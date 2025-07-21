Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartments in Yekta Alara Park complex.

We will send you a photo of the apartment upon request!
Furnished one-bedroom apartment (1+1), 70 m2.
Yekta Alara Park is the largest premium residential complex in which rich infrastructure and eco-design are successfully intertwined.
Yekta Alara Park consists of three 12-storey buildings, built according to an individual project, using the most modern technology to date - a monolithic frame with two-layer external walls "monolith + facing plaster".
Near the complex there are many cafes, restaurants, shops, supermarkets, parks with playgrounds, there are bank branches and ATMs, a post office, medical care points. Food and clothing markets are held four times a week.
Infrastructure:
