Residential complex New residence with a spa center, a meeting room and sea views, Istanbul, Turkey

The complex offers luxurious sea view front properties with unparalleled views, promising a lifestyle of elegance and tranquility.

Designed with cutting-edge technology and modern amenities, the 360 smart apartments offer residents a luxurious and intelligent living experience tailored to enhance convenience, efficiency, and comfort.

The residences boast spacious layouts flooded with natural light, offering panoramic views of the city skyline or serene green spaces. From cozy 1+1, 2+1 apartments to expansive penthouses, there's a home to suit every lifestyle and preference. Each residence is thoughtfully designed with high-end finishes, premium appliances, and smart home technology, providing the perfect backdrop for modern living.

Features:

lobby

state-of-the-art fitness center

luxurious spa

stylish lounge

around-the-clock security and concierge service

meeting room

game room

underground parking

Completion - 2026.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The project is ideally situated in close proximity to Eyup, providing residents with easy access to the best that the city has to offer. Whether you're exploring the vibrant dining scene, shopping at upscale boutiques, or enjoying outdoor recreational activities, everything you need is just steps away.