Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a water park, Kusadasi, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a water park, Kusadasi, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a water park, Kusadasi, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a water park, Kusadasi, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a water park, Kusadasi, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a water park, Kusadasi, Turkey
Kusadasi, Turkey
from
$301,216
We offer functional and comfortable apartments with balconies and views of the golf course. The residence features walking paths, swimming pools, a kids' playground and sports grounds, a water park, a bar and a restaurant. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located close to …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Sunshine Complex
Residential complex Sunshine Complex
Residential complex Sunshine Complex
Residential complex Sunshine Complex
Residential complex Sunshine Complex
Show all Residential complex Sunshine Complex
Residential complex Sunshine Complex
Didim, Turkey
from
$192,555
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 4
4-Bedroom Fully Furnished Duplex Apartment - Ideal both for a holiday home or Investment in Didim Turkey. 4-bedroom duplex in a perfect complex, ready to live, in Didim Efeler Mahallesi. Value for money properties in Didim Turkey. Close to all amenities. Didim is one of the holiday cen…
Developer
Polat Group
Leave a request
Residential complex Marina Complex
Residential complex Marina Complex
Residential complex Marina Complex
Residential complex Marina Complex
Residential complex Marina Complex
Show all Residential complex Marina Complex
Residential complex Marina Complex
Didim, Turkey
from
$100,817
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 3
2-bedroom sea view apartment for sale in Didim with a bargain price tag. Set in a modern complex with a shared pool and ample local amenities. Ideal Didim property investment. 2-bedroom furnished apartment in Didim for sale, located in a lovely modern complex 1.6km to the centre of Didim Tow…
Developer
Polat Group
Leave a request
OneOne
Residential complex Sun Complex
Residential complex Sun Complex
Residential complex Sun Complex
Residential complex Sun Complex
Residential complex Sun Complex
Show all Residential complex Sun Complex
Residential complex Sun Complex
Didim, Turkey
from
$197,659
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 3
4-Bedroom Fully Furnished Duplex Apartment- 600m to the Beach in Didim.  Didim, which was a small peninsula of the Aegean Sea, was a small fishing village in the past and has become a big holiday town day by day with its peaceful, traditional and fun nightlife with a lively atmosphere. …
Developer
Polat Group
Leave a request
Residential quarter Pine Apartments
Residential quarter Pine Apartments
Residential quarter Pine Apartments
Residential quarter Pine Apartments
Residential quarter Pine Apartments
Show all Residential quarter Pine Apartments
Residential quarter Pine Apartments
Didim, Turkey
from
$144,558
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 3
Bargain 3 bedroom apartment for sale in Altinkum the beautiful Aegean coastline in western Turkey, a short distance from the popular resort Altinkum is only 1 km. Ideal family beach holiday home for sale in Altinkum, Didim. Altinkum has a good beach, plenty of activities and interesting a…
Developer
Polat Group
Leave a request
Residential complex Tropicana Complex
Residential complex Tropicana Complex
Residential complex Tropicana Complex
Residential complex Tropicana Complex
Residential complex Tropicana Complex
Show all Residential complex Tropicana Complex
Residential complex Tropicana Complex
Akbuk, Turkey
from
$250,709
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 3
Amazing Sea View Duplex For Sale in Akbuk – Stunning Second Home in Turkey Stunning Sea View Duplex For Sale in Akbuk – 4 bedroom duplex apartment for sale on a beautiful complex in Akbuk. Akbuk continues to be the rising star of the real estate market every day in the Didim region wit…
Developer
Polat Group
Leave a request
Residential quarter Sunflower Complex
Residential quarter Sunflower Complex
Residential quarter Sunflower Complex
Residential quarter Sunflower Complex
Residential quarter Sunflower Complex
Show all Residential quarter Sunflower Complex
Residential quarter Sunflower Complex
Didim, Turkey
from
$170,696
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 3
2 Bedroom modern and luxury fully furnished duplex apartment on a complex with a large shared swimming pool, close to all amenities. Open pazaar, super markets, hospital, council office are on 5 minutes walk away. Freehold title deed. Value for money property... Ideal both for a holiday h…
Developer
Polat Group
Leave a request
Residential quarter Bodrum Residence
Residential quarter Bodrum Residence
Residential quarter Bodrum Residence
Residential quarter Bodrum Residence
Residential quarter Bodrum Residence
Show all Residential quarter Bodrum Residence
Residential quarter Bodrum Residence
Didim, Turkey
from
$800,136
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Magnificent apartment project in Ortakent, surrounded by the fascinating beauties of Bodrum. A luxurious and comfortable life in Bodrum. It is within walking distance to the shopping centre, public hospital, pharmacy, medical center, school, market, street market and bazaar. There are apa…
Developer
Polat Group
Leave a request
Residential quarter Center Apartments
Residential quarter Center Apartments
Residential quarter Center Apartments
Residential quarter Center Apartments
Residential quarter Center Apartments
Show all Residential quarter Center Apartments
Residential quarter Center Apartments
Didim, Turkey
from
$124,821
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 3
Brand New Modern Apartment For Sale in Didim – Affordable 2-Bed For Sale in Altinkum Luxurious and modern 2-bedroom apartment for sale in Didim. 2 bedroom apartment in a great location in Didim, in the center of Didim and within walking distance to all local amenities, shops, markets, bar…
Developer
Polat Group
Leave a request
Residential complex Mavisehir Villa
Residential complex Mavisehir Villa
Residential complex Mavisehir Villa
Residential complex Mavisehir Villa
Residential complex Mavisehir Villa
Show all Residential complex Mavisehir Villa
Residential complex Mavisehir Villa
Didim, Turkey
from
$283,133
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 3
Key Ready Modern 4-Bed Semi-detached Villa – Holiday Home in Turkey Brand new modern and luxury 4 bedroom semi-detached villa with private pool in Mavisehir Didim. This newly completed 4 bedroom villa is located very close to the sea and within walking distance to the Mavisehir market pla…
Developer
Polat Group
Leave a request
Residential complex Mayfair Complex
Residential complex Mayfair Complex
Residential complex Mayfair Complex
Residential complex Mayfair Complex
Residential complex Mayfair Complex
Show all Residential complex Mayfair Complex
Residential complex Mayfair Complex
Didim, Turkey
from
$101,500
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Affordable Holiday Home in Turkey-2-Bedroom Duplex Apartment For Sale in Didim Affordable 2 bedroom duplex apartment for sale in Didim Turkey. This investment property where you can get your money’;s worth in a special complex concept close to Mavisehir. We offer 2 bedroom duplex apartmen…
Developer
Polat Group
Leave a request
Residential complex Apollon Holiday Village
Residential complex Apollon Holiday Village
Residential complex Apollon Holiday Village
Residential complex Apollon Holiday Village
Residential complex Apollon Holiday Village
Show all Residential complex Apollon Holiday Village
Residential complex Apollon Holiday Village
Didim, Turkey
from
$112,348
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 3
Affordable 3-Bedroom Duplex Apartment in Didim-Ready To Move in 2nd Home in Turkey Affordable 3 bed duplex apartment for sale in Didim Turkey. This investment property, where you can get your money’;s worth in Mavisehir in the compex  concept like a 5-star hotel. We are offering a 3-bedro…
Developer
Polat Group
Leave a request
Residential quarter Olive Grove Complex
Residential quarter Olive Grove Complex
Residential quarter Olive Grove Complex
Residential quarter Olive Grove Complex
Residential quarter Olive Grove Complex
Show all Residential quarter Olive Grove Complex
Residential quarter Olive Grove Complex
Didim, Turkey
from
$155,114
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 3
3-Bedroom Fully Furnished Apartment- Holiday Home For Sale in Altinkum Turkey this affordably priced apartment for sale in Didim, located a short distance from the centre of the cosmopoleitan Didim Altinkum in southwestern Turkey, 2,5km from the well-known 3rd beach and a short distance f…
Developer
Polat Group
Leave a request
Residential quarter Aydin Apartments
Residential quarter Aydin Apartments
Residential quarter Aydin Apartments
Residential quarter Aydin Apartments
Residential quarter Aydin Apartments
Show all Residential quarter Aydin Apartments
Residential quarter Aydin Apartments
Nazilli, Turkey
from
$41,607
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 3
Affordable Modern 1 and 2-Bed Apartment For Sale in Aydin with Guaranteed Rent Income – Bargain Investment Property in Turkey.  Affordable Investment Property with Rental Income… Stunning Aydin Properties For Sale – Luxury Aegean Apartments With City Views. Rent guaranteed apartments in c…
Developer
Polat Group
Leave a request
Residential complex Sea View Residance
Residential complex Sea View Residance
Residential complex Sea View Residance
Residential complex Sea View Residance
Residential complex Sea View Residance
Show all Residential complex Sea View Residance
Residential complex Sea View Residance
Didim, Turkey
from
$466,746
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 3
Sea View 3-Bedroom Duplex Apartment For Sale in Altinkum-Family Holiday Home in Didim Ideal real estate investment for those who want to live in private luxury with 3 bedrooms duplex in Didim Altinkum. It is within walking distance to the Altinkum beach, market, cafe, restaurant and stree…
Developer
Polat Group
Leave a request
Residential complex Moonlight Complex
Residential complex Moonlight Complex
Residential complex Moonlight Complex
Residential complex Moonlight Complex
Residential complex Moonlight Complex
Show all Residential complex Moonlight Complex
Residential complex Moonlight Complex
Didim, Turkey
from
$112,019
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 3
Bargain 3 bedroom, fully furnished duplex apartment is for sale with an open plan kitchen and 2 fully fitted  family bathroom, it is located in the popular and developing area of ​​the Efeler area.  The bedrooms are spacious and bright, with neutral tones throughout. The communal swimming po…
Developer
Polat Group
Leave a request
Residential quarter City Point Residence
Residential quarter City Point Residence
Residential quarter City Point Residence
Residential quarter City Point Residence
Residential quarter City Point Residence
Show all Residential quarter City Point Residence
Residential quarter City Point Residence
Didim, Turkey
from
$84,814
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 3
Luxury development of 1-bed apartment in Didim for sale in the small though very popular holiday resort of Altinkum. Modern 1 bedroom apartment in Altinkum with nature views at bargain prices. Didim investment. The complex has shared swimming pool and garden. Altinkum has a good beach, pl…
Developer
Polat Group
Leave a request
Residential quarter Polat Life Complex
Residential quarter Polat Life Complex
Residential quarter Polat Life Complex
Residential quarter Polat Life Complex
Residential quarter Polat Life Complex
Show all Residential quarter Polat Life Complex
Residential quarter Polat Life Complex
Didim, Turkey
from
$149,359
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 3
Brand new Modern 2 Bed Apartment For Sale in Didim – Great Site Facilities We at Turkish Home Office are delighted to present the Polat Life Complex which is our own development located in Didim near Marina Road. Brand new, modern and luxury 2 bedroom with fully furnished apartment ove…
Developer
Polat Group
Leave a request
Residential complex Seahorse Residence
Residential complex Seahorse Residence
Residential complex Seahorse Residence
Residential complex Seahorse Residence
Residential complex Seahorse Residence
Show all Residential complex Seahorse Residence
Residential complex Seahorse Residence
Didim, Turkey
from
$181,364
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 3
2-Bed Holiday Home For Sale in Yesilkent- High Rent Income in Didim 2-bedroom apartment with shared swimming pool in a private complex in Yesilkent– 2nd Home in Turkey. Beautiful 2nd home in Didim Turkey.  Spacious apartment for sale in Didim, found very centrally in beautiful Yesilkent a…
Developer
Polat Group
Leave a request
Residential complex Mutlu Apartments
Residential complex Mutlu Apartments
Residential complex Mutlu Apartments
Residential complex Mutlu Apartments
Residential complex Mutlu Apartments
Show all Residential complex Mutlu Apartments
Residential complex Mutlu Apartments
Didim, Turkey
from
$118,528
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 3
2-Bedroom Modern Apartment For Sale in Altinkum-Ready To Move in Holiday Home in Turkey Didim is one of the holiday centers located on the long coastline of the Aegean region, known for its many award-winning beaches and combining many natural beauties. Those who want to have a holiday in…
Developer
Polat Group
Leave a request
Residential complex Lifecity Complex
Residential complex Lifecity Complex
Residential complex Lifecity Complex
Residential complex Lifecity Complex
Residential complex Lifecity Complex
Show all Residential complex Lifecity Complex
Residential complex Lifecity Complex
Didim, Turkey
from
$125,540
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 3
2-Bed Apartment in Complex For Sale in Altinkum-Ideal both for holiday home or Investment in Didim Turkey..  This affordable 2 bedroom middle floor apartment for sale is located in a beautiful complex in Didim on the Aegean coastline in western Turkey, a short distance from the popular re…
Developer
Polat Group
Leave a request
Residential complex Sierra Vista Residence
Residential complex Sierra Vista Residence
Residential complex Sierra Vista Residence
Residential complex Sierra Vista Residence
Residential complex Sierra Vista Residence
Show all Residential complex Sierra Vista Residence
Residential complex Sierra Vista Residence
Didim, Turkey
from
$63,477
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 12
AFFORDABLE HOLIDAY HOME- Key Ready Investment City Centre Apartment in Aydin Turkey high-end investment apartments situated only 1 hour drive away to Kusadasi, city centre for sale. Key Ready Investment City Centre Apartment near Kusadasi – Turkey high-end investment apartments situated o…
Developer
Polat Group
Leave a request
Residential complex Royal Marina Complex
Residential complex Royal Marina Complex
Residential complex Royal Marina Complex
Residential complex Royal Marina Complex
Residential complex Royal Marina Complex
Show all Residential complex Royal Marina Complex
Residential complex Royal Marina Complex
Didim, Turkey
from
$192,033
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 3
Family holiday home for sale in Didim. The 2 bedroom duplex  apartment is situated in one of Altinkum’;s most popular complexes, all walled and gated for privacy and security, with great on-site facilities that include a large shared swimming pool, a shallow children’;s section, separated vi…
Developer
Polat Group
Leave a request
Residential complex Clower Complex
Residential complex Clower Complex
Residential complex Clower Complex
Residential complex Clower Complex
Residential complex Clower Complex
Show all Residential complex Clower Complex
Residential complex Clower Complex
Didim, Turkey
from
$123,221
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 3
Bargain 3 bedroom duplex apartment for sale in Didim the beautiful Aegean coastline in western Turkey, a short distance from the popular resort Altinkum is only 3 km. Ideal family beach holiday home or buy-to-let investment in Altinkum, Didim. Altinkum has a good beach, plenty of activiti…
Developer
Polat Group
Leave a request
Residential complex Sedef Apartments
Residential complex Sedef Apartments
Residential complex Sedef Apartments
Residential complex Sedef Apartments
Residential complex Sedef Apartments
Show all Residential complex Sedef Apartments
Residential complex Sedef Apartments
Didim, Turkey
from
$144,024
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 3
Stunning Sea View 2-Bed Apartment 100m to the sea – Family Holiday Home in Didim 2-Bedroom  apartment ideal for nature lovers, with a stunning sea view and natural sights in Didim for sale. Part of a complex in Mavisehir with a shared swimming pool and ample outdoor space. You will be abl…
Developer
Polat Group
Leave a request
Residential quarter Ezgi Apartments
Residential quarter Ezgi Apartments
Residential quarter Ezgi Apartments
Residential quarter Ezgi Apartments
Residential quarter Ezgi Apartments
Show all Residential quarter Ezgi Apartments
Residential quarter Ezgi Apartments
Didim, Turkey
from
$144,416
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
2-Bedroom duplex apartment for sale on a  with fully furnished in Didim Turkey. Didim is one of the holiday centers located on the long coastline of the Aegean region, known for its many award-winning beaches and containing many natural beauties, Miletus Museum, Apollon Temple, Priene Anc…
Developer
Polat Group
Leave a request
Residential quarter Ekiz Complex
Residential quarter Ekiz Complex
Residential quarter Ekiz Complex
Residential quarter Ekiz Complex
Residential quarter Ekiz Complex
Show all Residential quarter Ekiz Complex
Residential quarter Ekiz Complex
Didim, Turkey
from
$158,960
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 3
Spacious 3 bedroom apartment for sale on complex with a large shared swimming pool, located in a central location in between Ege Street and Marina Road where you can find plenty of supermarkets, local shops, cafe and restaurant as well as an open pazaar.. It is also close to the minibus rout…
Developer
Polat Group
Leave a request
Residential complex Akbuk Sea View Complex
Residential complex Akbuk Sea View Complex
Residential complex Akbuk Sea View Complex
Residential complex Akbuk Sea View Complex
Residential complex Akbuk Sea View Complex
Show all Residential complex Akbuk Sea View Complex
Residential complex Akbuk Sea View Complex
Akbuk, Turkey
from
$125,355
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 3
Amazing Sea View Three Bed Duplex in Akbuk – Sea View Didim Property For Sale Three-bedroom sea-view duplex apartment in Didim for sale. Part of a desirable complex in Akbuk with pools and ample outdoor space. Ideal Didim property investment. Modern duplex apartment in Didim for sale. …
Developer
Polat Group
Leave a request
Residence Fener Villa
Residence Fener Villa
Residence Fener Villa
Residence Fener Villa
Residence Fener Villa
Show all Residence Fener Villa
Residence Fener Villa
Didim, Turkey
from
$169,095
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 3
Traditional 4-Bedroom Semi-Detached Villa For Sale in Didim-2nd Home in Didim this traditional 4-bedroom semi-detached villa in Didim for sale, peacefully located a short distance from traditional Didim town and the popular Altinkum beach resort on the southwestern coastline of Turkey. …
Developer
Polat Group
Leave a request
Residential quarter Merkez Apartment
Residential quarter Merkez Apartment
Residential quarter Merkez Apartment
Residential quarter Merkez Apartment
Residential quarter Merkez Apartment
Show all Residential quarter Merkez Apartment
Residential quarter Merkez Apartment
Didim, Turkey
from
$156,217
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 3
Affordable Holiday Home in Turkey-Spacious 2-Bed Apartment For Sale in Didim Luxury and modern 2 bedroom flat for sale in Didim. 2 bedroom apartment in a great location in Didim, in the center of Didim and within walking distance of all local amenities, shops, markets, bars and restaurant…
Developer
Polat Group
Leave a request
Residential quarter Meltem Complex
Residential quarter Meltem Complex
Residential quarter Meltem Complex
Residential quarter Meltem Complex
Residential quarter Meltem Complex
Show all Residential quarter Meltem Complex
Residential quarter Meltem Complex
Didim, Turkey
from
$144,024
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 3
Affordable Apartment In Altinkum For Sale – Didim Investment Property 850m To The Beach 2-bedroom traditional apartment for sale in Didim. Located 850m from the beach in Altinkum with a shared swimming pool. Ideal Didim investment property with a bargain price tag. This traditional 2-b…
Developer
Polat Group
Leave a request
