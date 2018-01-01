  1. Realting.com
  Modern residential complex with swimming pool and children's playground, 660 metres to the sea, Mersin, Turkey

Modern residential complex with swimming pool and children's playground, 660 metres to the sea, Mersin, Turkey

Toroslar, Turkey
€66,000
About the complex

The project is a residential complex with various apartments and recreation areas: swimming pool, gazebos, children's playground, etc.

There is a building with 1-2 bedroom apartments in the complex.

Features of the flats

Characteristics of the flats:

  • Suspended ceiling
  • Kitchen set
  • Bathroom furniture
  • Steel reinforced door
  • Double-glazed windows
  • Painted walls with water-resistant paint
  • 1st class sanitary fittings
  • Class 1 shower cubicle
Location and nearby infrastructure

Mersin is a large regional centre located in the south-east of Turkey, on the shores of the Mediterranean Sea, the 11th largest city in Turkey in terms of population (about 2 million people). It is an industrial centre and the largest coastal city in Turkey, with a coastline of 321 km. It combines beautiful places for beach holidays and immersion in harmony with nature.

Modern residential complex with swimming pool and children's playground, 660 metres to the sea, Mersin, Turkey
