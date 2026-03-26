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New Apartments in Alanya, Turkey

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Residential complex Buy apartment in Alanya – 9% guaranteed return & luxurious features
Residential complex Buy apartment in Alanya – 9% guaranteed return & luxurious features
Residential complex Buy apartment in Alanya – 9% guaranteed return & luxurious features
Residential complex Buy apartment in Alanya – 9% guaranteed return & luxurious features
Residential complex Buy apartment in Alanya – 9% guaranteed return & luxurious features
Show all Residential complex Buy apartment in Alanya – 9% guaranteed return & luxurious features
Residential complex Buy apartment in Alanya – 9% guaranteed return & luxurious features
Alanya, Turkey
from
$139,503
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 6
Area 51–121 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Secure Your Future with a Prime Investment on the Turkish Riviera – Live in Paradise and Earn Stable Income in Euro! Discover the Exquisite Residence, a premium boutique development located just 900 meters from the world-famous Incekum Beach in Avsallar, Alanya. Perfectly designed for in…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
51.0
138,699 – 167,595
Apartment 2 rooms
121.0
283,177 – 300,514
Developer
Home World Alanya
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Residential complex Premium
Residential complex Premium
Residential complex Premium
Residential complex Premium
Residential complex Premium
Oba, Turkey
from
$241,069
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 5
Area 26–181 m²
20 real estate properties 20
5 fashionable blocks will be located in the Oba area, on a plot of 10,000 m2, in a total of 90 luxury apartments of various layouts, with unique panoramic views of the chic Toros Mountains, the Mediterranean Sea, the historical fortress of the city of Alanya, surrounded by coniferous trees, …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
31.6 – 63.2
57,155 – 246,500
Apartment 2 rooms
45.6 – 72.4
51,163 – 320,000
Apartment
32.0 – 83.8
120,000 – 3,07M
Townhouse
181.3
1,08M
House
98.0
273,000
Studio apartment
25.5 – 35.1
59,000 – 156,572
Agency
VIP REALTY CLUB
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Residential complex The Yacht Collection
Residential complex The Yacht Collection
Residential complex The Yacht Collection
Residential complex The Yacht Collection
Residential complex The Yacht Collection
Show all Residential complex The Yacht Collection
Residential complex The Yacht Collection
Alanya, Turkey
from
$72,138
The year of construction 2022
The modern residential complex is located in the heart of the tourist town of Alanya and extends over an area of 1023 m ². The five-story building includes apartments with different layouts from 32 to 48 m ², all apartments are divided into two concepts — 1 + 1 and studios. There are 10 apar…
Developer
TURKREALT
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Residential complex White Sail Residence
Residential complex White Sail Residence
Residential complex White Sail Residence
Residential complex White Sail Residence
Residential complex White Sail Residence
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Residential complex White Sail Residence
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$61,833
The year of construction 2022
The modern residential complex is located in the tourist town of Mahmutlar, which is a suburb of Alanya. The ten-story building includes 63 apartments of various designs: 1 + with an area of 45.50 and 53 square meters .; — li 1, with an area of 80 square meters. meter; 2 + 1, with an are…
Developer
TURKREALT
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Residential complex The Seascape Collection
Residential complex The Seascape Collection
Residential complex The Seascape Collection
Residential complex The Seascape Collection
Residential complex The Seascape Collection
Show all Residential complex The Seascape Collection
Residential complex The Seascape Collection
Okurcalar, Turkey
from
$102,024
The residential complex is located in the west of Alanya in a picturesque place - Okurjalar. The complex will occupy a little more than 25,000 square meters, a complex has been built on the best concepts of premium five-star hotels. All apartments will have an area of more than 100 square me…
Developer
TURKREALT
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Residence New Life
Residence New Life
Residence New Life
Residence New Life
Residence New Life
Show all Residence New Life
Residence New Life
Oba, Turkey
from
$191,760
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 5
NEW LIFE Complex - Alanya, Both We present to your attention a new ultra-modern complex, the construction of which we began in Alanya in the Oba region, only 1.8 km from the Mediterranean Sea. The social infrastructure of the district is within walking distance of cafes, supermarkets, sch…
Agency
VIP REALTY CLUB
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Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in Kavi Dreams Oba complex.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in Kavi Dreams Oba complex.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in Kavi Dreams Oba complex.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in Kavi Dreams Oba complex.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in Kavi Dreams Oba complex.
Show all Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in Kavi Dreams Oba complex.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in Kavi Dreams Oba complex.
Oba, Turkey
from
$122,968
Finishing options Finished
Furnished one bedroom apartment (1+1), 55 m2 in the Kavi Dreams Oba complex. The developer has one 1+1 apartment left for sale for 165,000 EUR. The complex, located on an area of 11,000 m2, consists of six 4-storey residential blocks, a total of 180 apartments. The luxury project is…
Agency
Smart Home
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Residential complex Konak City Tower - 2+1 apartments in the center of Alanya for residence permit.
Residential complex Konak City Tower - 2+1 apartments in the center of Alanya for residence permit.
Residential complex Konak City Tower - 2+1 apartments in the center of Alanya for residence permit.
Residential complex Konak City Tower - 2+1 apartments in the center of Alanya for residence permit.
Residential complex Konak City Tower - 2+1 apartments in the center of Alanya for residence permit.
Show all Residential complex Konak City Tower - 2+1 apartments in the center of Alanya for residence permit.
Residential complex Konak City Tower - 2+1 apartments in the center of Alanya for residence permit.
Alanya, Turkey
from
$193,612
Finishing options Finished
Furnished apartments for sale: One-bedroom apartment (1+1), 60 m2 on the 7th floor - 130,000 EUR Two-bedroom apartment (2+1), 117 m2 on the 2nd floor - 167,000 EUR Two-bedroom apartment (2+1), 110 m2 on the 5th floor - 173,000 EUR 2+1 apartments are suitable for a residence pe…
Agency
Smart Home
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Residential complex New low-rise residence with a swimming pool and a fitness center, Oba, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New low-rise residence with a swimming pool and a fitness center, Oba, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New low-rise residence with a swimming pool and a fitness center, Oba, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New low-rise residence with a swimming pool and a fitness center, Oba, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New low-rise residence with a swimming pool and a fitness center, Oba, Alanya, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New low-rise residence with a swimming pool and a fitness center, Oba, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New low-rise residence with a swimming pool and a fitness center, Oba, Alanya, Turkey
Oba, Turkey
from
$178,166
The residence features an outdoor swimming pool, a kids' playground and a games room, a lounge area, a barbecue area, a parking, around-the-clock security, a fitness center, a sauna. Completion - February, 2023. Facilities and equipment in the house Video intercom Wireless Internet Central…
Agency
TRANIO
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Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a kids' park close to the sea, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a kids' park close to the sea, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a kids' park close to the sea, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a kids' park close to the sea, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a kids' park close to the sea, Alanya, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a kids' park close to the sea, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a kids' park close to the sea, Alanya, Turkey
Alanya, Turkey
from
$122,351
A premium residential complex with its own infrastructure. Apartment types include unique penthouse duplex apartments with garden access and panoramic sea views. In terms of location and architectural project, all flats are positioned to offer panoramic sea views. Decoration materials have b…
Agency
TRANIO
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Residential complex Apartments in the PREMIUM CLASS Royal Towers complex in the center of Alanya.
Residential complex Apartments in the PREMIUM CLASS Royal Towers complex in the center of Alanya.
Residential complex Apartments in the PREMIUM CLASS Royal Towers complex in the center of Alanya.
Residential complex Apartments in the PREMIUM CLASS Royal Towers complex in the center of Alanya.
Residential complex Apartments in the PREMIUM CLASS Royal Towers complex in the center of Alanya.
Show all Residential complex Apartments in the PREMIUM CLASS Royal Towers complex in the center of Alanya.
Residential complex Apartments in the PREMIUM CLASS Royal Towers complex in the center of Alanya.
Alanya, Turkey
from
$153,492
Finishing options Finished
Cheaper than the developer by 120,000 EUR. We present to your attention a new grand and large-scale elite project in the area of ​​Cleopatra Beach. For sale are 1 + 1 apartments, with an area of ​​58 m2, the apartment is sold with a fine finish, kitchen units, built-in wardrobe, air cond…
Agency
Smart Home
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Residential complex Furnished apartment 1+1 in the complex Best Home 35 Aria.
Residential complex Furnished apartment 1+1 in the complex Best Home 35 Aria.
Residential complex Furnished apartment 1+1 in the complex Best Home 35 Aria.
Residential complex Furnished apartment 1+1 in the complex Best Home 35 Aria.
Residential complex Furnished apartment 1+1 in the complex Best Home 35 Aria.
Show all Residential complex Furnished apartment 1+1 in the complex Best Home 35 Aria.
Residential complex Furnished apartment 1+1 in the complex Best Home 35 Aria.
Alanya, Turkey
from
$160,654
Furnished one-bedroom apartment (1+1) 58 m2, with VEKO kitchen appliances. The price includes a full package of household appliances: washing machine, dishwasher, hob, oven, extractor hood, refrigerator, water heater, air conditioners in each room, as well as heated floors in the bathroom…
Agency
Smart Home
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Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment with sea view in the Cozy Town complex.
Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment with sea view in the Cozy Town complex.
Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment with sea view in the Cozy Town complex.
Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment with sea view in the Cozy Town complex.
Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment with sea view in the Cozy Town complex.
Show all Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment with sea view in the Cozy Town complex.
Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment with sea view in the Cozy Town complex.
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$144,926
Finishing options Finished
Cozy Town is located in the beloved area of ​​Mahmutlar, in a quiet, peaceful area, 350 meters from the sea, close to grocery stores, cafes and restaurants, two large parks with fountains and play areas for children, ATMs, convenient transportation links. The complex will amaze you with i…
Agency
Smart Home
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Residential complex 4 2 - 230 m2 - DUPLEX
Residential complex 4 2 - 230 m2 - DUPLEX
Residential complex 4 2 - 230 m2 - DUPLEX
Residential complex 4 2 - 230 m2 - DUPLEX
Residential complex 4 2 - 230 m2 - DUPLEX
Show all Residential complex 4 2 - 230 m2 - DUPLEX
Residential complex 4 2 - 230 m2 - DUPLEX
Oba, Turkey
from
$395,518
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 3
? Apartments: 4 + 2 - 230 m2 – DUPLEX Turkey, OBA OLIVE District View of the Sea and Mountains 2011. Construction 3rd floor of 3 To the Sea: 1.700m Heating ( batteries ) ? Landscaping Territory ▪ Ľ Transfer to Beach ▪ ĽUnderground and open parking. ? Location: ▪ Ľ1600 m to the Sea …
Agency
Deral Group Investment
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Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic views close to the sea and the city center of Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic views close to the sea and the city center of Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic views close to the sea and the city center of Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic views close to the sea and the city center of Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic views close to the sea and the city center of Alanya, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic views close to the sea and the city center of Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic views close to the sea and the city center of Alanya, Turkey
Alanya, Turkey
from
$2,21M
We offer a villa with an infinity pool, a sauna, terraces, a garden, a garage, panoramic views of the historic center of Alanya, the castle, the sea, and green surroundings. Features of the flats Ground floor: an open-plan living room with a custom-made kitchen and a dining area on the grou…
Agency
TRANIO
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Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in Konak Green Life Avsallar complex.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in Konak Green Life Avsallar complex.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in Konak Green Life Avsallar complex.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in Konak Green Life Avsallar complex.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in Konak Green Life Avsallar complex.
Show all Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in Konak Green Life Avsallar complex.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in Konak Green Life Avsallar complex.
Alanya, Turkey
from
$80,307
Finishing options Finished
Furnished one bedroom apartment (1+1) 50 m2 on the 3rd floor in the Konak Green Life Avsallar complex. The complex consists of one 7-storey block, located in a pine forest, 800 meters from Incekum beach, 500 meters to the center of Avsallar, where you will find shops, cafes and restaurant…
Agency
Smart Home
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Residential complex Residential complex with developed infrastructure near the city centre, Oba, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with developed infrastructure near the city centre, Oba, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with developed infrastructure near the city centre, Oba, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with developed infrastructure near the city centre, Oba, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with developed infrastructure near the city centre, Oba, Alanya, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Residential complex with developed infrastructure near the city centre, Oba, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with developed infrastructure near the city centre, Oba, Alanya, Turkey
Oba, Turkey
from
$325,929
In a popular tourist area, this low-rise development offers a variety of flat types: standard 1-2 bedroom flats, garden duplexes with 3-4 bedrooms and 2-bedroom penthouses. Features of the flats The apartment is equipped with: steel entrance door, video intercom, built-in furniture in the k…
Agency
TRANIO
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Residential complex Modern residence with picturesque views and swimming pools close to the beach, Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Modern residence with picturesque views and swimming pools close to the beach, Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Modern residence with picturesque views and swimming pools close to the beach, Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Modern residence with picturesque views and swimming pools close to the beach, Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Modern residence with picturesque views and swimming pools close to the beach, Avsallar, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Modern residence with picturesque views and swimming pools close to the beach, Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Modern residence with picturesque views and swimming pools close to the beach, Avsallar, Turkey
Alanya, Turkey
from
$217,901
We offer high-quality apartments with views of the sea and the mountains. The residence features swimming pools for children and adults, a kids' playground, a lounge area and a barbecue area, a tennis court, a sauna, a steam bath, a hamam and a jacuzzi, massage rooms, a fitness center, a cin…
Agency
TRANIO
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Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and panoramic views close to the sea, Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and panoramic views close to the sea, Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and panoramic views close to the sea, Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and panoramic views close to the sea, Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and panoramic views close to the sea, Avsallar, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and panoramic views close to the sea, Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and panoramic views close to the sea, Avsallar, Turkey
Alanya, Turkey
from
$150,317
We offer apartments with a panoramic view of the sea, the mountains, and green surroundings. The residence features a large outdoor swimming pool, an indoor pool, a water park, a barbecue area, a kids' playground and a games room, a parking, a fitness room, a hamam, a steam batha and a sauna…
Agency
TRANIO
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Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a spa complex at 200 meters from the sea, Kargilak, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a spa complex at 200 meters from the sea, Kargilak, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a spa complex at 200 meters from the sea, Kargilak, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a spa complex at 200 meters from the sea, Kargilak, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a spa complex at 200 meters from the sea, Kargilak, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a spa complex at 200 meters from the sea, Kargilak, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a spa complex at 200 meters from the sea, Kargilak, Turkey
Kargıcak, Turkey
from
$332,095
We offer apartments with a panoramic view of the sea and the mountains. The residence features a spa complex with a lounge area and massage rooms, an outdoor swimming pool with water slides, an indoor pool and a kids' pool, a parking, a sauna, a hamam and a steam bath, a fitness center, a ki…
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Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Show all Residential complex
Residential complex
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$129,182
Furnished apartments with two bedrooms (2+1) 100 m2 in the My Marine Residence complex are for sale. id 914 - 110,000 EUR id 913 - 125,000 EUR My Marine Residence is a large residential complex with its own infrastructure and first-class hotel service, located in the Mahmutlar area. …
Agency
Smart Home
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Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a tennis court and a mini golf course close to the sea and the city center, Oba, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a tennis court and a mini golf course close to the sea and the city center, Oba, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a tennis court and a mini golf course close to the sea and the city center, Oba, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a tennis court and a mini golf course close to the sea and the city center, Oba, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a tennis court and a mini golf course close to the sea and the city center, Oba, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a tennis court and a mini golf course close to the sea and the city center, Oba, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a tennis court and a mini golf course close to the sea and the city center, Oba, Turkey
Oba, Turkey
from
$233,282
The residence features indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a jacuzzi and an aqua park, a vitamin bar, a tennis court, a mini golf course, a garden, a kids' playground, a lounge area, a barbecue area, a parking, around-the-clock security, a fitness room, a Turkish bath, a sauna and a steam bat…
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Residential complex New beachfront residence with a private beach and a 5-star hotel in a picturesque area, Turkler, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New beachfront residence with a private beach and a 5-star hotel in a picturesque area, Turkler, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New beachfront residence with a private beach and a 5-star hotel in a picturesque area, Turkler, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New beachfront residence with a private beach and a 5-star hotel in a picturesque area, Turkler, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New beachfront residence with a private beach and a 5-star hotel in a picturesque area, Turkler, Alanya, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New beachfront residence with a private beach and a 5-star hotel in a picturesque area, Turkler, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New beachfront residence with a private beach and a 5-star hotel in a picturesque area, Turkler, Alanya, Turkey
Alanya, Turkey
from
$202,753
The residence features large gardens with lawns and walking paths, aqua parks for children and adults, cafes, sports grounds, swimming pools, an amusement park, boutiques, kids' playgrounds. There is also a 5-star hotel with swimming pools, restaurants, a spa center, a fitness room, a cinema…
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Residential complex Designer apartment 2+1 in the Smart of Cleopatra 4 complex, 150 meters from the sea.
Residential complex Designer apartment 2+1 in the Smart of Cleopatra 4 complex, 150 meters from the sea.
Residential complex Designer apartment 2+1 in the Smart of Cleopatra 4 complex, 150 meters from the sea.
Residential complex Designer apartment 2+1 in the Smart of Cleopatra 4 complex, 150 meters from the sea.
Residential complex Designer apartment 2+1 in the Smart of Cleopatra 4 complex, 150 meters from the sea.
Show all Residential complex Designer apartment 2+1 in the Smart of Cleopatra 4 complex, 150 meters from the sea.
Residential complex Designer apartment 2+1 in the Smart of Cleopatra 4 complex, 150 meters from the sea.
Alanya, Turkey
from
$238,888
Finishing options Finished
Two-bedroom apartments (2+1), 85 m², designer-renovated and furnished, in the Smart of Cleopatra complex. Smart of Cleopatra is a luxury residential complex with all amenities, located in the heart of Alanya, just 150 meters from Cleopatra Beach. All the city center's amenities are wit…
Agency
Smart Home
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Residential complex Residential complex with large spa centre, 350 meters to the sea, Oba, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with large spa centre, 350 meters to the sea, Oba, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with large spa centre, 350 meters to the sea, Oba, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with large spa centre, 350 meters to the sea, Oba, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with large spa centre, 350 meters to the sea, Oba, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with large spa centre, 350 meters to the sea, Oba, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with large spa centre, 350 meters to the sea, Oba, Alanya, Turkey
Oba, Turkey
from
$279,659
In a popular tourist area, this low-rise development offers a variety of flat types: standard 1-2 bedroom flats and 2-3 bedroom penthouses. Features of the flats Equipment: steel entrance door, video intercom, built-in furniture in the kitchen and bathrooms, built-in wardrobe in the corrido…
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Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in Konak Blue Bay complex near Cleopatra beach.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in Konak Blue Bay complex near Cleopatra beach.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in Konak Blue Bay complex near Cleopatra beach.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in Konak Blue Bay complex near Cleopatra beach.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in Konak Blue Bay complex near Cleopatra beach.
Show all Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in Konak Blue Bay complex near Cleopatra beach.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in Konak Blue Bay complex near Cleopatra beach.
Alanya, Turkey
from
$129,178
Finishing options Finished
Suitable for obtaining a residence permit - we can indicate 200,000 USD in the tapu. Furnished one-bedroom apartment (1 + 1), 65 m2 in the Konak Blue Bay complex. Blue Bay Residence - a residential complex located in a stunning location, near the center of Alanya - Dinek / Cleopatra. …
Agency
Smart Home
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Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment in Cleopatra Konak Twin Towers complex.
Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment in Cleopatra Konak Twin Towers complex.
Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment in Cleopatra Konak Twin Towers complex.
Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment in Cleopatra Konak Twin Towers complex.
Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment in Cleopatra Konak Twin Towers complex.
Show all Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment in Cleopatra Konak Twin Towers complex.
Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment in Cleopatra Konak Twin Towers complex.
Alanya, Turkey
from
$160,148
Finishing options Finished
Suitable for a residence permit - in Tapu 200,000 USD. Furnished apartment with two bedrooms (2 + 1), 85 m2. Cleopatra Twin Towers is a residential complex with all amenities, located in the very center of Alanya, close to all the necessary infrastructure, just 650 m from the most famous…
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Smart Home
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Residential complex Dream Alanya 520 m ot plyazha Kleopatry
Residential complex Dream Alanya 520 m ot plyazha Kleopatry
Residential complex Dream Alanya 520 m ot plyazha Kleopatry
Residential complex Dream Alanya 520 m ot plyazha Kleopatry
Residential complex Dream Alanya 520 m ot plyazha Kleopatry
Show all Residential complex Dream Alanya 520 m ot plyazha Kleopatry
Residential complex Dream Alanya 520 m ot plyazha Kleopatry
Alanya, Turkey
from
$137,053
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 5
Dream Alanya is a small cozy complex in the center of Alanya, just 520 meters from the beautiful Cleopatra beach (it is about 6-7 minutes walk), with a closed area and hotel infrastructure. The location of the project will allow you to be in the center of urban life, and all the necessary in…
Agency
RealtGo
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Residential complex Serdar Uygun Premium Residence
Residential complex Serdar Uygun Premium Residence
Residential complex Serdar Uygun Premium Residence
Residential complex Serdar Uygun Premium Residence
Residential complex Serdar Uygun Premium Residence
Show all Residential complex Serdar Uygun Premium Residence
Residential complex Serdar Uygun Premium Residence
Basırlı, Turkey
from
$198,727
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 5
The complex is located in a closed area with its own infrastructure. This is an ideal place to live with children or have a comfortable holiday by the sea. The project will consist of 7 blocks, 5 floors with a total of 268 apartments. 1+1, 2+1, 2+1D, 4+1 as well as duplexes with privat…
Developer
Serdar Uygun construction-investment
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Residential complex Apartments 100 meters from the sea in the complex Best Home 37 - The Legend.
Residential complex Apartments 100 meters from the sea in the complex Best Home 37 - The Legend.
Residential complex Apartments 100 meters from the sea in the complex Best Home 37 - The Legend.
Residential complex Apartments 100 meters from the sea in the complex Best Home 37 - The Legend.
Residential complex Apartments 100 meters from the sea in the complex Best Home 37 - The Legend.
Show all Residential complex Apartments 100 meters from the sea in the complex Best Home 37 - The Legend.
Residential complex Apartments 100 meters from the sea in the complex Best Home 37 - The Legend.
Alanya, Turkey
from
$216,733
Finishing options Finished
PREMIUM CLASS project just 100 meters from the sandy beach and in the center of Alanya. One bedroom apartment (1+1), 55 m2, for sale. Unfurnished - 187,000 EUR Furnished - 192,000 EUR The price includes: Furniture Air conditioning in each room Floor heating in bathr…
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Apartment building
Apartment building
Apartment building
Apartment building
Apartment building
Show all Apartment building
Apartment building
Kestel, Turkey
from
$229,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 5
About the house:The first line of Alanya, 50 m from the sea, m = kestel.The property is located 15 minutes from the center of Alanya, 25 minutes from Gazipasha Airport and just 1 minute from the beach. The distance to the nearest school is 5 minutes, to the nearest store - 5 minutes, to the …
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Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in Toprak Palace complex on the seafront.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in Toprak Palace complex on the seafront.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in Toprak Palace complex on the seafront.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in Toprak Palace complex on the seafront.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in Toprak Palace complex on the seafront.
Show all Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in Toprak Palace complex on the seafront.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in Toprak Palace complex on the seafront.
Kargıcak, Turkey
from
$127,055
Finishing options Finished
Furnished one bedroom apartment (1+1) 65 m2 in Toprak Palace Residence complex on the seafront: The complex is located on a total area of ​​4,700 m2 and consists of four 5-storey blocks. A new premium residential complex 50 meters from the Mediterranean Sea, at the level of a 5* hotel,…
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Residential complex Two bedroom apartment in Kavi Home Oba complex.
Residential complex Two bedroom apartment in Kavi Home Oba complex.
Residential complex Two bedroom apartment in Kavi Home Oba complex.
Residential complex Two bedroom apartment in Kavi Home Oba complex.
Residential complex Two bedroom apartment in Kavi Home Oba complex.
Show all Residential complex Two bedroom apartment in Kavi Home Oba complex.
Residential complex Two bedroom apartment in Kavi Home Oba complex.
Oba, Turkey
from
$207,909
Finishing options Finished
Suitable for obtaining a residence permit. Two-bedroom apartment (2+1) 120 m2 in the Kavi Home Oba complex. Kitchen-living room Two bedrooms Two bathrooms Kavi Home is a premium residential complex located in Alanya, surrounded by green gardens in the prestigious Oba area, just 4 …
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Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a shopping mall at 750 meters from the beach, Oba, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a shopping mall at 750 meters from the beach, Oba, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a shopping mall at 750 meters from the beach, Oba, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a shopping mall at 750 meters from the beach, Oba, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a shopping mall at 750 meters from the beach, Oba, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a shopping mall at 750 meters from the beach, Oba, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a shopping mall at 750 meters from the beach, Oba, Turkey
Oba, Turkey
from
$692,738
The residence features a club, swimming pools for children and adults, a landscaped green area, a shopping mall, a covered parking, a fitness room, a sauna, a hamam and a steam bath, a lounge area, a kids' play room. Completion - September, 2025. Facilities and equipment in the house "Smar…
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Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment 300 meters from the sea in the Yazar 8 Residence complex.
Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment 300 meters from the sea in the Yazar 8 Residence complex.
Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment 300 meters from the sea in the Yazar 8 Residence complex.
Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment 300 meters from the sea in the Yazar 8 Residence complex.
Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment 300 meters from the sea in the Yazar 8 Residence complex.
Show all Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment 300 meters from the sea in the Yazar 8 Residence complex.
Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment 300 meters from the sea in the Yazar 8 Residence complex.
Kargıcak, Turkey
from
$134,799
Finishing options Finished
Furnished two-bedroom apartment (2+1) 90 m² in the Yazar 8 Residence complex. This modern residential complex is located in the picturesque and ecologically clean Kargicak area of ​​Alanya, just 300 meters from the sea and beach. Amenities: Summer pool Children's pool Relaxat…
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Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartments in Yekta Alara Park complex.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartments in Yekta Alara Park complex.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartments in Yekta Alara Park complex.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartments in Yekta Alara Park complex.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartments in Yekta Alara Park complex.
Show all Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartments in Yekta Alara Park complex.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartments in Yekta Alara Park complex.
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$135,323
Finishing options Finished
We will send you a photo of the apartment upon request! Furnished one-bedroom apartment (1+1), 70 m2. Yekta Alara Park is the largest premium residential complex in which rich infrastructure and eco-design are successfully intertwined. Yekta Alara Park consists of three 12-storey bu…
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Residential complex Apartments 1+1 and 2+1 in the Via Mar Residence complex on the seafront.
Residential complex Apartments 1+1 and 2+1 in the Via Mar Residence complex on the seafront.
Residential complex Apartments 1+1 and 2+1 in the Via Mar Residence complex on the seafront.
Residential complex Apartments 1+1 and 2+1 in the Via Mar Residence complex on the seafront.
Residential complex Apartments 1+1 and 2+1 in the Via Mar Residence complex on the seafront.
Show all Residential complex Apartments 1+1 and 2+1 in the Via Mar Residence complex on the seafront.
Residential complex Apartments 1+1 and 2+1 in the Via Mar Residence complex on the seafront.
Kargıcak, Turkey
from
$167,482
Finishing options Finished
Apartments in the Via Mar Residence complex on the seafront: One bedroom (1+1) 65 m2 on the 2nd floor furnished - 150,000 EUR Two bedrooms (2+1) 85 m2 on the 1st floor unfurnished - 260,000 EUR The complex is located on a total area of ​​6,852 m2, consists of two 5-storey blocks and h…
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Residential complex Apartment 1+1 in the center of Alanya in the complex Konak Twin Towers 3 Cleopatra.
Residential complex Apartment 1+1 in the center of Alanya in the complex Konak Twin Towers 3 Cleopatra.
Residential complex Apartment 1+1 in the center of Alanya in the complex Konak Twin Towers 3 Cleopatra.
Residential complex Apartment 1+1 in the center of Alanya in the complex Konak Twin Towers 3 Cleopatra.
Residential complex Apartment 1+1 in the center of Alanya in the complex Konak Twin Towers 3 Cleopatra.
Show all Residential complex Apartment 1+1 in the center of Alanya in the complex Konak Twin Towers 3 Cleopatra.
Residential complex Apartment 1+1 in the center of Alanya in the complex Konak Twin Towers 3 Cleopatra.
Alanya, Turkey
from
$141,684
Finishing options Finished
One-bedroom apartments (1+1), 60 m2 in Konak Twin Towers 3 Cleopatra complex are for sale. This project is perfect for those who want to live near the sea and at the same time have all the city infrastructure within walking distance, as well as for investors for renting out apartments. …
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Residential complex Residential complex near the chain stores, in a quiet and environmentally friendly area, Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex near the chain stores, in a quiet and environmentally friendly area, Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex near the chain stores, in a quiet and environmentally friendly area, Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex near the chain stores, in a quiet and environmentally friendly area, Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex near the chain stores, in a quiet and environmentally friendly area, Avsallar, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Residential complex near the chain stores, in a quiet and environmentally friendly area, Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex near the chain stores, in a quiet and environmentally friendly area, Avsallar, Turkey
Alanya, Turkey
from
$118,855
Residential complex with panoramic views of nature and the sea. It consists of 25 apartments with different layouts: Apartments with 1 bedroom - 20 units Duplex apartments with 2 bedrooms - 5 units Down payment is 40%, and there is the possibility of installment on the remaining amount befor…
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Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in the Luna Loft Residence complex.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in the Luna Loft Residence complex.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in the Luna Loft Residence complex.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in the Luna Loft Residence complex.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in the Luna Loft Residence complex.
Show all Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in the Luna Loft Residence complex.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in the Luna Loft Residence complex.
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$86,709
Finishing options Finished
A furnished one-bedroom apartment (1+1) of 60 m² with mountain views is for sale in the Luna Loft Residence complex. The complex is located 550 meters from the sea, with all city amenities within walking distance: cafes, restaurants, shops, farmers' markets, etc. Completion date: Janua…
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Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool close to the sea, Oba, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool close to the sea, Oba, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool close to the sea, Oba, Turkey
Oba, Turkey
from
$243,536
The residence features a swimming pool, a kids' playground, a lounge area, a parking. Completion - 2023. Features of the flats Video intercom Wireless Internet Central satellite system Tile flooring Double glazing Kitchen cabinetry Steel entrance door Location and nearby infrastructure T…
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Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Show all Residential complex
Residential complex
Alanya, Turkey
from
$227,047
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Luxury apartments for sale in a new residential complex, in the heart of Alanya!900 meters from the cleanest sea and a step away from the entire infrastructure of the city, you will find an exclusive residential complex ideal for permanent residence. The complex is located on a plot of 2450 …
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Alanya Eiendom
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Residential complex Furnished duplex 2+1 in the Crystal Nova complex.
Residential complex Furnished duplex 2+1 in the Crystal Nova complex.
Residential complex Furnished duplex 2+1 in the Crystal Nova complex.
Residential complex Furnished duplex 2+1 in the Crystal Nova complex.
Residential complex Furnished duplex 2+1 in the Crystal Nova complex.
Show all Residential complex Furnished duplex 2+1 in the Crystal Nova complex.
Residential complex Furnished duplex 2+1 in the Crystal Nova complex.
Oba, Turkey
from
$177,555
Finishing options Finished
Furnished two-bedroom duplex (2+1), 140 m², in the 5-star Crystal Nova Hotel complex. Crystal Nova Residence occupies a 7,000 m² area and consists of four 6-story blocks with a total of 80 apartments. It is located 800 meters from the sea in the wonderful Cikcilli area, just 2 km from Ala…
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Residential complex Furnished apartment 2+1 in the My Marine Residence complex.
Residential complex Furnished apartment 2+1 in the My Marine Residence complex.
Residential complex Furnished apartment 2+1 in the My Marine Residence complex.
Residential complex Furnished apartment 2+1 in the My Marine Residence complex.
Residential complex Furnished apartment 2+1 in the My Marine Residence complex.
Show all Residential complex Furnished apartment 2+1 in the My Marine Residence complex.
Residential complex Furnished apartment 2+1 in the My Marine Residence complex.
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$147,243
Finishing options Finished
Furnished two-bedroom apartment (2+1) 100 m2 in the My Marine Residence complex. My Marine Residence is a large residential complex with its own infrastructure and first-class hotel service, located in the Mahmutlar area. The distance to the beach is about 700 meters, which you need to…
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Residential complex Modern villas with parking and private swimming pools, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Modern villas with parking and private swimming pools, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Modern villas with parking and private swimming pools, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Modern villas with parking and private swimming pools, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Modern villas with parking and private swimming pools, Alanya, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Modern villas with parking and private swimming pools, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Modern villas with parking and private swimming pools, Alanya, Turkey
Incekum, Turkey
from
$728,278
The complex consists of 5 villas. Each of these villas has an infinity pool, 3 bedrooms, living room and kitchen. Two villas have outdoor parking, three villas have indoor parking. Location and nearby infrastructure The project is 2 km from Inzhekum which has one of the best beaches on the …
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Residential complex Penthouse 3+1 LUXURY in the Yekta Trade Centre complex.
Residential complex Penthouse 3+1 LUXURY in the Yekta Trade Centre complex.
Residential complex Penthouse 3+1 LUXURY in the Yekta Trade Centre complex.
Residential complex Penthouse 3+1 LUXURY in the Yekta Trade Centre complex.
Residential complex Penthouse 3+1 LUXURY in the Yekta Trade Centre complex.
Show all Residential complex Penthouse 3+1 LUXURY in the Yekta Trade Centre complex.
Residential complex Penthouse 3+1 LUXURY in the Yekta Trade Centre complex.
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$319,785
Finishing options Finished
A three-bedroom penthouse (3+1) of 150 m2 is for sale in the Yekta Trade Centre complex. Sea view Furnished and equipped Individual heating Your summer residence is located just 400 meters from the Mediterranean Sea, yet all the city's developed infrastructure is within easy r…
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Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a mini golf course at 350 meters from the sea, Konaklı, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a mini golf course at 350 meters from the sea, Konaklı, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a mini golf course at 350 meters from the sea, Konaklı, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a mini golf course at 350 meters from the sea, Konaklı, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a mini golf course at 350 meters from the sea, Konaklı, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a mini golf course at 350 meters from the sea, Konaklı, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a mini golf course at 350 meters from the sea, Konaklı, Turkey
Alanya, Turkey
from
$337,950
The residence features indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a jacuzzi, a fitness center, a kids' playground and a games room, a mini golf course, around-the-clock video surveillance, a parking, play and lounge areas, a library. Completion - December, 31, 2023. Location and nearby infrastructu…
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Residential complex Residence with swimming pools at 550 meters from the beach, in the center of Avsallar, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools at 550 meters from the beach, in the center of Avsallar, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools at 550 meters from the beach, in the center of Avsallar, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools at 550 meters from the beach, in the center of Avsallar, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools at 550 meters from the beach, in the center of Avsallar, Alanya, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Residence with swimming pools at 550 meters from the beach, in the center of Avsallar, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools at 550 meters from the beach, in the center of Avsallar, Alanya, Turkey
Alanya, Turkey
from
$233,049
The residence features a parking, an outdoor swimming pool and a kids' pool, a fitness room, a spa center (a Turkish bath, sauna, steam bath), a barbecue area, a kids' playground, around-the-clock video surveillance. Facilities and equipment in the house Kitchen cabinetry Aluminium windows…
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Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Show all Residential complex
Residential complex
Kargıcak, Turkey
from
$226,693
Finishing options Finished
Photos and videos of apartments will be sent upon request. Apartment with two bedrooms (2+1) 85 m2, on the 1st but as the 3rd floor - 195,000 EUR. Apartment with two bedrooms (2+1) 85 m2, on the 2nd but as the 4th floor - 225,000 EUR sea view. Apartment with two bedrooms (2+1) 85 m…
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Residential complex Furnished apartment 1+1 100 meters from the sea in the Konak Terrace complex.
Residential complex Furnished apartment 1+1 100 meters from the sea in the Konak Terrace complex.
Residential complex Furnished apartment 1+1 100 meters from the sea in the Konak Terrace complex.
Residential complex Furnished apartment 1+1 100 meters from the sea in the Konak Terrace complex.
Residential complex Furnished apartment 1+1 100 meters from the sea in the Konak Terrace complex.
Show all Residential complex Furnished apartment 1+1 100 meters from the sea in the Konak Terrace complex.
Residential complex Furnished apartment 1+1 100 meters from the sea in the Konak Terrace complex.
Kargıcak, Turkey
from
$108,531
Finishing options Finished
Furnished one-bedroom apartment for sale! We present to your attention another, but an extraordinary project from the best developer of Alanya! Location - 150 meters from the sea and the cleanest beach of the Kargicak area. There are no high-rise buildings in the Kargicak area, the …
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Residential complex Residence with swimming pools and a spa center, Avsallar, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools and a spa center, Avsallar, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools and a spa center, Avsallar, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools and a spa center, Avsallar, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools and a spa center, Avsallar, Alanya, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Residence with swimming pools and a spa center, Avsallar, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools and a spa center, Avsallar, Alanya, Turkey
Alanya, Turkey
from
$195,761
The residence features a parking, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, an aquapark, a mini club, a fitness room, a spa center (a Turkish bath, sauna, steam bath), a rest room, a cinema, a barbecue area, a kids' playground and a play room, around-the-clock video surveillance. Location and near…
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Residential complex Kompleks v okruzhenii tropicheskogo sada
Residential complex Kompleks v okruzhenii tropicheskogo sada
Residential complex Kompleks v okruzhenii tropicheskogo sada
Residential complex Kompleks v okruzhenii tropicheskogo sada
Residential complex Kompleks v okruzhenii tropicheskogo sada
Show all Residential complex Kompleks v okruzhenii tropicheskogo sada
Residential complex Kompleks v okruzhenii tropicheskogo sada
Alanya, Turkey
from
$271,185
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
NUMBER 2 RESIDENCE MMT TUNC is a new 4-storey complex with 36 stylish apartments located in the center of Alanya, just 100 meters from the sea!The building area is 1.127 m2.The project is made in a stylish landscape design and is surrounded by a tropical garden with fruit trees.The famous be…
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DDA Real Estate
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Residential complex Spacious apartment close to the chain stores in the center of Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Spacious apartment close to the chain stores in the center of Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Spacious apartment close to the chain stores in the center of Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Spacious apartment close to the chain stores in the center of Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Spacious apartment close to the chain stores in the center of Avsallar, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Spacious apartment close to the chain stores in the center of Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Spacious apartment close to the chain stores in the center of Avsallar, Turkey
Alanya, Turkey
from
$90,306
Residential complex with panoramic views of nature. It consists of 27 apartments with different layouts: Apartments with 1 bedroom — 12 units Apartments with 2 bedrooms— 9 unit Duplex apartments with 2 bedrooms — 1 units Duplex apartments with 3 bedrooms — 4 units Down payment is 40%, and th…
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Residential complex PREMIUM CLASS apartment with two bedrooms in the Nordic Art complex.
Residential complex PREMIUM CLASS apartment with two bedrooms in the Nordic Art complex.
Residential complex PREMIUM CLASS apartment with two bedrooms in the Nordic Art complex.
Residential complex PREMIUM CLASS apartment with two bedrooms in the Nordic Art complex.
Residential complex PREMIUM CLASS apartment with two bedrooms in the Nordic Art complex.
Show all Residential complex PREMIUM CLASS apartment with two bedrooms in the Nordic Art complex.
Residential complex PREMIUM CLASS apartment with two bedrooms in the Nordic Art complex.
Kargıcak, Turkey
from
$255,820
Finishing options Finished
Two-bedroom apartment (2+1), 95 m2, with side sea view in the Nordic Art complex. The kitchen has Siemens appliances, heated floors throughout the apartment. The complex with all the amenities is located 50 meters from the sea, in a quiet, ecologically clean, green area of ​​Kargicak. …
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Residential complex Furnished apartment 1+1 in the complex Best Home 20 near Cleopatra beach.
Residential complex Furnished apartment 1+1 in the complex Best Home 20 near Cleopatra beach.
Residential complex Furnished apartment 1+1 in the complex Best Home 20 near Cleopatra beach.
Residential complex Furnished apartment 1+1 in the complex Best Home 20 near Cleopatra beach.
Residential complex Furnished apartment 1+1 in the complex Best Home 20 near Cleopatra beach.
Show all Residential complex Furnished apartment 1+1 in the complex Best Home 20 near Cleopatra beach.
Residential complex Furnished apartment 1+1 in the complex Best Home 20 near Cleopatra beach.
Alanya, Turkey
from
$170,802
Finishing options Finished
Short-term rental license! Furnished one-bedroom apartment (1+1) 65 m2, in the Best Home 20 complex. Best Home 20 Cleopatra Select is a luxury apartment complex with its own infrastructure, located in the central part of Alanya, 300 meters from Cleopatra Beach. Within walking distan…
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Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in Calypso Residence complex at a low price.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in Calypso Residence complex at a low price.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in Calypso Residence complex at a low price.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in Calypso Residence complex at a low price.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in Calypso Residence complex at a low price.
Show all Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in Calypso Residence complex at a low price.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in Calypso Residence complex at a low price.
Kestel, Turkey
from
$93,695
Finishing options Finished
Furnished one bedroom apartment (1+1) 60 m2, on the second floor. New luxury modern residential complex in Kestel, one of the most picturesque areas of Alanya. The complex consists of six blocks, the distance to the sea is only 400 meters, all the necessary infrastructure for life and …
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Residential complex Furnished apartment 2+1 in 5* SPA complex Konak Premium.
Residential complex Furnished apartment 2+1 in 5* SPA complex Konak Premium.
Residential complex Furnished apartment 2+1 in 5* SPA complex Konak Premium.
Residential complex Furnished apartment 2+1 in 5* SPA complex Konak Premium.
Residential complex Furnished apartment 2+1 in 5* SPA complex Konak Premium.
Show all Residential complex Furnished apartment 2+1 in 5* SPA complex Konak Premium.
Residential complex Furnished apartment 2+1 in 5* SPA complex Konak Premium.
Kargıcak, Turkey
from
$310,167
Finishing options Finished
Video of the apartment will be sent upon request. Furnished apartment with two bedrooms (2 + 1) 120 m2 on the 3rd floor, equipped with furniture and appliances in the highest level complex Konak Premium with the infrastructure of a five-star hotel on the first coastline. Layout: …
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Residential complex Ready-to-move-in apartments 1+1, 2+1 and 3+1 in the elite complex Yekta Kingdom Premium.
Residential complex Ready-to-move-in apartments 1+1, 2+1 and 3+1 in the elite complex Yekta Kingdom Premium.
Residential complex Ready-to-move-in apartments 1+1, 2+1 and 3+1 in the elite complex Yekta Kingdom Premium.
Residential complex Ready-to-move-in apartments 1+1, 2+1 and 3+1 in the elite complex Yekta Kingdom Premium.
Residential complex Ready-to-move-in apartments 1+1, 2+1 and 3+1 in the elite complex Yekta Kingdom Premium.
Show all Residential complex Ready-to-move-in apartments 1+1, 2+1 and 3+1 in the elite complex Yekta Kingdom Premium.
Residential complex Ready-to-move-in apartments 1+1, 2+1 and 3+1 in the elite complex Yekta Kingdom Premium.
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$175,321
Finishing options Finished
Yekta Kingdom Premium, the most grandiose and impressive project in Alanya, is a three-hectare site. This residential complex will become a new symbol of the Mahmutlar district. This luxury residential complex is located on the Mediterranean coast, in the warmest part of Turkey. It emb…
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Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, an aqua park and a private beach, Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, an aqua park and a private beach, Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, an aqua park and a private beach, Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, an aqua park and a private beach, Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, an aqua park and a private beach, Avsallar, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, an aqua park and a private beach, Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, an aqua park and a private beach, Avsallar, Turkey
Alanya, Turkey
from
$266,480
The residence features outdoor swimming pools, an aqua park, dancing fountains, artificial pools, a jacuzzi, a spa center, an indoor heated pool, a fitness center, a kids' club, cafes, restaurants and bars, roof-top restaurant and bar with a panoramic view, a night club, shops and a pharmacy…
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Residential complex Furnished apartment with 2+1 50 meters from the sea in the complex Kurt Safir Vip
Residential complex Furnished apartment with 2+1 50 meters from the sea in the complex Kurt Safir Vip
Residential complex Furnished apartment with 2+1 50 meters from the sea in the complex Kurt Safir Vip
Residential complex Furnished apartment with 2+1 50 meters from the sea in the complex Kurt Safir Vip
Residential complex Furnished apartment with 2+1 50 meters from the sea in the complex Kurt Safir Vip
Show all Residential complex Furnished apartment with 2+1 50 meters from the sea in the complex Kurt Safir Vip
Residential complex Furnished apartment with 2+1 50 meters from the sea in the complex Kurt Safir Vip
Tosmur, Turkey
from
$253,258
Finishing options Finished
Suitable for a residence permit - we can indicate 200,000 USD in the tapu Furnished apartment with two bedrooms (2 + 1) 120 m2, the complex was built in 2007. Kurt Safir Vip is a modern residential complex with excellent infrastructure, which is located on the first coastline in the Tosm…
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Residential complex Apartment on the first coastline in the Oxo Beach Residence complex.
Residential complex Apartment on the first coastline in the Oxo Beach Residence complex.
Residential complex Apartment on the first coastline in the Oxo Beach Residence complex.
Residential complex Apartment on the first coastline in the Oxo Beach Residence complex.
Residential complex Apartment on the first coastline in the Oxo Beach Residence complex.
Show all Residential complex Apartment on the first coastline in the Oxo Beach Residence complex.
Residential complex Apartment on the first coastline in the Oxo Beach Residence complex.
Kestel, Turkey
from
$172,308
Finishing options Finished
A one-bedroom apartment (1+1), 60 sq m, in the Oxo Beach Residence complex. The windows face north and east, offering city and mountain views. Oxo Beach is a luxury 5-story residential building on the Mediterranean Sea. Kestel is known for its clean, Blue Flag-certified beaches and …
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Residential complex Furnished apartments in 5* SPA complex Konak Premium.
Residential complex Furnished apartments in 5* SPA complex Konak Premium.
Residential complex Furnished apartments in 5* SPA complex Konak Premium.
Residential complex Furnished apartments in 5* SPA complex Konak Premium.
Residential complex Furnished apartments in 5* SPA complex Konak Premium.
Show all Residential complex Furnished apartments in 5* SPA complex Konak Premium.
Residential complex Furnished apartments in 5* SPA complex Konak Premium.
Kargıcak, Turkey
from
$181,917
Finishing options Finished
One bedroom apartment (1+1), 68 m2 on the 3rd floor, furnished and equipped, layout in the highest level Konak Premium complex with the infrastructure of a five-star hotel on the first coastline in the picturesque Kargicak area. This is a large-scale luxury project with an area of ​​25,00…
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Residential complex Apartments in the Via Concept complex on the first coastline.
Residential complex Apartments in the Via Concept complex on the first coastline.
Residential complex Apartments in the Via Concept complex on the first coastline.
Residential complex Apartments in the Via Concept complex on the first coastline.
Residential complex Apartments in the Via Concept complex on the first coastline.
Show all Residential complex Apartments in the Via Concept complex on the first coastline.
Residential complex Apartments in the Via Concept complex on the first coastline.
Kargıcak, Turkey
from
$221,711
Finishing options Finished
Talep edilmesi halinde dairelerin fotoğraf ve videolarını göndereceğiz. İki yatak odalı daire (2+1) 85 m2, 1. ve 3. katta - 195.000 EUR. İki yatak odalı daire (2+1) 85 m2, 2. katta ama 4. kat gibi - 225.000 EUR deniz manzaralı. 6. katta 2+1 85 m2 büyüklüğünde iki yatak odalı daire - 340…
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Residential complex Prestigious residential complex with swimming pools just 70 m from the sea, Kargicak, Alanya, Türkiye
Residential complex Prestigious residential complex with swimming pools just 70 m from the sea, Kargicak, Alanya, Türkiye
Residential complex Prestigious residential complex with swimming pools just 70 m from the sea, Kargicak, Alanya, Türkiye
Residential complex Prestigious residential complex with swimming pools just 70 m from the sea, Kargicak, Alanya, Türkiye
Residential complex Prestigious residential complex with swimming pools just 70 m from the sea, Kargicak, Alanya, Türkiye
Show all Residential complex Prestigious residential complex with swimming pools just 70 m from the sea, Kargicak, Alanya, Türkiye
Residential complex Prestigious residential complex with swimming pools just 70 m from the sea, Kargicak, Alanya, Türkiye
Kargıcak, Turkey
from
$244,701
New elite complex is located in the east of Alanya, in the Kargicak district. Located on the coastline, this project is built on an area of 790 m2. You can witness both the sea and the forests with a panoramic view. Project consists of a single block, 6 floors and 15 flats. It allows you to …
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Residential complex Cozy residence with swimming pools at 150 meters from the beach, Kestel, Turkey
Residential complex Cozy residence with swimming pools at 150 meters from the beach, Kestel, Turkey
Residential complex Cozy residence with swimming pools at 150 meters from the beach, Kestel, Turkey
Residential complex Cozy residence with swimming pools at 150 meters from the beach, Kestel, Turkey
Residential complex Cozy residence with swimming pools at 150 meters from the beach, Kestel, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Cozy residence with swimming pools at 150 meters from the beach, Kestel, Turkey
Residential complex Cozy residence with swimming pools at 150 meters from the beach, Kestel, Turkey
Kestel, Turkey
from
$314,616
The residence features swimming pools for children and adults, a sauna, a fitness center, barbecue areas, a gazebo, wireless Internet, around-the-clock security. Features of the flats Central satellite system PVC Windows with double glazing Steel entrance door Air conditioning Kitchen cabi…
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Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a lounge area in the luxury area of Oba, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a lounge area in the luxury area of Oba, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a lounge area in the luxury area of Oba, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a lounge area in the luxury area of Oba, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a lounge area in the luxury area of Oba, Alanya, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a lounge area in the luxury area of Oba, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a lounge area in the luxury area of Oba, Alanya, Turkey
Oba, Turkey
from
$425,314
The complex infrastructure: outdoor swimming pool kids' playground lounge area barbecue area parking fitness center sauna and steam bath games room with a billiard around-the-clock secuirty Facilities and equipment in the house Wireless Internet Central satellite system Video intercom Ki…
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Residential complex Apartments with direct sea view in the Novus Sky complex.
Residential complex Apartments with direct sea view in the Novus Sky complex.
Residential complex Apartments with direct sea view in the Novus Sky complex.
Residential complex Apartments with direct sea view in the Novus Sky complex.
Residential complex Apartments with direct sea view in the Novus Sky complex.
Show all Residential complex Apartments with direct sea view in the Novus Sky complex.
Residential complex Apartments with direct sea view in the Novus Sky complex.
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$154,462
Finishing options Finished
Short-term rental license! One-bedroom apartments (1+1) 70 m2, southern facade, with sea view in the Novus Sky complex. The complex is located in Alanya in the Mahmutlar area, on Barbaros Street, 120 meters from the sea. There is everything you need for recreation and permanent resi…
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Residential complex Nordic sky
Residential complex Nordic sky
Tosmur, Turkey
from
$297,520
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 8
Nordic Sky is an exquisite luxury project in the corporate style of Nordic Property Construction. It meets the needs of the most selective connoisseurs of real estate on the Alanya coast
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Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in Cleopatra Konak Twin Towers complex.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in Cleopatra Konak Twin Towers complex.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in Cleopatra Konak Twin Towers complex.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in Cleopatra Konak Twin Towers complex.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in Cleopatra Konak Twin Towers complex.
Show all Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in Cleopatra Konak Twin Towers complex.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in Cleopatra Konak Twin Towers complex.
Alanya, Turkey
from
$141,651
Finishing options Finished
Suitable for a residence permit - in Tapu, 200,000 USD. Furnished one-bedroom apartment (1+1), number 65, for sale in the Cleopatra Konak Twin Towers complex. Cleopatra Twin Towers is a residential complex with all amenities, located in the heart of Alanya, close to all necessary ameniti…
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Residential complex One-bedroom apartment in the 5* SPA complex Albimo Loft Residence.
Residential complex One-bedroom apartment in the 5* SPA complex Albimo Loft Residence.
Residential complex One-bedroom apartment in the 5* SPA complex Albimo Loft Residence.
Residential complex One-bedroom apartment in the 5* SPA complex Albimo Loft Residence.
Residential complex One-bedroom apartment in the 5* SPA complex Albimo Loft Residence.
Show all Residential complex One-bedroom apartment in the 5* SPA complex Albimo Loft Residence.
Residential complex One-bedroom apartment in the 5* SPA complex Albimo Loft Residence.
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$106,438
Finishing options Finished
One bedroom apartment (1+1) 56 m2 on a high floor is for sale. We present to your attention a new elite investment project in the center of Mahmutlar from a reliable developer company. The new residential complex is located 550 meters from the sea, and belongs to the luxury segment, wi…
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Residential complex 1+1 furnished apartment in the Albimo Loft Residence SPA complex.
Residential complex 1+1 furnished apartment in the Albimo Loft Residence SPA complex.
Residential complex 1+1 furnished apartment in the Albimo Loft Residence SPA complex.
Residential complex 1+1 furnished apartment in the Albimo Loft Residence SPA complex.
Residential complex 1+1 furnished apartment in the Albimo Loft Residence SPA complex.
Show all Residential complex 1+1 furnished apartment in the Albimo Loft Residence SPA complex.
Residential complex 1+1 furnished apartment in the Albimo Loft Residence SPA complex.
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$106,461
Finishing options Finished
One-bedroom apartment in the 5* Albimo Loft Residence SPA complex. For sale: One-bedroom apartment (1+1), 56 m², unfurnished (on the 8th floor) - EUR 90,000. One-bedroom apartment (1+1), 56 m², furnished (on the 1st and 2nd floors) - from EUR 90,000. We present to you a new l…
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Residential complex Furnished apartments 1+1 and 2+1 150 meters from the sea.
Residential complex Furnished apartments 1+1 and 2+1 150 meters from the sea.
Residential complex Furnished apartments 1+1 and 2+1 150 meters from the sea.
Residential complex Furnished apartments 1+1 and 2+1 150 meters from the sea.
Residential complex Furnished apartments 1+1 and 2+1 150 meters from the sea.
Show all Residential complex Furnished apartments 1+1 and 2+1 150 meters from the sea.
Residential complex Furnished apartments 1+1 and 2+1 150 meters from the sea.
Kargıcak, Turkey
from
$93,247
Finishing options Finished
Furnished apartments in the Vega Style complex: One bedroom (1+1) 55 m2 - 83,000 EUR Two bedroom (2+1) 95 m2 - 123,000 EUR A modern residential complex located in a picturesque and ecologically clean area of ​​Alanya - Kargicak, just 150 meters from the sea and the beach. The apart…
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Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools, spa area and gym, in the developing area of Demirtaş, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools, spa area and gym, in the developing area of Demirtaş, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools, spa area and gym, in the developing area of Demirtaş, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools, spa area and gym, in the developing area of Demirtaş, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools, spa area and gym, in the developing area of Demirtaş, Alanya, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools, spa area and gym, in the developing area of Demirtaş, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools, spa area and gym, in the developing area of Demirtaş, Alanya, Turkey
Demirtaş, Turkey
from
$157,308
In a popular developing tourist area, this development offers standard 1 bedroom flats and 2 bedroom penthouses. Features of the flats Equipment: steel entrance door, video intercom, built-in furniture in the kitchen and bathrooms, complete package of household appliances (refrigerator, dis…
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Residential complex Furnished penthouse 2+1 in the PREMIUM CLASS complex Victory Garden Oba.
Residential complex Furnished penthouse 2+1 in the PREMIUM CLASS complex Victory Garden Oba.
Residential complex Furnished penthouse 2+1 in the PREMIUM CLASS complex Victory Garden Oba.
Residential complex Furnished penthouse 2+1 in the PREMIUM CLASS complex Victory Garden Oba.
Residential complex Furnished penthouse 2+1 in the PREMIUM CLASS complex Victory Garden Oba.
Show all Residential complex Furnished penthouse 2+1 in the PREMIUM CLASS complex Victory Garden Oba.
Residential complex Furnished penthouse 2+1 in the PREMIUM CLASS complex Victory Garden Oba.
Oba, Turkey
from
$261,838
Finishing options Finished
Furnished penthouse with two bedrooms (2+1) of 100 m2 is for sale. Property description: Fully furnished 2+1 penthouse. American style kitchen-living room for cozy evenings. Two bedrooms and bathrooms. Spacious terrace with breathtaking mountain views. High ceilings of 3 m for lightn…
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Residential complex Apartment in the premium complex Best Home 46.
Residential complex Apartment in the premium complex Best Home 46.
Residential complex Apartment in the premium complex Best Home 46.
Residential complex Apartment in the premium complex Best Home 46.
Residential complex Apartment in the premium complex Best Home 46.
Show all Residential complex Apartment in the premium complex Best Home 46.
Residential complex Apartment in the premium complex Best Home 46.
Oba, Turkey
from
$123,073
Finishing options Finished
One bedroom apartment (1+1) 52 m2 in the premium SPA complex Best Home 46 - Oba Privilege. A set of household appliances (refrigerator, dishwasher, hob, oven, extractor hood, washing machine), air conditioning in each room, heated floors in the bathrooms and a flow-through water heater - …
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Residential complex Beachfront residential complex with shopping center and infrastructure, Mahmutlar, Turkey
Residential complex Beachfront residential complex with shopping center and infrastructure, Mahmutlar, Turkey
Residential complex Beachfront residential complex with shopping center and infrastructure, Mahmutlar, Turkey
Residential complex Beachfront residential complex with shopping center and infrastructure, Mahmutlar, Turkey
Residential complex Beachfront residential complex with shopping center and infrastructure, Mahmutlar, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Beachfront residential complex with shopping center and infrastructure, Mahmutlar, Turkey
Residential complex Beachfront residential complex with shopping center and infrastructure, Mahmutlar, Turkey
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$329,182
Residential complex with everything for recreation and life: the sea, the sun and excellent infrastructure. The complex consists of 2 blocks and also includes its own shopping center. The panoramic windows of the apartments will offer views to the sea and Alanya. There will be a beautiful we…
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Residential quarter Furnished apartment 2+1 200 meters from the sea in the Citadel Residence complex.
Residential quarter Furnished apartment 2+1 200 meters from the sea in the Citadel Residence complex.
Residential quarter Furnished apartment 2+1 200 meters from the sea in the Citadel Residence complex.
Residential quarter Furnished apartment 2+1 200 meters from the sea in the Citadel Residence complex.
Residential quarter Furnished apartment 2+1 200 meters from the sea in the Citadel Residence complex.
Show all Residential quarter Furnished apartment 2+1 200 meters from the sea in the Citadel Residence complex.
Residential quarter Furnished apartment 2+1 200 meters from the sea in the Citadel Residence complex.
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$169,564
Finishing options Finished
Citadel BSR Residence is a beautiful residential complex, located between Ataturk and Barbarossa streets in the central part of Mahmutlar, 200 meters from the sea. Apartment 2 + 1-115 m? Furnished (new furniture) 2nd floor 2 bathrooms 2 balconies Windows overlook northwest an…
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Residential complex Apartments with sea view in the Seda Tower complex.
Residential complex Apartments with sea view in the Seda Tower complex.
Residential complex Apartments with sea view in the Seda Tower complex.
Residential complex Apartments with sea view in the Seda Tower complex.
Residential complex Apartments with sea view in the Seda Tower complex.
Show all Residential complex Apartments with sea view in the Seda Tower complex.
Residential complex Apartments with sea view in the Seda Tower complex.
Alanya, Turkey
from
$127,055
Finishing options Finished
One-bedroom apartments (1+1) 53 m2 with a view of the sea and Alanya Fortress in the center of Alanya. Seda Tower is a residential complex with its own infrastructure, located in the very center of Alanya, 450 m from the famous Keykubat beach. All city infrastructure is within walking …
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Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment 400 meters from the sea in the Tekinoğlu complex.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment 400 meters from the sea in the Tekinoğlu complex.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment 400 meters from the sea in the Tekinoğlu complex.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment 400 meters from the sea in the Tekinoğlu complex.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment 400 meters from the sea in the Tekinoğlu complex.
Show all Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment 400 meters from the sea in the Tekinoğlu complex.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment 400 meters from the sea in the Tekinoğlu complex.
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$107,202
Finishing options Finished
Furnished one bedroom apartment (1+1) 56 m2 with mountain view in Tekinoğlu complex. This project is located 400 meters from the beach, on the third coastline. The residential complex is within 5 minutes' walk of transport, shops, cafes, restaurants, pharmacies. On Tuesdays and Saturda…
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Residential complex Furnished apartment 1+1 in the complex Best Life 9.
Residential complex Furnished apartment 1+1 in the complex Best Life 9.
Residential complex Furnished apartment 1+1 in the complex Best Life 9.
Residential complex Furnished apartment 1+1 in the complex Best Life 9.
Residential complex Furnished apartment 1+1 in the complex Best Life 9.
Show all Residential complex Furnished apartment 1+1 in the complex Best Life 9.
Residential complex Furnished apartment 1+1 in the complex Best Life 9.
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$87,904
Finishing options Finished
Video of the apartment will be sent upon request. Furnished one-bedroom apartment (1+1) 55 m2 on the 3rd floor in the Best Life 9 complex. The complex is located in the Mahmutlar area, 500 meters from the sea, nearby - parks, squares, walking areas, a farmer's market, shops and stalls …
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Residential complex Small residential complex with swimming pool and gym, 400 m to the beach, in the center of Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Small residential complex with swimming pool and gym, 400 m to the beach, in the center of Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Small residential complex with swimming pool and gym, 400 m to the beach, in the center of Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Small residential complex with swimming pool and gym, 400 m to the beach, in the center of Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Small residential complex with swimming pool and gym, 400 m to the beach, in the center of Avsallar, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Small residential complex with swimming pool and gym, 400 m to the beach, in the center of Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Small residential complex with swimming pool and gym, 400 m to the beach, in the center of Avsallar, Turkey
Alanya, Turkey
from
$134,003
Residential complex with panoramic views of nature and the sea. It consists of 12 apartments with different layouts: Apartments with 1 bedroom — 9 units Duplex apartments with 2 bedrooms — 3 units Down payment is 40%, and there is the possibility of installment on the remaining amount before…
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Residential complex Apartment 1+1 in the luxury complex River Panorama Oba.
Residential complex Apartment 1+1 in the luxury complex River Panorama Oba.
Residential complex Apartment 1+1 in the luxury complex River Panorama Oba.
Residential complex Apartment 1+1 in the luxury complex River Panorama Oba.
Residential complex Apartment 1+1 in the luxury complex River Panorama Oba.
Show all Residential complex Apartment 1+1 in the luxury complex River Panorama Oba.
Residential complex Apartment 1+1 in the luxury complex River Panorama Oba.
Oba, Turkey
from
$140,159
Finishing options Finished
Furnished one bedroom apartment (1+1) 55 m2 in the River Panorama Oba complex. River Panorama is a new premium residential complex located in Oba - one of the best areas of Alanya. A full and convenient infrastructure has been created here, including Migros and Carrefour supermarkets, …
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Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment in the Myra Park complex, 200 meters from the sea.
Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment in the Myra Park complex, 200 meters from the sea.
Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment in the Myra Park complex, 200 meters from the sea.
Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment in the Myra Park complex, 200 meters from the sea.
Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment in the Myra Park complex, 200 meters from the sea.
Show all Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment in the Myra Park complex, 200 meters from the sea.
Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment in the Myra Park complex, 200 meters from the sea.
Kestel, Turkey
from
$176,886
Finishing options Finished
Furnished two-bedroom apartment (2+1) 110 m² in the Myra Park complex. Layout: Kitchen-living room 2 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms 2 Balconies Views of the complex grounds and mountains Myra Park is a beautiful residential complex with its own amenities, located 300 meters from…
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Residential complex Spacious apartments in residential complex with swimming pool and gym, Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Spacious apartments in residential complex with swimming pool and gym, Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Spacious apartments in residential complex with swimming pool and gym, Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Spacious apartments in residential complex with swimming pool and gym, Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Spacious apartments in residential complex with swimming pool and gym, Avsallar, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Spacious apartments in residential complex with swimming pool and gym, Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Spacious apartments in residential complex with swimming pool and gym, Avsallar, Turkey
Alanya, Turkey
from
$110,698
Residential complex with panoramic views of nature and the sea. It consists of 16 apartments with different layouts: Apartments with 1 bedroom — 14 units Duplex apartments with 4 bedrooms — 2 units Down payment is 40%, and there is the possibility of installment on the remaining amount befor…
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Residential complex Furnished apartment 1+1 in the complex Best Home 25 Cleopatra Exclusive.
Residential complex Furnished apartment 1+1 in the complex Best Home 25 Cleopatra Exclusive.
Residential complex Furnished apartment 1+1 in the complex Best Home 25 Cleopatra Exclusive.
Residential complex Furnished apartment 1+1 in the complex Best Home 25 Cleopatra Exclusive.
Residential complex Furnished apartment 1+1 in the complex Best Home 25 Cleopatra Exclusive.
Show all Residential complex Furnished apartment 1+1 in the complex Best Home 25 Cleopatra Exclusive.
Residential complex Furnished apartment 1+1 in the complex Best Home 25 Cleopatra Exclusive.
Alanya, Turkey
from
$192,375
Finishing options Finished
Furnished one-bedroom apartment (1+1) 60 m2, on the 2nd floor. Best Home 25 is a new premium residential complex with its own infrastructure, located in the central part of Alanya, a few minutes' walk from Cleopatra Beach and the park area. At the same time, the complex is located in t…
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Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a spa center and a mini golf course, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a spa center and a mini golf course, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a spa center and a mini golf course, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a spa center and a mini golf course, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a spa center and a mini golf course, Alanya, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a spa center and a mini golf course, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a spa center and a mini golf course, Alanya, Turkey
Alanya, Turkey
from
$167,504
The project features: Indoor/outdoor swimming pool Barbecue area Water park Yoga area Mini golf Photo area Cinema Basketball and tennis courts Kids' playground Spa center Sauna Massage Room Steam bath Turkish bath Kids' play room Fitness room Billiards Completion - March, 2027. Location a…
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Residential complex 2+1 apartment in the Emarine Residence complex on the first coastline.
Residential complex 2+1 apartment in the Emarine Residence complex on the first coastline.
Residential complex 2+1 apartment in the Emarine Residence complex on the first coastline.
Residential complex 2+1 apartment in the Emarine Residence complex on the first coastline.
Residential complex 2+1 apartment in the Emarine Residence complex on the first coastline.
Show all Residential complex 2+1 apartment in the Emarine Residence complex on the first coastline.
Residential complex 2+1 apartment in the Emarine Residence complex on the first coastline.
Kestel, Turkey
from
$182,986
Finishing options Finished
Furnished two-bedroom apartment (2+1) 105 sq m in the Emarine Residence complex. Layout: Kitchen-living room 2 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms Balcony View of the sea and complex grounds Emarine Residence is a new premium residential complex with all amenities, located on the seaf…
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Apartment building Nobby Garden
Apartment building Nobby Garden
Apartment building Nobby Garden
Apartment building Nobby Garden
Apartment building Nobby Garden
Show all Apartment building Nobby Garden
Apartment building Nobby Garden
Alanya, Turkey
from
$227,428
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 9
Nobby Garden Residential ComplexNew residential complex Nobby Garden is located in one of the quietest areas of Alanya - Avsallar. It consists of two blocks of 117 apartments.The new project Nobby Garden is a stylish residential complex with an emphasis on the measured rhythm of life and car…
Developer
Nordic Property
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Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment in the Guzel 2000 complex.
Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment in the Guzel 2000 complex.
Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment in the Guzel 2000 complex.
Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment in the Guzel 2000 complex.
Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment in the Guzel 2000 complex.
Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment in the Guzel 2000 complex.
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$134,110
Finishing options Finished
A furnished two-bedroom apartment with in the Guzel 2000 complex. Apartments for sale: Two-bedroom apartment (2+1), 115 sq m. Price: EUR 116,000 Two-bedroom apartment (2+1), 100 sq m. Price: EUR 136,000 The complex consists of one 12-story building, covering 3,713 sq m, with …
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Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment with sea view in Yekta Trade Centre complex.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment with sea view in Yekta Trade Centre complex.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment with sea view in Yekta Trade Centre complex.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment with sea view in Yekta Trade Centre complex.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment with sea view in Yekta Trade Centre complex.
Show all Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment with sea view in Yekta Trade Centre complex.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment with sea view in Yekta Trade Centre complex.
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$160,203
Finishing options Finished
Furnished one-bedroom apartment (1+1), 70 m2 with sea view is for sale. Your summer residence is located just 5 minutes walk from the Mediterranean Sea and at the same time all the developed infrastructure of the city is at your fingertips: cafes, supermarkets, banks, bakery, playgrounds …
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Residential complex Apartment 3+1 in the Sehr-i Oba complex for a residence permit and TURKISH CITIZENSHIP.
Residential complex Apartment 3+1 in the Sehr-i Oba complex for a residence permit and TURKISH CITIZENSHIP.
Residential complex Apartment 3+1 in the Sehr-i Oba complex for a residence permit and TURKISH CITIZENSHIP.
Residential complex Apartment 3+1 in the Sehr-i Oba complex for a residence permit and TURKISH CITIZENSHIP.
Residential complex Apartment 3+1 in the Sehr-i Oba complex for a residence permit and TURKISH CITIZENSHIP.
Show all Residential complex Apartment 3+1 in the Sehr-i Oba complex for a residence permit and TURKISH CITIZENSHIP.
Residential complex Apartment 3+1 in the Sehr-i Oba complex for a residence permit and TURKISH CITIZENSHIP.
Oba, Turkey
from
$250,966
Finishing options Finished
Suitable for a residence permit - in Tapu we can indicate 200,000 USD. Suitable for TURKISH CITIZENSHIP - in Tapu we can indicate 400,000 USD. Three-bedroom apartment (3 + 1) without furniture 145 m2, in the Sehr-i Oba complex. Layout: Separate kitchen Living room 3 Bedrooms…
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Residential complex Apartment 2+1 in the PREMIUM CLASS complex Royal Towers in the center of Alanya.
Residential complex Apartment 2+1 in the PREMIUM CLASS complex Royal Towers in the center of Alanya.
Residential complex Apartment 2+1 in the PREMIUM CLASS complex Royal Towers in the center of Alanya.
Residential complex Apartment 2+1 in the PREMIUM CLASS complex Royal Towers in the center of Alanya.
Residential complex Apartment 2+1 in the PREMIUM CLASS complex Royal Towers in the center of Alanya.
Show all Residential complex Apartment 2+1 in the PREMIUM CLASS complex Royal Towers in the center of Alanya.
Residential complex Apartment 2+1 in the PREMIUM CLASS complex Royal Towers in the center of Alanya.
Alanya, Turkey
from
$264,724
Finishing options Finished
Suitable for a residence permit - in Tapu we can indicate 200,000 USD. Duplex with two bedrooms (2 + 1) with an area of 120 m2 in the Royal Towers complex with a panoramic view of the sea and the Alanya Fortress. Royal Towers is a new complex with all amenities, located in the center o…
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Residential complex Apartamenty 3+1 XL in the Azura World complex.
Residential complex Apartamenty 3+1 XL in the Azura World complex.
Residential complex Apartamenty 3+1 XL in the Azura World complex.
Residential complex Apartamenty 3+1 XL in the Azura World complex.
Residential complex Apartamenty 3+1 XL in the Azura World complex.
Show all Residential complex Apartamenty 3+1 XL in the Azura World complex.
Residential complex Apartamenty 3+1 XL in the Azura World complex.
Alanya, Turkey
from
$401,693
Finishing options Finished
AZURA WORLD in Türkler: Open the Door to a New Life. Introducing AZURA WORLD, a grand "city within a city" project on the Antalya coast. This is more than just a residential complex, but a holistic environment for living, recreation, and investment, where every detail has been carefully c…
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Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment in the Riviera Garden Oba complex.
Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment in the Riviera Garden Oba complex.
Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment in the Riviera Garden Oba complex.
Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment in the Riviera Garden Oba complex.
Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment in the Riviera Garden Oba complex.
Show all Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment in the Riviera Garden Oba complex.
Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment in the Riviera Garden Oba complex.
Oba, Turkey
from
$152,157
Finishing options Finished
Suitable for a residence permit - in Tapu we can indicate 200,000 USD. Furnished apartment with two bedrooms (2 + 1) 100 m2 on the 2nd floor in the Riviera Garden Oba complex. Layout: Kitchen-living room Spacious entrance group 2 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms Glazed loggia South, …
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Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment 150 meters from the sea in the ART City Residence complex.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment 150 meters from the sea in the ART City Residence complex.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment 150 meters from the sea in the ART City Residence complex.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment 150 meters from the sea in the ART City Residence complex.