  2. Turkey
  3. Bodrum
  Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool at 150 meters from the beach, Bodrum, Turkey

Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool at 150 meters from the beach, Bodrum, Turkey

Bodrum, Turkey
from
$410,571
;
14
ID: 14433
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2347560
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 19/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Aegean Region
  • Town
    Bodrum

About the complex

We offer apartments with parking spaces.

The flats on the ground floor have private gardens.

The residence features a communal swimming pool of 270 m2.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Air conditioning
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located at 150 meters from the beach.

Location on the map

Bodrum, Turkey

