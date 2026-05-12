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New Apartments in Bodrum, Turkey

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Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and lounge areas, Yalikavak, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and lounge areas, Yalikavak, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and lounge areas, Yalikavak, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and lounge areas, Yalikavak, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and lounge areas, Yalikavak, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and lounge areas, Yalikavak, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and lounge areas, Yalikavak, Turkey
Bodrum, Turkey
from
$2,04M
We offer villas with swimming pools, lounge areas, parking spaces. Completion - 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house Large windows Modern kitchens "Smart Home" system Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a quiet and picturesque area
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Residential complex Luxury complex of furnished villas at 400 meters from the sea, close to the center of Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex Luxury complex of furnished villas at 400 meters from the sea, close to the center of Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex Luxury complex of furnished villas at 400 meters from the sea, close to the center of Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex Luxury complex of furnished villas at 400 meters from the sea, close to the center of Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex Luxury complex of furnished villas at 400 meters from the sea, close to the center of Bodrum, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Luxury complex of furnished villas at 400 meters from the sea, close to the center of Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex Luxury complex of furnished villas at 400 meters from the sea, close to the center of Bodrum, Turkey
Dagbelen, Turkey
from
$1,85M
We offer comfortable and functional villas with gardens and swimming pools. Facilities and equipment in the house Built-in kitchen appliances (hob, oven, hood, fridge, dishwasher) Duravit sanitary ware Fireplace Steel door Sliding aluminum windows with electric shutters and fly screens Gen…
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Residential complex New complex of villas with a beach and swimming pools near the Pink Lake, Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with a beach and swimming pools near the Pink Lake, Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with a beach and swimming pools near the Pink Lake, Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with a beach and swimming pools near the Pink Lake, Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with a beach and swimming pools near the Pink Lake, Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with a beach and swimming pools near the Pink Lake, Bodrum, Turkey
Bodrum, Turkey
from
$457,625
We offer villas with gardens and a panoramic view of the lake. The residence features two swimming pools and a sandy beach, a kids' pool, restaurants and shops, a fitness center, landscaped green areas, around-the-clock security and video surveillance, kids' playgrounds and sports grounds. C…
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John TaylorJohn Taylor
Residential complex Exclusive residential complex of villas within walking distance to the beach, Gumusluk, Bodrum, Türkiye
Residential complex Exclusive residential complex of villas within walking distance to the beach, Gumusluk, Bodrum, Türkiye
Residential complex Exclusive residential complex of villas within walking distance to the beach, Gumusluk, Bodrum, Türkiye
Residential complex Exclusive residential complex of villas within walking distance to the beach, Gumusluk, Bodrum, Türkiye
Residential complex Exclusive residential complex of villas within walking distance to the beach, Gumusluk, Bodrum, Türkiye
Show all Residential complex Exclusive residential complex of villas within walking distance to the beach, Gumusluk, Bodrum, Türkiye
Residential complex Exclusive residential complex of villas within walking distance to the beach, Gumusluk, Bodrum, Türkiye
Gumusluk, Turkey
from
$1,24M
Each villa is located on its own plot of land with an outdoor swimming pool of 30 m2, 10x3 m in size and 1.8 m in depth. The construction project provides for different layouts of the villas, the area varies from 390 to 460 m2. The project also provides for landscape design - olive trees age…
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Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to the beach, Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to the beach, Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to the beach, Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to the beach, Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to the beach, Bodrum, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to the beach, Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to the beach, Bodrum, Turkey
Gumusluk, Turkey
from
$1,49M
We offer premium villas with swimming pools, gardens, parking spaces, views of the sea. There is around-the-clock security. Completion - December, 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house "Smart Home" system Kitchen cabinetry Underfloor heating Air conditioning Automatic irrigation syst…
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Residential complex Villas with private gardens and car parks, with panoramic views of Bodrum and Gümbet Bay, Turkey
Residential complex Villas with private gardens and car parks, with panoramic views of Bodrum and Gümbet Bay, Turkey
Residential complex Villas with private gardens and car parks, with panoramic views of Bodrum and Gümbet Bay, Turkey
Residential complex Villas with private gardens and car parks, with panoramic views of Bodrum and Gümbet Bay, Turkey
Residential complex Villas with private gardens and car parks, with panoramic views of Bodrum and Gümbet Bay, Turkey
Residential complex Villas with private gardens and car parks, with panoramic views of Bodrum and Gümbet Bay, Turkey
Residential complex Villas with private gardens and car parks, with panoramic views of Bodrum and Gümbet Bay, Turkey
Bodrum, Turkey
from
$1,20M
A modern project consisting of 20 private villas with private gardens, set on a plot of 11,000 square metres and providing a highly comfortable environment thanks to its unique location. Suitable for year-round living. Each villa has an outdoor car park for 1 car. Location and nearby infras…
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Residential complex New residence with a private beach and a spa close to the center of Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a private beach and a spa close to the center of Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a private beach and a spa close to the center of Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a private beach and a spa close to the center of Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a private beach and a spa close to the center of Bodrum, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with a private beach and a spa close to the center of Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a private beach and a spa close to the center of Bodrum, Turkey
Dagbelen, Turkey
from
$6,29M
We offer new villas of four types: Type A (15 pcs). The modern villas of 455.60 m2 with a landscaped garden, terraces, a swimming pool, a parking for two cars. Type B (10 pcs). The villas of 424,93 m2 with a picturesque view, a swimming pool, terraces, a landscaped garden, a parking for two …
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Residential complex Modern residential complex with a swimming pool near the beach, Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex Modern residential complex with a swimming pool near the beach, Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex Modern residential complex with a swimming pool near the beach, Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex Modern residential complex with a swimming pool near the beach, Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex Modern residential complex with a swimming pool near the beach, Bodrum, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Modern residential complex with a swimming pool near the beach, Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex Modern residential complex with a swimming pool near the beach, Bodrum, Turkey
Gundogan, Turkey
from
$875,681
We offer villas, townhouses and apartments with sea views. The flats on the ground floor have private gardens. The residence features a communal swimming pool. Location and nearby infrastructure Stores - 5 minutes Bus station - 10 minutes Beach - 5 minutes Airport - 45 minutes
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Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools in a quiet and green area, Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools in a quiet and green area, Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools in a quiet and green area, Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools in a quiet and green area, Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools in a quiet and green area, Bodrum, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools in a quiet and green area, Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools in a quiet and green area, Bodrum, Turkey
Bodrum, Turkey
from
$345,770
We offer apartments and villas with a view of the mountains, olive groves and forests. The residence features two swimming pools and lounge areas, around-the-clock security and video surveillance. Completion - December, 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house Kitchen appliances (hood, …
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Residential complex Complex of villas with a swimming pool at 100 meters from the private beach, Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex Complex of villas with a swimming pool at 100 meters from the private beach, Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex Complex of villas with a swimming pool at 100 meters from the private beach, Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex Complex of villas with a swimming pool at 100 meters from the private beach, Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex Complex of villas with a swimming pool at 100 meters from the private beach, Bodrum, Turkey
Peksimet, Turkey
from
$699,147
We offer villas with parking spaces. The residence features a communal swimming pool of 220 m2 and a private beach. Facilities and equipment in the house Air conditioning Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located within walking distance of the beach
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Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool in the center of Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool in the center of Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool in the center of Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool in the center of Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool in the center of Bodrum, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool in the center of Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool in the center of Bodrum, Turkey
Bodrum, Turkey
from
$349,573
We offer apartments with views of the sea and nature, parking spaces, terraces or gardens. Each flat has a private entrance. The residence features a swimming pool of 60 m2. Completion - December, 2024. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in the city center, a few min…
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Residential complex Beachfront two-storey illas with swimming pools, Yalikavak, Turkey
Residential complex Beachfront two-storey illas with swimming pools, Yalikavak, Turkey
Residential complex Beachfront two-storey illas with swimming pools, Yalikavak, Turkey
Residential complex Beachfront two-storey illas with swimming pools, Yalikavak, Turkey
Residential complex Beachfront two-storey illas with swimming pools, Yalikavak, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Beachfront two-storey illas with swimming pools, Yalikavak, Turkey
Residential complex Beachfront two-storey illas with swimming pools, Yalikavak, Turkey
Bodrum, Turkey
from
$1,40M
We offer luxury villas with swimming pools of 38 m2, parking spaces, gardens. Facilities and equipment in the house Fireplace Air conditioning Location and nearby infrastructure Yalikavak is a town situated 18 km away from Bodrum
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Residential complex Elite complex of turnkey apartments and villas with a private beach and high-class service, Bodrum, Türkiye
Residential complex Elite complex of turnkey apartments and villas with a private beach and high-class service, Bodrum, Türkiye
Residential complex Elite complex of turnkey apartments and villas with a private beach and high-class service, Bodrum, Türkiye
Residential complex Elite complex of turnkey apartments and villas with a private beach and high-class service, Bodrum, Türkiye
Residential complex Elite complex of turnkey apartments and villas with a private beach and high-class service, Bodrum, Türkiye
Show all Residential complex Elite complex of turnkey apartments and villas with a private beach and high-class service, Bodrum, Türkiye
Residential complex Elite complex of turnkey apartments and villas with a private beach and high-class service, Bodrum, Türkiye
Bodrum, Turkey
from
$1,84M
An exclusive project that one can enjoy both peace and entertainment at the same time. While the greenery surrounding offers a glimpse of nature, the innovative architecture combines modern texture with regional authenticity. The project is designed to make you feel special with its private …
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Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool at 150 meters from the beach, Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool at 150 meters from the beach, Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool at 150 meters from the beach, Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool at 150 meters from the beach, Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool at 150 meters from the beach, Bodrum, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool at 150 meters from the beach, Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool at 150 meters from the beach, Bodrum, Turkey
Bodrum, Turkey
from
$427,257
We offer apartments with parking spaces. The flats on the ground floor have private gardens. The residence features a communal swimming pool of 270 m2. Facilities and equipment in the house Air conditioning Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located at 150 meters from the beach
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Residential complex Modern residence with a swimming pool and a garden near the sea, Torba, Turkey
Residential complex Modern residence with a swimming pool and a garden near the sea, Torba, Turkey
Residential complex Modern residence with a swimming pool and a garden near the sea, Torba, Turkey
Residential complex Modern residence with a swimming pool and a garden near the sea, Torba, Turkey
Residential complex Modern residence with a swimming pool and a garden near the sea, Torba, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Modern residence with a swimming pool and a garden near the sea, Torba, Turkey
Residential complex Modern residence with a swimming pool and a garden near the sea, Torba, Turkey
Torba, Turkey
from
$718,568
We offer comfortable villas, flats, and duplex apartments with terraces. The residence features a swimming pool, a sauna, a parking, a garden. Features of the flats Villas: 2 bedrooms, a master bathroom, a living room, a kitchen, a shared bathroom. Advantages The expected yield is 4-5%. L…
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Residential complex Luxury apartments and villas with three bedrooms in a pine forest.
Residential complex Luxury apartments and villas with three bedrooms in a pine forest.
Residential complex Luxury apartments and villas with three bedrooms in a pine forest.
Residential complex Luxury apartments and villas with three bedrooms in a pine forest.
Residential complex Luxury apartments and villas with three bedrooms in a pine forest.
Show all Residential complex Luxury apartments and villas with three bedrooms in a pine forest.
Residential complex Luxury apartments and villas with three bedrooms in a pine forest.
Bodrum, Turkey
from
$264,001
Finishing options Finished
Three-bedroom apartments and villas (3+1) of 131.4 m2 in the Neva Valeron Adabuku complex. The complex consists of 198 residences located on a plot of 44,578 m2 next to a pine forest in the Adabuku area | Bodrum. A private pier for residents of the complex, transfer to the beach, buggy…
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Residential complex New gated complex of villas with a private beach, Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex New gated complex of villas with a private beach, Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex New gated complex of villas with a private beach, Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex New gated complex of villas with a private beach, Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex New gated complex of villas with a private beach, Bodrum, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New gated complex of villas with a private beach, Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex New gated complex of villas with a private beach, Bodrum, Turkey
Bodrum, Turkey
from
$512,917
We offer villas with swimming pools, large gardens, views of the forest and the lake, a parking. The residence features a private beach, around-the-clock security and video surveillance. Completion - December, 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house Kitchen appliances (hood, hob, oven)…
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Residential complex New eco-friendly residence with swimming pools, gardens and a shopping mall, Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex New eco-friendly residence with swimming pools, gardens and a shopping mall, Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex New eco-friendly residence with swimming pools, gardens and a shopping mall, Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex New eco-friendly residence with swimming pools, gardens and a shopping mall, Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex New eco-friendly residence with swimming pools, gardens and a shopping mall, Bodrum, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New eco-friendly residence with swimming pools, gardens and a shopping mall, Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex New eco-friendly residence with swimming pools, gardens and a shopping mall, Bodrum, Turkey
Bodrum, Turkey
from
$298,452
We offer villas and townhouses with private gardens. The traditional-style residence features a shopping mall, a children's playground, walking and jogging paths, gardens and parks, a lake, a gym and swimming pools. Completion - December, 2023. Location and nearby infrastructure Mumcular is…
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Residential complex Residence with a private beach and swimming pools on the first sea line, Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a private beach and swimming pools on the first sea line, Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a private beach and swimming pools on the first sea line, Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a private beach and swimming pools on the first sea line, Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a private beach and swimming pools on the first sea line, Bodrum, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Residence with a private beach and swimming pools on the first sea line, Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a private beach and swimming pools on the first sea line, Bodrum, Turkey
Gundogan, Turkey
from
$1,69M
We offer prestigious apartments with different layouts and panoramic views. The residential complex features around-the-clock concierge service, a private blue flag beach, a restaurant, terraces and gardens, dry cleaning service, a children's playground, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a …
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Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools and a mini golf course at 500 meters from the private beach, Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools and a mini golf course at 500 meters from the private beach, Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools and a mini golf course at 500 meters from the private beach, Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools and a mini golf course at 500 meters from the private beach, Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools and a mini golf course at 500 meters from the private beach, Bodrum, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools and a mini golf course at 500 meters from the private beach, Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools and a mini golf course at 500 meters from the private beach, Bodrum, Turkey
Bodrum, Turkey
from
$367,381
We offer apartments and villas with a view of the sea. The residence features green area, decorative pools, around-the-clock security and video surveillance, walking, jogging and bike paths, private pier and beach, kids; playgrounds, a mini golf course, yoga and meditation areas. Completion …
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Residential complex Lake view apartments in a new residential complex with a swimming pool and a fitness center, Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex Lake view apartments in a new residential complex with a swimming pool and a fitness center, Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex Lake view apartments in a new residential complex with a swimming pool and a fitness center, Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex Lake view apartments in a new residential complex with a swimming pool and a fitness center, Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex Lake view apartments in a new residential complex with a swimming pool and a fitness center, Bodrum, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Lake view apartments in a new residential complex with a swimming pool and a fitness center, Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex Lake view apartments in a new residential complex with a swimming pool and a fitness center, Bodrum, Turkey
Bodrum, Turkey
from
$192,265
Apartments in a modern residential complex near the lake. Infrastructure of the complex: swimming pool pool bar park fitness center sauna playgrounds for all ages outdoor fire zones Features of the flats The complex offers apartments with 1 or 2 bedrooms. Location and nearby infrastructu…
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Residential complex Furnished three bedroom villas on the beach.
Residential complex Furnished three bedroom villas on the beach.
Residential complex Furnished three bedroom villas on the beach.
Residential complex Furnished three bedroom villas on the beach.
Residential complex Furnished three bedroom villas on the beach.
Show all Residential complex Furnished three bedroom villas on the beach.
Residential complex Furnished three bedroom villas on the beach.
Bodrum, Turkey
from
$704,004
Finishing options Finished
Three-bedroom seafront villa in Gumusluk | Bodrum. Surrounded by pine forests, right on the shore of the azure sea, this exclusive project on an area of ​​72,000 m2 offers a life at the level of a five-star hotel. The project has 194 villas, each of which is the embodiment of luxury an…
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Residential complex Complex of furnished apartments with a swimming pool at 300 meters from the sea, Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex Complex of furnished apartments with a swimming pool at 300 meters from the sea, Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex Complex of furnished apartments with a swimming pool at 300 meters from the sea, Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex Complex of furnished apartments with a swimming pool at 300 meters from the sea, Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex Complex of furnished apartments with a swimming pool at 300 meters from the sea, Bodrum, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Complex of furnished apartments with a swimming pool at 300 meters from the sea, Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex Complex of furnished apartments with a swimming pool at 300 meters from the sea, Bodrum, Turkey
Bodrum, Turkey
from
$308,790
New investment project - a unique residential complex located in Bodrum just 300 meters from the sea. The complex features: fully furnished apartments 300 meters to the coast swimming pool garage solar panels generator Wi-Fi Advantages This project is ideal for period-to-period rent, ensu…
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Residential complex Residence Velux Yalikavak with a beach and a dock in the quiet and picturesque area of Yalikavak, Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex Residence Velux Yalikavak with a beach and a dock in the quiet and picturesque area of Yalikavak, Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex Residence Velux Yalikavak with a beach and a dock in the quiet and picturesque area of Yalikavak, Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex Residence Velux Yalikavak with a beach and a dock in the quiet and picturesque area of Yalikavak, Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex Residence Velux Yalikavak with a beach and a dock in the quiet and picturesque area of Yalikavak, Bodrum, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Residence Velux Yalikavak with a beach and a dock in the quiet and picturesque area of Yalikavak, Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex Residence Velux Yalikavak with a beach and a dock in the quiet and picturesque area of Yalikavak, Bodrum, Turkey
Bodrum, Turkey
from
$990,458
We offer apartments with different layouts, Each house has a private swimming pool. The residence features a dock and a beach, a restaurant and a concierge, a gym, an indoor swimming pool of 92 m2, sea taxi, entertainment areas and a kids' club, a spa center. Completion - December, 2023. Fa…
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Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool at 500 meters from the sea, Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool at 500 meters from the sea, Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool at 500 meters from the sea, Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool at 500 meters from the sea, Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool at 500 meters from the sea, Bodrum, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool at 500 meters from the sea, Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool at 500 meters from the sea, Bodrum, Turkey
Gumusluk, Turkey
from
$629,232
We offer new apartments of two types: apartments with private swimming pools and gardens apartments with terraces on the top floor. The residence features an outdoor swimming pool and a parking. Completion - December, 2025. Facilities and equipment in the house Siemens, Franke appliances…
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Residential complex New complex of villas with parks, a lake and a shopping mall, Mumcular, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with parks, a lake and a shopping mall, Mumcular, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with parks, a lake and a shopping mall, Mumcular, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with parks, a lake and a shopping mall, Mumcular, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with parks, a lake and a shopping mall, Mumcular, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New complex of villas with parks, a lake and a shopping mall, Mumcular, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with parks, a lake and a shopping mall, Mumcular, Turkey
Bodrum, Turkey
from
$291,311
We offer luminous villas with panoramic views and gardens. The residence features a shopping mall, kids' playgrounds, walking and jogging paths, a lake, a swimming pool and a gym, parks and gardens. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in the resort town of Mumcular at…
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Residential complex Complex of villas with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex Complex of villas with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex Complex of villas with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex Complex of villas with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex Complex of villas with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Bodrum, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Complex of villas with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex Complex of villas with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Bodrum, Turkey
Bodrum, Turkey
from
$553,491
We offer villas with terraces of 15 m2, gardens, views of the city. The residence features a communal swimming pool, a kids' playground, a parking, around-the-clock security. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located close to the ancient town of Pedesa, which is a significa…
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Residential complex New complex of villas with two swimming pools and around-the-clock security, Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with two swimming pools and around-the-clock security, Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with two swimming pools and around-the-clock security, Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with two swimming pools and around-the-clock security, Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with two swimming pools and around-the-clock security, Bodrum, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New complex of villas with two swimming pools and around-the-clock security, Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with two swimming pools and around-the-clock security, Bodrum, Turkey
Bodrum, Turkey
from
$681,668
We offer villas with swimming pools of 60 m2. The residence features two swimming pools, parking spaces, a kids' playground, around-the-clock security. Completion - May, 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house "Smart Home" system Air conditioning Underfloor heating Irrigation system in…
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Residential complex Eco-friendly residence with a beach and a marina in a picturesque area, amidst of greenery, Yalikavak, Turkey
Residential complex Eco-friendly residence with a beach and a marina in a picturesque area, amidst of greenery, Yalikavak, Turkey
Residential complex Eco-friendly residence with a beach and a marina in a picturesque area, amidst of greenery, Yalikavak, Turkey
Residential complex Eco-friendly residence with a beach and a marina in a picturesque area, amidst of greenery, Yalikavak, Turkey
Residential complex Eco-friendly residence with a beach and a marina in a picturesque area, amidst of greenery, Yalikavak, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Eco-friendly residence with a beach and a marina in a picturesque area, amidst of greenery, Yalikavak, Turkey
Residential complex Eco-friendly residence with a beach and a marina in a picturesque area, amidst of greenery, Yalikavak, Turkey
Bodrum, Turkey
from
$990,458
We offer villas with swimming pools and parking spaces. The sea view residence features a beach, a marina and sea taxi, a restaurant and a concierge service, a gym, an indoor swimming pool of 92 m2, a kids; club, a spa center. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a …
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Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and guest houses, Yalikavak, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and guest houses, Yalikavak, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and guest houses, Yalikavak, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and guest houses, Yalikavak, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and guest houses, Yalikavak, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and guest houses, Yalikavak, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and guest houses, Yalikavak, Turkey
Bodrum, Turkey
from
$2,28M
We offer villas with infinity pools, gardens, terraces, guest houses, panoramic views of the sea and the marina, parking spaces. Completion - June, 2023. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in the main street, 2 minutes away from the marina
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Residential complex Complex of villas with a swimming pool in the center of Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex Complex of villas with a swimming pool in the center of Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex Complex of villas with a swimming pool in the center of Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex Complex of villas with a swimming pool in the center of Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex Complex of villas with a swimming pool in the center of Bodrum, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Complex of villas with a swimming pool in the center of Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex Complex of villas with a swimming pool in the center of Bodrum, Turkey
Bodrum, Turkey
from
$718,568
We offer villas with parking spaces and views of the sea and the city. The residence features a communal swimming pool of 60 m2. Facilities and equipment in the house Air conditioning Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in the center of Bodrum
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Residential complex Low-rise residence with swimming pools at 400 meters from the sea, Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex Low-rise residence with swimming pools at 400 meters from the sea, Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex Low-rise residence with swimming pools at 400 meters from the sea, Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex Low-rise residence with swimming pools at 400 meters from the sea, Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex Low-rise residence with swimming pools at 400 meters from the sea, Bodrum, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Low-rise residence with swimming pools at 400 meters from the sea, Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex Low-rise residence with swimming pools at 400 meters from the sea, Bodrum, Turkey
Dagbelen, Turkey
from
$631,563
We offer apartments with balconies, terraces, gardens. The residence features two swimming pools. Facilities and equipment in the house Built-in kitchen appliances (hob, oven, hood, fridge, dishwasher) Duravit sanitary ware Sliding aluminum windows with electric shutters and fly screens Ge…
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Residential complex Modern complex of villas with swimming pools, Türkbükü, Turkey
Residential complex Modern complex of villas with swimming pools, Türkbükü, Turkey
Residential complex Modern complex of villas with swimming pools, Türkbükü, Turkey
Residential complex Modern complex of villas with swimming pools, Türkbükü, Turkey
Residential complex Modern complex of villas with swimming pools, Türkbükü, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Modern complex of villas with swimming pools, Türkbükü, Turkey
Residential complex Modern complex of villas with swimming pools, Türkbükü, Turkey
Bodrum, Turkey
from
$1,75M
We offer luminous and comfortable villas with swimming pools and gardens. The hillside residence is decorated with a picturesque natural river. Features of the flats Each house includes a large living-dining room and a bedroom on the ground floor, and 3 bedrooms on the upper floor. Locatio…
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Residential complex Prestigious residence with a swimming pool, Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex Prestigious residence with a swimming pool, Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex Prestigious residence with a swimming pool, Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex Prestigious residence with a swimming pool, Bodrum, Turkey
Bodrum, Turkey
from
$309,518
We offer apartments with parking spaces. The residence features a communal swimming pool of 120 m2. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a prestigious beachfront area
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Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a private beach, 150 meters from the sea, Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a private beach, 150 meters from the sea, Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a private beach, 150 meters from the sea, Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a private beach, 150 meters from the sea, Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a private beach, 150 meters from the sea, Bodrum, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a private beach, 150 meters from the sea, Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a private beach, 150 meters from the sea, Bodrum, Turkey
Turgutreis, Turkey
from
$387,987
We offer new apartments and villas. Each villas has a private large garden. The apartments on the ground floor also have gardens. The luxury residence features a parking, communal swimming pools, a private beach. Facilities and equipment in the house Air conditioning Location and nearby …
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Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and green areas, Yalikavak, Turkey
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and green areas, Yalikavak, Turkey
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and green areas, Yalikavak, Turkey
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and green areas, Yalikavak, Turkey
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and green areas, Yalikavak, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and green areas, Yalikavak, Turkey
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and green areas, Yalikavak, Turkey
Bodrum, Turkey
from
$1,69M
We offer villas with gardens, swimming pools, parking spaces, views of the sea and nature. The residence features a terrace, a communal swimming pool, a barbecue area, a sauna and green areas. Facilities and equipment in the house Air conditioning Heating Advantages The expected yield is…
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Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools, gardens and terraces close to the sea and the center of Bodrum, Torba, Turkey
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools, gardens and terraces close to the sea and the center of Bodrum, Torba, Turkey
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools, gardens and terraces close to the sea and the center of Bodrum, Torba, Turkey
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools, gardens and terraces close to the sea and the center of Bodrum, Torba, Turkey
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools, gardens and terraces close to the sea and the center of Bodrum, Torba, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools, gardens and terraces close to the sea and the center of Bodrum, Torba, Turkey
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools, gardens and terraces close to the sea and the center of Bodrum, Torba, Turkey
Torba, Turkey
from
$915,251
We offer villas with a spacious garden, a swimming pool 8 x 4 m with a waterfall, terraces, a panoramic view, an outdoor parking for 2 cars. Facilities and equipment in the house Modern kitchen with an island Fireplace LED lighting Air conditioning Built-in appliances Aluminium windows L…
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Residential complex Duplex 5+1 apartments on the seafront in Bodrum.
Residential complex Duplex 5+1 apartments on the seafront in Bodrum.
Residential complex Duplex 5+1 apartments on the seafront in Bodrum.
Residential complex Duplex 5+1 apartments on the seafront in Bodrum.
Residential complex Duplex 5+1 apartments on the seafront in Bodrum.
Show all Residential complex Duplex 5+1 apartments on the seafront in Bodrum.
Residential complex Duplex 5+1 apartments on the seafront in Bodrum.
Bodrum, Turkey
from
$2,77M
Finishing options Finished
Luxurious duplex residences and villas in the premium complex Povera Residences & Villas on the first line. Only 76 villas and 234 residences on a plot of 150,000 m2. Panoramic sea views, a private beach 1200 meters long, full hotel service at the luxury level. Duplex residences: …
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Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens in the center of Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens in the center of Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens in the center of Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens in the center of Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens in the center of Bodrum, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens in the center of Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens in the center of Bodrum, Turkey
Bodrum, Turkey
from
$1,75M
We offer villas with gardens and swimming pools, outbuildings, garages and parking spaces. Completion - 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house Air conditioning Underfloor heating Built-in kitchen with Franke stove, oven and hood Kitchen cabinetry Location and nearby infrastructure T…
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