  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Istanbul Umraniye Apartment Compound

Istanbul Umraniye Apartment Compound

Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€217,241
;
22
Leave a request
Show contacts
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Why this property؟ Living in the heart of the picturesque nature, in an urban area with many of the city's most beautiful parks. A project with a high investment value; It is in a vital area adjacent to the financial and business centers. It is within a privileged location next to bridges and land, sea, and air transport lines in Istanbul. It is an apartment compound with luxurious specifications, rich in facilities and services that complement the luxury of living. The project is under construction, with flexible payment plans, with a ready title deed that complies with the conditions of Turkish citizenship.
New building location
Marmara Region, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Apartamenty na stadii stroitelstva v Kargydzhake Alanya
Avanos, Turkey
from
€170,000
Residential quarter Cozy modern apartment in Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€119,000
Residential complex Beachfront residential complex with shopping center and infrastructure, Mahmutlar, Turkey
Yaylali, Turkey
from
€269,500
Residential complex Project in Alanya-Antalya Location
Antalya, Turkey
from
€115,000
Residential complex Vidovye apartamenty - rayon Beylikdyuzyu Stambul
Avanos, Turkey
from
€347,000
You are viewing
Istanbul Umraniye Apartment Compound
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€217,241
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Call
Other complexes
Residential complex VELIKOLEPNYY PROEKT V STAMBULE
Residential complex VELIKOLEPNYY PROEKT V STAMBULE
Beylikduezue, Turkey
from
€181,271
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 10
Modern residence with a high level of comfort and convenience This project is ideal for experiencing comfort and luxury at the same time. It is located on the western side of Istanbul, where Beilikjujuju is meeting with Esenyurt. The project offers modern and comfortable rooms with many first-class amenities.   High return on investment Located in one of the thriving real estate areas. Near the 2 main highways in Istanbul A wide range of services modern interior / exterior architecture   Basketball business room cafe cinema fitness Football lounge cafe massage room music room observation deck party room pet park Pilates playground pool restaurant rooftop terrace spa tennis court footpath   Medicana International Istanbul - 2 km Acıbadem Beylikdüzü Surgical Medical Center - 4 km Medilife Beilikjujuju Hospital - 4 km Beilikjuzu Colon Hospital - 4.5 km Private Hospital Medilife Beylikdüzü - 8 km
Agency
Mehal Group
Leave a request
Apartment building 3+1 Apartmen in İzmir/ Gaziemir
Apartment building 3+1 Apartmen in İzmir/ Gaziemir
Irmak Mahallesi, Turkey
from
€167,000
Finishing options Finished
1 property 1
The flat is located in a family house located in a good residential area of ​​Gaziemir, Izmir. Close to schools, kindergartens, hospitals, shopping malls and more. Ideal for a family with children. 1st floor of a 4-storey building. -4 rooms -1 living room and 3 bedrooms -master bedroom bathroom - cellar -2 large balconies -All windows are barred. -Parking -Concierge - Also, there are security cameras at the entrance. Green space in residential complex
Agency
Startkey Vizyon Gayrimenkul
Leave a request
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Startkey Vizyon Gayrimenkul
Languages
English
Residential complex Tropicana Complex
Residential complex Tropicana Complex
Didim, Turkey
from
€235,000
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 3
Amazing Sea View Duplex For Sale in Akbuk – Stunning Second Home in Turkey Stunning Sea View Duplex For Sale in Akbuk – 4 bedroom duplex apartment for sale on a beautiful complex in Akbuk. Akbuk continues to be the rising star of the real estate market every day in the Didim region with its air, sea, beach, Akbuk Harbor and planned settlement system. It is the place preferred by those who want to listen to the silence of green and blue in popular places such as Sapli Ada, Sahte Cennet and Kazikli Bay. Akbuk is a home for popular hotels, resorts, bars, restaurants and equipped beach activities. Located on the ridge of Akbuk hills in an exclusive complex with panoramic sea views. You will be able to live a peaceful and safe life with your family away from the crowds of the city with full sea and nature views. Ideal both for a holiday hoem or yearround home.  In this region, which preserves its naturalness with less construction, you will have the opportunity to live in a healthy way with its pine forests and mountain scenery and plenty of oxygenated air. When you enter the perfect 4-bedroom apartment, the long corridor and the glossy gray floor tiles welcome you. There is a luxurious and stylishly designed family bathroom with shower cabinets, floor and wall ceramics, shower cabin, prepared with quality materials and first-class workmanship.  Across the long corridor there is a open plan lounge and kitchen. The L shape kitchen area is on right side of the spacious lounge.  The large sliding doors of the living room open to a very good sized balcony with stunning sea and pool view. You can easily create an area where you can eat and sunbathe on the balcony. On this floor you will find a good size large bedroom as well. At the grouund floor you will find 3 large bedrooms all double size and another family bathroom. The master bedroom has access to large balcony again with stunning sea and pool view. The complex has a large shared swimming pool, huge communal sunbathing terrace, large communual garden, 24/7 CCTV. It is 2km to beach and town center. The spacious stunning duplex apartment is offered to real estate market fully furnished and ready to move in. We can provide a subsidised Inspection Trip for anyone who is seriously interested in purchassing a property within the regions we sell properties… With a wonderful climate, hospitable people and fabulous properties, Turkey has to be your first choice for your home in the sun. Although you can view the properties in the through our internet site and information packs, nothing can be compared to seeing the quality and lifestyle that you are buying into. Generally speaking, the Inspection Trip are for 3 or 4 days which is usually long enough for one of our dedicated advisors will guide you through the whole process, from viewing the properties to assisting you with the legalities. We will be there to greet you from the airport until you leave. Your inspection trips are fully escorted and we pride ourselves on looking after our clients. To see what this country has to offer you, book your inspection trip through one of our advisors. TO ARRANGE A VIEWING OF THIS PROPERTY AND OTHER SIMILAR PROPERTY OPTIONS, CALL US NOW  ABOUT AKBUK Akbuk is one of the hidden gems of Turkey, located on the south west coast of the Aegean. The town is perfectly located in a beautiful bay surrounded by protected pine forests and olive groves. Akbuk is a small town which has continued to develop due to careful planning and has got an amazing bay where you can listen to the silence and watch the sunset. Its Just a 20 minute drive from well know holiday resort Altinkum, and under 90 minutes from Bodrum Airport. Akbuk is also have the highest oxygen ratio and lowest humidity rate in Turkey. This would make Akbuk the perfect location for buying property for people suffering from health problems such as Asthma, Rheumatism & Diabetes. As the doctor's recommend tol ive in Akbuk area. The sea and mountain views surrounding Akbuk are breathtaking and the sea breezes and soft sandy beaches are perfect for a hot summer's day. Combined with the local cuisine available and the never failing hospitality from the locals, Akbuk will leave a lasting impression on those who visit. NEARBY ATTRACTIONS Boat trips, snorkelling, diving, Fishing, Horse riding, water park and water sports. LOCAL FACILITIES Banking/cashpoints, Doctors, chemist, supermarkets. Local Pazar supplying fresh produce. Internet cafe, restaurants, bars and cafes. Beach clubs for your relaxation. Marina, car hire and many more amenities. Reliable taxi service. Frequent inexpensive local bus service. SIGHT SEEING Temple of Apollo Miletus ancient city House of Virgin Mery Ephesus TO ARRANGE A VIEWING OF THIS PROPERTY AND OTHER SIMILAR PROPERTY OPTIONS, CALL US NOW
Developer
Polat Group
Leave a request
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
Polat Group
Languages
English
Realting.com
Go