Residential complex Furnished apartments 1+1 and 2+1 in the Sea Pearl Sky complex near the sea.

Furnished apartments for sale in the Sea Pearl Sky complex

One bedroom (1+1) 52 m2 - 110,000 EUR

Two bedrooms (2+1) 100 m2 - 173,000 EUR

We present to your attention a completely new, exclusive project in the elite area of ​​Kestel, 700 meters from the sea. A high-level project - real estate that is ideal for living, relaxing and profitable investment

All apartments will be sold with full finishing, with an installed kitchen set with a granite countertop, equipped with a bathroom.

The residential complex consists of three 5-storey blocks.

Infrastructure:

Outdoor pool with slide

Children's pool

Indoor pool

Area for sun loungers

Garden

Children's playground

Sauna

Turkish bath

Fitness

Manager

