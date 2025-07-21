  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Alanya
  4. Residence Nordic Art 2

Residence Nordic Art 2

Mahmutlar, Turkey
Price on request
Payment with cryptocurrency
;
10 1
Leave a request
ID: 24534
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 03/09/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Alanya
  • Village
    Mahmutlar

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic brick
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    11

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Русский Русский

The new project of premium class NORDIC ART 2 is a new generation residential residence that combines all the features of resort and investment attractive luxury real estate.

Start of construction: October 2024.

End of construction: December 2026.

The unique location is the first coastline.

The complex is located in the largest and most developed area of Alanya - Mahmutlar. The first coastline from the south, the active street of Barbaros from the north, the main points of attraction within a radius of 300 meters - a modern shopping center, a farmers' market, popular cafes and restaurants, parks and playgrounds - all this creates value and uniqueness of this offer.

The residential complex consists of two 12-storey blocks, which are united by a total area of 4373 m2. The complex has 92 apartments and 4 commercial premises.

It is offered to choose the layout of apartments:

  • 1+1 area of 57.5 m2,
  • 2+1 area of 87 m2 and 93.5 m2,
  • 2+1 duplicates with an area of 100-117 m2
  • 4+1 duplicates with an area of 147-187 m2

Housing is sold with a finish of the premium class:

  • Panoramic glazing, double glazing, aluminum profile
  • Two-level ceilings with built-in lighting
  • Steel entrance doors with triple protection
  • Interior doors and kitchen set made of lacquered MDF
  • Floor covering - porcelain
  • Covering walls - washable paint
  • Countertop and kitchen apron made of natural stone
  • High-quality plumbing in bathrooms
  • Electrical floor heating in bathrooms

The infrastructure of common areas will make your life multifaceted, bright and comfortable:

  • Outdoor swimming pool
  • Heated indoor pool
  • Playground
  • Children's playroom
  • Sauna, Hamam and Roman steam room in the SPA zone
  • Open and covered parking
  • Tennis court
  • Generator

We offer a convenient payment plan with interest-free installments until December 15, 2026 with a down payment of 30%.

For detailed information, please contact us on the phone specified in the profile.

Location on the map

Mahmutlar, Turkey
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Finance
Leisure

Video Review of residence Nordic Art 2

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Residential complex one kilometre from the sea, in an ecologically clean resort area Konakli, Alanya, Turkey
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$131,673
Residential quarter Sfera Residence Apartments in Alanya
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$154,821
Apartment building YASAM MARINA
Beylikduzu, Turkey
from
$227,890
Residential complex Modern residence in a quiet area of Istanbul, Turkey
Kadikoy, Turkey
from
$542,882
Residential complex New complex of furnished villas with swimming pools, Ölüdeniz, Turkey
Oludeniz, Turkey
from
$873,933
You are viewing
Residence Nordic Art 2
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Price on request
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Apartment for sale in Avsallar
Residential quarter Apartment for sale in Avsallar
Residential quarter Apartment for sale in Avsallar
Residential quarter Apartment for sale in Avsallar
Residential quarter Apartment for sale in Avsallar
Show all Residential quarter Apartment for sale in Avsallar
Residential quarter Apartment for sale in Avsallar
Alanya, Turkey
from
$138,805
Agency
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter Two-bedroom apartment in the heart of Mahmutlar with Sea views
Residential quarter Two-bedroom apartment in the heart of Mahmutlar with Sea views
Residential quarter Two-bedroom apartment in the heart of Mahmutlar with Sea views
Residential quarter Two-bedroom apartment in the heart of Mahmutlar with Sea views
Residential quarter Two-bedroom apartment in the heart of Mahmutlar with Sea views
Show all Residential quarter Two-bedroom apartment in the heart of Mahmutlar with Sea views
Residential quarter Two-bedroom apartment in the heart of Mahmutlar with Sea views
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$174,040
-Newly furnished two-bedroom apartment for sale in Mahmutlar, Alanya, just 150 meters from the beach with great sea and city views Sea view apartment is in the center of Mahmutlar, AlanyaThe apartment is located at Barboros street, just 100 meters from to clock tower. Just step out you can f…
Agency
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex New residential complex with a swimming pool, green areas and a tennis court, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex with a swimming pool, green areas and a tennis court, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex with a swimming pool, green areas and a tennis court, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex with a swimming pool, green areas and a tennis court, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex with a swimming pool, green areas and a tennis court, Izmir, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residential complex with a swimming pool, green areas and a tennis court, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex with a swimming pool, green areas and a tennis court, Izmir, Turkey
Urla, Turkey
from
$2,38M
The residence features a kids' playground, a swimming pool, an events room, a hamam, a barbecue area, tennis and basketball courts, green areas, around-the-clock security. Completion - December, 2023. Features of the flats Underfloor heating Location and nearby infrastructure College - …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Turkey
Turkish Housing Market 2025: 25% Sales Growth and Prices by Region
21.07.2025
Turkish Housing Market 2025: 25% Sales Growth and Prices by Region
Amazing Nature Life in Kargıcak: A Look at a Conceptual Residential Complex in Alanya
17.06.2025
Amazing Nature Life in Kargıcak: A Look at a Conceptual Residential Complex in Alanya
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
09.05.2025
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
17.04.2025
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
09.10.2024
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
18.09.2024
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
09.09.2024
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
Show all publications