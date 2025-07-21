  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Alanya
  4. Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartments in Yekta Alara Park complex.

Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartments in Yekta Alara Park complex.

Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$135,323
10
Address
Params
Description
Media
ID: 27152
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 24/07/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Alanya
  • Village
    Mahmutlar

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

We will send you a photo of the apartment upon request!

Furnished one-bedroom apartment (1+1), 70 m2.

Yekta Alara Park is the largest premium residential complex in which rich infrastructure and eco-design are successfully intertwined.

Yekta Alara Park consists of three 12-storey buildings, built according to an individual project, using the most modern technology to date - a monolithic frame with two-layer external walls "monolith + facing plaster".

Near the complex there are many cafes, restaurants, shops, supermarkets, parks with playgrounds, there are bank branches and ATMs, a post office, medical care points. Food and clothing markets are held four times a week.

Infrastructure:

  • Landscaped garden
  • Large outdoor swimming pool
  • Children's pool
  • BBQ area
  • Heated indoor pool
  • Fitness center
  • SPA area
  • Turkish bath (hammam)
  • Roman steam room
  • Finnish sauna
  • Massage room and Relax room
  • Games area and slot machines
  • Table tennis and billiards
  • Children's playroom
  • 24/7 security

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.

Location on the map

Mahmutlar, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
You are viewing
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back
Other complexes
Realting.com
Go
