a swimming pool in the center of Fethiye, Turkey
Residential complex Furnished villa with a swimming pool in the center of Fethiye, Turkey
Fethiye, Turkey
from
$1,01M
We offer a villa with a garden and a swimming pool, a terrace, a barbecue area. Facilities and equipment in the house Kitchen appliances (fridge, dishwasher, washing machine, oven, built-in hob, electric water heater) TV Air conditioning Location and nearby infrastructure The property is…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and lounge areas close to the beach, in the center of Fethiye, Turkey
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and lounge areas close to the beach, in the center of Fethiye, Turkey
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and lounge areas close to the beach, in the center of Fethiye, Turkey
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and lounge areas close to the beach, in the center of Fethiye, Turkey
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and lounge areas close to the beach, in the center of Fethiye, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and lounge areas close to the beach, in the center of Fethiye, Turkey
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and lounge areas close to the beach, in the center of Fethiye, Turkey
Fethiye, Turkey
from
$699,147
We offer villas with swimming pools, gardens, terraces, saunas and Turkish baths, lounge and barbecue areas. Features of the flats Ground floor: a kitchen, a living room with a fireplace and an access to the pool terrace, a twin bedroom with a bathroom, a double bedroom with a bathroom and …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
On the map
Realting.com
Go