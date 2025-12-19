  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Mersin
  4. Flats in new buildings

New Apartments in Mersin, Turkey

Akdeniz
40
Erdemli
38
Mezitli
14
Yenişehir
2
Show more
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Residential complex LAVINYA PREMIUM
Residential complex LAVINYA PREMIUM
Residential complex LAVINYA PREMIUM
Residential complex LAVINYA PREMIUM
Residential complex LAVINYA PREMIUM
Show all Residential complex LAVINYA PREMIUM
Residential complex LAVINYA PREMIUM
Erdemli, Turkey
from
$83,374
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 16
Lavinya Premium ( Mersin / Erdemli, Tomuk district ) 100 meters from the sea!!! Price: from 73,000 euros. Initial installment: 50%, then installment until June 2024. Deadline: December 2024 Apartments 1 + 1 ( gross 70-75 sq.m. ) Apartments 2 + 1 ( gross 100-108 sq.m. ) Apartments 3…
Agency
RealtGo
Leave a request
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, 350 metres to the sea, Mezitli, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, 350 metres to the sea, Mezitli, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, 350 metres to the sea, Mezitli, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, 350 metres to the sea, Mezitli, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, 350 metres to the sea, Mezitli, Mersin, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, 350 metres to the sea, Mezitli, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, 350 metres to the sea, Mezitli, Mersin, Turkey
Kuzucubelen, Turkey
from
$87,393
There are 340 flats in 3 blocks with 14 floors. Flats with 1-2 bedrooms. Residential complex 3 minutes walk from the sea, with gardens and recreation areas. Instalment payment with a down payment of 50%. Location and nearby infrastructure Mezitli district, Teje neighbourhood. Distance to th…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Residential complex with furnished apartments and swimming pool with water park, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with furnished apartments and swimming pool with water park, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with furnished apartments and swimming pool with water park, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with furnished apartments and swimming pool with water park, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with furnished apartments and swimming pool with water park, Mersin, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Residential complex with furnished apartments and swimming pool with water park, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with furnished apartments and swimming pool with water park, Mersin, Turkey
Akdeniz, Turkey
from
$87,393
The project is a residential complex with various apartments and recreation areas: swimming pool with aqua park, gazebos, basketball court, hammam, sauna, etc. There are 3 buildings with 1-2 bedroom apartments in the complex. Features of the flats Suspended ceiling Kitchen set Hall cupboar…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
OneOne
Residential complex Apartment in the Ilkem Lemon complex is 13,000 EUR cheaper than the developer.
Residential complex Apartment in the Ilkem Lemon complex is 13,000 EUR cheaper than the developer.
Residential complex Apartment in the Ilkem Lemon complex is 13,000 EUR cheaper than the developer.
Residential complex Apartment in the Ilkem Lemon complex is 13,000 EUR cheaper than the developer.
Residential complex Apartment in the Ilkem Lemon complex is 13,000 EUR cheaper than the developer.
Show all Residential complex Apartment in the Ilkem Lemon complex is 13,000 EUR cheaper than the developer.
Residential complex Apartment in the Ilkem Lemon complex is 13,000 EUR cheaper than the developer.
Erdemli, Turkey
from
$51,286
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
One-bedroom apartment (1+1) for 45,000 EUR. The developer has similar one-bedroom apartments (1+1) from 58,000 EUR. A new luxury residential complex, located in the Erdemli / Mersin area, 450 meters from a beautiful equipped beach. The complex consists of two adjacent 14-storey bloc…
Agency
Smart Home
Leave a request
Apartment building Seafront Apartments with Panoramic Sea Views in Mersin
Apartment building Seafront Apartments with Panoramic Sea Views in Mersin
Apartment building Seafront Apartments with Panoramic Sea Views in Mersin
Apartment building Seafront Apartments with Panoramic Sea Views in Mersin
Apartment building Seafront Apartments with Panoramic Sea Views in Mersin
Show all Apartment building Seafront Apartments with Panoramic Sea Views in Mersin
Apartment building Seafront Apartments with Panoramic Sea Views in Mersin
Erdemli, Turkey
from
$164,464
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 5
Apartments in a Project with Its Own Pier in an Advantageous Location in Erdemli Mersin Mersin is a metropolitan city on the Mediterranean coast. It is developed in terms of tourism, agriculture, and industry. Mersin has one of the longest coastlines and ports with the biggest business volum…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex Residential complex with water park, swimming pool and sports grounds, 700 metres to the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with water park, swimming pool and sports grounds, 700 metres to the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with water park, swimming pool and sports grounds, 700 metres to the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with water park, swimming pool and sports grounds, 700 metres to the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with water park, swimming pool and sports grounds, 700 metres to the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Residential complex with water park, swimming pool and sports grounds, 700 metres to the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with water park, swimming pool and sports grounds, 700 metres to the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Akdeniz, Turkey
from
$81,567
The project is a residential complex with various apartments and recreation areas: swimming pool, aqua park, gazebos, basketball court, etc. There is a building with 1-2 bedroom apartments in the complex. Location and nearby infrastructure Mersin is a large regional centre located in the so…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Apartment building New Apartments in a Hotel-Concept Branded Project in Mersin
Apartment building New Apartments in a Hotel-Concept Branded Project in Mersin
Apartment building New Apartments in a Hotel-Concept Branded Project in Mersin
Apartment building New Apartments in a Hotel-Concept Branded Project in Mersin
Apartment building New Apartments in a Hotel-Concept Branded Project in Mersin
Show all Apartment building New Apartments in a Hotel-Concept Branded Project in Mersin
Apartment building New Apartments in a Hotel-Concept Branded Project in Mersin
Erdemli, Turkey
from
$104,773
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 9
Brand New Apartments within Hotel Concept Project in Mersin Mersin is the most sought-after city for living and investment in the Mediterranean region. The city stands out with its 300 km coastal line, crystal clear sea, warm weather, fertile lands, and historical and cultural heritage. With…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Sea View Ready-to-Move Apartments in Tece, Mersin
Apartment building Sea View Ready-to-Move Apartments in Tece, Mersin
Apartment building Sea View Ready-to-Move Apartments in Tece, Mersin
Apartment building Sea View Ready-to-Move Apartments in Tece, Mersin
Apartment building Sea View Ready-to-Move Apartments in Tece, Mersin
Show all Apartment building Sea View Ready-to-Move Apartments in Tece, Mersin
Apartment building Sea View Ready-to-Move Apartments in Tece, Mersin
Mezitli, Turkey
from
$92,805
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 15
New Apartments with Unique Sea Views Just 200 m from the Beach in Tece, Mersin Apartments for sale in Mersin are located in Tece, only 200 m from the beach, within a stylish residential complex consisting of two blocks. Known as the pearl of the Mediterranean, Mersin has become one of Turkey…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex New residence with an aquapark, swimming pools and a tennis court at 150 meters from the beach, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with an aquapark, swimming pools and a tennis court at 150 meters from the beach, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with an aquapark, swimming pools and a tennis court at 150 meters from the beach, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with an aquapark, swimming pools and a tennis court at 150 meters from the beach, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with an aquapark, swimming pools and a tennis court at 150 meters from the beach, Mersin, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with an aquapark, swimming pools and a tennis court at 150 meters from the beach, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with an aquapark, swimming pools and a tennis court at 150 meters from the beach, Mersin, Turkey
Akdeniz, Turkey
from
$162,552
We offer apartments with views of the sea and the mountains. The residence features large swimming pools and an aquapark, a parking, gardens, a Turkish bath and a sauna, a kids' playground, a barbecue area, a fitness center, basketball and tennis courts, a games room, a cafe. Completion - Ma…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex One bedroom apartments in complex with swimming pool and sports grounds, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex One bedroom apartments in complex with swimming pool and sports grounds, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex One bedroom apartments in complex with swimming pool and sports grounds, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex One bedroom apartments in complex with swimming pool and sports grounds, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex One bedroom apartments in complex with swimming pool and sports grounds, Mersin, Turkey
Show all Residential complex One bedroom apartments in complex with swimming pool and sports grounds, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex One bedroom apartments in complex with swimming pool and sports grounds, Mersin, Turkey
Akdeniz, Turkey
from
$87,393
The project consists of 13 floors with 7 flats on each floor. The project due to its location gives you significant advantages in terms of profitability and investment. It is located in a location suitable for short and long term rentals. Location and nearby infrastructure Mersin is a large…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New residential complex just 500 m from the sea, Erdemli district, Mersin, Türkiye
Residential complex New residential complex just 500 m from the sea, Erdemli district, Mersin, Türkiye
Residential complex New residential complex just 500 m from the sea, Erdemli district, Mersin, Türkiye
Residential complex New residential complex just 500 m from the sea, Erdemli district, Mersin, Türkiye
Residential complex New residential complex just 500 m from the sea, Erdemli district, Mersin, Türkiye
Show all Residential complex New residential complex just 500 m from the sea, Erdemli district, Mersin, Türkiye
Residential complex New residential complex just 500 m from the sea, Erdemli district, Mersin, Türkiye
Kusluca, Turkey
from
$76,906
On the territory of more than 3000 m2 there is one building with 12 floors, where flats with 1+1 and 2+1 layouts are located. Good family complex for recreation in an excellent area and walking distance from the seafront. Developer has an excellent reputation in the Turkish construction mark…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Ready to move in apartment complex with sports grounds and swimming pool, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Ready to move in apartment complex with sports grounds and swimming pool, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Ready to move in apartment complex with sports grounds and swimming pool, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Ready to move in apartment complex with sports grounds and swimming pool, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Ready to move in apartment complex with sports grounds and swimming pool, Mersin, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Ready to move in apartment complex with sports grounds and swimming pool, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Ready to move in apartment complex with sports grounds and swimming pool, Mersin, Turkey
Akdeniz, Turkey
from
$159,638
The project is a residential complex with various apartments and recreational areas: swimming pool, sports grounds, gazebos, garden, etc. There are 2 buildings with 1-2 bedroom apartments in the complex. Features of the flats Characteristics of the flats: Suspended ceiling Kitchen set Hall…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Two bedroom apartments in complex with swimming pool and tennis court, 500 metres to the sea and beaches, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Two bedroom apartments in complex with swimming pool and tennis court, 500 metres to the sea and beaches, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Two bedroom apartments in complex with swimming pool and tennis court, 500 metres to the sea and beaches, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Two bedroom apartments in complex with swimming pool and tennis court, 500 metres to the sea and beaches, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Two bedroom apartments in complex with swimming pool and tennis court, 500 metres to the sea and beaches, Mersin, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Two bedroom apartments in complex with swimming pool and tennis court, 500 metres to the sea and beaches, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Two bedroom apartments in complex with swimming pool and tennis court, 500 metres to the sea and beaches, Mersin, Turkey
Akdeniz, Turkey
from
$111,863
The project is a residential complex with various apartments and recreation areas: swimming pool, gazebos, hammam, sauna, basketball court, tennis court, etc. There are 3 buildings with 2-bedroom apartments in the complex. Features of the flats Features: Suspended ceiling Kitchen set Hall …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Apartment building Ready-to-Move New Flats with Fair Prices in Çeşmeli Mersin
Apartment building Ready-to-Move New Flats with Fair Prices in Çeşmeli Mersin
Apartment building Ready-to-Move New Flats with Fair Prices in Çeşmeli Mersin
Apartment building Ready-to-Move New Flats with Fair Prices in Çeşmeli Mersin
Apartment building Ready-to-Move New Flats with Fair Prices in Çeşmeli Mersin
Show all Apartment building Ready-to-Move New Flats with Fair Prices in Çeşmeli Mersin
Apartment building Ready-to-Move New Flats with Fair Prices in Çeşmeli Mersin
Erdemli, Turkey
from
$68,279
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 10
Ready-to-Move Flats with Fair Prices in Çeşmeli Mersin Mersin is one of the port cities that draws attention with its affordable real estate investments. The city, which stands out with its unique sea and beaches, is one of the most preferred coastal cities with its easy transportation netwo…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex Spacious apartment in a complex with swimming pool in a quiet area, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Spacious apartment in a complex with swimming pool in a quiet area, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Spacious apartment in a complex with swimming pool in a quiet area, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Spacious apartment in a complex with swimming pool in a quiet area, Mersin, Turkey
Akdeniz, Turkey
from
$107,202
The project is a residential complex with various apartments and recreation areas: swimming pool, sports grounds, etc. There is also a pier on the territory of the complex. The complex has a building with apartments with 2-3 bedrooms. Location and nearby infrastructure Mersin is a large reg…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Apartment building Apartment in a Complex with Pool Near the Beach in Mersin Çeşmeli
Apartment building Apartment in a Complex with Pool Near the Beach in Mersin Çeşmeli
Apartment building Apartment in a Complex with Pool Near the Beach in Mersin Çeşmeli
Apartment building Apartment in a Complex with Pool Near the Beach in Mersin Çeşmeli
Apartment building Apartment in a Complex with Pool Near the Beach in Mersin Çeşmeli
Show all Apartment building Apartment in a Complex with Pool Near the Beach in Mersin Çeşmeli
Apartment building Apartment in a Complex with Pool Near the Beach in Mersin Çeşmeli
Erdemli, Turkey
from
$84,506
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 11
Apartment Within Walking Distance to the Beach in Çeşmeli Mersin is one of the prominent cities for real estate investment. It offers attractive options for both living and vacationing along the Mediterranean coast. The city’s mild climate, long beaches, and deep blue sea enhance the quality…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex One bedroom apartments in complex with swimming pool and cinema, 600 m to the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex One bedroom apartments in complex with swimming pool and cinema, 600 m to the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex One bedroom apartments in complex with swimming pool and cinema, 600 m to the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex One bedroom apartments in complex with swimming pool and cinema, 600 m to the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex One bedroom apartments in complex with swimming pool and cinema, 600 m to the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex One bedroom apartments in complex with swimming pool and cinema, 600 m to the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Akdeniz, Turkey
from
$75,741
The project is a residential complex with various apartments and recreation areas: swimming pool, gazebos, hammam, sauna, basketball court, cinema, etc. There is a building with 1-bedroom apartments in the complex. Features of the flats Features: Suspended ceiling Kitchen set Hall cupboard…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Luxury apartments in the centre of Mezitli district, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Luxury apartments in the centre of Mezitli district, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Luxury apartments in the centre of Mezitli district, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Luxury apartments in the centre of Mezitli district, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Luxury apartments in the centre of Mezitli district, Mersin, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Luxury apartments in the centre of Mezitli district, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Luxury apartments in the centre of Mezitli district, Mersin, Turkey
Kuzucubelen, Turkey
from
$337,921
A project consisting of 2 blocks. The project has flats with 5 bedrooms. Residential complex in 10 minutes walk from the sea, with recreation areas. Possible 50% prepayment and instalments for 12 months
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Ready-for-rent residential complex with sports grounds, Tarsus, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Ready-for-rent residential complex with sports grounds, Tarsus, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Ready-for-rent residential complex with sports grounds, Tarsus, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Ready-for-rent residential complex with sports grounds, Tarsus, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Ready-for-rent residential complex with sports grounds, Tarsus, Mersin, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Ready-for-rent residential complex with sports grounds, Tarsus, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Ready-for-rent residential complex with sports grounds, Tarsus, Mersin, Turkey
Tarsus, Turkey
from
$101,959
Gated residential complex with many amenities including garden with fountains, satellite TV, sports and playgrounds, security, gazebos for recreation. The flats are ready for rent. All blocks have three bedrooms. In all blocks and on each floor on 4 flats. Suitable for citizenship. Features…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Four bedroom flats in complex with swimming pool and parking, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Four bedroom flats in complex with swimming pool and parking, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Four bedroom flats in complex with swimming pool and parking, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Four bedroom flats in complex with swimming pool and parking, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Four bedroom flats in complex with swimming pool and parking, Mersin, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Four bedroom flats in complex with swimming pool and parking, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Four bedroom flats in complex with swimming pool and parking, Mersin, Turkey
Akdeniz, Turkey
from
$113,029
The project is a residential complex with various apartments and recreation areas: swimming pool, gazebos, sports grounds, etc. The project has 5 flats on each floor. One block consists of 14 floors. Flats with 3 bedrooms. Features of the flats Features: Suspended ceiling Kitchen set Hall …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, an aquapark and a mini golf course at 80 meters from the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, an aquapark and a mini golf course at 80 meters from the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, an aquapark and a mini golf course at 80 meters from the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, an aquapark and a mini golf course at 80 meters from the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, an aquapark and a mini golf course at 80 meters from the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, an aquapark and a mini golf course at 80 meters from the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, an aquapark and a mini golf course at 80 meters from the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Erdemli, Turkey
from
$192,998
We offer apartments with a panoramic view of the sea. The residence features a gym and a spa center, a cinema, restaurants, around-the-clock security and concierge service, indoor and outdoor swimming pools and an aquapark, a mini golf course, a parking. Location and nearby infrastructure T…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Studios and one bedroom flats in a new complex with great infrastructure, 600 metres to the sea, Erdemli, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Studios and one bedroom flats in a new complex with great infrastructure, 600 metres to the sea, Erdemli, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Studios and one bedroom flats in a new complex with great infrastructure, 600 metres to the sea, Erdemli, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Studios and one bedroom flats in a new complex with great infrastructure, 600 metres to the sea, Erdemli, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Studios and one bedroom flats in a new complex with great infrastructure, 600 metres to the sea, Erdemli, Mersin, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Studios and one bedroom flats in a new complex with great infrastructure, 600 metres to the sea, Erdemli, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Studios and one bedroom flats in a new complex with great infrastructure, 600 metres to the sea, Erdemli, Mersin, Turkey
Erdemli, Turkey
from
$53,601
The project consists of 2 blocks with a total of 512 flats. There are 5 one-bedroom flats and 26 studio flats on each floor. Residential complex with a large infrastructure and various amenities, including swimming pool, water park, shuttle, charging station for electric cars, cafe, laundry,…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex One-bedroom apartment 500 meters from the sea.
Residential complex One-bedroom apartment 500 meters from the sea.
Residential complex One-bedroom apartment 500 meters from the sea.
Residential complex One-bedroom apartment 500 meters from the sea.
Residential complex One-bedroom apartment 500 meters from the sea.
Show all Residential complex One-bedroom apartment 500 meters from the sea.
Residential complex One-bedroom apartment 500 meters from the sea.
Erdemli, Turkey
from
$54,171
One-bedroom apartment (1+1) with an area of ​​65 sq m. A modern residential complex consisting of a single 10-story block located 350 meters away in the Erdemli district. All apartments will be delivered turnkey, with finished furniture, built-in kitchen units, fully equipped bathrooms…
Agency
Smart Home
Leave a request
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool and water park, 300 metres to the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool and water park, 300 metres to the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool and water park, 300 metres to the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool and water park, 300 metres to the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool and water park, 300 metres to the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool and water park, 300 metres to the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool and water park, 300 metres to the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Akdeniz, Turkey
from
$48,358
The project is a residential complex with various apartments and recreation areas: swimming pool with aquapark, gazebos, basketball court, walking paths, security, hammam, sauna, etc. The complex has one building with studios and 1 bedroom apartments. Location and nearby infrastructure Mers…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Apartment building New Apartments in a Hotel-Concept Branded Project in Mersin
Apartment building New Apartments in a Hotel-Concept Branded Project in Mersin
Apartment building New Apartments in a Hotel-Concept Branded Project in Mersin
Apartment building New Apartments in a Hotel-Concept Branded Project in Mersin
Apartment building New Apartments in a Hotel-Concept Branded Project in Mersin
Show all Apartment building New Apartments in a Hotel-Concept Branded Project in Mersin
Apartment building New Apartments in a Hotel-Concept Branded Project in Mersin
Erdemli, Turkey
from
$49,444
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 9
Brand New Apartments within Hotel Concept Project in Mersin Mersin is the most sought-after city for living and investment in the Mediterranean region. The city stands out with its 300 km coastal line, crystal clear sea, warm weather, fertile lands, and historical and cultural heritage. With…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, parking, barbecue area, Kocahasanli, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, parking, barbecue area, Kocahasanli, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, parking, barbecue area, Kocahasanli, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, parking, barbecue area, Kocahasanli, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, parking, barbecue area, Kocahasanli, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, parking, barbecue area, Kocahasanli, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, parking, barbecue area, Kocahasanli, Mersin, Turkey
Akdeniz, Turkey
from
$72,245
The project consisting of blocks A and B is located in Kocahasanli. The project has flats with 1-2 bedrooms. Block A has 7 flats on each floor and Block B has 14 flats on each floor. 50% prepayment and 6 months instalments are available. Location and nearby infrastructure The project is loc…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Two bedroom apartments in complex with swimming pool and children's playground, 450 metres to the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Two bedroom apartments in complex with swimming pool and children's playground, 450 metres to the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Two bedroom apartments in complex with swimming pool and children's playground, 450 metres to the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Two bedroom apartments in complex with swimming pool and children's playground, 450 metres to the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Two bedroom apartments in complex with swimming pool and children's playground, 450 metres to the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Two bedroom apartments in complex with swimming pool and children's playground, 450 metres to the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Two bedroom apartments in complex with swimming pool and children's playground, 450 metres to the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Akdeniz, Turkey
from
$88,559
The project is a residential complex with various apartments and recreational areas: swimming pool, gazebos, etc. There is a building with 2-bedroom apartments in the complex. Features of the flats Characteristics Suspended ceiling Kitchen set Hall cupboard Furniture in the bathroom Steel …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a concierge service at 100 meters from the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a concierge service at 100 meters from the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a concierge service at 100 meters from the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a concierge service at 100 meters from the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a concierge service at 100 meters from the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a concierge service at 100 meters from the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a concierge service at 100 meters from the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Kusluca, Turkey
from
$98,664
Athena Nixie Residence combines the Mediterranean dream and luxury lifestyle, and the magnificent architecture of Nişantaşı is taken to Erdemli. The project consists of 10 floors and includes 33 flats, including 13 flats with 1 bedroom and 20 flats with 2 bedrooms. Features around-the-clock…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, fitness centre and cinema, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, fitness centre and cinema, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, fitness centre and cinema, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, fitness centre and cinema, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, fitness centre and cinema, Mersin, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, fitness centre and cinema, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, fitness centre and cinema, Mersin, Turkey
Akdeniz, Turkey
from
$81,567
The project is a residential complex with various apartments and recreation areas: swimming pool, gazebos, hammam, sauna, cinema, basketball court, etc. There is a building with 1-2 bedroom apartments in the complex. Features of the flats Features Double-height ceilings Kitchen set Bathroo…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Residential complex with water park, swimming pool, cinema and fitness centre, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with water park, swimming pool, cinema and fitness centre, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with water park, swimming pool, cinema and fitness centre, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with water park, swimming pool, cinema and fitness centre, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with water park, swimming pool, cinema and fitness centre, Mersin, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Residential complex with water park, swimming pool, cinema and fitness centre, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with water park, swimming pool, cinema and fitness centre, Mersin, Turkey
Akdeniz, Turkey
from
$89,724
The project is a residential complex with various apartments and recreation areas: swimming pool, aqua park, cinema, Turkish bath, sports grounds, etc. There are 5 buildings with 1-3 bedroom apartments in the complex. Features of the flats Features: Suspended ceiling Kitchen set Hall cupbo…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Apartment building Ready-to-Move New Flats with Fair Prices in Çeşmeli Mersin
Apartment building Ready-to-Move New Flats with Fair Prices in Çeşmeli Mersin
Apartment building Ready-to-Move New Flats with Fair Prices in Çeşmeli Mersin
Apartment building Ready-to-Move New Flats with Fair Prices in Çeşmeli Mersin
Apartment building Ready-to-Move New Flats with Fair Prices in Çeşmeli Mersin
Show all Apartment building Ready-to-Move New Flats with Fair Prices in Çeşmeli Mersin
Apartment building Ready-to-Move New Flats with Fair Prices in Çeşmeli Mersin
Erdemli, Turkey
from
$110,659
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 10
Ready-to-Move Flats with Fair Prices in Çeşmeli Mersin Mersin is one of the port cities that draws attention with its affordable real estate investments. The city, which stands out with its unique sea and beaches, is one of the most preferred coastal cities with its easy transportation netwo…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex Residential complex with gazebos, sauna and swimming pool, 2 minutes to the beach, Erdemli, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with gazebos, sauna and swimming pool, 2 minutes to the beach, Erdemli, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with gazebos, sauna and swimming pool, 2 minutes to the beach, Erdemli, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with gazebos, sauna and swimming pool, 2 minutes to the beach, Erdemli, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with gazebos, sauna and swimming pool, 2 minutes to the beach, Erdemli, Mersin, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Residential complex with gazebos, sauna and swimming pool, 2 minutes to the beach, Erdemli, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with gazebos, sauna and swimming pool, 2 minutes to the beach, Erdemli, Mersin, Turkey
Erdemli, Turkey
from
$89,724
A residential complex in a gated community with many amenities including swimming pool, gazebos, sauna and hammam. The new project consists of 3 blocks. In one block there are two-room flats, in the other two - three-room flats. Can be paid in instalments with a minimum down payment of 50% a…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, 250 metres to the sea, Erdemli, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, 250 metres to the sea, Erdemli, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, 250 metres to the sea, Erdemli, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, 250 metres to the sea, Erdemli, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, 250 metres to the sea, Erdemli, Mersin, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, 250 metres to the sea, Erdemli, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, 250 metres to the sea, Erdemli, Mersin, Turkey
Erdemli, Turkey
from
$233,049
A project consisting of 2 blocks. The project has flats with 2 bedrooms. Residential complex in 2 minutes walk from the sea, with gazebos and recreation areas. Possible 50% prepayment and instalments for 9 months. Location and nearby infrastructure Erdemli district is one of the most promis…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Exclusive! 1+1 apartment in MNZ Gold City complex with a discount of 23,000 EUR.
Residential complex Exclusive! 1+1 apartment in MNZ Gold City complex with a discount of 23,000 EUR.
Residential complex Exclusive! 1+1 apartment in MNZ Gold City complex with a discount of 23,000 EUR.
Residential complex Exclusive! 1+1 apartment in MNZ Gold City complex with a discount of 23,000 EUR.
Residential complex Exclusive! 1+1 apartment in MNZ Gold City complex with a discount of 23,000 EUR.
Show all Residential complex Exclusive! 1+1 apartment in MNZ Gold City complex with a discount of 23,000 EUR.
Residential complex Exclusive! 1+1 apartment in MNZ Gold City complex with a discount of 23,000 EUR.
Erdemli, Turkey
from
$70,361
Ready-made apartments with one bedroom (1+1), 75 m2 (53 m2 net). The price of the apartment is 23,000 EUR cheaper than the same from the developer! We are pleased to present you a new project with rich infrastructure in the increasingly popular area of ​​Mersin, Arpaçbahşış. The res…
Agency
Smart Home
Leave a request
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a water park at 520 meters from the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a water park at 520 meters from the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a water park at 520 meters from the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a water park at 520 meters from the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a water park at 520 meters from the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a water park at 520 meters from the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a water park at 520 meters from the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Erdemli, Turkey
from
$48,940
Complex infrastructure: Outdoor parking Electric vehicle charging station Shuttle service Restaurant Café Minimarket Swimming pool with a sunbathing terrace Aquapark Children’s playground Relaxation area (billiards, PlayStation, cinema) Fitness center Turkish bath Hair salon Barbeque area G…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Apartment building kvartiry v 300 m ot morya Turciya Mersin
Apartment building kvartiry v 300 m ot morya Turciya Mersin
Apartment building kvartiry v 300 m ot morya Turciya Mersin
Apartment building kvartiry v 300 m ot morya Turciya Mersin
Apartment building kvartiry v 300 m ot morya Turciya Mersin
Show all Apartment building kvartiry v 300 m ot morya Turciya Mersin
Apartment building kvartiry v 300 m ot morya Turciya Mersin
Mezitli, Turkey
from
$41,116
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 13
Area 32–47 m²
13 real estate properties 13
The complex consists of 1 block on 13 floors, 300 m to the sea Turkey, Mersin End of construction: 12/30/2025 Apartments 1 + 0, area 32 m2, 1 + 1, area 47m2 Price 1 + 0 from 36000 euros, 1 + 1 from 49000 euros Installment without interest until 06/30/2025, down payment 50% Price from th…
Agency
RealtGo
Leave a request
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool at 800 meters from the beach, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool at 800 meters from the beach, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool at 800 meters from the beach, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool at 800 meters from the beach, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool at 800 meters from the beach, Mersin, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool at 800 meters from the beach, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool at 800 meters from the beach, Mersin, Turkey
Akdeniz, Turkey
from
$109,533
The complex infrastructure: outdoor swimming pool outdoor parking kids' playground barbecue area Completion - November, 2025. Facilities and equipment in the house Suspended ceiling Kitchen cabinetry PVC windows Shower unit Steel door Location and nearby infrastructure Beach - 800 met…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Residential complex with water park and swimming pool, 150 metres to the sea, Erdemli, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with water park and swimming pool, 150 metres to the sea, Erdemli, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with water park and swimming pool, 150 metres to the sea, Erdemli, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with water park and swimming pool, 150 metres to the sea, Erdemli, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with water park and swimming pool, 150 metres to the sea, Erdemli, Mersin, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Residential complex with water park and swimming pool, 150 metres to the sea, Erdemli, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with water park and swimming pool, 150 metres to the sea, Erdemli, Mersin, Turkey
Erdemli, Turkey
from
$92,054
A project consisting of 3 blocks. The project has flats with 2 bedrooms. Residential complex in 2 minutes walk from the sea, with an aqua park and recreation areas. Instalment payment with a down payment of 50%. Location and nearby infrastructure Erdemli district is one of the most promisin…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Apartments with spacious terraces in the city centre, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Apartments with spacious terraces in the city centre, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Apartments with spacious terraces in the city centre, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Apartments with spacious terraces in the city centre, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Apartments with spacious terraces in the city centre, Mersin, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Apartments with spacious terraces in the city centre, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Apartments with spacious terraces in the city centre, Mersin, Turkey
Akdeniz, Turkey
from
$89,724
The project is a residential complex with various apartments and recreation areas: swimming pool, gazebos, etc. There is a building with 1-2 bedroom apartments in the complex. Features of the flats Features: Suspended ceiling Kitchen cupboards Wardrobe Bathroom cupboards Kitchen counter Do…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, 900 metres to the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, 900 metres to the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, 900 metres to the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, 900 metres to the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, 900 metres to the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, 900 metres to the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, 900 metres to the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Akdeniz, Turkey
from
$130,507
The project is a residential complex with various apartments and recreational areas: swimming pool, gazebos, basketball court, etc. There is a building with 2-bedroom apartments in the complex. Features of the flats Features: Suspended ceiling Kitchen set Hall cupboard Furniture in the bat…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, an aquapark and a spa center at 80 meters from the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, an aquapark and a spa center at 80 meters from the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, an aquapark and a spa center at 80 meters from the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, an aquapark and a spa center at 80 meters from the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, an aquapark and a spa center at 80 meters from the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, an aquapark and a spa center at 80 meters from the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, an aquapark and a spa center at 80 meters from the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Erdemli, Turkey
from
$161,192
We offer apartments with a panoramic view of the sea. The residence features a fitness center, a cinema, around-the-clock security and concierge service, swimming pools and an aquapark, a spa center, a restaurant, a parking. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located one ste…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Apartment in the MNZ Gold City complex is 23,000 EUR cheaper than the developer.
Residential complex Apartment in the MNZ Gold City complex is 23,000 EUR cheaper than the developer.
Residential complex Apartment in the MNZ Gold City complex is 23,000 EUR cheaper than the developer.
Residential complex Apartment in the MNZ Gold City complex is 23,000 EUR cheaper than the developer.
Residential complex Apartment in the MNZ Gold City complex is 23,000 EUR cheaper than the developer.
Show all Residential complex Apartment in the MNZ Gold City complex is 23,000 EUR cheaper than the developer.
Residential complex Apartment in the MNZ Gold City complex is 23,000 EUR cheaper than the developer.
Mut, Turkey
from
$68,219
Finishing options Finished
Two ready-made apartments with one bedroom (1 + 1), 53 m2 net on the 1st and 14th floors. The price of the apartment is 23,000 EUR cheaper than the same from the developer! We are pleased to present you a new project with rich infrastructure in the increasingly popular area of ​​Mersin…
Agency
Smart Home
Leave a request
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool and water park, 650 metres to the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool and water park, 650 metres to the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool and water park, 650 metres to the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool and water park, 650 metres to the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool and water park, 650 metres to the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool and water park, 650 metres to the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool and water park, 650 metres to the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Akdeniz, Turkey
from
$43,697
The project is a residential complex with various apartments and recreation areas: swimming pool, aqua park, basketball court, gazebos, hammam, sauna, etc. There are 3 buildings with studios and apartments with 1-2 bedrooms. Features of the flats Suspended ceiling Kitchen set Hall cupboard…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Furnished apartments in complex with swimming pool, 500 metres to the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Furnished apartments in complex with swimming pool, 500 metres to the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Furnished apartments in complex with swimming pool, 500 metres to the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Furnished apartments in complex with swimming pool, 500 metres to the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Furnished apartments in complex with swimming pool, 500 metres to the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Akdeniz, Turkey
from
$79,237
The project is a residential complex with various apartments and recreation areas: swimming pool, gazebos, etc. There is a building with 1-2 bedroom apartments in the complex. Features of the flats Characterisation of the flats: Suspended ceiling Kitchen set Hall cupboard Furniture in the …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New residence with large gardens and a swimming pool, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with large gardens and a swimming pool, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with large gardens and a swimming pool, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with large gardens and a swimming pool, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with large gardens and a swimming pool, Mersin, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with large gardens and a swimming pool, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with large gardens and a swimming pool, Mersin, Turkey
Kuzucubelen, Turkey
from
$348,194
We offer spacious and comfortable apartments. The residence features large gardens and citrus groves, a swimming pool and sports grounds, a mini golf course, a pet park, around-the-clock security, a kids' playground, a cinema, a fitness center. Completion - December, 2024. Location and near…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Apartments 1+1 and 2+1 in the Aqua Marin complex are 18,000 EUR cheaper than from the developer.
Residential complex Apartments 1+1 and 2+1 in the Aqua Marin complex are 18,000 EUR cheaper than from the developer.
Residential complex Apartments 1+1 and 2+1 in the Aqua Marin complex are 18,000 EUR cheaper than from the developer.
Residential complex Apartments 1+1 and 2+1 in the Aqua Marin complex are 18,000 EUR cheaper than from the developer.
Residential complex Apartments 1+1 and 2+1 in the Aqua Marin complex are 18,000 EUR cheaper than from the developer.
Show all Residential complex Apartments 1+1 and 2+1 in the Aqua Marin complex are 18,000 EUR cheaper than from the developer.
Residential complex Apartments 1+1 and 2+1 in the Aqua Marin complex are 18,000 EUR cheaper than from the developer.
Erdemli, Turkey
from
$52,528
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Apartments - cheaper than similar apartments from the developer by 18,000 EUR. ► One-bedroom apartments (1 + 1) on the 2nd floor - 45,000 EUR from the developer 63,000 EUR ► Two-bedroom apartments (2 + 1) on the 5th floor - 76,000 EUR with a sea view from the developer 91,000 EUR. …
Agency
Smart Home
Leave a request
Apartment building Seafront Apartments with Panoramic Sea Views in Mersin
Apartment building Seafront Apartments with Panoramic Sea Views in Mersin
Apartment building Seafront Apartments with Panoramic Sea Views in Mersin
Apartment building Seafront Apartments with Panoramic Sea Views in Mersin
Apartment building Seafront Apartments with Panoramic Sea Views in Mersin
Show all Apartment building Seafront Apartments with Panoramic Sea Views in Mersin
Apartment building Seafront Apartments with Panoramic Sea Views in Mersin
Erdemli, Turkey
from
$152,717
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 5
Apartments in a Project with Its Own Pier in an Advantageous Location in Erdemli Mersin Mersin is a metropolitan city on the Mediterranean coast. It is developed in terms of tourism, agriculture, and industry. Mersin has one of the longest coastlines and ports with the biggest business volum…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex Apartments 1+1 and 2+1 in the Aqua Marin complex with a discount of 13,000 EUR.
Residential complex Apartments 1+1 and 2+1 in the Aqua Marin complex with a discount of 13,000 EUR.
Residential complex Apartments 1+1 and 2+1 in the Aqua Marin complex with a discount of 13,000 EUR.
Residential complex Apartments 1+1 and 2+1 in the Aqua Marin complex with a discount of 13,000 EUR.
Residential complex Apartments 1+1 and 2+1 in the Aqua Marin complex with a discount of 13,000 EUR.
Show all Residential complex Apartments 1+1 and 2+1 in the Aqua Marin complex with a discount of 13,000 EUR.
Residential complex Apartments 1+1 and 2+1 in the Aqua Marin complex with a discount of 13,000 EUR.
Erdemli, Turkey
from
$52,771
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Apartments - cheaper than similar apartments from the developer by 13,000 EUR. ► One-bedroom apartments (1 + 1) from the 2nd floor from 45,000 EUR from the developer 63,000 EUR ► Two-bedroom apartments (2 + 1) on the 5th floor - 76,000 EUR with a sea view from the developer 91,000 EU…
Agency
Smart Home
Leave a request
Apartment building New Apartments in a Hotel-Concept Branded Project in Mersin
Apartment building New Apartments in a Hotel-Concept Branded Project in Mersin
Apartment building New Apartments in a Hotel-Concept Branded Project in Mersin
Apartment building New Apartments in a Hotel-Concept Branded Project in Mersin
Apartment building New Apartments in a Hotel-Concept Branded Project in Mersin
Show all Apartment building New Apartments in a Hotel-Concept Branded Project in Mersin
Apartment building New Apartments in a Hotel-Concept Branded Project in Mersin
Erdemli, Turkey
from
$72,988
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 9
Brand New Apartments within Hotel Concept Project in Mersin Mersin is the most sought-after city for living and investment in the Mediterranean region. The city stands out with its 300 km coastal line, crystal clear sea, warm weather, fertile lands, and historical and cultural heritage. With…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex RIO
Residential complex RIO
Residential complex RIO
Residential complex RIO
Residential complex RIO
Show all Residential complex RIO
Residential complex RIO
Elvanli, Turkey
from
$41,605
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 9
Area 39–54 m²
2 real estate properties 2
New complex in Tomyuk, Mersin, TurkeyThe complex consists of 2 blocks on 9 floorsZemin kat + 8 floorsEnd of construction: 30.08.2025600m to the seaApartments 1 + 0 (studio), area 39 m2 netApartments 1+1, area 54 m2 netPrice 1+0 (Studio) from 39,000 eurosPrice 1+1 from 55,000 eurosInstalments…
Agency
RealtGo
Leave a request
Residential complex Apartments in the SPA complex Aqua Marin, 300 meters from the sea.
Residential complex Apartments in the SPA complex Aqua Marin, 300 meters from the sea.
Residential complex Apartments in the SPA complex Aqua Marin, 300 meters from the sea.
Residential complex Apartments in the SPA complex Aqua Marin, 300 meters from the sea.
Residential complex Apartments in the SPA complex Aqua Marin, 300 meters from the sea.
Show all Residential complex Apartments in the SPA complex Aqua Marin, 300 meters from the sea.
Residential complex Apartments in the SPA complex Aqua Marin, 300 meters from the sea.
Mezitli, Turkey
from
$52,405
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Apartments - cheaper than similar apartments from the developer by 18,000 EUR. ► One-bedroom apartments (1 + 1) on the 2nd floor - 45,000 EUR from the developer 63,000 EUR ► Two-bedroom apartments (2 + 1) on the 5th floor - 76,000 EUR with a sea view from the developer 91,000 EUR. Our…
Agency
Smart Home
Leave a request
Apartment building Sea View Ready-to-Move Apartments in Tece, Mersin
Apartment building Sea View Ready-to-Move Apartments in Tece, Mersin
Apartment building Sea View Ready-to-Move Apartments in Tece, Mersin
Apartment building Sea View Ready-to-Move Apartments in Tece, Mersin
Apartment building Sea View Ready-to-Move Apartments in Tece, Mersin
Show all Apartment building Sea View Ready-to-Move Apartments in Tece, Mersin
Apartment building Sea View Ready-to-Move Apartments in Tece, Mersin
Mezitli, Turkey
from
$128,047
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 15
New Apartments with Unique Sea Views Just 200 m from the Beach in Tece, Mersin Apartments for sale in Mersin are located in Tece, only 200 m from the beach, within a stylish residential complex consisting of two blocks. Known as the pearl of the Mediterranean, Mersin has become one of Turkey…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and an underground parking at 550 meters from the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and an underground parking at 550 meters from the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and an underground parking at 550 meters from the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and an underground parking at 550 meters from the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and an underground parking at 550 meters from the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and an underground parking at 550 meters from the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and an underground parking at 550 meters from the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Akdeniz, Turkey
from
$69,915
The modern residence features elevators, a kids' playground, gazeboes, a swimming pool, a barbecue area, an underground parking. Completion - 30/06/2025. Facilities and equipment in the house Suspended ceiling Kitchen cabinetry Walk-in wardrobes Bathroom furniture Steel entrance door PVC w…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Flats in a new complex with water park and cinema 500 m from the sea, Erdemli, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Flats in a new complex with water park and cinema 500 m from the sea, Erdemli, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Flats in a new complex with water park and cinema 500 m from the sea, Erdemli, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Flats in a new complex with water park and cinema 500 m from the sea, Erdemli, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Flats in a new complex with water park and cinema 500 m from the sea, Erdemli, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Flats in a new complex with water park and cinema 500 m from the sea, Erdemli, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Flats in a new complex with water park and cinema 500 m from the sea, Erdemli, Mersin, Turkey
Erdemli, Turkey
from
$67,584
A project consisting of 4 blocks. In the project flats with 1-4 bedrooms. Residential complex in 5 minutes walk from the sea, with recreation areas: aquapark, bathhouse, football, volleyball, basketball courts, yoga ground, garden for pets, mini-market, conference hall, cinema. Possible 50% …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Apartments in the Sun Maria Beach complex, 350 meters from the sea.
Residential complex Apartments in the Sun Maria Beach complex, 350 meters from the sea.
Residential complex Apartments in the Sun Maria Beach complex, 350 meters from the sea.
Residential complex Apartments in the Sun Maria Beach complex, 350 meters from the sea.
Residential complex Apartments in the Sun Maria Beach complex, 350 meters from the sea.
Show all Residential complex Apartments in the Sun Maria Beach complex, 350 meters from the sea.
Residential complex Apartments in the Sun Maria Beach complex, 350 meters from the sea.
Erdemli, Turkey
from
$38,301
Finishing options Finished
Studio and one-bedroom apartments (1+1) in the Sun Maria Beach complex, 350 meters from the sea. A modern residential complex consisting of one 10-story block in the Erdemli district. All apartments will be delivered turnkey, with finished furniture, built-in kitchen units, fully equip…
Agency
Smart Home
Leave a request
Residential complex Apartments 2+1 in the Aqua Marin complex with a discount of 13,000 EUR.
Residential complex Apartments 2+1 in the Aqua Marin complex with a discount of 13,000 EUR.
Residential complex Apartments 2+1 in the Aqua Marin complex with a discount of 13,000 EUR.
Residential complex Apartments 2+1 in the Aqua Marin complex with a discount of 13,000 EUR.
Residential complex Apartments 2+1 in the Aqua Marin complex with a discount of 13,000 EUR.
Show all Residential complex Apartments 2+1 in the Aqua Marin complex with a discount of 13,000 EUR.
Residential complex Apartments 2+1 in the Aqua Marin complex with a discount of 13,000 EUR.
Erdemli, Turkey
from
$89,124
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Apartments - cheaper than similar apartments from the developer by 13,000 EUR. ► Two-bedroom apartments (2 + 1) on the 5th floor - 76,000 EUR with a sea view from the developer 91,000 EUR. Our Aqua Marin project with the infrastructure of a 5 * hotel will be located 300 meters fro…
Agency
Smart Home
Leave a request
Residential complex Residential complex with fitness room, sauna, swimming pool, 600 metres to the sea, Mezitli, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with fitness room, sauna, swimming pool, 600 metres to the sea, Mezitli, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with fitness room, sauna, swimming pool, 600 metres to the sea, Mezitli, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with fitness room, sauna, swimming pool, 600 metres to the sea, Mezitli, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with fitness room, sauna, swimming pool, 600 metres to the sea, Mezitli, Mersin, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Residential complex with fitness room, sauna, swimming pool, 600 metres to the sea, Mezitli, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with fitness room, sauna, swimming pool, 600 metres to the sea, Mezitli, Mersin, Turkey
Kuzucubelen, Turkey
from
$80,402
Project consisting of 3 blocks. The project has flats with 1-2 bedrooms. Residential complex in 2 minutes walk from the sea, with gazebos and recreation areas, including sauna and hammam. Possible 50% prepayment and instalments for 12 months. Location and nearby infrastructure Mezitli distr…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Residential complex with sports grounds and various amenities, 1.5 km to the sea, Mezitli, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with sports grounds and various amenities, 1.5 km to the sea, Mezitli, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with sports grounds and various amenities, 1.5 km to the sea, Mezitli, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with sports grounds and various amenities, 1.5 km to the sea, Mezitli, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with sports grounds and various amenities, 1.5 km to the sea, Mezitli, Mersin, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Residential complex with sports grounds and various amenities, 1.5 km to the sea, Mezitli, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with sports grounds and various amenities, 1.5 km to the sea, Mezitli, Mersin, Turkey
Akdeniz, Turkey
from
$80,402
The project consists of 5 blocks, with flats with 1-3 bedrooms. Residential complex with a large infrastructure and various amenities, including swimming pools, a quapark, sauna, basketball, football, volleyball, tennis courts, outdoor yoga, cafe, garden for pets, artificial lake, mni-market…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex LAVINYA ASTORIA
Residential complex LAVINYA ASTORIA
Mezitli, Turkey
from
$62,816
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 15
New building in Mersin, Mezitli Two blocks on 14 floors Apartments 1 + 1 and 2 + 1 Area 1 + 1 - 58 m2 gross Area 2 + 1 - 70 m2 gross Started construction - 01/30/2023 End of construction - 12/30/2024 Distance to the sea - 1300 meters Price 1 + 1 from 55.000 euros Price 2 + 1 from 80…
Agency
RealtGo
Leave a request
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool next to the pier, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool next to the pier, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool next to the pier, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool next to the pier, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool next to the pier, Mersin, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool next to the pier, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool next to the pier, Mersin, Turkey
Akdeniz, Turkey
from
$151,482
The project is a residential complex with various apartments and recreation areas: swimming pool, gazebos, hammam, sauna, etc. There is also a pier on the territory of the complex. There is a building with 1-2 bedroom apartments in the complex. Features of the flats Specifications: Suspend…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Apartments in the Aqua Marin complex are 13,000 EUR cheaper than the developer.
Residential complex Apartments in the Aqua Marin complex are 13,000 EUR cheaper than the developer.
Residential complex Apartments in the Aqua Marin complex are 13,000 EUR cheaper than the developer.
Residential complex Apartments in the Aqua Marin complex are 13,000 EUR cheaper than the developer.
Residential complex Apartments in the Aqua Marin complex are 13,000 EUR cheaper than the developer.
Show all Residential complex Apartments in the Aqua Marin complex are 13,000 EUR cheaper than the developer.
Residential complex Apartments in the Aqua Marin complex are 13,000 EUR cheaper than the developer.
Erdemli, Turkey
from
$56,849
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Apartments - cheaper than similar apartments from the developer by 13,000 EUR. ► One-bedroom apartments (1 + 1) on the 2nd floor - 50,000 EUR from the developer 63,000 EUR ► Two-bedroom apartments (2 + 1) on the 5th floor - 76,000 EUR with a sea view from the developer 91,000 EUR. Our…
Agency
Smart Home
Leave a request
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and an aquapark at 80 meters from the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and an aquapark at 80 meters from the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and an aquapark at 80 meters from the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and an aquapark at 80 meters from the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and an aquapark at 80 meters from the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and an aquapark at 80 meters from the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and an aquapark at 80 meters from the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Erdemli, Turkey
from
$170,260
We offer apartments with a panoramic view of the sea. The residence features around-the-clock security, a swimming pool and an aquapark, restaurants and cafes, a parking, a sauna. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located one step away from the sea, in a picturesque area of Mersin
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential quarter Apartments with 20% discount in the complex in Emerald Elegance near the sea.
Residential quarter Apartments with 20% discount in the complex in Emerald Elegance near the sea.
Residential quarter Apartments with 20% discount in the complex in Emerald Elegance near the sea.
Residential quarter Apartments with 20% discount in the complex in Emerald Elegance near the sea.
Residential quarter Apartments with 20% discount in the complex in Emerald Elegance near the sea.
Show all Residential quarter Apartments with 20% discount in the complex in Emerald Elegance near the sea.
Residential quarter Apartments with 20% discount in the complex in Emerald Elegance near the sea.
Erdemli, Turkey
from
$55,885
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Video of the apartments and the construction progress will be sent upon request! The residential complex offers modern comfort and amenities in the picturesque Tomuk area. The complex is located on an area of ​​3.911 m2 and consists of two blocks. Apartments 1+1 and 2+1 are for sale, w…
Agency
Smart Home
Leave a request
Residential complex Two bedroom apartments in complex with swimming pool and basketball court, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Two bedroom apartments in complex with swimming pool and basketball court, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Two bedroom apartments in complex with swimming pool and basketball court, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Two bedroom apartments in complex with swimming pool and basketball court, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Two bedroom apartments in complex with swimming pool and basketball court, Mersin, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Two bedroom apartments in complex with swimming pool and basketball court, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Two bedroom apartments in complex with swimming pool and basketball court, Mersin, Turkey
Akdeniz, Turkey
from
$85,063
The project is a residential complex with various apartments and recreation areas: swimming pool, gazebos, basketball court, hammam, sauna, etc. There are 2 buildings with 2-bedroom apartments in the complex. Features of the flats Features: Suspended ceiling Kitchen unit Hall cupboard Bath…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Apartments in the complex in Emerald Elegance with a 20% discount.
Residential complex Apartments in the complex in Emerald Elegance with a 20% discount.
Residential complex Apartments in the complex in Emerald Elegance with a 20% discount.
Residential complex Apartments in the complex in Emerald Elegance with a 20% discount.
Residential complex Apartments in the complex in Emerald Elegance with a 20% discount.
Show all Residential complex Apartments in the complex in Emerald Elegance with a 20% discount.
Residential complex Apartments in the complex in Emerald Elegance with a 20% discount.
Erdemli, Turkey
from
$56,875
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Offer from our company - 20% discount on apartments in this project! The residential complex offers modern comfort and amenities in the picturesque Tomuk area. The complex is located on an area of ​​3.911 m2 and consists of two blocks, apartments 1 + 1 and 2 + 1 are for sale, with an a…
Agency
Smart Home
Leave a request
Residential complex CONCEPT
Residential complex CONCEPT
Akdeniz, Turkey
from
$83,374
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 14
New complex in Mersin, Teja Located 600 meters from the sea Apartments 1 + 1 and 2 + 1, commercial areas Three blocks Storeys 14 Area 1 + 1 - 62 m2 gross Area 2 + 1 - 100 m2 gross There are apartment layouts 2 + 1 100 m2 + terrace 76.5 m2 Suitable for obtaining a residence permit St…
Agency
RealtGo
Leave a request
Residential complex CONCEPT TREND
Residential complex CONCEPT TREND
Residential complex CONCEPT TREND
Residential complex CONCEPT TREND
Residential complex CONCEPT TREND
Show all Residential complex CONCEPT TREND
Residential complex CONCEPT TREND
Elvanli, Turkey
from
$41,116
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 10
Area 35–72 m²
131 real estate property 131
New complex in Tomyuk, Mersin The complex consists of 3 blocks on 10 floors -1 floor, zero floor + 8 floors Completion 30.06.2025 600 M to the sea Apartments 1+0(studio), area 35 m2 gross Apartments 1+1, area 60 m2 gross Apartments 2+1, area 72 m2 gross Price 1+0(Studio) from 36.00…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
35.0
43,389 – 60,979
Apartment 2 rooms
60.0
68,601 – 79,155
Apartment 3 rooms
72.0
90,295
Agency
RealtGo
Leave a request
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, restaurants and an equestrian club, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, restaurants and an equestrian club, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, restaurants and an equestrian club, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, restaurants and an equestrian club, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, restaurants and an equestrian club, Mersin, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, restaurants and an equestrian club, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, restaurants and an equestrian club, Mersin, Turkey
Akdeniz, Turkey
from
$300,031
The residence features restaurants, cafes abd bars, an equestrian club, 3 beach clubs, a private beach, a tennis court, a gym and a yoga area, a kids' playground, a spa center, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a parking, a supermarket. Completion - May, 2026. Location and nearby infrastru…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Spacious one bedroom apartments in a new complex, 600 metres to the sea, Erdemli, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Spacious one bedroom apartments in a new complex, 600 metres to the sea, Erdemli, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Spacious one bedroom apartments in a new complex, 600 metres to the sea, Erdemli, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Spacious one bedroom apartments in a new complex, 600 metres to the sea, Erdemli, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Spacious one bedroom apartments in a new complex, 600 metres to the sea, Erdemli, Mersin, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Spacious one bedroom apartments in a new complex, 600 metres to the sea, Erdemli, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Spacious one bedroom apartments in a new complex, 600 metres to the sea, Erdemli, Mersin, Turkey
Erdemli, Turkey
from
$74,576
The project consists of 2 blocks, with one bedroom flats. Residential complex with various amenities and recreation areas. 50% prepayment and 12-month instalments are possible. Location and nearby infrastructure Located in Erdemli district, 600 metres to the sea
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Modern residential complex with swimming pool, garden, parking and sauna in the center of Mersin, Türkiye
Residential complex Modern residential complex with swimming pool, garden, parking and sauna in the center of Mersin, Türkiye
Residential complex Modern residential complex with swimming pool, garden, parking and sauna in the center of Mersin, Türkiye
Residential complex Modern residential complex with swimming pool, garden, parking and sauna in the center of Mersin, Türkiye
Residential complex Modern residential complex with swimming pool, garden, parking and sauna in the center of Mersin, Türkiye
Show all Residential complex Modern residential complex with swimming pool, garden, parking and sauna in the center of Mersin, Türkiye
Residential complex Modern residential complex with swimming pool, garden, parking and sauna in the center of Mersin, Türkiye
Akdeniz, Turkey
from
$139,829
The new residential complex in the Mezitli area includes two 13-storey residential buildings. There are 5 apartments on each floor. There is a swimming pool between the buildings. Wooden gazebos with sofas and armchairs are installed in the area. The common area is surrounded by greenery. Th…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, water park, recreation grounds, 200 metres to the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, water park, recreation grounds, 200 metres to the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, water park, recreation grounds, 200 metres to the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, water park, recreation grounds, 200 metres to the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, water park, recreation grounds, 200 metres to the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, water park, recreation grounds, 200 metres to the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, water park, recreation grounds, 200 metres to the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Akdeniz, Turkey
from
$92,054
The project is a residential complex with various apartments and recreation areas: swimming pool, gazebos, water park, basketball court, football field, sauna, etc. There is also a pier on the territory of the complex. The complex has 3 buildings with apartments with 2-3 bedrooms. Features …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Modern residential complex with swimming pool and children's playground, 660 metres to the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Modern residential complex with swimming pool and children's playground, 660 metres to the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Modern residential complex with swimming pool and children's playground, 660 metres to the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Modern residential complex with swimming pool and children's playground, 660 metres to the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Modern residential complex with swimming pool and children's playground, 660 metres to the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Modern residential complex with swimming pool and children's playground, 660 metres to the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Modern residential complex with swimming pool and children's playground, 660 metres to the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Akdeniz, Turkey
from
$76,906
The project is a residential complex with various apartments and recreation areas: swimming pool, gazebos, children's playground, etc. There is a building with 1-2 bedroom apartments in the complex. Features of the flats Characteristics of the flats: Suspended ceiling Kitchen set Bathroom …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex LAVINYA QUEEN
Residential complex LAVINYA QUEEN
Akdeniz, Turkey
from
$94,795
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 13
New construction in Mersin, TomyukTwo blocks on 13 floors (underground parking, zero floor + 13 floors)Apartments 1+1 and 2+1Areas 1+1 - 75 m2 gross, 49 m2 netAreas 2+1 - 120 m2 gross, 85 m2 netStart of construction - 30.06.2022End of construction - 30.05.2024Distance to the sea - 450 meters…
Agency
RealtGo
Leave a request
Residential complex Small residential complex with swimming pool, next to shopping centre, Yenisehir, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Small residential complex with swimming pool, next to shopping centre, Yenisehir, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Small residential complex with swimming pool, next to shopping centre, Yenisehir, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Small residential complex with swimming pool, next to shopping centre, Yenisehir, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Small residential complex with swimming pool, next to shopping centre, Yenisehir, Mersin, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Small residential complex with swimming pool, next to shopping centre, Yenisehir, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Small residential complex with swimming pool, next to shopping centre, Yenisehir, Mersin, Turkey
Insu, Turkey
from
$95,550
The project has one residential building of 12 floors. There are two-room flats in the building. The project is a small residential complex with pergolas and different recreation areas. Location and nearby infrastructure Yenisehir district, opposite SAYAPARK shopping centre and University S…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool in a quiet area, 300 metres to the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool in a quiet area, 300 metres to the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool in a quiet area, 300 metres to the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool in a quiet area, 300 metres to the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool in a quiet area, 300 metres to the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool in a quiet area, 300 metres to the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Akdeniz, Turkey
from
$87,393
The project is a residential complex with various apartments and recreation areas: swimming pool, gazebos, basketball court, etc. There are 2 buildings with 1-2 bedroom apartments in the complex. Features of the flats Features: Suspended ceiling Kitchen set Hall cupboard Furniture in the b…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New residence with an aquapark and swimming pools at 500 meters from the beach, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with an aquapark and swimming pools at 500 meters from the beach, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with an aquapark and swimming pools at 500 meters from the beach, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with an aquapark and swimming pools at 500 meters from the beach, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with an aquapark and swimming pools at 500 meters from the beach, Mersin, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with an aquapark and swimming pools at 500 meters from the beach, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with an aquapark and swimming pools at 500 meters from the beach, Mersin, Turkey
Akdeniz, Turkey
from
$129,329
We offer apartments with parking spaces. The residence features large swimming pools and an aquapark, a parking, gardens, a Turkish bath and a sauna, a kids' playground, a barbecue area, a fitness center, a basketball court, a games room, a cafe. Facilities and equipment in the house Fitte…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex One bedroom apartments in complex with swimming pool and sports grounds, 1 km to the sea and beaches, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex One bedroom apartments in complex with swimming pool and sports grounds, 1 km to the sea and beaches, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex One bedroom apartments in complex with swimming pool and sports grounds, 1 km to the sea and beaches, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex One bedroom apartments in complex with swimming pool and sports grounds, 1 km to the sea and beaches, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex One bedroom apartments in complex with swimming pool and sports grounds, 1 km to the sea and beaches, Mersin, Turkey
Show all Residential complex One bedroom apartments in complex with swimming pool and sports grounds, 1 km to the sea and beaches, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex One bedroom apartments in complex with swimming pool and sports grounds, 1 km to the sea and beaches, Mersin, Turkey
Akdeniz, Turkey
from
$72,245
The project is a residential complex with various apartments and recreation areas: swimming pool, sports grounds, etc. There are 2 buildings with 1-bedroom apartments in the complex. Features of the flats Features: Suspended ceiling Kitchen set Hall cupboard Furniture in the bathroom Steel…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Residential complex with cafes, restaurants, basketball court, 10 minutes to the sea, Tarsus, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with cafes, restaurants, basketball court, 10 minutes to the sea, Tarsus, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with cafes, restaurants, basketball court, 10 minutes to the sea, Tarsus, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with cafes, restaurants, basketball court, 10 minutes to the sea, Tarsus, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with cafes, restaurants, basketball court, 10 minutes to the sea, Tarsus, Mersin, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Residential complex with cafes, restaurants, basketball court, 10 minutes to the sea, Tarsus, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with cafes, restaurants, basketball court, 10 minutes to the sea, Tarsus, Mersin, Turkey
Tarsus, Turkey
from
$79,237
The project consists of 7 blocks. The project includes flats with 1-2 bedrooms. Residential complex with different recreation areas: cafes, restaurants, shops, gazebos, basketball court, etc. Instalment payment at the initial instalment of 50%. Location and nearby infrastructure To the airp…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Apartments in the complex in Emerald Elegance, 550 meters from the sea.
Residential complex Apartments in the complex in Emerald Elegance, 550 meters from the sea.
Residential complex Apartments in the complex in Emerald Elegance, 550 meters from the sea.
Residential complex Apartments in the complex in Emerald Elegance, 550 meters from the sea.
Residential complex Apartments in the complex in Emerald Elegance, 550 meters from the sea.
Show all Residential complex Apartments in the complex in Emerald Elegance, 550 meters from the sea.
Residential complex Apartments in the complex in Emerald Elegance, 550 meters from the sea.
Mezitli, Turkey
from
$56,481
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Video of the apartments and the construction progress will be sent upon request! Offer from our company - 20% discount on apartments in this project! The residential complex offers modern comfort and amenities in the picturesque Tomuk area. The complex is located on an area of ​​3.9…
Agency
Smart Home
Leave a request
Residential complex Concept
Residential complex Concept
Residential complex Concept
Residential complex Concept
Residential complex Concept
Show all Residential complex Concept
Residential complex Concept
Mezitli, Turkey
from
$77,837
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 14
premium project “Concept”, Tedge area. Apartments 1+1 and 2+1 The first payment is 50%, with an installment plan in Russian rubles for 15 months. completion of construction: 06/30/2025 General general Characteristics: The central heating system - warm floor uses blocks with inc…
Agency
INCOME MERSIN
Leave a request
Residential complex ELEXUS
Residential complex ELEXUS
Residential complex ELEXUS
Residential complex ELEXUS
Residential complex ELEXUS
Residential complex ELEXUS
Residential complex ELEXUS
Akdeniz, Turkey
from
$41,834
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 13
LCD: ELEXUS. Address: Turkey ,. Mersin, Mezitli province, Teja district. Mediterranean Sea: 300 m. Mersin Marina is only 25 minutes away. in the car. Start of construction: May 2021 End of construction: June 2023 Cost: 1 + 1 60 square meters.m from € 38,000 2 + 1 83 sq.m from € 58,…
Developer
ILKEM YAPI
Leave a request
Residential complex TÖMÜK PANAROMA
Residential complex TÖMÜK PANAROMA
Residential complex TÖMÜK PANAROMA
Residential complex TÖMÜK PANAROMA
Residential complex TÖMÜK PANAROMA
Show all Residential complex TÖMÜK PANAROMA
Residential complex TÖMÜK PANAROMA
Akdeniz, Turkey
from
$44,036
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 12
Area 70 m²
1 real estate property 1
LCD: TÖMÜK PANAROMA is located in an ecological area with a wide range of sandy beaches and a cultural promenade. Address: Turkey ,. Mersin, pn. Tomuk. Mercin Marina is a 30-minute drive away. Start of construction: April 2021. Construction end: March 2023. Costs: 1 + 1 65 sqm from 40,000 …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
70.0
74,000
Developer
ILKEM YAPI
Leave a request
Apartment building 1 0 s ploschadyu 34m2 ot 36 000EUR est rassrochka
Apartment building 1 0 s ploschadyu 34m2 ot 36 000EUR est rassrochka
Apartment building 1 0 s ploschadyu 34m2 ot 36 000EUR est rassrochka
Apartment building 1 0 s ploschadyu 34m2 ot 36 000EUR est rassrochka
Apartment building 1 0 s ploschadyu 34m2 ot 36 000EUR est rassrochka
Show all Apartment building 1 0 s ploschadyu 34m2 ot 36 000EUR est rassrochka
Apartment building 1 0 s ploschadyu 34m2 ot 36 000EUR est rassrochka
Akdeniz, Turkey
from
$38,049
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 13
Agency
Deep Gayrimenkul
Leave a request
Residential complex ILKEM DIAMOND
Residential complex ILKEM DIAMOND
Mezitli, Turkey
from
$188,799
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 18
Area 245 m²
1 real estate property 1
NEW PROJECT by ILKEM YAPI - LCD ILKEM DİAMOND ? ▪ Ľ Address: Turkey, Mersin, Mezitli ( city center ) ▪ Ľ Start of construction: 2022 ▪ Ľ End of construction: May 2024 ▪ Ľ Number of blocks: 2 ▪ Ľ Block A floors: 18 ▪ Ľ Block B floors: 18 ▪ ĽAll apartments are planned: 5 + 1 ▪ Ľ Number…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 5 rooms
245.0
230,000
Developer
ILKEM YAPI
Leave a request
Apartment building SUN MARIA HOLIDAY
Apartment building SUN MARIA HOLIDAY
Apartment building SUN MARIA HOLIDAY
Apartment building SUN MARIA HOLIDAY
Apartment building SUN MARIA HOLIDAY
Show all Apartment building SUN MARIA HOLIDAY
Apartment building SUN MARIA HOLIDAY
Erdemli, Turkey
from
$59,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 11
Area 69 m²
1 real estate property 1
New construction in Mersin, Cesmeli New complex 300 meters from the sea Apartments 1+1 One block Floor 11 Area 1+1 69, 74 m2 gross Sea view and gardens Completion of construction - July 2024 First installment 50%, installments until completion of construction Features of apartment…
Agency
RealtGo
Leave a request
Residential complex GALA
Residential complex GALA
Residential complex GALA
Residential complex GALA
Yenişehir, Turkey
from
$50,642
The year of construction 2022
Number of floors 15
Area 60–80 m²
2 real estate properties 2
LCD: GALA. Address: Turkey,. Mersin, pn. Yenishehir. City center. In complex 1 block, gasified, centralized heating, fire system. Start of construction: November 2021. End of construction: November 2022. The cost depends on the selected floor. There are apartments on all floors. Co…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
60.0
75,000
Apartment 2 rooms
80.0
90,000
Developer
ILKEM YAPI
Leave a request
Residential complex MARSHAL
Residential complex MARSHAL
Akdeniz, Turkey
from
$53,681
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 12
Area 70–110 m²
2 real estate properties 2
ILKEM MARSHALL CONSCIOUS OF CONSTRUCTION – DECEMBER 2024 Country: Turkey Province: Mersin City: Erdemli Area: Tomyuk Distance to the sea: 550 m Distance to the beach: 550 m Distance to the track: 300 m PLANNER Number of blocks: 5 ( A▪ ĽV ▪ ▪ ▒D ▪ ▒D ▪ ) Number of floors in each blo…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
70.0
75,000
Apartment 2 rooms
110.0
95,000
Developer
ILKEM YAPI
Leave a request
Apartment building Sun Maria Ruf
Apartment building Sun Maria Ruf
Apartment building Sun Maria Ruf
Apartment building Sun Maria Ruf
Apartment building Sun Maria Ruf
Show all Apartment building Sun Maria Ruf
Apartment building Sun Maria Ruf
Erdemli, Turkey
from
$52,901
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 11
New complex in Teja, Mersin The complex consists of 1 block on 12 floors Zemin Kat + 11 floors  380 m to the sea End of construction: 12/31/2024 Apartments 1 + 0, area 35 m2 net Price 1 + 0 from 43.000 euros Installment without interest for 10 months, down payment 50% With full payme…
Agency
RealtGo
Leave a request
Residential complex TECE PANAROMA
Residential complex TECE PANAROMA
Residential complex TECE PANAROMA
Residential complex TECE PANAROMA
Residential complex TECE PANAROMA
Residential complex TECE PANAROMA
Akdeniz, Turkey
from
$72,660
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 13
LCD: TECE PANAROMA is a unique complex with a parking garage, hammam, SPA zone and fitness room. Address: Turkey,. Mersin, pn. Teja. Start of construction: June 2021. Construction end: June 2023. Costs: 2 + 1 110 sq.m from 66,000 € 3 + 1 130 sq.m from 76,000 € Special offer: deposit of 30…
Developer
ILKEM YAPI
Leave a request
Residential complex ROYAL TERRACE
Residential complex ROYAL TERRACE
Residential complex ROYAL TERRACE
Residential complex ROYAL TERRACE
Residential complex ROYAL TERRACE
Show all Residential complex ROYAL TERRACE
Residential complex ROYAL TERRACE
Akdeniz, Turkey
from
$59,449
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 13
Area 80 m²
1 real estate property 1
LCD: ROYAL TERRACE is located in a new developing sleeping area that many Russian-speaking families have chosen. Address: Turkey,. Mersin, pn. Teja. Mercin Marina is a 20-minute drive away. Start of construction: January 2022 End of construction: January 2023 Cost: 2 + 1 80 sq…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
80.0
95,000
Developer
ILKEM YAPI
Leave a request
Residential complex ELZA REZIDENCE
Residential complex ELZA REZIDENCE
Residential complex ELZA REZIDENCE
Residential complex ELZA REZIDENCE
Residential complex ELZA REZIDENCE
Residential complex ELZA REZIDENCE
Residential complex ELZA REZIDENCE
Akdeniz, Turkey
from
$62,752
The year of construction 2022
Number of floors 14
Key Features of LCD ELZA REZIDENCE ▪ Ľ Address: Turkey, Mersin, Mezitli, Tej ▪ ĽAda №: 197 ▪ ĽParsel №: 5 ▪ Ľ Area of the construction site ( m ² ): 3650 ▪ ĽComplex connected to central gas system ▪ Ľ Start of construction: construction started ▪ Ľ End of construction: July 2022 ▪ Ľ Number …
Developer
ILKEM YAPI
Leave a request
Residential complex Soli Star
Residential complex Soli Star
Residential complex Soli Star
Residential complex Soli Star
Residential complex Soli Star
Show all Residential complex Soli Star
Residential complex Soli Star
Mezitli, Turkey
from
$60,550
The year of construction 2022
Number of floors 14
LCD: Soli Star. Address: Turkey ,. Mersin, Mister Soli. Investment project in the Mezitli region (Soli), 600 m. of the Mediterranean Sea. In the 1 block complex, the house is gasified. Mersin Marina is only 15 minutes away. by public transport. College is only 25 minutes away. by publ…
Developer
ILKEM YAPI
Leave a request
Residential complex PACIFIC
Residential complex PACIFIC
Residential complex PACIFIC
Residential complex PACIFIC
Residential complex PACIFIC
Mezitli, Turkey
from
$197,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 20
Area 230 m²
1 real estate property 1
ILKEM PACIFIC CONSCIOUS OF THE CONSTRUCTION – DECEMBER 2023 Country: Turkey Province: Mersin City: Mersin Area: Mezitli Microdistrict: Yeni Mahale Distance to the sea: 1900 m Distance to the beach: 2500 m Distance to the track: 1100 m PLANNING Number of blocks: 1 Number of floors…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 4 rooms
230.0
230,000
Developer
ILKEM YAPI
Leave a request
Residential complex ILKEM VEGAS
Residential complex ILKEM VEGAS
Residential complex ILKEM VEGAS
Residential complex ILKEM VEGAS
Residential complex ILKEM VEGAS
Show all Residential complex ILKEM VEGAS
Residential complex ILKEM VEGAS
Erdemli, Turkey
from
$58,266
The year of construction 2026
Plot area 17.203 m2 ERDEMLİ / TOMUK 500 Meters to the sea 4 Blocks and villas, apartments 1+1, 2+1 Initial installment 50% - the possibility of installments for 24 months. PROJECT START: 31.12.2023 END : 31.12.2026 Interior features: Suspended ceilings Kitchen set, co…
Agency
RealtGo
Leave a request
Residential complex ROYAL PREMIUM
Residential complex ROYAL PREMIUM
Residential complex ROYAL PREMIUM
Residential complex ROYAL PREMIUM
Residential complex ROYAL PREMIUM
Show all Residential complex ROYAL PREMIUM
Residential complex ROYAL PREMIUM
Erdemli, Turkey
from
$83,632
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 15
Area 70–94 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Modern complex with 2+1 and 3+1 apartments in the Cesmelis area with hotel infrastructure!Complex infrastructure: Outdoor swimming pool, water park Outdoor
Agency
RealtGo
Leave a request
Apartment building SAN MARIA SEASON
Apartment building SAN MARIA SEASON