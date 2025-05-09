Residential complex Furnished apartments 1+1 and 2+1 in the Sea Pearl Sky complex near the sea.

Furnished apartments for sale in the Sea Pearl Sky complex
One bedroom (1+1) 52 m2 - 110,000 EUR
Two bedrooms (2+1) 100 m2 - 173,000 EUR
We present to your attention a completely new, exclusive project in the elite area of Kestel, 700 meters from the sea. A high-level project - real estate that is ideal for living, relaxing and profitable investment
All apartments will be sold with full finishing, with an installed kitchen set with a granite countertop, equipped with a bathroom.
The residential complex consists of three 5-storey blocks.
Infrastructure:
Outdoor pool with slide
Children's pool
Indoor pool
Area for sun loungers
Garden
Children's playground
Sauna
Turkish bath
Fitness
Manager
For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.