Residential complex New gated residence with swimming pools, Aksu, Turkey

-This new superb property in Alanya with attractive price and payment terms. New superb property in Oba, Alanya close to shops and amenitiesthis New property in Alanya located in Oba, which is the most popular residential area, just 200 meters from the new highway. You can find many social …
We offer a modern and quality villa with a swimming pool, a garden, a parking, balconies and a terrace.
Completion - May, 2023.
Features of the flats
The house includes 4 bedrooms, a living room, an open-plan kitchen, 4 bathrooms, a dressing room, a sauna and a Turkish bath, a cellar.
Faci…
New built Apartments for sale in Alanya are located in Kestel. Kestel neighborhood is a newly developed area with a high-quality residential complex. The state university of Alanya situated in Kestel with the department of Architect, engineering and business. New Apartments in Kestel, Alanya…