  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Kaş
  4. Flats in new buildings

New Apartments in Kaş, Turkey

Istanbul
12
Antalya
86
İzmir
14
Alanya
4
Show more
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Residential complex Furnished villa with swimming pools and a panoramic sea view, Kalkan, Turkey
Residential complex Furnished villa with swimming pools and a panoramic sea view, Kalkan, Turkey
Residential complex Furnished villa with swimming pools and a panoramic sea view, Kalkan, Turkey
Residential complex Furnished villa with swimming pools and a panoramic sea view, Kalkan, Turkey
Residential complex Furnished villa with swimming pools and a panoramic sea view, Kalkan, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Furnished villa with swimming pools and a panoramic sea view, Kalkan, Turkey
Residential complex Furnished villa with swimming pools and a panoramic sea view, Kalkan, Turkey
Kalkan, Turkey
from
$1,40M
We offer a villa with a panoramic sea view, an outdoor swimming pool, an indoor heated pool, a jacuzzi, a sauna and a hamam, a large garden and a kids' playground, a parking. Facilities and equipment in the house Fireplace Alarm Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Furnished villas with swimming pools, fitness rooms and cinemas, Kalkan, Turkey
Residential complex Furnished villas with swimming pools, fitness rooms and cinemas, Kalkan, Turkey
Residential complex Furnished villas with swimming pools, fitness rooms and cinemas, Kalkan, Turkey
Residential complex Furnished villas with swimming pools, fitness rooms and cinemas, Kalkan, Turkey
Residential complex Furnished villas with swimming pools, fitness rooms and cinemas, Kalkan, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Furnished villas with swimming pools, fitness rooms and cinemas, Kalkan, Turkey
Residential complex Furnished villas with swimming pools, fitness rooms and cinemas, Kalkan, Turkey
Kalkan, Turkey
from
$1,46M
We offer sea view villas with Turkish baths, saunas and jacuzzis, fitness rooms, bars, cinemas, outdoor infinity pools and indoor heated swimming pools, gardens. Completion - December, 2023. Features of the flats Ground floor: a modern kitchen, a living room with a sea view, a pool terrace,…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Furnished villa with swimming pools abd a spa area, Kalkan, Turkey
Residential complex Furnished villa with swimming pools abd a spa area, Kalkan, Turkey
Residential complex Furnished villa with swimming pools abd a spa area, Kalkan, Turkey
Residential complex Furnished villa with swimming pools abd a spa area, Kalkan, Turkey
Residential complex Furnished villa with swimming pools abd a spa area, Kalkan, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Furnished villa with swimming pools abd a spa area, Kalkan, Turkey
Residential complex Furnished villa with swimming pools abd a spa area, Kalkan, Turkey
Kaş, Turkey
from
$873,933
We offer a modern villa with a sports ground, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a kids' pool, a hamam, a sauna and a jacuzzi, a large garden, a terrace, a gazebo, a barbecue area and an outdoor dining area, a children's playground, a parking. Facilities and equipment in the house Fireplace Alarm
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Complex of villas with a panoramic view and swimming pools, Kalkan, Turkey
Residential complex Complex of villas with a panoramic view and swimming pools, Kalkan, Turkey
Residential complex Complex of villas with a panoramic view and swimming pools, Kalkan, Turkey
Residential complex Complex of villas with a panoramic view and swimming pools, Kalkan, Turkey
Residential complex Complex of villas with a panoramic view and swimming pools, Kalkan, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Complex of villas with a panoramic view and swimming pools, Kalkan, Turkey
Residential complex Complex of villas with a panoramic view and swimming pools, Kalkan, Turkey
Kalkan, Turkey
from
$932,196
We offer villas with indoor and outdoor swimming pools, saunas and Turkish baths, fitness rooms, roof-top lounge areas and panoramic sea views. Completion - July, 2023. Features of the flats Ground floor: a living room, a kitchen, a twin bedroom. First floor: two bedrooms with balconies and…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Villa with two swimming pools, a garden and a kids' playground, Kalkan, Turkey
Residential complex Villa with two swimming pools, a garden and a kids' playground, Kalkan, Turkey
Residential complex Villa with two swimming pools, a garden and a kids' playground, Kalkan, Turkey
Residential complex Villa with two swimming pools, a garden and a kids' playground, Kalkan, Turkey
Residential complex Villa with two swimming pools, a garden and a kids' playground, Kalkan, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Villa with two swimming pools, a garden and a kids' playground, Kalkan, Turkey
Residential complex Villa with two swimming pools, a garden and a kids' playground, Kalkan, Turkey
Kalkan, Turkey
from
$1,05M
We offer a high-quality villa with a large garden and a gazebo, an outdoor swimming pool and an indoor heated pool, a sea view, a spacious terrace and a kids' playground. Facilities and equipment in the house Underfloor heating Fireplace Alarm Location and nearby infrastructure Mini mar…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and sea views, Kalkan, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and sea views, Kalkan, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and sea views, Kalkan, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and sea views, Kalkan, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and sea views, Kalkan, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and sea views, Kalkan, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and sea views, Kalkan, Turkey
Kalkan, Turkey
from
$1,40M
We offer villas with parking spaces and underground garages, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, jacuzzis, saunas and Turkish baths, sea views, barbecue areas, kids' playgrounds. Completion - June, 2023. Facilities and equipment in the house Air conditioning Tile flooring Internet Fireplace…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
On the map
Realting.com
Go