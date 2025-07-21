Residence Nordic Art 2

The new project of premium class NORDIC ART 2 is a new generation residential residence that combines all the features of resort and investment attractive luxury real estate.

Start of construction: October 2024.

End of construction: December 2026.

The unique location is the first coastline.

The complex is located in the largest and most developed area of Alanya - Mahmutlar. The first coastline from the south, the active street of Barbaros from the north, the main points of attraction within a radius of 300 meters - a modern shopping center, a farmers' market, popular cafes and restaurants, parks and playgrounds - all this creates value and uniqueness of this offer.

The residential complex consists of two 12-storey blocks, which are united by a total area of 4373 m2. The complex has 92 apartments and 4 commercial premises.

It is offered to choose the layout of apartments:

1+1 area of 57.5 m2,

2+1 area of 87 m2 and 93.5 m2,

2+1 duplicates with an area of 100-117 m2

4+1 duplicates with an area of 147-187 m2

Housing is sold with a finish of the premium class:

Panoramic glazing, double glazing, aluminum profile

Two-level ceilings with built-in lighting

Steel entrance doors with triple protection

Interior doors and kitchen set made of lacquered MDF

Floor covering - porcelain

Covering walls - washable paint

Countertop and kitchen apron made of natural stone

High-quality plumbing in bathrooms

Electrical floor heating in bathrooms

The infrastructure of common areas will make your life multifaceted, bright and comfortable:

Outdoor swimming pool

Heated indoor pool

Playground

Children's playroom

Sauna, Hamam and Roman steam room in the SPA zone

Open and covered parking

Tennis court

Generator

We offer a convenient payment plan with interest-free installments until December 15, 2026 with a down payment of 30%.

For detailed information, please contact us on the phone specified in the profile.