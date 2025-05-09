Residential complex Luxury residential complex with sea and lake view, Büyükçekmece, Istanbul, Turkey

The residential investment project under construction overlooking both the Marmara Sea and Lake Büyükçekmece. It is a luxurious family complex with the style of a tourist resort, consisting of 2 buildings up to 14 floors high. The green area of the complex is 8,000 m2. Different flat layouts are available - with 1-4 bedrooms.

First payment 50%, instalment for 24 months.

Facilities and equipment in the house

More information: security system and 24-hour security, sauna, steam room, Turkish baths, fitness club, underground garage 2 floors, outdoor swimming pool in addition to the indoor winter pool, children's playgrounds, walking and sports paths, basketball and football court, 19 shops.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Büyükçekmece is a provincial district of Istanbul, located in the European part of the city, right on the coast of the Sea of Marmara. The city's industrial companies are concentrated here. There are several beaches on the coast, popular for the locals. The first human settlements in the area date back to the Neolithic era. At one time, the Greek colony of Athera was located here.

The most important points near the project: