Residence Nordic Art 2

The new project of premium class NORDIC ART 2 is a new generation residential residence that combines all the features of resort and investment attractive luxury real estate.
Start of construction: October 2024.
End of construction: December 2026.
The unique location is the first coastline.
The complex is located in the largest and most developed area of Alanya - Mahmutlar. The first coastline from the south, the active street of Barbaros from the north, the main points of attraction within a radius of 300 meters - a modern shopping center, a farmers' market, popular cafes and restaurants, parks and playgrounds - all this creates value and uniqueness of this offer.
The residential complex consists of two 12-storey blocks, which are united by a total area of 4373 m2. The complex has 92 apartments and 4 commercial premises.
It is offered to choose the layout of apartments:
Housing is sold with a finish of the premium class:
The infrastructure of common areas will make your life multifaceted, bright and comfortable:
We offer a convenient payment plan with interest-free installments until December 15, 2026 with a down payment of 30%.
For detailed information, please contact us on the phone specified in the profile.