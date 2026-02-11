  1. Realting.com
New Apartments in Mezitli, Turkey

Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, 350 metres to the sea, Mezitli, Mersin, Turkey
Kuzucubelen, Turkey
from
$87,393
There are 340 flats in 3 blocks with 14 floors. Flats with 1-2 bedrooms. Residential complex 3 minutes walk from the sea, with gardens and recreation areas. Instalment payment with a down payment of 50%. Location and nearby infrastructure Mezitli district, Teje neighbourhood. Distance to th…
TRANIO
Apartment building Sea View Ready-to-Move Apartments in Tece, Mersin
Mezitli, Turkey
from
$92,805
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 15
New Apartments with Unique Sea Views Just 200 m from the Beach in Tece, Mersin Apartments for sale in Mersin are located in Tece, only 200 m from the beach, within a stylish residential complex consisting of two blocks. Known as the pearl of the Mediterranean, Mersin has become one of Turkey…
TEKCE Real Estate
Residential complex Apartments in the SPA complex Aqua Marin, 300 meters from the sea.
Mezitli, Turkey
from
$52,405
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Apartments - cheaper than similar apartments from the developer by 18,000 EUR. ► One-bedroom apartments (1 + 1) on the 2nd floor - 45,000 EUR from the developer 63,000 EUR ► Two-bedroom apartments (2 + 1) on the 5th floor - 76,000 EUR with a sea view from the developer 91,000 EUR. Our…
Smart Home
Apartment building kvartiry v 300 m ot morya Turciya Mersin
Mezitli, Turkey
from
$41,116
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 13
Area 32–47 m²
13 real estate properties 13
The complex consists of 1 block on 13 floors, 300 m to the sea Turkey, Mersin End of construction: 12/30/2025 Apartments 1 + 0, area 32 m2, 1 + 1, area 47m2 Price 1 + 0 from 36000 euros, 1 + 1 from 49000 euros Installment without interest until 06/30/2025, down payment 50% Price from th…
RealtGo
Residential complex Apartments in the complex in Emerald Elegance, 550 meters from the sea.
Mezitli, Turkey
from
$56,481
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Video of the apartments and the construction progress will be sent upon request! Offer from our company - 20% discount on apartments in this project! The residential complex offers modern comfort and amenities in the picturesque Tomuk area. The complex is located on an area of ​​3.9…
Smart Home
Residential complex LAVINYA ASTORIA
Mezitli, Turkey
from
$62,816
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 15
New building in Mersin, Mezitli Two blocks on 14 floors Apartments 1 + 1 and 2 + 1 Area 1 + 1 - 58 m2 gross Area 2 + 1 - 70 m2 gross Started construction - 01/30/2023 End of construction - 12/30/2024 Distance to the sea - 1300 meters Price 1 + 1 from 55.000 euros Price 2 + 1 from 80…
RealtGo
Residential complex Luxury apartments in the centre of Mezitli district, Mersin, Turkey
Kuzucubelen, Turkey
from
$337,921
A project consisting of 2 blocks. The project has flats with 5 bedrooms. Residential complex in 10 minutes walk from the sea, with recreation areas. Possible 50% prepayment and instalments for 12 months
TRANIO
Residential complex New residence with large gardens and a swimming pool, Mersin, Turkey
Kuzucubelen, Turkey
from
$348,194
We offer spacious and comfortable apartments. The residence features large gardens and citrus groves, a swimming pool and sports grounds, a mini golf course, a pet park, around-the-clock security, a kids' playground, a cinema, a fitness center. Completion - December, 2024. Location and near…
TRANIO
Apartment building Sea View Ready-to-Move Apartments in Tece, Mersin
Mezitli, Turkey
from
$128,047
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 15
New Apartments with Unique Sea Views Just 200 m from the Beach in Tece, Mersin Apartments for sale in Mersin are located in Tece, only 200 m from the beach, within a stylish residential complex consisting of two blocks. Known as the pearl of the Mediterranean, Mersin has become one of Turkey…
TEKCE Real Estate
Residential complex Residential complex with fitness room, sauna, swimming pool, 600 metres to the sea, Mezitli, Mersin, Turkey
Kuzucubelen, Turkey
from
$80,402
Project consisting of 3 blocks. The project has flats with 1-2 bedrooms. Residential complex in 2 minutes walk from the sea, with gazebos and recreation areas, including sauna and hammam. Possible 50% prepayment and instalments for 12 months. Location and nearby infrastructure Mezitli distr…
TRANIO
Residential complex Concept
Mezitli, Turkey
from
$77,837
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 14
premium project “Concept”, Tedge area. Apartments 1+1 and 2+1 The first payment is 50%, with an installment plan in Russian rubles for 15 months. completion of construction: 06/30/2025 General general Characteristics: The central heating system - warm floor uses blocks with inc…
INCOME MERSIN
Residential complex Soli Star
Mezitli, Turkey
from
$60,550
The year of construction 2022
Number of floors 14
LCD: Soli Star. Address: Turkey ,. Mersin, Mister Soli. Investment project in the Mezitli region (Soli), 600 m. of the Mediterranean Sea. In the 1 block complex, the house is gasified. Mersin Marina is only 15 minutes away. by public transport. College is only 25 minutes away. by publ…
ILKEM YAPI
Residential complex ILKEM DIAMOND
Mezitli, Turkey
from
$188,799
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 18
Area 245 m²
1 real estate property 1
NEW PROJECT by ILKEM YAPI - LCD ILKEM DİAMOND ? ▪ Ľ Address: Turkey, Mersin, Mezitli ( city center ) ▪ Ľ Start of construction: 2022 ▪ Ľ End of construction: May 2024 ▪ Ľ Number of blocks: 2 ▪ Ľ Block A floors: 18 ▪ Ľ Block B floors: 18 ▪ ĽAll apartments are planned: 5 + 1 ▪ Ľ Number…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 5 rooms
245.0
230,000
ILKEM YAPI
Residential complex PACIFIC
Mezitli, Turkey
from
$197,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 20
Area 230 m²
1 real estate property 1
ILKEM PACIFIC CONSCIOUS OF THE CONSTRUCTION – DECEMBER 2023 Country: Turkey Province: Mersin City: Mersin Area: Mezitli Microdistrict: Yeni Mahale Distance to the sea: 1900 m Distance to the beach: 2500 m Distance to the track: 1100 m PLANNING Number of blocks: 1 Number of floors…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 4 rooms
230.0
230,000
ILKEM YAPI
