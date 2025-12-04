  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Akdeniz
  4. Flats in new buildings

New Apartments in Akdeniz, Turkey

Istanbul
12
Antalya
88
İzmir
14
Alanya
4
Residential complex ROYAL TERRACE
Residential complex ROYAL TERRACE
Residential complex ROYAL TERRACE
Residential complex ROYAL TERRACE
Residential complex ROYAL TERRACE
Residential complex ROYAL TERRACE
Akdeniz, Turkey
from
$59,449
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 13
Area 80 m²
1 real estate property 1
LCD: ROYAL TERRACE is located in a new developing sleeping area that many Russian-speaking families have chosen. Address: Turkey,. Mersin, pn. Teja. Mercin Marina is a 20-minute drive away. Start of construction: January 2022 End of construction: January 2023 Cost: 2 + 1 80 sq…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
80.0
95,000
Developer
ILKEM YAPI
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, water park, recreation grounds, 200 metres to the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, water park, recreation grounds, 200 metres to the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, water park, recreation grounds, 200 metres to the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, water park, recreation grounds, 200 metres to the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, water park, recreation grounds, 200 metres to the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, water park, recreation grounds, 200 metres to the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Akdeniz, Turkey
from
$92,054
The project is a residential complex with various apartments and recreation areas: swimming pool, gazebos, water park, basketball court, football field, sauna, etc. There is also a pier on the territory of the complex. The complex has 3 buildings with apartments with 2-3 bedrooms. Features …
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Modern residential complex with swimming pool, garden, parking and sauna in the center of Mersin, Türkiye
Residential complex Modern residential complex with swimming pool, garden, parking and sauna in the center of Mersin, Türkiye
Residential complex Modern residential complex with swimming pool, garden, parking and sauna in the center of Mersin, Türkiye
Residential complex Modern residential complex with swimming pool, garden, parking and sauna in the center of Mersin, Türkiye
Residential complex Modern residential complex with swimming pool, garden, parking and sauna in the center of Mersin, Türkiye
Residential complex Modern residential complex with swimming pool, garden, parking and sauna in the center of Mersin, Türkiye
Akdeniz, Turkey
from
$139,829
The new residential complex in the Mezitli area includes two 13-storey residential buildings. There are 5 apartments on each floor. There is a swimming pool between the buildings. Wooden gazebos with sofas and armchairs are installed in the area. The common area is surrounded by greenery. Th…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex One bedroom apartments in complex with swimming pool and sports grounds, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex One bedroom apartments in complex with swimming pool and sports grounds, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex One bedroom apartments in complex with swimming pool and sports grounds, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex One bedroom apartments in complex with swimming pool and sports grounds, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex One bedroom apartments in complex with swimming pool and sports grounds, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex One bedroom apartments in complex with swimming pool and sports grounds, Mersin, Turkey
Akdeniz, Turkey
from
$87,393
The project consists of 13 floors with 7 flats on each floor. The project due to its location gives you significant advantages in terms of profitability and investment. It is located in a location suitable for short and long term rentals. Location and nearby infrastructure Mersin is a large…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool and water park, 300 metres to the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool and water park, 300 metres to the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool and water park, 300 metres to the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool and water park, 300 metres to the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool and water park, 300 metres to the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool and water park, 300 metres to the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Akdeniz, Turkey
from
$48,358
The project is a residential complex with various apartments and recreation areas: swimming pool with aquapark, gazebos, basketball court, walking paths, security, hammam, sauna, etc. The complex has one building with studios and 1 bedroom apartments. Location and nearby infrastructure Mers…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex TECE PANAROMA
Residential complex TECE PANAROMA
Residential complex TECE PANAROMA
Residential complex TECE PANAROMA
Residential complex TECE PANAROMA
Akdeniz, Turkey
from
$72,660
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 13
LCD: TECE PANAROMA is a unique complex with a parking garage, hammam, SPA zone and fitness room. Address: Turkey,. Mersin, pn. Teja. Start of construction: June 2021. Construction end: June 2023. Costs: 2 + 1 110 sq.m from 66,000 € 3 + 1 130 sq.m from 76,000 € Special offer: deposit of 30…
Developer
ILKEM YAPI
Residential complex Two bedroom apartments in complex with swimming pool and children's playground, 450 metres to the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Two bedroom apartments in complex with swimming pool and children's playground, 450 metres to the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Two bedroom apartments in complex with swimming pool and children's playground, 450 metres to the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Two bedroom apartments in complex with swimming pool and children's playground, 450 metres to the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Two bedroom apartments in complex with swimming pool and children's playground, 450 metres to the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Two bedroom apartments in complex with swimming pool and children's playground, 450 metres to the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Akdeniz, Turkey
from
$88,559
The project is a residential complex with various apartments and recreational areas: swimming pool, gazebos, etc. There is a building with 2-bedroom apartments in the complex. Features of the flats Characteristics Suspended ceiling Kitchen set Hall cupboard Furniture in the bathroom Steel …
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Ready to move in apartment complex with sports grounds and swimming pool, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Ready to move in apartment complex with sports grounds and swimming pool, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Ready to move in apartment complex with sports grounds and swimming pool, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Ready to move in apartment complex with sports grounds and swimming pool, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Ready to move in apartment complex with sports grounds and swimming pool, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Ready to move in apartment complex with sports grounds and swimming pool, Mersin, Turkey
Akdeniz, Turkey
from
$159,638
The project is a residential complex with various apartments and recreational areas: swimming pool, sports grounds, gazebos, garden, etc. There are 2 buildings with 1-2 bedroom apartments in the complex. Features of the flats Characteristics of the flats: Suspended ceiling Kitchen set Hall…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Residential complex with sports grounds and various amenities, 1.5 km to the sea, Mezitli, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with sports grounds and various amenities, 1.5 km to the sea, Mezitli, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with sports grounds and various amenities, 1.5 km to the sea, Mezitli, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with sports grounds and various amenities, 1.5 km to the sea, Mezitli, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with sports grounds and various amenities, 1.5 km to the sea, Mezitli, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with sports grounds and various amenities, 1.5 km to the sea, Mezitli, Mersin, Turkey
Akdeniz, Turkey
from
$80,402
The project consists of 5 blocks, with flats with 1-3 bedrooms. Residential complex with a large infrastructure and various amenities, including swimming pools, a quapark, sauna, basketball, football, volleyball, tennis courts, outdoor yoga, cafe, garden for pets, artificial lake, mni-market…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, parking, barbecue area, Kocahasanli, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, parking, barbecue area, Kocahasanli, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, parking, barbecue area, Kocahasanli, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, parking, barbecue area, Kocahasanli, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, parking, barbecue area, Kocahasanli, Mersin, Turkey
Akdeniz, Turkey
from
$72,245
The project consisting of blocks A and B is located in Kocahasanli. The project has flats with 1-2 bedrooms. Block A has 7 flats on each floor and Block B has 14 flats on each floor. 50% prepayment and 6 months instalments are available. Location and nearby infrastructure The project is loc…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and an underground parking at 550 meters from the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and an underground parking at 550 meters from the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and an underground parking at 550 meters from the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and an underground parking at 550 meters from the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and an underground parking at 550 meters from the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and an underground parking at 550 meters from the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Akdeniz, Turkey
from
$69,915
The modern residence features elevators, a kids' playground, gazeboes, a swimming pool, a barbecue area, an underground parking. Completion - 30/06/2025. Facilities and equipment in the house Suspended ceiling Kitchen cabinetry Walk-in wardrobes Bathroom furniture Steel entrance door PVC w…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New residence with an aquapark, swimming pools and a tennis court at 150 meters from the beach, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with an aquapark, swimming pools and a tennis court at 150 meters from the beach, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with an aquapark, swimming pools and a tennis court at 150 meters from the beach, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with an aquapark, swimming pools and a tennis court at 150 meters from the beach, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with an aquapark, swimming pools and a tennis court at 150 meters from the beach, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with an aquapark, swimming pools and a tennis court at 150 meters from the beach, Mersin, Turkey
Akdeniz, Turkey
from
$162,552
We offer apartments with views of the sea and the mountains. The residence features large swimming pools and an aquapark, a parking, gardens, a Turkish bath and a sauna, a kids' playground, a barbecue area, a fitness center, basketball and tennis courts, a games room, a cafe. Completion - Ma…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Residential complex with water park, swimming pool, cinema and fitness centre, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with water park, swimming pool, cinema and fitness centre, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with water park, swimming pool, cinema and fitness centre, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with water park, swimming pool, cinema and fitness centre, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with water park, swimming pool, cinema and fitness centre, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with water park, swimming pool, cinema and fitness centre, Mersin, Turkey
Akdeniz, Turkey
from
$89,724
The project is a residential complex with various apartments and recreation areas: swimming pool, aqua park, cinema, Turkish bath, sports grounds, etc. There are 5 buildings with 1-3 bedroom apartments in the complex. Features of the flats Features: Suspended ceiling Kitchen set Hall cupbo…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex One bedroom apartments in complex with swimming pool and cinema, 600 m to the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex One bedroom apartments in complex with swimming pool and cinema, 600 m to the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex One bedroom apartments in complex with swimming pool and cinema, 600 m to the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex One bedroom apartments in complex with swimming pool and cinema, 600 m to the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex One bedroom apartments in complex with swimming pool and cinema, 600 m to the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Akdeniz, Turkey
from
$75,741
The project is a residential complex with various apartments and recreation areas: swimming pool, gazebos, hammam, sauna, basketball court, cinema, etc. There is a building with 1-bedroom apartments in the complex. Features of the flats Features: Suspended ceiling Kitchen set Hall cupboard…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, fitness centre and cinema, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, fitness centre and cinema, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, fitness centre and cinema, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, fitness centre and cinema, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, fitness centre and cinema, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, fitness centre and cinema, Mersin, Turkey
Akdeniz, Turkey
from
$81,567
The project is a residential complex with various apartments and recreation areas: swimming pool, gazebos, hammam, sauna, cinema, basketball court, etc. There is a building with 1-2 bedroom apartments in the complex. Features of the flats Features Double-height ceilings Kitchen set Bathroo…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool in a quiet area, 300 metres to the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool in a quiet area, 300 metres to the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool in a quiet area, 300 metres to the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool in a quiet area, 300 metres to the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool in a quiet area, 300 metres to the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Akdeniz, Turkey
from
$87,393
The project is a residential complex with various apartments and recreation areas: swimming pool, gazebos, basketball court, etc. There are 2 buildings with 1-2 bedroom apartments in the complex. Features of the flats Features: Suspended ceiling Kitchen set Hall cupboard Furniture in the b…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, 900 metres to the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, 900 metres to the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, 900 metres to the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, 900 metres to the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, 900 metres to the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, 900 metres to the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Akdeniz, Turkey
from
$130,507
The project is a residential complex with various apartments and recreational areas: swimming pool, gazebos, basketball court, etc. There is a building with 2-bedroom apartments in the complex. Features of the flats Features: Suspended ceiling Kitchen set Hall cupboard Furniture in the bat…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex ELZA REZIDENCE
Residential complex ELZA REZIDENCE
Residential complex ELZA REZIDENCE
Residential complex ELZA REZIDENCE
Residential complex ELZA REZIDENCE
Akdeniz, Turkey
from
$62,752
The year of construction 2022
Number of floors 14
Key Features of LCD ELZA REZIDENCE ▪ Ľ Address: Turkey, Mersin, Mezitli, Tej ▪ ĽAda №: 197 ▪ ĽParsel №: 5 ▪ Ľ Area of the construction site ( m ² ): 3650 ▪ ĽComplex connected to central gas system ▪ Ľ Start of construction: construction started ▪ Ľ End of construction: July 2022 ▪ Ľ Number …
Developer
ILKEM YAPI
Apartment building 1 0 s ploschadyu 34m2 ot 36 000EUR est rassrochka
Apartment building 1 0 s ploschadyu 34m2 ot 36 000EUR est rassrochka
Apartment building 1 0 s ploschadyu 34m2 ot 36 000EUR est rassrochka
Apartment building 1 0 s ploschadyu 34m2 ot 36 000EUR est rassrochka
Apartment building 1 0 s ploschadyu 34m2 ot 36 000EUR est rassrochka
Apartment building 1 0 s ploschadyu 34m2 ot 36 000EUR est rassrochka
Akdeniz, Turkey
from
$38,049
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 13
Agency
Deep Gayrimenkul
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, restaurants and an equestrian club, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, restaurants and an equestrian club, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, restaurants and an equestrian club, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, restaurants and an equestrian club, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, restaurants and an equestrian club, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, restaurants and an equestrian club, Mersin, Turkey
Akdeniz, Turkey
from
$300,031
The residence features restaurants, cafes abd bars, an equestrian club, 3 beach clubs, a private beach, a tennis court, a gym and a yoga area, a kids' playground, a spa center, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a parking, a supermarket. Completion - May, 2026. Location and nearby infrastru…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Residential complex with furnished apartments and swimming pool with water park, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with furnished apartments and swimming pool with water park, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with furnished apartments and swimming pool with water park, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with furnished apartments and swimming pool with water park, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with furnished apartments and swimming pool with water park, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with furnished apartments and swimming pool with water park, Mersin, Turkey
Akdeniz, Turkey
from
$87,393
The project is a residential complex with various apartments and recreation areas: swimming pool with aqua park, gazebos, basketball court, hammam, sauna, etc. There are 3 buildings with 1-2 bedroom apartments in the complex. Features of the flats Suspended ceiling Kitchen set Hall cupboar…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New residence with an aquapark and swimming pools at 500 meters from the beach, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with an aquapark and swimming pools at 500 meters from the beach, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with an aquapark and swimming pools at 500 meters from the beach, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with an aquapark and swimming pools at 500 meters from the beach, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with an aquapark and swimming pools at 500 meters from the beach, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with an aquapark and swimming pools at 500 meters from the beach, Mersin, Turkey
Akdeniz, Turkey
from
$129,329
We offer apartments with parking spaces. The residence features large swimming pools and an aquapark, a parking, gardens, a Turkish bath and a sauna, a kids' playground, a barbecue area, a fitness center, a basketball court, a games room, a cafe. Facilities and equipment in the house Fitte…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Spacious apartment in a complex with swimming pool in a quiet area, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Spacious apartment in a complex with swimming pool in a quiet area, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Spacious apartment in a complex with swimming pool in a quiet area, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Spacious apartment in a complex with swimming pool in a quiet area, Mersin, Turkey
Akdeniz, Turkey
from
$107,202
The project is a residential complex with various apartments and recreation areas: swimming pool, sports grounds, etc. There is also a pier on the territory of the complex. The complex has a building with apartments with 2-3 bedrooms. Location and nearby infrastructure Mersin is a large reg…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex CONCEPT
Residential complex CONCEPT
Akdeniz, Turkey
from
$83,374
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 14
New complex in Mersin, Teja Located 600 meters from the sea Apartments 1 + 1 and 2 + 1, commercial areas Three blocks Storeys 14 Area 1 + 1 - 62 m2 gross Area 2 + 1 - 100 m2 gross There are apartment layouts 2 + 1 100 m2 + terrace 76.5 m2 Suitable for obtaining a residence permit St…
Agency
RealtGo
Residential complex Residential complex with water park, swimming pool and sports grounds, 700 metres to the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with water park, swimming pool and sports grounds, 700 metres to the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with water park, swimming pool and sports grounds, 700 metres to the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with water park, swimming pool and sports grounds, 700 metres to the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with water park, swimming pool and sports grounds, 700 metres to the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with water park, swimming pool and sports grounds, 700 metres to the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Akdeniz, Turkey
from
$81,567
The project is a residential complex with various apartments and recreation areas: swimming pool, aqua park, gazebos, basketball court, etc. There is a building with 1-2 bedroom apartments in the complex. Location and nearby infrastructure Mersin is a large regional centre located in the so…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex TÖMÜK PANAROMA
Residential complex TÖMÜK PANAROMA
Residential complex TÖMÜK PANAROMA
Residential complex TÖMÜK PANAROMA
Residential complex TÖMÜK PANAROMA
Residential complex TÖMÜK PANAROMA
Akdeniz, Turkey
from
$44,036
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 12
Area 70 m²
1 real estate property 1
LCD: TÖMÜK PANAROMA is located in an ecological area with a wide range of sandy beaches and a cultural promenade. Address: Turkey ,. Mersin, pn. Tomuk. Mercin Marina is a 30-minute drive away. Start of construction: April 2021. Construction end: March 2023. Costs: 1 + 1 65 sqm from 40,000 …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
70.0
74,000
Developer
ILKEM YAPI
Residential complex Apartments with spacious terraces in the city centre, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Apartments with spacious terraces in the city centre, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Apartments with spacious terraces in the city centre, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Apartments with spacious terraces in the city centre, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Apartments with spacious terraces in the city centre, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Apartments with spacious terraces in the city centre, Mersin, Turkey
Akdeniz, Turkey
from
$89,724
The project is a residential complex with various apartments and recreation areas: swimming pool, gazebos, etc. There is a building with 1-2 bedroom apartments in the complex. Features of the flats Features: Suspended ceiling Kitchen cupboards Wardrobe Bathroom cupboards Kitchen counter Do…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool at 800 meters from the beach, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool at 800 meters from the beach, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool at 800 meters from the beach, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool at 800 meters from the beach, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool at 800 meters from the beach, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool at 800 meters from the beach, Mersin, Turkey
Akdeniz, Turkey
from
$109,533
The complex infrastructure: outdoor swimming pool outdoor parking kids' playground barbecue area Completion - November, 2025. Facilities and equipment in the house Suspended ceiling Kitchen cabinetry PVC windows Shower unit Steel door Location and nearby infrastructure Beach - 800 met…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Two bedroom apartments in complex with swimming pool and basketball court, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Two bedroom apartments in complex with swimming pool and basketball court, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Two bedroom apartments in complex with swimming pool and basketball court, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Two bedroom apartments in complex with swimming pool and basketball court, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Two bedroom apartments in complex with swimming pool and basketball court, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Two bedroom apartments in complex with swimming pool and basketball court, Mersin, Turkey
Akdeniz, Turkey
from
$85,063
The project is a residential complex with various apartments and recreation areas: swimming pool, gazebos, basketball court, hammam, sauna, etc. There are 2 buildings with 2-bedroom apartments in the complex. Features of the flats Features: Suspended ceiling Kitchen unit Hall cupboard Bath…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex One bedroom apartments in complex with swimming pool and sports grounds, 1 km to the sea and beaches, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex One bedroom apartments in complex with swimming pool and sports grounds, 1 km to the sea and beaches, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex One bedroom apartments in complex with swimming pool and sports grounds, 1 km to the sea and beaches, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex One bedroom apartments in complex with swimming pool and sports grounds, 1 km to the sea and beaches, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex One bedroom apartments in complex with swimming pool and sports grounds, 1 km to the sea and beaches, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex One bedroom apartments in complex with swimming pool and sports grounds, 1 km to the sea and beaches, Mersin, Turkey
Akdeniz, Turkey
from
$72,245
The project is a residential complex with various apartments and recreation areas: swimming pool, sports grounds, etc. There are 2 buildings with 1-bedroom apartments in the complex. Features of the flats Features: Suspended ceiling Kitchen set Hall cupboard Furniture in the bathroom Steel…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Two bedroom apartments in complex with swimming pool and tennis court, 500 metres to the sea and beaches, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Two bedroom apartments in complex with swimming pool and tennis court, 500 metres to the sea and beaches, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Two bedroom apartments in complex with swimming pool and tennis court, 500 metres to the sea and beaches, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Two bedroom apartments in complex with swimming pool and tennis court, 500 metres to the sea and beaches, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Two bedroom apartments in complex with swimming pool and tennis court, 500 metres to the sea and beaches, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Two bedroom apartments in complex with swimming pool and tennis court, 500 metres to the sea and beaches, Mersin, Turkey
Akdeniz, Turkey
from
$111,863
The project is a residential complex with various apartments and recreation areas: swimming pool, gazebos, hammam, sauna, basketball court, tennis court, etc. There are 3 buildings with 2-bedroom apartments in the complex. Features of the flats Features: Suspended ceiling Kitchen set Hall …
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex MARSHAL
Residential complex MARSHAL
Akdeniz, Turkey
from
$53,681
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 12
Area 70–110 m²
2 real estate properties 2
ILKEM MARSHALL CONSCIOUS OF CONSTRUCTION – DECEMBER 2024 Country: Turkey Province: Mersin City: Erdemli Area: Tomyuk Distance to the sea: 550 m Distance to the beach: 550 m Distance to the track: 300 m PLANNER Number of blocks: 5 ( A▪ ĽV ▪ ▪ ▒D ▪ ▒D ▪ ) Number of floors in each blo…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
70.0
75,000
Apartment 2 rooms
110.0
95,000
Developer
ILKEM YAPI
Residential complex ROYAL TERRACE
Residential complex ROYAL TERRACE
Residential complex ROYAL TERRACE
Residential complex ROYAL TERRACE
Residential complex ROYAL TERRACE
Residential complex ROYAL TERRACE
Akdeniz, Turkey
from
$98,407
Number of floors 14
Apartment in a busy area. The apartment has a convenient 2+1 layout with an area of ​​62 sq.m. In a good area of ​​Mezitli. ID Mers0003 The residential complex is located on one of the busiest and most central streets in the area. There is everything you need for a comfortable stay. Lo…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex Four bedroom flats in complex with swimming pool and parking, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Four bedroom flats in complex with swimming pool and parking, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Four bedroom flats in complex with swimming pool and parking, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Four bedroom flats in complex with swimming pool and parking, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Four bedroom flats in complex with swimming pool and parking, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Four bedroom flats in complex with swimming pool and parking, Mersin, Turkey
Akdeniz, Turkey
from
$113,029
The project is a residential complex with various apartments and recreation areas: swimming pool, gazebos, sports grounds, etc. The project has 5 flats on each floor. One block consists of 14 floors. Flats with 3 bedrooms. Features of the flats Features: Suspended ceiling Kitchen set Hall …
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Furnished apartments in complex with swimming pool, 500 metres to the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Furnished apartments in complex with swimming pool, 500 metres to the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Furnished apartments in complex with swimming pool, 500 metres to the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Furnished apartments in complex with swimming pool, 500 metres to the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Furnished apartments in complex with swimming pool, 500 metres to the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Akdeniz, Turkey
from
$79,237
The project is a residential complex with various apartments and recreation areas: swimming pool, gazebos, etc. There is a building with 1-2 bedroom apartments in the complex. Features of the flats Characterisation of the flats: Suspended ceiling Kitchen set Hall cupboard Furniture in the …
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Modern residential complex with swimming pool and children's playground, 660 metres to the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Modern residential complex with swimming pool and children's playground, 660 metres to the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Modern residential complex with swimming pool and children's playground, 660 metres to the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Modern residential complex with swimming pool and children's playground, 660 metres to the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Modern residential complex with swimming pool and children's playground, 660 metres to the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Modern residential complex with swimming pool and children's playground, 660 metres to the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Akdeniz, Turkey
from
$76,906
The project is a residential complex with various apartments and recreation areas: swimming pool, gazebos, children's playground, etc. There is a building with 1-2 bedroom apartments in the complex. Features of the flats Characteristics of the flats: Suspended ceiling Kitchen set Bathroom …
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex LAVINYA QUEEN
Residential complex LAVINYA QUEEN
Akdeniz, Turkey
from
$94,795
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 13
New construction in Mersin, TomyukTwo blocks on 13 floors (underground parking, zero floor + 13 floors)Apartments 1+1 and 2+1Areas 1+1 - 75 m2 gross, 49 m2 netAreas 2+1 - 120 m2 gross, 85 m2 netStart of construction - 30.06.2022End of construction - 30.05.2024Distance to the sea - 450 meters…
Agency
RealtGo
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool and water park, 650 metres to the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool and water park, 650 metres to the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool and water park, 650 metres to the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool and water park, 650 metres to the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool and water park, 650 metres to the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool and water park, 650 metres to the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Akdeniz, Turkey
from
$43,697
The project is a residential complex with various apartments and recreation areas: swimming pool, aqua park, basketball court, gazebos, hammam, sauna, etc. There are 3 buildings with studios and apartments with 1-2 bedrooms. Features of the flats Suspended ceiling Kitchen set Hall cupboard…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool next to the pier, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool next to the pier, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool next to the pier, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool next to the pier, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool next to the pier, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool next to the pier, Mersin, Turkey
Akdeniz, Turkey
from
$151,482
The project is a residential complex with various apartments and recreation areas: swimming pool, gazebos, hammam, sauna, etc. There is also a pier on the territory of the complex. There is a building with 1-2 bedroom apartments in the complex. Features of the flats Specifications: Suspend…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex ELEXUS
Residential complex ELEXUS
Residential complex ELEXUS
Residential complex ELEXUS
Residential complex ELEXUS
Akdeniz, Turkey
from
$41,834
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 13
LCD: ELEXUS. Address: Turkey ,. Mersin, Mezitli province, Teja district. Mediterranean Sea: 300 m. Mersin Marina is only 25 minutes away. in the car. Start of construction: May 2021 End of construction: June 2023 Cost: 1 + 1 60 square meters.m from € 38,000 2 + 1 83 sq.m from € 58,…
Developer
ILKEM YAPI
