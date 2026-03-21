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New Apartments in Çeşme, Turkey

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Apartment building Sea View Real Estate in a Beachfront Complex in Çeşme
Apartment building Sea View Real Estate in a Beachfront Complex in Çeşme
Apartment building Sea View Real Estate in a Beachfront Complex in Çeşme
Apartment building Sea View Real Estate in a Beachfront Complex in Çeşme
Apartment building Sea View Real Estate in a Beachfront Complex in Çeşme
Show all Apartment building Sea View Real Estate in a Beachfront Complex in Çeşme
Apartment building Sea View Real Estate in a Beachfront Complex in Çeşme
Çeşme, Turkey
from
$854,816
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 5
Panoramic Sea View Real Estate in a Complex in Çeşme Çeşme, located in western İzmir, is a famous holiday destination known for its clean air and blue flag beaches. With its natural beauty, famous restaurants, unique cuisine, marina, architecture, and history, it is one of Turkey’s most reno…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
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Apartment building Apartments Close to the Sea in a Gated Complex in Çeşme
Apartment building Apartments Close to the Sea in a Gated Complex in Çeşme
Apartment building Apartments Close to the Sea in a Gated Complex in Çeşme
Apartment building Apartments Close to the Sea in a Gated Complex in Çeşme
Apartment building Apartments Close to the Sea in a Gated Complex in Çeşme
Show all Apartment building Apartments Close to the Sea in a Gated Complex in Çeşme
Apartment building Apartments Close to the Sea in a Gated Complex in Çeşme
Çeşme, Turkey
from
$812,343
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 3
Apartments Near the Sea in Çeşme with Rich Social Facilities Çeşme is a holiday region in western İzmir, known for its Blue Flag beaches and clean air. With its natural setting, famous restaurants, unique cuisine, marina, architecture, and historic charm, it’s one of Turkey’s most popular an…
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TEKCE Real Estate
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Residential complex Modern residence with a view of the sea, swimming pools and a spa center, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex Modern residence with a view of the sea, swimming pools and a spa center, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex Modern residence with a view of the sea, swimming pools and a spa center, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex Modern residence with a view of the sea, swimming pools and a spa center, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex Modern residence with a view of the sea, swimming pools and a spa center, Izmir, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Modern residence with a view of the sea, swimming pools and a spa center, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex Modern residence with a view of the sea, swimming pools and a spa center, Izmir, Turkey
Çeşme, Turkey
from
$1,33M
We offer apartments with a view of the sea. The residence features a cafe, a spa center, a fitness room, an underground parking, swimming pools, a kids' playground, a security system. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located a few minutes walk from a yacht marina, cafes an…
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TRANIO
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Residential complex Residence with swimming pools and gardens at 300 meters from the beach, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools and gardens at 300 meters from the beach, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools and gardens at 300 meters from the beach, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools and gardens at 300 meters from the beach, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools and gardens at 300 meters from the beach, Izmir, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Residence with swimming pools and gardens at 300 meters from the beach, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools and gardens at 300 meters from the beach, Izmir, Turkey
Çeşme, Turkey
from
$1,33M
The residence features a parking, swimming pools, gardens, kids' playgrounds, a fitness center, a spa. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located close to a school, a kindergarten, a supermarket, a hospital. Beach - 300 meters Hospital - 6 km Port - 9 km
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TRANIO
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Residential complex Apartments and villas in the Swissotel Residences Cesme complex.
Residential complex Apartments and villas in the Swissotel Residences Cesme complex.
Residential complex Apartments and villas in the Swissotel Residences Cesme complex.
Residential complex Apartments and villas in the Swissotel Residences Cesme complex.
Residential complex Apartments and villas in the Swissotel Residences Cesme complex.
Show all Residential complex Apartments and villas in the Swissotel Residences Cesme complex.
Residential complex Apartments and villas in the Swissotel Residences Cesme complex.
Çeşme, Turkey
from
$1,35M
Finishing options Finished
Price from 1,155,000 EUR Luxurious, branded apartments and villas with sea view in Cesme on the first line, with a private beach and a hotel and spa concept in the Ilica area are for sale. The apartments and villas are part of the Swissotel Luxury Spa Resort & Hotel complex on a coasta…
Agency
Smart Home
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Apartment building Sea View Real Estate in a Beachfront Complex in Çeşme
Apartment building Sea View Real Estate in a Beachfront Complex in Çeşme
Apartment building Sea View Real Estate in a Beachfront Complex in Çeşme
Apartment building Sea View Real Estate in a Beachfront Complex in Çeşme
Apartment building Sea View Real Estate in a Beachfront Complex in Çeşme
Show all Apartment building Sea View Real Estate in a Beachfront Complex in Çeşme
Apartment building Sea View Real Estate in a Beachfront Complex in Çeşme
Çeşme, Turkey
from
$990,209
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 5
Panoramic Sea View Real Estate in a Complex in Çeşme Çeşme, located in western İzmir, is a famous holiday destination known for its clean air and blue flag beaches. With its natural beauty, famous restaurants, unique cuisine, marina, architecture, and history, it is one of Turkey’s most reno…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Sea View Real Estate in a Beachfront Complex in Çeşme
Apartment building Sea View Real Estate in a Beachfront Complex in Çeşme
Apartment building Sea View Real Estate in a Beachfront Complex in Çeşme
Apartment building Sea View Real Estate in a Beachfront Complex in Çeşme
Apartment building Sea View Real Estate in a Beachfront Complex in Çeşme
Show all Apartment building Sea View Real Estate in a Beachfront Complex in Çeşme
Apartment building Sea View Real Estate in a Beachfront Complex in Çeşme
Çeşme, Turkey
from
$720,569
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 5
Panoramic Sea View Real Estate in a Complex in Çeşme Çeşme, located in western İzmir, is a famous holiday destination known for its clean air and blue flag beaches. With its natural beauty, famous restaurants, unique cuisine, marina, architecture, and history, it is one of Turkey’s most reno…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex New residential complex with a swimming pool, green areas and sports grounds, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex with a swimming pool, green areas and sports grounds, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex with a swimming pool, green areas and sports grounds, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex with a swimming pool, green areas and sports grounds, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex with a swimming pool, green areas and sports grounds, Izmir, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residential complex with a swimming pool, green areas and sports grounds, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex with a swimming pool, green areas and sports grounds, Izmir, Turkey
Çeşme, Turkey
from
$2,04M
The project consists of 77 independent comfortable villas and 45 apartments with different layouts. Each villa has a swimming pool of 35 m2 and a garden. The project features: park sports grounds green areas gym outdoor swimming pool club event area sitting areas kids' playground jogging an…
Agency
TRANIO
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Apartment building Apartments Close to the Sea in a Gated Complex in Çeşme
Apartment building Apartments Close to the Sea in a Gated Complex in Çeşme
Apartment building Apartments Close to the Sea in a Gated Complex in Çeşme
Apartment building Apartments Close to the Sea in a Gated Complex in Çeşme
Apartment building Apartments Close to the Sea in a Gated Complex in Çeşme
Show all Apartment building Apartments Close to the Sea in a Gated Complex in Çeşme
Apartment building Apartments Close to the Sea in a Gated Complex in Çeşme
Çeşme, Turkey
from
$603,455
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 3
Apartments Near the Sea in Çeşme with Rich Social Facilities Çeşme is a holiday region in western İzmir, known for its Blue Flag beaches and clean air. With its natural setting, famous restaurants, unique cuisine, marina, architecture, and historic charm, it’s one of Turkey’s most popular an…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Apartments Close to the Sea in a Gated Complex in Çeşme
Apartment building Apartments Close to the Sea in a Gated Complex in Çeşme
Apartment building Apartments Close to the Sea in a Gated Complex in Çeşme
Apartment building Apartments Close to the Sea in a Gated Complex in Çeşme
Apartment building Apartments Close to the Sea in a Gated Complex in Çeşme
Show all Apartment building Apartments Close to the Sea in a Gated Complex in Çeşme
Apartment building Apartments Close to the Sea in a Gated Complex in Çeşme
Çeşme, Turkey
from
$408,492
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 3
Apartments Near the Sea in Çeşme with Rich Social Facilities Çeşme is a holiday region in western İzmir, known for its Blue Flag beaches and clean air. With its natural setting, famous restaurants, unique cuisine, marina, architecture, and historic charm, it’s one of Turkey’s most popular an…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex Gateaway to the Sea with the Çeşme Project
Residential complex Gateaway to the Sea with the Çeşme Project
Residential complex Gateaway to the Sea with the Çeşme Project
Residential complex Gateaway to the Sea with the Çeşme Project
Residential complex Gateaway to the Sea with the Çeşme Project
Residential complex Gateaway to the Sea with the Çeşme Project
Residential complex Gateaway to the Sea with the Çeşme Project
Çeşme, Turkey
from
$969,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Çeşme Project is located near the world-famous Çeşme bays, beaches and marinas. Folkart Boyalık Çeşme is a place where you can enjoy life to the fullest.   Distance to : BOYALIK beach ...... 300 m Marina ALTIN YUNUS ..... 1 km AQUA TOY CITY .... 2 km Bay AYAYORGİ ..... 2 km…
Agency
Startkey Vizyon Gayrimenkul
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Residential complex ZhK YLDYR ChEShME
Residential complex ZhK YLDYR ChEShME
Residential complex ZhK YLDYR ChEShME
Residential complex ZhK YLDYR ChEShME
Residential complex ZhK YLDYR ChEShME
Show all Residential complex ZhK YLDYR ChEShME
Residential complex ZhK YLDYR ChEShME
Ildir Mahallesi, Turkey
from
$10,22M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 2
I present to your attention the pearl of Turkey, Izmir Cesme. Cesme with clean water, healing thermal waters, historical monuments, vibrant nightlife and beautiful beaches is one of the most popular tourist regions of Izmir. The districts of Alachata, Ylyja and Urla occupy a place among the …
Agency
Startkey Vizyon Gayrimenkul
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Residential complex AN EXTRAORDINARY PROJECT IN THE ÇEŞME
Residential complex AN EXTRAORDINARY PROJECT IN THE ÇEŞME
Residential complex AN EXTRAORDINARY PROJECT IN THE ÇEŞME
Residential complex AN EXTRAORDINARY PROJECT IN THE ÇEŞME
Residential complex AN EXTRAORDINARY PROJECT IN THE ÇEŞME
Residential complex AN EXTRAORDINARY PROJECT IN THE ÇEŞME
Çeşme, Turkey
from
$918,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Cesme is the most beautiful peninsula on the Aegean coast, its value is growing every day. The project is located on Cape Fener in the center of Cesme, just a few minutes walk from the marina, entertainment, cafes and restaurants. This project is unique in its architecture and completely dif…
Agency
Startkey Vizyon Gayrimenkul
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