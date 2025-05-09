  1. Realting.com
  Furnished apartments 1+1 and 2+1 in the Sea Pearl Sky complex near the sea.

Residential complex Furnished apartments 1+1 and 2+1 in the Sea Pearl Sky complex near the sea.

Kestel, Turkey
$123,580
12
ID: 26223
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 29/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Alanya
  • Village
    Kestel

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Furnished apartments for sale in the Sea Pearl Sky complex

One bedroom (1+1) 52 m2 - 110,000 EUR
Two bedrooms (2+1) 100 m2 - 173,000 EUR

We present to your attention a completely new, exclusive project in the elite area of ​​Kestel, 700 meters from the sea. A high-level project - real estate that is ideal for living, relaxing and profitable investment

All apartments will be sold with full finishing, with an installed kitchen set with a granite countertop, equipped with a bathroom.

The residential complex consists of three 5-storey blocks.

Infrastructure:

Outdoor pool with slide
Children's pool
Indoor pool
Area for sun loungers
Garden
Children's playground
Sauna
Turkish bath
Fitness
Manager

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.

Location on the map

Kestel, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
