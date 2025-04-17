  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Aksu
  4. Residential complex New gated residence with swimming pools, Aksu, Turkey

Residential complex New gated residence with swimming pools, Aksu, Turkey

Aksu, Turkey
from
$110,331
07/05/2025
$110,052
14/04/2025
$109,559
13/04/2025
$109,623
12/04/2025
$110,032
11/04/2025
$112,518
10/04/2025
$112,977
09/04/2025
$113,544
08/04/2025
$113,474
06/04/2025
$113,541
05/04/2025
$112,507
04/04/2025
$114,009
03/04/2025
$115,273
02/04/2025
$115,032
01/04/2025
$114,770
30/03/2025
$114,420
29/03/2025
$115,274
28/03/2025
$115,695
27/03/2025
$115,289
26/03/2025
$115,217
25/03/2025
$114,822
;
11
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 13298
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2345075
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 07/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Aksu

About the complex

The residence features a parking, swimming pools for children and adults, a lounge area, around-the-clock video surveillance, security and concierge service.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Video intercom
  • Air conditioning in the living room
  • Built-in kitchen appliances (stove, hood, oven)
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located near a vibrant boulevard.

Location on the map

Aksu, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and a panoramic view, Istanbul, Turkey
Buyukcekmece, Turkey
from
$1,76M
Residential quarter Excellent luxury apartments in Oba, Alanya
Oba, Turkey
from
$197,530
Residential quarter 4-bedroom apartment in Alanya Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$244,510
Residential complex New low-rise residence with swimming pools, Istanbul, Turkey
Uskudar, Turkey
from
$1,74M
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and spa centers on the first sea line, Alanya, Turkey
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$499,008
You are viewing
Residential complex New gated residence with swimming pools, Aksu, Turkey
Aksu, Turkey
from
$110,331
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Property in Alanya in the most prestigious area
Residential quarter Property in Alanya in the most prestigious area
Oba, Turkey
from
$134,534
-This new superb property in Alanya with attractive price and payment terms. New superb property in Oba, Alanya close to shops and amenitiesthis New property in Alanya located in Oba, which is the most popular residential area, just 200 meters from the new highway. You can find  many social …
Agency
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex New villa with a garden and a swimming pool close to the beach and the golf course, Kadriye, Turkey
Residential complex New villa with a garden and a swimming pool close to the beach and the golf course, Kadriye, Turkey
Serik, Turkey
from
$680,466
We offer a modern and quality villa with a swimming pool, a garden, a parking, balconies and a terrace. Completion - May, 2023. Features of the flats The house includes 4 bedrooms, a living room, an open-plan kitchen, 4 bathrooms, a dressing room, a sauna and a Turkish bath, a cellar. Faci…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential quarter New Apartments and Penthouses in Alanya Kestel
Residential quarter New Apartments and Penthouses in Alanya Kestel
Yaylalı, Turkey
from
$149,482
New built Apartments for sale in Alanya are located in Kestel. Kestel neighborhood is a newly developed area with a high-quality residential complex. The state university of Alanya situated in Kestel with the department of Architect, engineering and business. New Apartments in Kestel, Alanya…
Agency
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Turkey
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
17.04.2025
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
09.10.2024
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
18.09.2024
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
09.09.2024
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
How to Turn a Historic Building in Turkey Into a Popular Café: an Interview with an Entrepreneur From Alanya
05.07.2024
How to Turn a Historic Building in Turkey Into a Popular Café: an Interview with an Entrepreneur From Alanya
How to Bring your Turn Pet into Turkey: A Comprehensive Guide
03.07.2024
How to Bring your Turn Pet into Turkey: A Comprehensive Guide
How to Get the Coveted Residence Permit in Turkey and Reduce the Risks of Refusal: Advice From a Lawyer
04.06.2024
How to Get the Coveted Residence Permit in Turkey and Reduce the Risks of Refusal: Advice From a Lawyer
Show all publications