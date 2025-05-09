Residential complex Luxury residential complex with sea and lake view, Büyükçekmece, Istanbul, Turkey

  1. Realting.com
Buyukcekmece, Turkey
from
$220,491
28/05/2025
$220,491
18/05/2025
$225,197
17/05/2025
$224,366
16/05/2025
$224,516
14/05/2025
$226,323
13/05/2025
$223,910
11/05/2025
$223,427
10/05/2025
$224,174
09/05/2025
$222,352
08/05/2025
$221,544
07/05/2025
$222,309
14/04/2025
$221,313
13/04/2025
$221,442
12/04/2025
$222,267
11/04/2025
$227,291
10/04/2025
$228,218
09/04/2025
$229,363
08/04/2025
$229,220
06/04/2025
$229,356
05/04/2025
$227,267
;
6
Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Buyukcekmece

About the complex

The residential investment project under construction overlooking both the Marmara Sea and Lake Büyükçekmece. It is a luxurious family complex with the style of a tourist resort, consisting of 2 buildings up to 14 floors high. The green area of the complex is 8,000 m2. Different flat layouts are available - with 1-4 bedrooms.

First payment 50%, instalment for 24 months.

Facilities and equipment in the house

More information: security system and 24-hour security, sauna, steam room, Turkish baths, fitness club, underground garage 2 floors, outdoor swimming pool in addition to the indoor winter pool, children's playgrounds, walking and sports paths, basketball and football court, 19 shops.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Büyükçekmece is a provincial district of Istanbul, located in the European part of the city, right on the coast of the Sea of Marmara. The city's industrial companies are concentrated here. There are several beaches on the coast, popular for the locals. The first human settlements in the area date back to the Neolithic era. At one time, the Greek colony of Athera was located here.

The most important points near the project:

  • 10 km from Hezarfen Airport.
  • 5 km from Perlavista shopping centre.
  • 10 km from Marmara Park.
  • 4 km from Istanbul University.
  • 2 km from Brights International School.

Location on the map

Buyukcekmece, Turkey

