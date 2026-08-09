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New Apartments in Dosemealti, Turkey

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Residential complex Residential complex with parking, fitness centre and swimming pool, Deşemealtı, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with parking, fitness centre and swimming pool, Deşemealtı, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with parking, fitness centre and swimming pool, Deşemealtı, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with parking, fitness centre and swimming pool, Deşemealtı, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with parking, fitness centre and swimming pool, Deşemealtı, Antalya, Turkey
Dosemealti, Turkey
from
$226,823
The residential complex is located on a plot of 9,504 m2 on which a large part (6,400 m2) is green space. The project has flats with 2-3 bedrooms. A parking space is provided for each flat. The building has seismic resistance according to European standards. Location and nearby infrastructu…
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Residential complex Residential complex with several swimming pools, gym, children's playground, Deşemealtı, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with several swimming pools, gym, children's playground, Deşemealtı, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with several swimming pools, gym, children's playground, Deşemealtı, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with several swimming pools, gym, children's playground, Deşemealtı, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with several swimming pools, gym, children's playground, Deşemealtı, Antalya, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Residential complex with several swimming pools, gym, children's playground, Deşemealtı, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with several swimming pools, gym, children's playground, Deşemealtı, Antalya, Turkey
Dosemealti, Turkey
from
$159,174
The project is on a 17,989 m2 plot, of which the majority (8,900 m2) is green space and 3,940 m2 pools. The complex has 1-2 bedroom flats, several swimming pools, gym, playground, gazebo, parking space for each flat. The buildings have seismic resistance according to European standards. Loc…
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Residential complex New guarded complex of villas with swimming pools and parking spaces, Döşemealtı, Turkey
Residential complex New guarded complex of villas with swimming pools and parking spaces, Döşemealtı, Turkey
Residential complex New guarded complex of villas with swimming pools and parking spaces, Döşemealtı, Turkey
Residential complex New guarded complex of villas with swimming pools and parking spaces, Döşemealtı, Turkey
Residential complex New guarded complex of villas with swimming pools and parking spaces, Döşemealtı, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New guarded complex of villas with swimming pools and parking spaces, Döşemealtı, Turkey
Residential complex New guarded complex of villas with swimming pools and parking spaces, Döşemealtı, Turkey
Dosemealti, Turkey
from
$1,46M
We offer two-storey villas with swimming pools, landscaped gardens, and parking spaces for 2 cars. Features of the flats Each bedroom has a dressing room and a bathroom. There is also a laundry on the first floor. Facilities and equipment in the house Kitchen appliances Built-in kitchen H…
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Residential complex Villas with private pools, Jacuzzis and saunas, Deşemealtı, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex Villas with private pools, Jacuzzis and saunas, Deşemealtı, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex Villas with private pools, Jacuzzis and saunas, Deşemealtı, Antalya, Turkey
Dosemealti, Turkey
from
$1,59M
The project consists of 7 independent villas in the fast developing area of Antalya, Deşemealtı. The 600 m2 three-storey villas each have their own swimming pool, sauna and Jacuzzi. Security and parking facilities are also included. Location and nearby infrastructure There are public school…
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Residential complex New complex of villas with gardens and around-the-clock security, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with gardens and around-the-clock security, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with gardens and around-the-clock security, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with gardens and around-the-clock security, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with gardens and around-the-clock security, Antalya, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New complex of villas with gardens and around-the-clock security, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with gardens and around-the-clock security, Antalya, Turkey
Dosemealti, Turkey
from
$1,57M
We offer villas with swimming pools, parking spaces and terraces. The residence features landscaped gardens and walking trails, gazebos, children's playgrounds, a fitness center, a spa area, a Turkish bath, a cafe, around-the-clock security. Completion - December, 2024. Facilities and equip…
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Residential complex Residential complex with three swimming pools, spa and sports areas, Deşemealtı, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with three swimming pools, spa and sports areas, Deşemealtı, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with three swimming pools, spa and sports areas, Deşemealtı, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with three swimming pools, spa and sports areas, Deşemealtı, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with three swimming pools, spa and sports areas, Deşemealtı, Antalya, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Residential complex with three swimming pools, spa and sports areas, Deşemealtı, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with three swimming pools, spa and sports areas, Deşemealtı, Antalya, Turkey
Dosemealti, Turkey
from
$215,984
The complex was built for a quiet, peaceful life in the city, away from the hustle and bustle. It has 488 flats located in 11 residential buildings. The total area of the project is 45,210 m2, with landscaping taking up 80% of that area. There is also a pond and various recreational faciliti…
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