Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartments in Yekta Alara Park complex.

Furnished one-bedroom apartment (1+1), 70 m2.

Yekta Alara Park is the largest premium residential complex in which rich infrastructure and eco-design are successfully intertwined.

Yekta Alara Park consists of three 12-storey buildings, built according to an individual project, using the most modern technology to date - a monolithic frame with two-layer external walls "monolith + facing plaster".

Near the complex there are many cafes, restaurants, shops, supermarkets, parks with playgrounds, there are bank branches and ATMs, a post office, medical care points. Food and clothing markets are held four times a week.

Infrastructure:

Landscaped garden

Large outdoor swimming pool

Children's pool

BBQ area

Heated indoor pool

Fitness center

SPA area

Turkish bath (hammam)

Roman steam room

Finnish sauna

Massage room and Relax room

Games area and slot machines

Table tennis and billiards

Children's playroom

24/7 security

