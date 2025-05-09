Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool at 150 meters from the beach, Bodrum, Turkey

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Asian side - Kadikoy
This project is built on an area of 26,000 M2 and in two phases, each phase consisting of 3 blocks of 24 floors. The first phase of the project will be ready for delivery in June 2023, and one to four bedroom units are available.
This project with full social fac…
Siltas Panorama is designed to give you the life you always wanted but had to push it to the backgrounds, the life you yearn.
It opens a door to your dream, an island viewed, winter garden with it’s modern and green, hard-labored for a detailed ideal living space, very large 2+1, 3+1, 4+1 an…
Why this property؟
It is on Basin Express Road, the backbone of investments in Istanbul.
Metro stations are located on both sides of the compound from the north and south.
It is an investment opportunity next to Ataturk International Airport and the World Trade Center.
It is an integrated c…